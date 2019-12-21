|
Kent State beats Utah State 51-41 for 1st bowl victory
FRISCO, Texas (AP) Kent State football players, as coach Sean Lewis said Thursday, haven’t been able to call themselves winners for seven years. On Friday night, the Golden Flashes not only became winners but also achieved something that no other team in school history could claim - a bowl victory.
Dustin Crum passed for 289 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a career-high 147 yards and the clinching score to help Kent State beat Utah State 51-41 in the Frisco Bowl.
“I’m just so happy for the university,” said Crum, who also was Kent State’s leading rusher during the season. “We weren’t supposed to be here, but here we are.”
Kent State (7-6) closed with four straight wins to finish with a winning record for the first time since 2012.
“I love these boys,” said second-year coach Lewis, whose first Kent State team finished 2-10. “Just tremendous resolve by them. It was a testament to their character.”
Matthew Trickett kicked five field goals to set a Kent State game record.
Crum threw a 78-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah McKoy down the right sideline on Kent State’s third play from scrimmage. Crum flipped a 1-yard scoring pass to Antwan Dixon with 9:36 to play to put the Golden Flashes ahead for good, then scored with 1:56 left on a fourth-and-1 run from the 4.
“This is a group that fights together,” said Lewis, the youngest head coach in the FBS at 33 years old. “They bolt tight when things get hard. They showed that tonight and, man, do they finish strong. They finished this game strong, the right way. They finished the season the right way.”
Jordan Love passed for 308 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Siaosi Mariner, in his final game for Utah State (7-6). The junior announced last week that he’ll bypass his senior season to enter the NFL draft.
Deven Thompkins scored on a 57-yard run and a 17-yard reception for the Aggies.
“That was our goal, to get home and take that trophy with us, and it didn't happen,” Utah State coach Gary Andersen said. “So, that's extremely disappointing.”
“We played hard the entire game but couldn’t finish it,” Thompkins said.
LATE IMPACT
Kent State cornerback Jamal Parker sat out the first half because of a targeting penalty in the second half of the season finale against Eastern Michigan. With Utah State executing a pooch kick trailing 44-41 with 3:06 to play, Parker not only fielded the kick at Kent State’s 41, he returned it 46 yards to Utah State’s 13 to set up Crum’s touchdown run.
LOVE BY THE NUMBERS
Jordan Love’s 333 yards of total offense and 30 completions pushed him past Chuckie Keeton in both categories to become the school leader with 9,003 yards and 293 completions. Love is second to Keeton in passing yardage and attempts.
THE TAKEAWAY
Utah State: The first season of Andersen’s second stint as head coach resulted in the program’s eighth bowl game in nine seasons and the sixth winning season of the decade, the most since the 1970s (seven).
Kent State: The Golden Flashes’ previous bowl appearances were losses in the 1952 Refrigerator Bowl, the 1972 Tangerine Bowl and the 2012 team falling in the 2013 GoDaddy.com Bowl.
UP NEXT
Utah State: The Aggies lose the No. 2 passer in program history in Love, top rusher Gerold Bright and leading receiver Mariner. Henry Colombi will begin spring practice as Love’s successor having seen more playing time as a freshman in 2018 than as a sophomore this season. The season will begin with a visit from Washington State and includes trips to Washington, BYU and Boise State.
Kent State: The Golden Flashes could again spend the conference season trying to recover from a rugged non-league schedule (visits to Penn State, Kentucky and Alabama). They could be dependent at least early on an offense that returns Crum and McKoy as top playmakers given their losses on the defensive front.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|30
|26
|Rushing
|11
|15
|Passing
|17
|10
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|497
|542
|Total Plays
|79
|83
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|189
|252
|Rush Attempts
|40
|56
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|4.5
|Net Yards Passing
|308
|290
|Comp. - Att.
|30-39
|22-27
|Yards Per Pass
|7.9
|10.7
|Penalties - Yards
|4-36
|6-60
|Touchdowns
|5
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-26.0
|2-38.5
|Return Yards
|64
|192
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-64
|7-191
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Love 10 QB
|J. Love
|30/39
|317
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Bright 1 RB
|G. Bright
|21
|94
|1
|13
|
D. Thompkins 13 WR
|D. Thompkins
|1
|57
|1
|57
|
J. Love 10 QB
|J. Love
|10
|16
|0
|9
|
J. Nathan 16 WR
|J. Nathan
|2
|14
|0
|12
|
J. Warren 20 RB
|J. Warren
|6
|8
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Mariner 80 WR
|S. Mariner
|9
|7
|113
|2
|25
|
J. Nathan 16 WR
|J. Nathan
|11
|9
|71
|0
|15
|
D. Thompkins 13 WR
|D. Thompkins
|6
|4
|51
|1
|17
|
J. Warren 20 RB
|J. Warren
|2
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
G. Bright 1 RB
|G. Bright
|4
|4
|23
|0
|13
|
C. Terrell 88 TE
|C. Terrell
|3
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
S. Scarver 11 WR
|S. Scarver
|2
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
T. Boman 89 TE
|T. Boman
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Compton 17 WR
|T. Compton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Lefeged Jr. 3 S
|T. Lefeged Jr.
|11-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bond 4 S
|S. Bond
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Shelton 41 DE
|E. Shelton
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anderson 91 DT
|D. Anderson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Heninger 42 DE
|N. Heninger
|5-0
|2.0
|0
|
D. Baker 24 DE
|D. Baker
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grayson 21 CB
|A. Grayson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Galeai 10 DE
|T. Galeai
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Munoz 38 LB
|E. Munoz
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Te'i 51 DE
|J. Te'i
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wildman 93 DE
|J. Wildman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Meitzenheimer 33 LB
|K. Meitzenheimer
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 7 CB
|D. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Mariner 80 WR
|S. Mariner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Andersen 94 DT
|C. Andersen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Jackson 14 CB
|Z. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Motu'apuaka 92 DT
|H. Motu'apuaka
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haney 6 CB
|C. Haney
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Fata 90 DT
|R. Fata
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Eberle 62 K
|D. Eberle
|2/2
|45
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bartolic 98 P
|C. Bartolic
|3
|26.0
|1
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Scarver 11 WR
|S. Scarver
|3
|18.7
|30
|0
|
T. Boman 89 TE
|T. Boman
|2
|4.0
|4
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Nathan 16 WR
|J. Nathan
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Crum 14 QB
|D. Crum
|21/26
|289
|2
|0
|
W. Barrett 15 QB
|W. Barrett
|1/1
|9
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Crum 14 QB
|D. Crum
|23
|147
|1
|30
|
W. Matthews 2 RB
|W. Matthews
|17
|56
|1
|12
|
X. Williams 18 RB
|X. Williams
|6
|19
|1
|5
|
W. Barrett 15 QB
|W. Barrett
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
J. Bangda 21 RB
|J. Bangda
|3
|10
|0
|5
|
A. Dixon 10 WR
|A. Dixon
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Price 3 WR
|K. Price
|2
|3
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. McKoy 23 WR
|I. McKoy
|8
|6
|103
|1
|78
|
A. Dixon 10 WR
|A. Dixon
|6
|5
|99
|1
|53
|
M. Carrigan 11 WR
|M. Carrigan
|5
|4
|35
|0
|14
|
W. Matthews 2 RB
|W. Matthews
|2
|2
|24
|0
|19
|
A. Dulka 45 TE
|A. Dulka
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Poke 29 WR
|J. Poke
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Bangda 21 RB
|J. Bangda
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
W. Barrett 15 QB
|W. Barrett
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Price 3 WR
|K. Price
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. Knight 24 DB
|Q. Knight
|7-2
|1.5
|0
|
K. Sherald Jr. 5 CB
|K. Sherald Jr.
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lawrence-Burke 28 LB
|M. Lawrence-Burke
|6-4
|0.0
|1
|
E. Hines 8 S
|E. Hines
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Phillips 4 LB
|C. Phillips
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Salaam 36 CB
|J. Salaam
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Parker 7 CB
|J. Parker
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Faulkner 1 LB
|N. Faulkner
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hoag 53 DE
|A. Hoag
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Gamble 34 LB
|K. Gamble
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Majette 92 DL
|T. Majette
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
Z. West 97 DE
|Z. West
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jones 90 DT
|B. Jones
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Miller 21 CB
|M. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Diaby 55 DL
|S. Diaby
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Hill 98 NT
|D. Hill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Trickett 95 K
|M. Trickett
|5/5
|40
|4/4
|19
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Adams 96 P
|D. Adams
|2
|38.5
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. McKoy 23 WR
|I. McKoy
|3
|25.7
|36
|0
|
J. Parker 7 CB
|J. Parker
|2
|39.0
|46
|0
|
M. Lawrence-Burke 28 LB
|M. Lawrence-Burke
|1
|33.0
|33
|0
|
A. Dulka 45 TE
|A. Dulka
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|
J. Poke 29 WR
|J. Poke
|1
|33.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
UTAHST
Aggies
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 2:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 95-M.Trickett kicks 40 yards from KNT 35 to UTS 25 fair catch by 89-T.Boman.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(15:00 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan pushed ob at UTS 33 for 8 yards (36-J.Salaam).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - UTAHST 33(14:41 - 1st) 1-G.Bright to UTS 37 for 4 yards (24-Q.Knight98-D.Hill).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 37(14:26 - 1st) 10-J.Love scrambles to UTS 45 for 8 yards.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 2 - UTAHST 45(14:04 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to KNT 40 for 15 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke5-K.Sherald).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 40(13:41 - 1st) 16-J.Nathan runs ob at KNT 28 for 12 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 28(13:24 - 1st) 1-G.Bright to KNT 20 for 8 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke5-K.Sherald).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - UTAHST 20(13:09 - 1st) 1-G.Bright to KNT 22 for -2 yards (24-Q.Knight).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTAHST 22(12:39 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 88-C.Terrell. 88-C.Terrell to KNT 13 for 9 yards (24-Q.Knight1-N.Faulkner).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 13(12:23 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan pushed ob at KNT 4 for 9 yards (5-K.Sherald).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTAHST 4(12:09 - 1st) 1-G.Bright runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:02 - 1st) 62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- TD (4 plays, 66 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:02 - 1st) 62-D.Eberle kicks 65 yards from UTS 35. 23-I.McKoy to KNT 19 for 19 yards (12-A.Carter47-K.Neves).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 19(11:53 - 1st) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Dixon.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 19(11:49 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 22 for 3 yards (4-S.Bond33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|+78 YD
|
3 & 7 - KENTST 22(11:23 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy runs 78 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:10 - 1st) 95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 35(11:10 - 1st) Penalty on KNT 23-I.McKoy Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at KNT 35. No Play.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:10 - 1st) 95-M.Trickett kicks 57 yards from KNT 20. 11-S.Scarver to UTS 40 for 17 yards (4-C.Phillips18-X.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 40(11:03 - 1st) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Nathan.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 40(10:56 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 11-S.Scarver. 11-S.Scarver pushed ob at UTS 49 for 9 yards (8-E.Hines).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTAHST 49(10:43 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to UTS 47 for -2 yards (5-K.Sherald).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - UTAHST 47(10:08 - 1st) 98-C.Bartolic punts 30 yards from UTS 47 to KNT 23 fair catch by 12-R.James.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- TD (12 plays, 77 yards, 4:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 23(10:00 - 1st) 14-D.Crum to KNT 25 for 2 yards (91-D.Anderson10-T.Galeai).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - KENTST 25(9:38 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 26 for 1 yard (3-T.Lefeged91-D.Anderson).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - KENTST 26(9:15 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 45-A.Dulka. 45-A.Dulka to KNT 38 for 12 yards (4-S.Bond).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 38(8:57 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 43 for 5 yards (38-E.Munoz94-C.Andersen).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - KENTST 43(8:35 - 1st) 14-D.Crum scrambles pushed ob at KNT 45 for 2 yards (94-C.Andersen).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - KENTST 45(8:13 - 1st) 14-D.Crum to KNT 49 for 4 yards (38-E.Munoz).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 49(7:50 - 1st) 3-K.Price to KNT 43 for -6 yards (38-E.Munoz).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 16 - KENTST 43(7:13 - 1st) 18-X.Williams to KNT 48 for 5 yards (24-D.Baker).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 11 - KENTST 48(6:40 - 1st) 14-D.Crum scrambles to UTS 29 for 23 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 29(6:22 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 10-A.Dixon. 10-A.Dixon to UTS 13 for 16 yards (24-D.Baker33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 13(5:55 - 1st) 14-D.Crum to UTS 2 for 11 yards (4-S.Bond).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - KENTST 2(5:43 - 1st) 18-X.Williams runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:37 - 1st) 95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Interception (3 plays, 22 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:37 - 1st) 95-M.Trickett kicks 34 yards from KNT 35. 89-T.Boman to UTS 35 for 4 yards (4-C.Phillips39-M.Daniel).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35(5:33 - 1st) 20-J.Warren to UTS 36 for 1 yard (24-Q.Knight).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UTAHST 36(5:15 - 1st) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Compton.
|Int
|
3 & 9 - UTAHST 36(5:06 - 1st) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Warren INTERCEPTED by 28-M.Lawrence-Burke at UTS 44. 28-M.Lawrence-Burke runs ob at UTS 43 for 1 yard.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- FG (5 plays, 20 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 43(4:59 - 1st) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Carrigan.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 43(4:50 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to UTS 31 for 12 yards (4-S.Bond3-T.Lefeged).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 31(4:35 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to UTS 30 for 1 yard (96-C.Unga38-E.Munoz).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - KENTST 30(4:13 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to UTS 27 for 3 yards (91-D.Anderson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - KENTST 27(3:34 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price to UTS 23 for 4 yards (21-A.Grayson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - KENTST 23(2:55 - 1st) 95-M.Trickett 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
UTAHST
Aggies
- FG (6 plays, 46 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:50 - 1st) 95-M.Trickett kicks 65 yards from KNT 35. 11-S.Scarver to UTS 30 for 30 yards (18-X.Williams).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 30(2:43 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner to UTS 50 for 20 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 50(2:24 - 1st) 1-G.Bright to KNT 46 for 4 yards (5-K.Sherald28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - UTAHST 46(2:07 - 1st) 10-J.Love incomplete. Penalty on KNT 98-D.Hill Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KNT 46. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 31(1:55 - 1st) 1-G.Bright to KNT 27 for 4 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke1-N.Faulkner).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTAHST 27(1:18 - 1st) 1-G.Bright to KNT 22 for 5 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke92-T.Majette).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTAHST 22(0:44 - 1st) 1-G.Bright to KNT 24 for -2 yards (92-T.Majette).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - UTAHST 24(0:09 - 1st) 62-D.Eberle 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- Downs (11 plays, 46 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:03 - 1st) 62-D.Eberle kicks 65 yards from UTS 35. 23-I.McKoy pushed ob at KNT 22 for 22 yards (26-C.Nelson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 22(15:00 - 2nd) 18-X.Williams to KNT 27 for 5 yards (3-T.Lefeged41-E.Shelton).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - KENTST 27(14:40 - 2nd) 18-X.Williams to KNT 32 for 5 yards (41-E.Shelton).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 32(14:25 - 2nd) 18-X.Williams to KNT 31 for -1 yard (3-T.Lefeged96-C.Unga).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - KENTST 31(13:47 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 15-W.Barrett. 15-W.Barrett pushed ob at KNT 36 for 5 yards (51-J.Te'i).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 6 - KENTST 36(13:20 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 10-A.Dixon. 10-A.Dixon pushed ob at KNT 50 for 14 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 50(13:01 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan to UTS 43 for 7 yards (3-T.Lefeged6-C.Haney).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - KENTST 43(12:36 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum scrambles to UTS 40 for 3 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer41-E.Shelton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 40(12:18 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 23-I.McKoy.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 40(12:08 - 2nd) 18-X.Williams to UTS 37 for 3 yards (41-E.Shelton90-R.Fata).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - KENTST 37(11:46 - 2nd) 2-W.Matthews to UTS 34 for 3 yards (91-D.Anderson).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 4 - KENTST 34(11:09 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum to UTS 32 for 2 yards (10-T.Galeai51-J.Te'i).
UTAHST
Aggies
- TD (8 plays, 68 yards, 2:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 32(11:00 - 2nd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 32(10:55 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 45 for 13 yards (36-J.Salaam).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 45(10:38 - 2nd) 1-G.Bright to KNT 49 for 6 yards (21-M.Miller36-J.Salaam).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - UTAHST 49(10:19 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan runs ob at KNT 40 for 9 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 40(10:02 - 2nd) 1-G.Bright to KNT 36 for 4 yards (24-Q.Knight5-K.Sherald).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTAHST 36(9:28 - 2nd) 16-J.Nathan to KNT 34 for 2 yards (53-A.Hoag).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTAHST 34(8:45 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner to KNT 25 for 9 yards (21-M.Miller).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(8:33 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner runs 25 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on KNT 21-M.Miller Pass interference declined.
|PAT Good
|(8:24 - 2nd) 62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- Fumble (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:24 - 2nd) 62-D.Eberle kicks 59 yards from UTS 35. 23-I.McKoy pushed ob at KNT 42 for 36 yards (62-D.Eberle).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 42(8:17 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 2-W.Matthews. 2-W.Matthews to KNT 47 for 5 yards (24-D.Baker).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - KENTST 47(7:56 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum to KNT 50 for 3 yards (24-D.Baker).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - KENTST 50(7:34 - 2nd) 2-W.Matthews to UTS 49 for 1 yard (93-J.Wildman33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - KENTST 49(6:50 - 2nd) 96-D.Adams punts 41 yards from UTS 49. 16-J.Nathan to UTS 8 FUMBLES. 8-E.Hines to UTS 8 for no gain.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- FG (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 8 - KENTST 8(6:40 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum to UTS 10 for -2 yards (10-T.Galeai90-R.Fata).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 10(5:58 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum to UTS 5 for 5 yards (92-H.Motu'apuaka).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - KENTST 5(5:15 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 23-I.McKoy.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - KENTST 5(5:11 - 2nd) 95-M.Trickett 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (9 plays, 23 yards, 4:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:07 - 2nd) 95-M.Trickett kicks 38 yards from KNT 35 to UTS 27 fair catch by 89-T.Boman.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 27(5:07 - 2nd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 32 for 5 yards (34-K.Gamble28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTAHST 32(4:45 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 20-J.Warren. 20-J.Warren pushed ob at KNT 42 for 26 yards (8-E.Hines).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 42(4:27 - 2nd) 20-J.Warren to KNT 40 for 2 yards (53-A.Hoag34-K.Gamble).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTAHST 40(4:01 - 2nd) 1-G.Bright to KNT 37 for 3 yards (1-N.Faulkner).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - UTAHST 37(3:18 - 2nd) 10-J.Love scrambles to KNT 32 for 5 yards.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 32(2:40 - 2nd) 20-J.Warren to KNT 37 for -5 yards (1-N.Faulkner).
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - UTAHST 37(1:56 - 2nd) 10-J.Love scrambles to KNT 34 for 3 yards. Penalty on UTS 58-D.Ali'ifua Holding 10 yards enforced at KNT 37. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 25 - UTAHST 47(1:25 - 2nd) 10-J.Love scrambles pushed ob at KNT 46 for 1 yard (4-C.Phillips).
|Sack
|
3 & 24 - UTAHST 46(1:12 - 2nd) 10-J.Love sacked at KNT 50 for -4 yards (24-Q.Knight92-T.Majette).
|Punt
|
4 & 28 - UTAHST 50(1:06 - 2nd) 98-C.Bartolic punts 36 yards from KNT 50 to KNT 14 fair catch by 12-R.James.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- Halftime (7 plays, 67 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 14(0:58 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy pushed ob at KNT 19 for 5 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - KENTST 19(0:53 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum scrambles to KNT 26 for 7 yards (24-D.Baker).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 26(0:45 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 21-J.Bangda. 21-J.Bangda pushed ob at KNT 33 for 7 yards (91-D.Anderson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - KENTST 33(0:38 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum scrambles pushed ob at KNT 43 for 10 yards (41-E.Shelton).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 43(0:30 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum to KNT 48 for 5 yards (41-E.Shelton21-A.Grayson).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 5 - KENTST 48(0:22 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum scrambles to UTS 22 for 30 yards (4-S.Bond).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 22(0:08 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy runs ob at UTS 19 for 3 yards.
|Field Goal
|
2 & 7 - KENTST 19(0:03 - 2nd) 95-M.Trickett 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- FG (7 plays, 41 yards, 3:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 62-D.Eberle kicks 51 yards from UTS 35. 29-J.Poke to KNT 47 for 33 yards (62-D.Eberle26-C.Nelson).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 47(14:52 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan runs ob at UTS 39 for 14 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 39(14:31 - 3rd) 21-J.Bangda to UTS 34 for 5 yards (41-E.Shelton10-T.Galeai).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - KENTST 34(14:08 - 3rd) 3-K.Price to UTS 25 for 9 yards (10-T.Galeai).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(13:52 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to UTS 11 for 14 yards (3-T.Lefeged10-T.Galeai).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 11(13:25 - 3rd) 21-J.Bangda to UTS 10 for 1 yard (42-N.Heninger).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - KENTST 10(12:59 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum to UTS 9 for 1 yard (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - KENTST 9(12:26 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum sacked at UTS 12 for -3 yards (42-N.Heninger).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - KENTST 12(11:47 - 3rd) 95-M.Trickett 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
UTAHST
Aggies
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 3:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:41 - 3rd) 95-M.Trickett kicks 40 yards from KNT 35 to UTS 25 fair catch by 89-T.Boman.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(11:41 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright to UTS 33 for 8 yards (4-C.Phillips28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - UTAHST 33(11:19 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright to UTS 37 for 4 yards (1-N.Faulkner).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 37(11:08 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to UTS 40 for 3 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 40(10:47 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright to UTS 43 for 3 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke36-J.Salaam).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTAHST 43(10:28 - 3rd) 10-J.Love scrambles to UTS 47 for 4 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 47(10:16 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to KNT 44 for 9 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTAHST 44(9:59 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright to KNT 43 for 1 yard (97-Z.West90-B.Jones).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 43(9:39 - 3rd) 10-J.Love scrambles runs ob at KNT 34 for 9 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTAHST 34(9:17 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright to KNT 33 for 1 yard (90-B.Jones28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 33(9:00 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner pushed ob at KNT 28 for 5 yards (7-J.Parker).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTAHST 28(8:41 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to KNT 20 for 8 yards (8-E.Hines).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 20(8:19 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 88-C.Terrell. 88-C.Terrell to KNT 17 for 3 yards (36-J.Salaam).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 17(7:59 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:52 - 3rd) 62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- Fumble (7 plays, 47 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:52 - 3rd) 62-D.Eberle kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to KNT End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(7:52 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum scrambles to KNT 32 for 7 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - KENTST 32(7:33 - 3rd) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 36 for 4 yards (41-E.Shelton3-T.Lefeged).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 36(7:26 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy pushed ob at KNT 37 for 1 yard (7-D.Williams).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - KENTST 37(7:09 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum scrambles to UTS 49 for 14 yards (14-Z.Jackson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 49(6:38 - 3rd) 15-W.Barrett complete to 29-J.Poke. 29-J.Poke pushed ob at UTS 40 for 9 yards (41-E.Shelton).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - KENTST 40(6:16 - 3rd) Penalty on KNT 67-N.Monnin False start 5 yards enforced at UTS 40. No Play.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 6 - KENTST 45(6:09 - 3rd) 15-W.Barrett to UTS 28 FUMBLES (3-T.Lefeged). 42-N.Heninger to UTS 28 for no gain.
UTAHST
Aggies
- FG (10 plays, 44 yards, 3:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 28(5:58 - 3rd) Penalty on KNT 98-D.Hill Offside 5 yards enforced at UTS 28. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 5 - UTAHST 33(5:58 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 45 for 12 yards (5-K.Sherald).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 45(5:40 - 3rd) Penalty on UTS 16-J.Nathan False start 5 yards enforced at UTS 45. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 15 - UTAHST 40(5:23 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 1-G.Bright. 1-G.Bright to UTS 48 for 8 yards (7-J.Parker).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 48(4:55 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 1-G.Bright. 1-G.Bright to KNT 39 for 13 yards (5-K.Sherald7-J.Parker).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 39(4:37 - 3rd) 10-J.Love sacked at KNT 40 for -1 yard (24-Q.Knight).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 11 - UTAHST 40(3:57 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright to KNT 28 for 12 yards (34-K.Gamble4-C.Phillips).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 28(3:39 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 11-S.Scarver. 11-S.Scarver to KNT 25 for 3 yards (24-Q.Knight4-C.Phillips).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 25(3:14 - 3rd) 10-J.Love sacked at KNT 28 for -3 yards (55-S.Diaby).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UTAHST 28(2:39 - 3rd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - UTAHST 28(2:32 - 3rd) 62-D.Eberle 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:27 - 3rd) 62-D.Eberle kicks 65 yards from UTS 35. 7-J.Parker to KNT 32 for 32 yards (62-D.Eberle).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 32(2:20 - 3rd) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 31 for -1 yard (91-D.Anderson93-J.Wildman).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - KENTST 31(1:59 - 3rd) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 39 for 8 yards (4-S.Bond).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - KENTST 39(1:38 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy pushed ob at KNT 41 for 2 yards (4-S.Bond).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - KENTST 41(1:10 - 3rd) 96-D.Adams punts 36 yards from KNT 41 Downed at the UTS 23.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (4 plays, 22 yards, 0:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 23(1:00 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright to UTS 36 for 13 yards (8-E.Hines90-B.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 36(0:39 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright to UTS 40 for 4 yards (90-B.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTAHST 40(15:00 - 4th) 20-J.Warren to UTS 43 for 3 yards (92-T.Majette).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - UTAHST 43(14:38 - 4th) 20-J.Warren to UTS 45 for 2 yards (5-K.Sherald24-Q.Knight).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - UTAHST 45(14:07 - 4th) 98-C.Bartolic punts 12 yards from UTS 45 out of bounds at the KNT 43.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- TD (2 plays, 57 yards, 0:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+53 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 43(13:57 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 10-A.Dixon. 10-A.Dixon to UTS 4 for 53 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - KENTST 4(13:37 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(13:31 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews to UTS End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
UTAHST
Aggies
- TD (3 plays, 58 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:31 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett kicks 27 yards from KNT 35. 89-T.Boman to UTS 42 for 4 yards (41-J.Price).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 42(13:28 - 4th) 10-J.Love scrambles to UTS 43 for 1 yard (8-E.Hines).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UTAHST 43(13:09 - 4th) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Nathan.
|+57 YD
|
3 & 9 - UTAHST 43(13:04 - 4th) 13-D.Thompkins runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:48 - 4th) 62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- TD (9 plays, 64 yards, 3:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:48 - 4th) 62-D.Eberle kicks 32 yards from UTS 35. 45-A.Dulka to KNT 33 FUMBLES. 45-A.Dulka to KNT 36 for 3 yards.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 36(12:45 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 10-A.Dixon. 10-A.Dixon to UTS 49 for 15 yards (96-C.Unga).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 49(12:27 - 4th) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 23-I.McKoy. Penalty on UTS 7-D.Williams Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UTS 49. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 34(12:21 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews to UTS 31 for 3 yards (51-J.Te'i41-E.Shelton).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - KENTST 31(12:11 - 4th) 14-D.Crum to UTS 15 for 16 yards (21-A.Grayson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 15(11:51 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan to UTS 14 for 1 yard (42-N.Heninger6-C.Haney).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - KENTST 14(11:21 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan to UTS 1 for 13 yards (6-C.Haney).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - KENTST 1(11:06 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews to UTS 1 for no gain (91-D.Anderson51-J.Te'i).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - KENTST 1(10:21 - 4th) 10-A.Dixon to UTS 1 for no gain (21-A.Grayson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - KENTST 1(9:43 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 10-A.Dixon. 10-A.Dixon runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:36 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Fumble (3 plays, 25 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:36 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett kicks 55 yards from KNT 35. 11-S.Scarver to UTS 10 FUMBLES. 11-S.Scarver recovers at the UTS 10. 11-S.Scarver pushed ob at UTS 19 for 9 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 19(9:27 - 4th) 1-G.Bright to UTS 23 for 4 yards (36-J.Salaam).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - UTAHST 23(9:05 - 4th) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner. Penalty on KNT 7-J.Parker Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UTS 23. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 38(8:57 - 4th) 1-G.Bright to UTS 44 FUMBLES (28-M.Lawrence-Burke). 53-A.Hoag to UTS 44 for no gain.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- FG (8 plays, 24 yards, 3:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 44(8:46 - 4th) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Price.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 44(8:40 - 4th) 10-A.Dixon runs ob at UTS 41 for 3 yards.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - KENTST 41(8:24 - 4th) 14-D.Crum scrambles pushed ob at UTS 31 for 10 yards (21-A.Grayson).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 31(7:45 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 2-W.Matthews. 2-W.Matthews to UTS 12 for 19 yards (21-A.Grayson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 12(7:20 - 4th) Penalty on KNT 54-N.Warnock False start 5 yards enforced at UTS 12. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 15 - KENTST 17(7:04 - 4th) 14-D.Crum to UTS 18 for -1 yard (42-N.Heninger).
|Sack
|
2 & 16 - KENTST 18(6:29 - 4th) 14-D.Crum sacked at UTS 24 for -6 yards (42-N.Heninger).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 22 - KENTST 24(5:47 - 4th) 21-J.Bangda to UTS 20 for 4 yards (51-J.Te'i).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 18 - KENTST 20(5:02 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
UTAHST
Aggies
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:56 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(4:56 - 4th) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner to KNT 50 for 25 yards (7-J.Parker).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 50(4:45 - 4th) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner to KNT 32 for 18 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 32(4:36 - 4th) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 32(4:29 - 4th) 10-J.Love complete to 1-G.Bright. 1-G.Bright to KNT 26 for 6 yards (4-C.Phillips36-J.Salaam).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTAHST 26(3:55 - 4th) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan runs ob at KNT 20 for 6 yards.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 20(3:40 - 4th) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to KNT 5 for 15 yards (5-K.Sherald).
|Penalty
|
1 & 5 - UTAHST 5(3:29 - 4th) 1-G.Bright runs 5 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on UTS Illegal formation 6 yards enforced at KNT 5. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 11 - UTAHST 11(3:22 - 4th) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 11 - UTAHST 11(3:18 - 4th) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:06 - 4th) 62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- TD (4 plays, 13 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:06 - 4th) 62-D.Eberle kicks 24 yards from UTS 35. 7-J.Parker pushed ob at UTS 13 for 46 yards (34-R.Burt).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 13(2:57 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews to UTS 7 for 6 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - KENTST 7(2:13 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews to UTS 5 for 2 yards (93-J.Wildman3-T.Lefeged).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - KENTST 5(2:06 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews to UTS 4 for 1 yard (10-T.Galeai).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - KENTST 4(2:01 - 4th) 14-D.Crum runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:56 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Downs (4 plays, 1 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:56 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(1:56 - 4th) 10-J.Love complete to 1-G.Bright. 1-G.Bright to UTS 21 for -4 yards (97-Z.West).
|Sack
|
2 & 14 - UTAHST 21(1:51 - 4th) 10-J.Love sacked at UTS 17 for -4 yards (53-A.Hoag).
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - UTAHST 17(1:33 - 4th) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Terrell.
|+9 YD
|
4 & 18 - UTAHST 17(1:26 - 4th) 10-J.Love complete to 89-T.Boman. 89-T.Boman to UTS 26 for 9 yards (4-C.Phillips).
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- End of Game (2 plays, -3 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD