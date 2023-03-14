Who's Playing

Bradley @ Wisconsin

Regular Season Records: Bradley 25-9; Wisconsin 17-14

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers and the Bradley Braves are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET March 14 at Kohl Center in the first round of the NIT. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

The Badgers came up short against the Ohio State Buckeyes last Wednesday, falling 65-57. A silver lining for Wisconsin was the play of forward Tyler Wahl, who posted a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Bradley has to be hurting after a devastating 77-51 defeat at the hands of the Drake Bulldogs last week. One thing holding Bradley back was the mediocre play of forward Malevy Leons, who did not have his best game: he played for 32 minutes but put up just eight points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Wisconsin is expected to win a tight contest Tuesday. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in ten of their 15 home games.

Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Wisconsin is stumbling into the contest with the 15th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.9 on average. The Braves' defense has more to brag about, as they they rank 15th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 62.2 on average. Maybe that strength will give Bradley the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Badgers are a 3-point favorite against the Braves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.