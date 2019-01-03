Women's College Basketball: Watch Oklahoma vs. Kansas State on CBS Sports Digital

Oklahoma and Kansas State are continuing Big 12 play, as Oklahoma tries to build on its 1-0 conference record and Kansas State looks for its first conference win. The Wildcats are 9-4 on the season and the Sooners are just 5-7, but their 66-61 win over Texas Tech on Wednesday has them heading in the right direction.

Kansas State was blown out by Iowa State on Wednesday, so they'll be trying to right the ship. This game leads into a big one against No. 8 Baylor, so they'd like to head into that game with some momentum.

Shaina Pellington and Taylor Robertson were key pieces in the Sooners' win over Texas Tech. They'll try to keep that ball rolling. For Kansas State, they'll be relying on Kayla Goth to try to put things together.

The Big 12 is a deep, competitive conference, so while the Sooners try to stay on top Kansas State is looking to break the ice. With Texas, Iowa State and Baylor in the mix, every game matters for these teams.

Watch Oklahoma vs. Kansas State

Date: Saturday, Jan. 5



Saturday, Jan. 5 Time: 7 p.m. CT



7 p.m. CT Location: Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas



Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas Stream: SportsLive



