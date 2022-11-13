Who's Playing

Southeastern Louisiana @ Wyoming

Current Records: Southeastern Louisiana 1-1; Wyoming 2-0

What to Know

The Wyoming Cowboys have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at 4 p.m. ET Nov. 13 at Arena-Auditorium. The Cowboys have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

Wyoming strolled past the Nicholls State Colonels with points to spare this past Thursday, taking the contest 79-68. Wyoming's Brendan Wenzel filled up the stat sheet, shooting 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with 20 points.

Meanwhile, the game between Southeastern Louisiana and the Colorado State Rams this past Friday was not particularly close, with Southeastern Louisiana falling 80-69. Christian Agnew (14 points), Boogie Anderson (12 points), and Mehdi Pissis (12 points) were the top scorers for Southeastern Louisiana.

Wyoming's victory lifted them to 2-0 while Southeastern Louisiana's loss dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if the Cowboys can repeat their recent success or if the Lions bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming

Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.