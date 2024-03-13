Who's Playing
Fresno State Bulldogs @ Wyoming Cowboys
Current Records: Fresno State 11-20, Wyoming 15-16
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
The Fresno State Bulldogs and the Wyoming Cowboys are set to clash at 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Thomas & Mack Center in a Mountain West postseason contest. Fresno State has now lost seven straight, and the team is hunting for their first win since February 10.
The experts predicted a close game on Saturday and a win for Fresno State, but boy were they wrong. They took a serious blow against the Cowboys, falling 86-47. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Fresno State in their matchups with Wyoming: they've now lost three in a row.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Fresno State struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Wyoming posted 18 assists.
The Bulldogs have been struggling recently as they've lost nine of their last 11 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-20 record this season. As for the Cowboys, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 15-16.
Fresno State was pulverized by Wyoming 86-47 when the teams last played on Saturday. Can Fresno State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Wyoming has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Fresno State.
- Mar 09, 2024 - Wyoming 86 vs. Fresno State 47
- Jan 13, 2024 - Wyoming 68 vs. Fresno State 67
- Jan 31, 2023 - Wyoming 85 vs. Fresno State 62
- Dec 28, 2022 - Fresno State 58 vs. Wyoming 53
- Mar 05, 2022 - Wyoming 68 vs. Fresno State 64
- Feb 06, 2022 - Wyoming 61 vs. Fresno State 59
- Jan 04, 2021 - Fresno State 81 vs. Wyoming 61
- Jan 02, 2021 - Wyoming 78 vs. Fresno State 74
- Feb 29, 2020 - Fresno State 63 vs. Wyoming 55
- Jan 18, 2020 - Fresno State 65 vs. Wyoming 50