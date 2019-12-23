Drive Chart
UCF gets 10th win, beating Marshall 48-25 in Gasparilla Bowl

  • AP
  • Dec 23, 2019

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Central Florida is best known for a high-powered offense, but the Knights are capable of big plays on defense, too.

Richie Grant and Tre'mon Morris-Brash had first-quarter defensive touchdowns, Dillon Gabriel led three third-quarter scoring drives and UCF beat Marshall 48-25 in the Gasparilla Bowl on Monday.

''We finished the season the right way,'' UCF coach Josh Heupel said. ''The turnovers were critical. I thought defensively we started about as fast as you can.''

Grant had a 39-yard interception return on Marshall's third play from scrimmage 56 seconds into the game, and Morris-Brash recovered a fumble and ran it 55 yards for a score that helped UCF go up 21-0 with 7 minutes left in the first quarter.

Gabriel threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Otis Anderson, connected on a 75-yard score with Marlon Williams, and added a 3-yard TD run as UCF went ahead 45-22 with 6:39 remaining in the third.

Gabriel completed 14 of 24 passes for 260 yards as the Knights (10-3) reached 10 or more wins in a school-record third consecutive season. Williams caught seven passes for 132 yards and Greg McCrae had 80 rushing yards on 14 carries.

''We're happy with the 10-3, but at the same time we know what we could have done,'' Gabriel said.

Isaiah Green went 9 of 23 for 173 yards with a TD and had a rushing touchdown for Marshall (8-5). Brenden Knox, the Conference USA MVP, had 103 yards on 26 carries.

''I thought our kids fought their tail off,'' Marshall coach Doc Holliday said. ''They fought the entire game.''

Green had a 3-yard rushing touchdown and hit Willie Johnson on a 70-yard TD pass, and Justin Rohrwasser made a 50-yard field goal during the third quarter.

Marshall got within 21-7 with 12:28 to go in the second when Micah Abraham picked off backup quarterback Darriel Mack Jr.'s pass and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown.

Abraham's father, Donnie, played his home games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1996-01) at Raymond James Stadium, the site of the Gasparilla Bowl.

McCrae had a 26-yard TD run early in the first and Dylan Barnas made a 36-yard field goal as time expired as UCF took a 24-7 halftime advantage.

THE TAKEAWAY

UCF: The Knights had no letdown after playing in New Year's Day bowl games the previous two seasons, beating Auburn two years ago in the Peach Bowl and losing to LSU in the last season's Fiesta Bowl.

''You look at this season, there's goals that we didn't accomplish, right?'' Heupel said. ''But I hope we never get to the point as a program and a fan base where fans and outside voices aren't really appreciative of what our kids do every single day.''

Marshall: It was the first bowl loss for the Thundering Herd under Holliday, who entered 6-0 in bowls at the school. Knox, a sophomore, topped 100 yards rushing for the seventh time.

STRANGE STATS

UCF lead 21-0 after the first quarter despite being outgained 133-86. Marshall, however, had three turnovers. The Knights had a 168-0 yardage advantage during the second quarter and were outscored 7-3.

STANDOUT `D'

UCF linebacker Nate Evans finished with 12 tackles and a sack. Defensive back Antwan Collier made six tackles, recovered two fumbles and had an interception.

UP NEXT

UCF: Hosts North Carolina on Sept. 3 to open the 2020 season.

Marshall: Begins the 2020 season at East Carolina on Sept. 5.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Quarter
Touchdown 14:16
17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Obialo INTERCEPTED by 27-R.Grant at MSH 39. 27-R.Grant runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
78
yds
00:44
pos
6
0
Point After TD 14:04
39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:20
30-G.McCrae runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
01:23
pos
13
0
Point After TD 9:12
39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 7:13
9-T.Keaton to UCF 45 FUMBLES (30-T.Morris-Brash). 30-T.Morris-Brash runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
19
yds
01:59
pos
20
0
Point After TD 7:00
39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 12:42
8-D.Mack incomplete. INTERCEPTED at MSH 25 incomplete runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
29
yds
01:24
pos
21
6
Point After TD 12:28
16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Field Goal 0:01
39-D.Barnas 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
95
yds
03:11
pos
24
7
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 12:59
11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
72
yds
02:10
pos
30
7
Point After TD 12:50
39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
7
Touchdown 9:38
17-I.Green runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
60
yds
03:17
pos
31
13
Point After TD 9:33
16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
14
Touchdown 7:15
11-D.Gabriel runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
63
yds
02:18
pos
37
14
Point After TD 7:10
39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
14
Touchdown 7:03
17-I.Green complete to 1-W.Johnson. 1-W.Johnson runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
00:12
pos
38
20
Two Point Conversion 6:51
17-I.Green complete to 7-O.Obialo. 7-O.Obialo to UCF End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
22
Touchdown 6:51
11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
00:12
pos
44
22
Point After TD 6:39
39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
22
Field Goal 1:12
16-J.Rohrwasser 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
-8
yds
05:19
pos
45
25
4th Quarter
Field Goal 9:04
39-D.Barnas 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
-27
yds
04:42
pos
48
25
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 19
Rushing 14 8
Passing 8 7
Penalty 3 4
3rd Down Conv 7-16 7-16
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 584 361
Total Plays -1 69
Avg Gain 0.0 5.2
Net Yards Rushing 307 167
Rush Attempts 46 44
Avg Rush Yards 6.7 3.8
Net Yards Passing 277 194
Comp. - Att. 17-31 11-25
Yards Per Pass 8.9 7.8
Penalties - Yards 10-93 8-67
Touchdowns 5 3
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 2 1
Turnovers 1 5
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 4-3
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 4-39.5 4-47.8
Return Yards 97 85
Punts - Returns 3-24 1-22
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 6-138
Int. - Returns 2-73 1--75
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UCF 10-3 21321348
Marshall 8-5 0718025
Raymond James Stadium Tampa, Florida
 277 PASS YDS 194
307 RUSH YDS 167
584 TOTAL YDS 361
UCF
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Gabriel 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 260 2 0 176.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 260 2 0 176.8
D. Gabriel 14/24 260 2 0
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 17 0 1 34.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 17 0 1 34.7
D. Mack Jr. 3/7 17 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 80 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 80 1
G. McCrae 14 80 1 26
B. Thompson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 74 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 74 0
B. Thompson 9 74 0 45
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 61 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 61 0
O. Anderson 9 61 0 26
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 58 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 58 0
D. Mack Jr. 7 58 0 15
T. Coles 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 40 0
T. Coles 2 40 0 38
N. Evans 44 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
N. Evans 2 10 0 9
M. Milton 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
M. Milton 1 2 0 2
D. Gabriel 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 1 1
D. Gabriel 3 1 1 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Williams 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 7 132 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 132 1
M. Williams 10 7 132 1 75
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 69 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 69 1
O. Anderson 6 5 69 1 35
T. Nixon 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 2 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 54 0
T. Nixon 7 2 54 0 46
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
G. McCrae 2 2 18 0 13
K. Benkel 31 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
K. Benkel 1 1 4 0 4
J. Harris 87 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Harris 4 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Evans 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 1.0
N. Evans 9-2 1.0 0
R. Grant 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 1 0.0
R. Grant 8-2 0.0 1
R. Charlton 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
R. Charlton 7-0 1.0 0
E. Mitchell 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
E. Mitchell 5-2 0.0 0
A. Collier 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
A. Collier 5-1 0.0 1
E. Gilyard 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. Gilyard 4-0 0.0 0
A. Robinson 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Robinson 4-0 0.0 0
T. Morris-Brash 30 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Morris-Brash 3-0 0.0 0
C. Goode 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Goode 1-0 0.0 0
K. Davis 22 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Maxwell 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Z. Maxwell 1-1 0.0 0
K. Turnier 7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Turnier 1-1 0.0 0
S. Zayas 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Zayas 1-0 0.0 0
T. Gowan 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Gowan 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Barnas 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 6/6
SEASON FG XP
2/2 6/6
D. Barnas 2/2 36 6/6 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Osteen 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 39.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 39.5 2
A. Osteen 4 39.5 2 46
D. Barnas 39 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 46.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 46.0 0
D. Barnas 1 46.0 0 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Williams 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 5.5 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 5.5 8 0
M. Williams 2 5.5 8 0
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
O. Anderson 1 13.0 13 0
Marshall
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
I. Green 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
39.1% 173 1 2 99.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
39.1% 173 1 2 99.3
I. Green 9/23 173 1 2
A. Thomson 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 21 0 0 188.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 21 0 0 188.2
A. Thomson 2/2 21 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Knox 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 103 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 103 0
B. Knox 26 103 0 22
W. Johnson 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 25 0
W. Johnson 1 25 0 25
X. Gaines 11 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 19 0
X. Gaines 3 19 0 8
I. Green 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 19 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 19 1
I. Green 10 19 1 13
A. Thomson 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
A. Thomson 3 6 0 5
T. Keaton 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
T. Keaton 1 -5 0 -5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
W. Johnson 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 70 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 70 1
W. Johnson 2 1 70 1 70
A. Levias 15 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 3 67 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 67 0
A. Levias 8 3 67 0 45
O. Obialo 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 0
O. Obialo 7 4 45 0 16
X. Gaines 11 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 12 0
X. Gaines 6 3 12 0 9
B. Thompson 88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Thompson 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Couch 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
M. Couch 8-1 0.0 0
N. Johnson 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
N. Johnson 7-3 0.0 0
T. Beckett 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
T. Beckett 7-1 0.0 0
O. Cobb 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
O. Cobb 7-1 0.0 0
K. Merrell 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
K. Merrell 5-1 0.0 0
S. Gilmore 34 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
S. Gilmore 5-1 0.0 0
S. Burton 33 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
S. Burton 4-0 0.0 0
R. Croom 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Croom 3-0 0.0 0
J. Edwards 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Edwards 3-0 0.0 0
K. Cumberlander 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
K. Cumberlander 2-0 1.0 0
C. Hames 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
C. Hames 2-2 0.0 0
M. Abraham 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
M. Abraham 2-1 0.0 1
T. Keaton 9 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Keaton 1-0 0.0 0
M. Lanier 85 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Lanier 1-1 0.0 0
D. Hodge 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hodge 1-0 0.0 0
T. Brown 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Brown 0-1 0.0 0
R. hunter 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. hunter 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Rohrwasser 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
J. Rohrwasser 1/1 50 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. LeFevre 43 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 47.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 47.8 1
R. LeFevre 4 47.8 1 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Papillon 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
6 23.0 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 23.0 32 0
L. Papillon 6 23.0 32 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Keaton 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
T. Keaton 1 22.0 22 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:45 UCF 29 1:57 7 16 Punt
10:35 UCF 35 1:23 6 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:06 UCF 46 1:24 9 29
12:28 UCF 25 1:22 4 24 Punt
10:04 UCF 45 0:33 3 2 Punt
6:52 UCF 50 0:57 4 7 Downs
3:12 UCF 6 3:11 10 75 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UCF 25 2:10 9 72 TD
9:33 UCF 25 2:18 9 75 TD
6:51 UCF 25 0:12 1 75 TD
1:08 UCF 25 0:37 3 19 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:46 MRSHL 33 4:42 10 20
4:50 UCF 28 3:57 7 71
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MRSHL 20 0:44 3 78 INT
14:04 MRSHL 26 0:05 1 45 Fumble
11:41 MRSHL 21 0:55 3 1 Fumble
9:12 MRSHL 21 1:59 6 19 TD
7:00 MRSHL 25 6:16 14 67
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:59 MRSHL 14 0:42 3 6 Punt
9:23 MRSHL 12 2:15 6 0 Punt
5:43 MRSHL 43 2:18 4 0 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:50 MRSHL 25 3:17 7 75 TD
7:10 MRSHL 30 0:19 1 70 TD
6:31 MRSHL 40 5:19 10 27
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:15 MRSHL 32 0:15 2 35 INT
9:01 MRSHL 24 4:01 13 48 Downs

MRSHL Thundering Herd  - Interception (3 plays, 78 yards, 0:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 59 yards from UCF 35. 28-L.Papillon to MSH 20 for 14 yards (31-A.Robinson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20
(14:55 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 21 for 1 yard (5-R.Charlton).
No Gain
2 & 9 - MRSHL 21
(14:22 - 1st) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Johnson.
Int
3 & 9 - MRSHL 21
(14:16 - 1st) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Obialo INTERCEPTED by 27-R.Grant at MSH 39. 27-R.Grant runs 39 yards for a touchdown.

UCF Knights  - Punt (7 plays, 16 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:04 - 1st) 39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
Kickoff
(14:04 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35. 28-L.Papillon to MSH 26 for 26 yards (37-J.Kelly).
+45 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 26
(13:59 - 1st) 17-I.Green complete to 15-A.Levias. 15-A.Levias to UCF 29 FUMBLES (27-R.Grant). 3-A.Collier runs ob at UCF 29 for no gain.

MRSHL Thundering Herd  - Fumble (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 29
(13:45 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 32 for 3 yards (34-S.Gilmore32-T.Brown).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - MRSHL 32
(13:22 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 34 for 2 yards (4-T.Beckett31-O.Cobb).
+17 YD
3 & 5 - MRSHL 34
(13:05 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to MSH 49 for 17 yards (56-K.Cumberlander94-C.Hames).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MRSHL 49
(12:54 - 1st) Penalty on UCF 77-J.Brown False start 5 yards enforced at MSH 49. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 15 - MRSHL 46
(12:46 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 48 for 2 yards (31-O.Cobb).
Sack
2 & 13 - MRSHL 48
(12:31 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel sacked at UCF 45 for -3 yards (56-K.Cumberlander).
No Gain
3 & 16 - MRSHL 45
(11:52 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 2-O.Anderson.
Punt
4 & 16 - MRSHL 45
(11:48 - 1st) 36-A.Osteen punts 34 yards from UCF 45 to MSH 21 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.

UCF Knights  - TD (6 plays, 65 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 21
(11:41 - 1st) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Levias.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 21
(11:36 - 1st) 17-I.Green to MSH 22 for 1 yard (3-A.Collier).
No Gain
3 & 9 - UCF 22
(10:55 - 1st) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Levias.
Punt
4 & 9 - UCF 22
(10:46 - 1st) 43-R.LeFevre punts 46 yards from MSH 22. 6-M.Williams to UCF 35 FUMBLES. to the UCF 35 downed by 29-J.Jean-Baptiste.

MRSHL Thundering Herd  - TD (6 plays, 19 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35
(10:35 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson to UCF 43 for 8 yards (6-M.Couch).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - MRSHL 43
(10:24 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 44 for 1 yard (31-O.Cobb).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - MRSHL 44
(10:06 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 48 for 4 yards (85-M.Lanier).
+26 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 48
(9:53 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to MSH 26 for 26 yards (34-S.Gilmore).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 26
(9:43 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to MSH 26 for no gain (6-M.Couch).
+26 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 26
(9:20 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:12 - 1st) 39-D.Barnas extra point is good.

MRSHL Thundering Herd

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:12 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 61 yards from UCF 35. 28-L.Papillon to MSH 21 for 17 yards (37-J.Kelly).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 21
(9:04 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 25 for 4 yards (31-A.Robinson).
No Gain
2 & 6 - MRSHL 25
(8:26 - 1st) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
+2 YD
3 & 6 - MRSHL 25
(8:18 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 27 for 2 yards (10-E.Gilyard12-E.Mitchell).
Penalty
4 & 4 - MRSHL 27
(8:02 - 1st) Penalty on UCF 7-K.Turnier Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MSH 27. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 42
(8:02 - 1st) 17-I.Green complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to MSH 49 for 7 yards (12-E.Mitchell).
+11 YD
2 & 3 - MRSHL 49
(8:02 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to UCF 40 for 11 yards (27-R.Grant).
-5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 40
(7:13 - 1st) 9-T.Keaton to UCF 45 FUMBLES (30-T.Morris-Brash). 30-T.Morris-Brash runs 55 yards for a touchdown.

UCF Knights  - Punt (4 plays, 24 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:00 - 1st) 39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
Kickoff
(7:00 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 40 yards from UCF 35 to MSH 25 fair catch by 28-L.Papillon.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25
(7:00 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 24 for -1 yard (30-T.Morris-Brash).
+2 YD
2 & 11 - UCF 24
(7:00 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 26 for 2 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
+10 YD
3 & 9 - UCF 26
(6:28 - 1st) 17-I.Green complete to 15-A.Levias. 15-A.Levias to MSH 36 for 10 yards (44-N.Evans8-Z.Maxwell).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 36
(5:43 - 1st) 17-I.Green to MSH 48 for 12 yards (27-R.Grant).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 48
(5:10 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to UCF 41 for 11 yards (27-R.Grant). Penalty on MSH 15-A.Levias Holding 10 yards enforced at UCF 41.
+2 YD
1 & 9 - UCF 49
(4:42 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to UCF 49 for 2 yards (44-N.Evans).
Penalty
2 & 7 - UCF 49
(4:12 - 1st) 11-X.Gaines to MSH 49 for -2 yards. Team penalty on UCF Holding 10 yards enforced at MSH 49. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 41
(3:45 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to UCF 40 for 1 yard (31-A.Robinson).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - UCF 40
(3:17 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to UCF 37 for 3 yards (5-R.Charlton44-N.Evans).
+11 YD
3 & 6 - UCF 37
(2:38 - 1st) 6-A.Thomson complete to 7-O.Obialo. 7-O.Obialo to UCF 26 for 11 yards (3-A.Collier).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 26
(2:01 - 1st) 6-A.Thomson to UCF 25 for 1 yard (54-C.Goode3-A.Collier).
+10 YD
2 & 9 - UCF 25
(1:49 - 1st) 6-A.Thomson complete to 7-O.Obialo. 7-O.Obialo runs ob at UCF 15 for 10 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 15
(1:16 - 1st) 6-A.Thomson to UCF 10 for 5 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
No Gain
2 & 5 - UCF 10
(0:44 - 1st) 6-A.Thomson to UCF 10 for no gain (44-N.Evans).
-6 YD
3 & 5 - UCF 10
(15:00 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to UCF 16 FUMBLES (31-A.Robinson). 3-A.Collier to UCF 16 for no gain.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 16
(14:50 - 2nd) 8-D.Mack to UCF 27 for 11 yards (4-T.Beckett).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 27
(14:06 - 2nd) 8-D.Mack to UCF 31 for 4 yards (6-M.Couch). Team penalty on MSH Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at UCF 31.

MRSHL Thundering Herd  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46
(14:06 - 2nd) Penalty on UCF 65-C.Schneider False start 5 yards enforced at UCF 46. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 15 - MRSHL 41
(14:06 - 2nd) 8-D.Mack complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to UCF 49 for 8 yards (34-S.Gilmore).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - MRSHL 49
(13:30 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to MSH 43 for 8 yards (92-R.Croom).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43
(13:23 - 2nd) 8-D.Mack incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
Penalty
2 & 10 - MRSHL 43
(13:16 - 2nd) 8-D.Mack incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams. Penalty on MSH 13-N.Johnson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSH 43. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28
(13:07 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to MSH 19 for 9 yards (13-N.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 1 - MRSHL 19
(12:53 - 2nd) 8-D.Mack incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
Penalty
3 & 1 - MRSHL 19
(12:49 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson runs 19 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UCF 61-P.Boudreaux Holding 10 yards enforced at MSH 19. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 11 - MRSHL 29
(12:42 - 2nd) 8-D.Mack incomplete. INTERCEPTED at MSH 25 incomplete. runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:28 - 2nd) 16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good.

MRSHL Thundering Herd  - Punt (6 plays, 0 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:28 - 2nd) 16-J.Rohrwasser kicks 40 yards from MSH 35 to UCF 25 fair catch by 6-M.Williams.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(12:28 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 45 for 20 yards (31-O.Cobb34-S.Gilmore).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 45
(12:28 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 45
(12:02 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 49 for 4 yards (13-N.Johnson).
No Gain
3 & 6 - MRSHL 49
(11:47 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 49 for no gain (6-M.Couch).
Punt
4 & 6 - MRSHL 49
(11:06 - 2nd) 36-A.Osteen punts 37 yards from UCF 49 to MSH 14 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.

UCF Knights  - Downs (4 plays, 7 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 14
(10:59 - 2nd) 17-I.Green to MSH 20 for 6 yards (30-T.Morris-Brash).
No Gain
2 & 4 - UCF 20
(10:27 - 2nd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Thompson.
No Gain
3 & 4 - UCF 20
(10:20 - 2nd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Levias.
Punt
4 & 4 - UCF 20
(10:17 - 2nd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 48 yards from MSH 20. 2-O.Anderson to UCF 45 for 13 yards (43-R.LeFevre).

MRSHL Thundering Herd  - Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 45
(10:04 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 45
(9:58 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson to UCF 47 for 2 yards (34-S.Gilmore).
No Gain
3 & 8 - MRSHL 47
(9:35 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
Punt
4 & 8 - MRSHL 47
(9:31 - 2nd) 36-A.Osteen punts 41 yards from UCF 47 to MSH 12 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.

UCF Knights  - Halftime (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:11 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 12
(9:23 - 2nd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 12
(9:18 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 18 for 6 yards (5-R.Charlton12-E.Mitchell).
Penalty
3 & 4 - UCF 18
(8:51 - 2nd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Obialo. Penalty on UCF 91-N.Hancock Offside 5 yards enforced at MSH 18. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 23
(8:42 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 23 for no gain (5-R.Charlton).
Sack
2 & 10 - UCF 23
(7:59 - 2nd) 17-I.Green sacked at MSH 10 for -13 yards. Penalty on MSH 11-X.Gaines Holding declined. (5-R.Charlton).
+2 YD
3 & 23 - UCF 10
(7:51 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 12 for 2 yards (44-N.Evans).
Punt
4 & 21 - UCF 12
(7:08 - 2nd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 46 yards from MSH 12. 6-M.Williams to UCF 50 for 8 yards (15-A.Levias).

UCF Knights  - TD (9 plays, 72 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 50
(6:52 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to MSH 47 for 3 yards (6-M.Couch4-T.Beckett).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - UCF 47
(6:34 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to MSH 45 for 2 yards (4-T.Beckett).
+2 YD
3 & 5 - UCF 45
(6:02 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to MSH 43 for 2 yards (44-D.Hodge).
No Gain
4 & 3 - UCF 43
(5:55 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris.

MRSHL Thundering Herd  - TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:17 poss)

Result Play
-4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43
(5:43 - 2nd) 17-I.Green complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to MSH 39 for -4 yards (22-K.Davis).
+1 YD
2 & 14 - MRSHL 39
(4:55 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 40 for 1 yard (7-K.Turnier).
+8 YD
3 & 13 - MRSHL 40
(4:14 - 2nd) 17-I.Green complete to 7-O.Obialo. 7-O.Obialo to MSH 48 for 8 yards.
Penalty
4 & 5 - MRSHL 48
(3:25 - 2nd) Team penalty on MSH Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MSH 48. No Play.
Punt
4 & 10 - MRSHL 43
(3:25 - 2nd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 51 yards from MSH 43 to the UCF 6 downed by 89-M.Beardall.

UCF Knights  - TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 6
(3:12 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 8 for 2 yards (92-R.Croom).
+45 YD
2 & 8 - UCF 8
(2:50 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to MSH 47 for 45 yards (4-T.Beckett13-N.Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 47
(2:32 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to MSH 47 for no gain (31-O.Cobb94-C.Hames). Penalty on UCF 87-J.Harris Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MSH 47.
+25 YD
1 & 25 - UCF 38
(2:27 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to MSH 37 for 25 yards (33-S.Burton).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UCF 37
(1:59 - 2nd) Penalty on UCF 61-P.Boudreaux False start 5 yards enforced at MSH 37. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 15 - UCF 42
(1:45 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to MSH 38 for 4 yards (6-M.Couch).
+13 YD
2 & 11 - UCF 38
(1:29 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to MSH 25 for 13 yards (13-N.Johnson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25
(1:20 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to MSH 23 for 2 yards (99-J.Edwards23-R.Hunter).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - UCF 23
(1:15 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson to MSH 16 for 7 yards.
-3 YD
3 & 1 - UCF 16
(0:47 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to MSH 19 for -3 yards (99-J.Edwards5-K.Merrell).
Field Goal
4 & 4 - UCF 19
(0:01 - 2nd) 39-D.Barnas 36 yards Field Goal is Good.

MRSHL Thundering Herd  - TD (1 plays, 70 yards, 0:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 16-J.Rohrwasser kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 31 for 6 yards (21-M.Abraham).
+17 YD
2 & 4 - MRSHL 31
(14:35 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson to UCF 48 for 17 yards (5-K.Merrell21-M.Abraham).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 48
(14:24 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 49 for 1 yard (6-M.Couch85-M.Lanier).
No Gain
2 & 9 - MRSHL 49
(14:04 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
+13 YD
3 & 9 - MRSHL 49
(13:58 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 30-G.McCrae. 30-G.McCrae to MSH 38 for 13 yards (31-O.Cobb).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 38
(13:45 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 38
(13:38 - 3rd) 24-B.Thompson to MSH 35 for 3 yards (6-M.Couch13-N.Johnson).
No Gain
3 & 7 - MRSHL 35
(13:04 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
+35 YD
4 & 7 - MRSHL 35
(12:59 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:50 - 3rd) 39-D.Barnas extra point is good.

UCF Knights  - TD (1 plays, 75 yards, 0:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:50 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to MSH End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25
(12:50 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 31 for 6 yards (44-N.Evans).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - UCF 31
(12:25 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 32 for 1 yard (44-N.Evans).
+9 YD
3 & 3 - UCF 32
(11:42 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 41 for 9 yards (27-R.Grant23-T.Gowan). Penalty on UCF 27-R.Grant Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at MSH 41.
+25 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 44
(11:20 - 3rd) 1-W.Johnson to UCF 19 for 25 yards (3-A.Collier).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 19
(10:50 - 3rd) 17-I.Green complete to 15-A.Levias. 15-A.Levias to UCF 7 for 12 yards (27-R.Grant).
+4 YD
1 & 7 - UCF 7
(10:20 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to UCF 3 for 4 yards (96-S.Zayas27-R.Grant).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - UCF 3
(9:38 - 3rd) 17-I.Green runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:33 - 3rd) 16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good.

MRSHL Thundering Herd

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:33 - 3rd) 16-J.Rohrwasser kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(9:33 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 29 for 4 yards (13-N.Johnson).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 29
(9:13 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 32 for 3 yards (5-K.Merrell).
+6 YD
3 & 3 - MRSHL 32
(8:57 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 38 for 6 yards (94-C.Hames).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 38
(8:46 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
+46 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 38
(8:41 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to MSH 16 for 46 yards (34-S.Gilmore). Penalty on MSH 44-D.Hodge Roughing the passer 8 yards enforced at MSH 16.
+1 YD
1 & 8 - MRSHL 8
(8:11 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel to MSH 7 for 1 yard (31-O.Cobb).
Penalty
2 & 7 - MRSHL 7
(7:59 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris. Penalty on MSH 4-T.Beckett Offside 4 yards enforced at MSH 7. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 3 - MRSHL 3
(7:53 - 3rd) 24-B.Thompson to MSH 3 for no gain (13-N.Johnson6-M.Couch).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - MRSHL 3
(7:15 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel runs 3 yards for a touchdown.

MRSHL Thundering Herd  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:10 - 3rd) 39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
Kickoff
(7:03 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 60 yards from UCF 35. 28-L.Papillon to MSH 30 for 25 yards (25-J.Tarver).

UCF Knights  - Punt (3 plays, 19 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
+70 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 30
(7:03 - 3rd) 17-I.Green complete to 1-W.Johnson. 1-W.Johnson runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(6:51 - 3rd) 17-I.Green complete to 7-O.Obialo. 7-O.Obialo to UCF End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
Kickoff
(6:51 - 3rd) 16-J.Rohrwasser kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.

MRSHL Thundering Herd  - Interception (2 plays, 35 yards, 0:15 poss)

Result Play
+75 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(6:51 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:39 - 3rd) 39-D.Barnas extra point is good.

UCF Knights

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:31 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 57 yards from UCF 35. 28-L.Papillon to MSH 40 for 32 yards (31-A.Robinson83-R.O'Keefe).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 40
(6:11 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 47 for 7 yards (27-R.Grant).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - UCF 47
(5:35 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 48 for 1 yard (5-R.Charlton44-N.Evans).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - UCF 48
(5:05 - 3rd) 17-I.Green to UCF 49 for 3 yards (12-E.Mitchell).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 49
(4:33 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to UCF 44 for 5 yards (12-E.Mitchell).
-2 YD
2 & 5 - UCF 44
(3:53 - 3rd) 17-I.Green to UCF 46 FUMBLES. to UCF 46 for no gain.
+16 YD
3 & 7 - UCF 46
(3:29 - 3rd) 17-I.Green complete to 7-O.Obialo. 7-O.Obialo to UCF 30 for 16 yards (3-A.Collier).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UCF 30
(3:10 - 3rd) Penalty on MSH 20-B.Knox False start 5 yards enforced at UCF 30. No Play.
Sack
1 & 15 - UCF 35
(2:43 - 3rd) 17-I.Green sacked at UCF 42 for -7 yards (44-N.Evans).
+3 YD
2 & 22 - UCF 42
(2:43 - 3rd) 17-I.Green to UCF 39 for 3 yards (44-N.Evans).
+3 YD
2 & 22 - UCF 42
(2:43 - 3rd) 17-I.Green to UCF 39 for 3 yards (44-N.Evans).
+6 YD
3 & 19 - UCF 39
(1:12 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to UCF 33 for 6 yards (3-A.Collier).
Field Goal
4 & 13 - UCF 33
(1:12 - 3rd) 16-J.Rohrwasser 50 yards Field Goal is Good.

MRSHL Thundering Herd  - Downs (13 plays, 48 yards, 4:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:08 - 3rd) 16-J.Rohrwasser kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(0:49 - 3rd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 43 for 18 yards (5-K.Merrell).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43
(0:31 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 44 for 1 yard (33-S.Burton).
No Gain
2 & 9 - MRSHL 44
(0:31 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 44 for no gain (4-T.Beckett).
No Gain
3 & 9 - MRSHL 44
(14:53 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
Punt
4 & 9 - MRSHL 44
(14:41 - 4th) 36-A.Osteen punts 46 yards from UCF 44. 9-T.Keaton to MSH 32 for 22 yards (90-C.Deloach).

UCF Knights

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 32
(14:15 - 4th) 17-I.Green scrambles pushed ob at MSH 45 for 13 yards (31-A.Robinson).
Int
1 & 10 - UCF 45
(14:00 - 4th) 17-I.Green incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-A.Collier at UCF 33. 3-A.Collier pushed ob at MSH 33 for 34 yards (17-I.Green).

MRSHL Thundering Herd

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 33
(13:46 - 4th) 8-D.Mack complete to 30-G.McCrae. 30-G.McCrae to MSH 28 for 5 yards (13-N.Johnson).
Penalty
2 & 5 - MRSHL 28
(13:24 - 4th) 2-O.Anderson to MSH 22 for 6 yards. Penalty on UCF 61-P.Boudreaux Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at MSH 28. No Play.
+11 YD
2 & 15 - MRSHL 38
(12:52 - 4th) 8-D.Mack to MSH 27 for 11 yards (5-K.Merrell).
+6 YD
3 & 4 - MRSHL 27
(12:28 - 4th) 8-D.Mack to MSH 21 for 6 yards (92-R.Croom13-N.Johnson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 21
(11:51 - 4th) 30-G.McCrae to MSH 17 for 4 yards (33-S.Burton).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 17
(11:13 - 4th) 30-G.McCrae to MSH 16 for 1 yard (9-T.Keaton).
+15 YD
3 & 5 - MRSHL 16
(10:32 - 4th) 8-D.Mack to MSH 1 for 15 yards (31-O.Cobb).
-14 YD
1 & 1 - MRSHL 1
(9:57 - 4th) to MSH 15 FUMBLES. 8-D.Mack to MSH 15 for no gain.
+2 YD
2 & 15 - MRSHL 15
(9:11 - 4th) 8-D.Mack to MSH 13 for 2 yards (4-T.Beckett).
No Gain
3 & 13 - MRSHL 13
(9:04 - 4th) 8-D.Mack incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris.
Field Goal
4 & 13 - MRSHL 13
(9:04 - 4th) 39-D.Barnas 30 yards Field Goal is Good.

MRSHL Thundering Herd

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:01 - 4th) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35. 28-L.Papillon to MSH 24 for 24 yards (31-A.Robinson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MRSHL 24
(8:55 - 4th) Penalty on MSH 20-B.Knox False start 5 yards enforced at MSH 24. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 15 - MRSHL 19
(8:55 - 4th) 11-X.Gaines to MSH 24 for 5 yards (12-E.Mitchell).
+8 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 24
(8:21 - 4th) 11-X.Gaines to MSH 32 for 8 yards (12-E.Mitchell).
+6 YD
3 & 2 - MRSHL 32
(7:54 - 4th) 11-X.Gaines to MSH 38 for 6 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 38
(7:25 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 39 for 1 yard (5-R.Charlton7-K.Turnier).
No Gain
2 & 9 - MRSHL 39
(6:40 - 4th) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Obialo.
+9 YD
3 & 9 - MRSHL 39
(6:29 - 4th) 17-I.Green complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to MSH 48 for 9 yards (44-N.Evans).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 48
(6:09 - 4th) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
+22 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 48
(6:03 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to UCF 30 for 22 yards (27-R.Grant).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 30
(5:37 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to UCF 28 for 2 yards (8-Z.Maxwell27-R.Grant).
No Gain
2 & 8 - MRSHL 28
(5:14 - 4th) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Levias.
No Gain
3 & 8 - MRSHL 28
(5:08 - 4th) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Levias.
No Gain
4 & 8 - MRSHL 28
(5:00 - 4th) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Obialo.

MRSHL Thundering Herd

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28
(4:50 - 4th) 8-D.Mack to UCF 37 for 9 yards (5-K.Merrell).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - MRSHL 37
(4:10 - 4th) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 39 for 2 yards (99-J.Edwards).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 39
(3:34 - 4th) 44-N.Evans to UCF 48 for 9 yards (4-T.Beckett).
+8 YD
2 & 1 - MRSHL 48
(2:48 - 4th) 24-B.Thompson to MSH 44 for 8 yards (33-S.Burton).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 44
(2:05 - 4th) 8-D.Mack complete to 31-K.Benkel. 31-K.Benkel to MSH 40 for 4 yards (21-M.Abraham).
+38 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 40
(1:25 - 4th) 33-T.Coles to MSH 2 for 38 yards (13-N.Johnson).
+1 YD
1 & 2 - MRSHL 2
(0:53 - 4th) 44-N.Evans to MSH 1 for 1 yard.
