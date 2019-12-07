Xavier vs. Cincinnati: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Xavier (home) vs. Cincinnati (away)

Current Records: Xavier 8-1; Cincinnati 6-2

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats and the Xavier Musketeers are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (both 2-2), but not for long. They will face off against one another at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cintas Center. Cincinnati is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 23 turnovers, the Bearcats took down the Vermont Catamounts 82-73. G Keith Williams was the offensive standout of the contest for Cincinnati, as he had 23 points and five assists in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, Xavier also played a game with a lot of turnovers (21) and won 84-71 over the Green Bay Phoenix. F Tyrique Jones and F Naji Marshall were among the main playmakers for Xavier as the former posted a double-double on 14 points and 14 rebounds and the latter had 24 points.

Cincinnati isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. They have become house darlings this year, often claiming the win while leaving bettors who were also counting on them to beat the spread out in the cold.

Their wins bumped the Bearcats to 6-2 and the Musketeers to 8-1. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.00

Odds

The Musketeers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bearcats.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

Xavier and Cincinnati both have two wins in their last four games.