UCF gets 10th win, beating Marshall 48-25 in Gasparilla Bowl
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Central Florida is best known for a high-powered offense, but the Knights are capable of big plays on defense, too.
Richie Grant and Tre'mon Morris-Brash had first-quarter defensive touchdowns, Dillon Gabriel led three third-quarter scoring drives and UCF beat Marshall 48-25 in the Gasparilla Bowl on Monday.
''We finished the season the right way,'' UCF coach Josh Heupel said. ''The turnovers were critical. I thought defensively we started about as fast as you can.''
Grant had a 39-yard interception return on Marshall's third play from scrimmage 56 seconds into the game, and Morris-Brash recovered a fumble and ran it 55 yards for a score that helped UCF go up 21-0 with 7 minutes left in the first quarter.
Gabriel threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Otis Anderson, connected on a 75-yard score with Marlon Williams, and added a 3-yard TD run as UCF went ahead 45-22 with 6:39 remaining in the third.
Gabriel completed 14 of 24 passes for 260 yards as the Knights (10-3) reached 10 or more wins in a school-record third consecutive season. Williams caught seven passes for 132 yards and Greg McCrae had 80 rushing yards on 14 carries.
''We're happy with the 10-3, but at the same time we know what we could have done,'' Gabriel said.
Isaiah Green went 9 of 23 for 173 yards with a TD and had a rushing touchdown for Marshall (8-5). Brenden Knox, the Conference USA MVP, had 103 yards on 26 carries.
''I thought our kids fought their tail off,'' Marshall coach Doc Holliday said. ''They fought the entire game.''
Green had a 3-yard rushing touchdown and hit Willie Johnson on a 70-yard TD pass, and Justin Rohrwasser made a 50-yard field goal during the third quarter.
Marshall got within 21-7 with 12:28 to go in the second when Micah Abraham picked off backup quarterback Darriel Mack Jr.'s pass and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown.
Abraham's father, Donnie, played his home games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1996-01) at Raymond James Stadium, the site of the Gasparilla Bowl.
McCrae had a 26-yard TD run early in the first and Dylan Barnas made a 36-yard field goal as time expired as UCF took a 24-7 halftime advantage.
THE TAKEAWAY
UCF: The Knights had no letdown after playing in New Year's Day bowl games the previous two seasons, beating Auburn two years ago in the Peach Bowl and losing to LSU in the last season's Fiesta Bowl.
''You look at this season, there's goals that we didn't accomplish, right?'' Heupel said. ''But I hope we never get to the point as a program and a fan base where fans and outside voices aren't really appreciative of what our kids do every single day.''
Marshall: It was the first bowl loss for the Thundering Herd under Holliday, who entered 6-0 in bowls at the school. Knox, a sophomore, topped 100 yards rushing for the seventh time.
STRANGE STATS
UCF lead 21-0 after the first quarter despite being outgained 133-86. Marshall, however, had three turnovers. The Knights had a 168-0 yardage advantage during the second quarter and were outscored 7-3.
STANDOUT `D'
UCF linebacker Nate Evans finished with 12 tackles and a sack. Defensive back Antwan Collier made six tackles, recovered two fumbles and had an interception.
UP NEXT
UCF: Hosts North Carolina on Sept. 3 to open the 2020 season.
Marshall: Begins the 2020 season at East Carolina on Sept. 5.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|19
|Rushing
|14
|8
|Passing
|8
|7
|Penalty
|3
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|7-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|584
|361
|Total Plays
|-1
|69
|Avg Gain
|0.0
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|307
|167
|Rush Attempts
|46
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.7
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|277
|194
|Comp. - Att.
|17-31
|11-25
|Yards Per Pass
|8.9
|7.8
|Penalties - Yards
|10-93
|8-67
|Touchdowns
|5
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|5
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|4-3
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-39.5
|4-47.8
|Return Yards
|97
|85
|Punts - Returns
|3-24
|1-22
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|6-138
|Int. - Returns
|2-73
|1--75
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|277
|PASS YDS
|194
|
|
|307
|RUSH YDS
|167
|
|
|584
|TOTAL YDS
|361
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Gabriel 11 QB
|D. Gabriel
|14/24
|260
|2
|0
|
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
|D. Mack Jr.
|3/7
|17
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. McCrae 30 RB
|G. McCrae
|14
|80
|1
|26
|
B. Thompson 24 RB
|B. Thompson
|9
|74
|0
|45
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|9
|61
|0
|26
|
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
|D. Mack Jr.
|7
|58
|0
|15
|
T. Coles 33 RB
|T. Coles
|2
|40
|0
|38
|
N. Evans 44 LB
|N. Evans
|2
|10
|0
|9
|
M. Milton 10 QB
|M. Milton
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Gabriel 11 QB
|D. Gabriel
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Williams 6 WR
|M. Williams
|10
|7
|132
|1
|75
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|6
|5
|69
|1
|35
|
T. Nixon 16 WR
|T. Nixon
|7
|2
|54
|0
|46
|
G. McCrae 30 RB
|G. McCrae
|2
|2
|18
|0
|13
|
K. Benkel 31 WR
|K. Benkel
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Harris 87 WR
|J. Harris
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Evans 44 LB
|N. Evans
|9-2
|1.0
|0
|
R. Grant 27 DB
|R. Grant
|8-2
|0.0
|1
|
R. Charlton 5 DL
|R. Charlton
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Mitchell 12 LB
|E. Mitchell
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Collier 3 DB
|A. Collier
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
E. Gilyard 10 LB
|E. Gilyard
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Robinson 31 DB
|A. Robinson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morris-Brash 30 DL
|T. Morris-Brash
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goode 54 DL
|C. Goode
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Davis 22 DL
|K. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Maxwell 8 DB
|Z. Maxwell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Turnier 7 DL
|K. Turnier
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Zayas 96 DL
|S. Zayas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gowan 23 DB
|T. Gowan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Barnas 39 K
|D. Barnas
|2/2
|36
|6/6
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Williams 6 WR
|M. Williams
|2
|5.5
|8
|0
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
I. Green 17 QB
|I. Green
|9/23
|173
|1
|2
|
A. Thomson 6 QB
|A. Thomson
|2/2
|21
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Knox 20 RB
|B. Knox
|26
|103
|0
|22
|
W. Johnson 1 WR
|W. Johnson
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
X. Gaines 11 TE
|X. Gaines
|3
|19
|0
|8
|
I. Green 17 QB
|I. Green
|10
|19
|1
|13
|
A. Thomson 6 QB
|A. Thomson
|3
|6
|0
|5
|
T. Keaton 9 WR
|T. Keaton
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Johnson 1 WR
|W. Johnson
|2
|1
|70
|1
|70
|
A. Levias 15 TE
|A. Levias
|8
|3
|67
|0
|45
|
O. Obialo 7 WR
|O. Obialo
|7
|4
|45
|0
|16
|
X. Gaines 11 TE
|X. Gaines
|6
|3
|12
|0
|9
|
B. Thompson 88 WR
|B. Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Couch 6 DL
|M. Couch
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Johnson 13 S
|N. Johnson
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Beckett 4 LB
|T. Beckett
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Cobb 31 LB
|O. Cobb
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Merrell 5 DB
|K. Merrell
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 34 DB
|S. Gilmore
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Burton 33 DL
|S. Burton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Croom 92 DL
|R. Croom
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Edwards 99 DL
|J. Edwards
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cumberlander 56 DL
|K. Cumberlander
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Hames 94 DL
|C. Hames
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Abraham 21 S
|M. Abraham
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Keaton 9 WR
|T. Keaton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lanier 85 DL
|M. Lanier
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hodge 44 DL
|D. Hodge
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 32 LB
|T. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. hunter 23 S
|R. hunter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Rohrwasser 16 K
|J. Rohrwasser
|1/1
|50
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. LeFevre 43 K
|R. LeFevre
|4
|47.8
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Papillon 28 RB
|L. Papillon
|6
|23.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Keaton 9 WR
|T. Keaton
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Interception (3 plays, 78 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 59 yards from UCF 35. 28-L.Papillon to MSH 20 for 14 yards (31-A.Robinson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20(14:55 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 21 for 1 yard (5-R.Charlton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MRSHL 21(14:22 - 1st) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Johnson.
|Int
|
3 & 9 - MRSHL 21(14:16 - 1st) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Obialo INTERCEPTED by 27-R.Grant at MSH 39. 27-R.Grant runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
UCF
Knights
- Punt (7 plays, 16 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:04 - 1st) 39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(14:04 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35. 28-L.Papillon to MSH 26 for 26 yards (37-J.Kelly).
|+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 26(13:59 - 1st) 17-I.Green complete to 15-A.Levias. 15-A.Levias to UCF 29 FUMBLES (27-R.Grant). 3-A.Collier runs ob at UCF 29 for no gain.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Fumble (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 29(13:45 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 32 for 3 yards (34-S.Gilmore32-T.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - MRSHL 32(13:22 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 34 for 2 yards (4-T.Beckett31-O.Cobb).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 5 - MRSHL 34(13:05 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to MSH 49 for 17 yards (56-K.Cumberlander94-C.Hames).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 49(12:54 - 1st) Penalty on UCF 77-J.Brown False start 5 yards enforced at MSH 49. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - MRSHL 46(12:46 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 48 for 2 yards (31-O.Cobb).
|Sack
|
2 & 13 - MRSHL 48(12:31 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel sacked at UCF 45 for -3 yards (56-K.Cumberlander).
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - MRSHL 45(11:52 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 2-O.Anderson.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - MRSHL 45(11:48 - 1st) 36-A.Osteen punts 34 yards from UCF 45 to MSH 21 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.
UCF
Knights
- TD (6 plays, 65 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 21(11:41 - 1st) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Levias.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 21(11:36 - 1st) 17-I.Green to MSH 22 for 1 yard (3-A.Collier).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UCF 22(10:55 - 1st) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Levias.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - UCF 22(10:46 - 1st) 43-R.LeFevre punts 46 yards from MSH 22. 6-M.Williams to UCF 35 FUMBLES. to the UCF 35 downed by 29-J.Jean-Baptiste.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- TD (6 plays, 19 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35(10:35 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson to UCF 43 for 8 yards (6-M.Couch).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - MRSHL 43(10:24 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 44 for 1 yard (31-O.Cobb).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - MRSHL 44(10:06 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 48 for 4 yards (85-M.Lanier).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 48(9:53 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to MSH 26 for 26 yards (34-S.Gilmore).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 26(9:43 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to MSH 26 for no gain (6-M.Couch).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 26(9:20 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:12 - 1st) 39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:12 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 61 yards from UCF 35. 28-L.Papillon to MSH 21 for 17 yards (37-J.Kelly).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 21(9:04 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 25 for 4 yards (31-A.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 25(8:26 - 1st) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - MRSHL 25(8:18 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 27 for 2 yards (10-E.Gilyard12-E.Mitchell).
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - MRSHL 27(8:02 - 1st) Penalty on UCF 7-K.Turnier Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MSH 27. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 42(8:02 - 1st) 17-I.Green complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to MSH 49 for 7 yards (12-E.Mitchell).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 3 - MRSHL 49(8:02 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to UCF 40 for 11 yards (27-R.Grant).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 40(7:13 - 1st) 9-T.Keaton to UCF 45 FUMBLES (30-T.Morris-Brash). 30-T.Morris-Brash runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
UCF
Knights
- Punt (4 plays, 24 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:00 - 1st) 39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(7:00 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 40 yards from UCF 35 to MSH 25 fair catch by 28-L.Papillon.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(7:00 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 24 for -1 yard (30-T.Morris-Brash).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - UCF 24(7:00 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 26 for 2 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - UCF 26(6:28 - 1st) 17-I.Green complete to 15-A.Levias. 15-A.Levias to MSH 36 for 10 yards (44-N.Evans8-Z.Maxwell).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 36(5:43 - 1st) 17-I.Green to MSH 48 for 12 yards (27-R.Grant).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 48(5:10 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to UCF 41 for 11 yards (27-R.Grant). Penalty on MSH 15-A.Levias Holding 10 yards enforced at UCF 41.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - UCF 49(4:42 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to UCF 49 for 2 yards (44-N.Evans).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - UCF 49(4:12 - 1st) 11-X.Gaines to MSH 49 for -2 yards. Team penalty on UCF Holding 10 yards enforced at MSH 49. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 41(3:45 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to UCF 40 for 1 yard (31-A.Robinson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - UCF 40(3:17 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to UCF 37 for 3 yards (5-R.Charlton44-N.Evans).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - UCF 37(2:38 - 1st) 6-A.Thomson complete to 7-O.Obialo. 7-O.Obialo to UCF 26 for 11 yards (3-A.Collier).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 26(2:01 - 1st) 6-A.Thomson to UCF 25 for 1 yard (54-C.Goode3-A.Collier).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - UCF 25(1:49 - 1st) 6-A.Thomson complete to 7-O.Obialo. 7-O.Obialo runs ob at UCF 15 for 10 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 15(1:16 - 1st) 6-A.Thomson to UCF 10 for 5 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UCF 10(0:44 - 1st) 6-A.Thomson to UCF 10 for no gain (44-N.Evans).
|-6 YD
|
3 & 5 - UCF 10(15:00 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to UCF 16 FUMBLES (31-A.Robinson). 3-A.Collier to UCF 16 for no gain.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 16(14:50 - 2nd) 8-D.Mack to UCF 27 for 11 yards (4-T.Beckett).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 27(14:06 - 2nd) 8-D.Mack to UCF 31 for 4 yards (6-M.Couch). Team penalty on MSH Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at UCF 31.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46(14:06 - 2nd) Penalty on UCF 65-C.Schneider False start 5 yards enforced at UCF 46. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 15 - MRSHL 41(14:06 - 2nd) 8-D.Mack complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to UCF 49 for 8 yards (34-S.Gilmore).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - MRSHL 49(13:30 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to MSH 43 for 8 yards (92-R.Croom).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43(13:23 - 2nd) 8-D.Mack incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 43(13:16 - 2nd) 8-D.Mack incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams. Penalty on MSH 13-N.Johnson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSH 43. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28(13:07 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to MSH 19 for 9 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MRSHL 19(12:53 - 2nd) 8-D.Mack incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - MRSHL 19(12:49 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson runs 19 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UCF 61-P.Boudreaux Holding 10 yards enforced at MSH 19. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - MRSHL 29(12:42 - 2nd) 8-D.Mack incomplete. INTERCEPTED at MSH 25 incomplete. runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:28 - 2nd) 16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Punt (6 plays, 0 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:28 - 2nd) 16-J.Rohrwasser kicks 40 yards from MSH 35 to UCF 25 fair catch by 6-M.Williams.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(12:28 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 45 for 20 yards (31-O.Cobb34-S.Gilmore).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 45(12:28 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 45(12:02 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 49 for 4 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MRSHL 49(11:47 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 49 for no gain (6-M.Couch).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MRSHL 49(11:06 - 2nd) 36-A.Osteen punts 37 yards from UCF 49 to MSH 14 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.
UCF
Knights
- Downs (4 plays, 7 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 14(10:59 - 2nd) 17-I.Green to MSH 20 for 6 yards (30-T.Morris-Brash).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - UCF 20(10:27 - 2nd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Thompson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UCF 20(10:20 - 2nd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Levias.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - UCF 20(10:17 - 2nd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 48 yards from MSH 20. 2-O.Anderson to UCF 45 for 13 yards (43-R.LeFevre).
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 45(10:04 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 45(9:58 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson to UCF 47 for 2 yards (34-S.Gilmore).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MRSHL 47(9:35 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MRSHL 47(9:31 - 2nd) 36-A.Osteen punts 41 yards from UCF 47 to MSH 12 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.
UCF
Knights
- Halftime (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 12(9:23 - 2nd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 12(9:18 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 18 for 6 yards (5-R.Charlton12-E.Mitchell).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - UCF 18(8:51 - 2nd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Obialo. Penalty on UCF 91-N.Hancock Offside 5 yards enforced at MSH 18. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 23(8:42 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 23 for no gain (5-R.Charlton).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - UCF 23(7:59 - 2nd) 17-I.Green sacked at MSH 10 for -13 yards. Penalty on MSH 11-X.Gaines Holding declined. (5-R.Charlton).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 23 - UCF 10(7:51 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 12 for 2 yards (44-N.Evans).
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - UCF 12(7:08 - 2nd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 46 yards from MSH 12. 6-M.Williams to UCF 50 for 8 yards (15-A.Levias).
UCF
Knights
- TD (9 plays, 72 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 50(6:52 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to MSH 47 for 3 yards (6-M.Couch4-T.Beckett).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCF 47(6:34 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to MSH 45 for 2 yards (4-T.Beckett).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - UCF 45(6:02 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to MSH 43 for 2 yards (44-D.Hodge).
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - UCF 43(5:55 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43(5:43 - 2nd) 17-I.Green complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to MSH 39 for -4 yards (22-K.Davis).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 14 - MRSHL 39(4:55 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 40 for 1 yard (7-K.Turnier).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 13 - MRSHL 40(4:14 - 2nd) 17-I.Green complete to 7-O.Obialo. 7-O.Obialo to MSH 48 for 8 yards.
|Penalty
|
4 & 5 - MRSHL 48(3:25 - 2nd) Team penalty on MSH Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MSH 48. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - MRSHL 43(3:25 - 2nd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 51 yards from MSH 43 to the UCF 6 downed by 89-M.Beardall.
UCF
Knights
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 6(3:12 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 8 for 2 yards (92-R.Croom).
|+45 YD
|
2 & 8 - UCF 8(2:50 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to MSH 47 for 45 yards (4-T.Beckett13-N.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 47(2:32 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to MSH 47 for no gain (31-O.Cobb94-C.Hames). Penalty on UCF 87-J.Harris Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MSH 47.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 25 - UCF 38(2:27 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to MSH 37 for 25 yards (33-S.Burton).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCF 37(1:59 - 2nd) Penalty on UCF 61-P.Boudreaux False start 5 yards enforced at MSH 37. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - UCF 42(1:45 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to MSH 38 for 4 yards (6-M.Couch).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 11 - UCF 38(1:29 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to MSH 25 for 13 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(1:20 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to MSH 23 for 2 yards (99-J.Edwards23-R.Hunter).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - UCF 23(1:15 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson to MSH 16 for 7 yards.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCF 16(0:47 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to MSH 19 for -3 yards (99-J.Edwards5-K.Merrell).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - UCF 19(0:01 - 2nd) 39-D.Barnas 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- TD (1 plays, 70 yards, 0:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 16-J.Rohrwasser kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(15:00 - 3rd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 31 for 6 yards (21-M.Abraham).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 4 - MRSHL 31(14:35 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson to UCF 48 for 17 yards (5-K.Merrell21-M.Abraham).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 48(14:24 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 49 for 1 yard (6-M.Couch85-M.Lanier).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MRSHL 49(14:04 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - MRSHL 49(13:58 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 30-G.McCrae. 30-G.McCrae to MSH 38 for 13 yards (31-O.Cobb).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 38(13:45 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 38(13:38 - 3rd) 24-B.Thompson to MSH 35 for 3 yards (6-M.Couch13-N.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MRSHL 35(13:04 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
|+35 YD
|
4 & 7 - MRSHL 35(12:59 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:50 - 3rd) 39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
UCF
Knights
- TD (1 plays, 75 yards, 0:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:50 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to MSH End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(12:50 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 31 for 6 yards (44-N.Evans).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - UCF 31(12:25 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 32 for 1 yard (44-N.Evans).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - UCF 32(11:42 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 41 for 9 yards (27-R.Grant23-T.Gowan). Penalty on UCF 27-R.Grant Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at MSH 41.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 44(11:20 - 3rd) 1-W.Johnson to UCF 19 for 25 yards (3-A.Collier).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 19(10:50 - 3rd) 17-I.Green complete to 15-A.Levias. 15-A.Levias to UCF 7 for 12 yards (27-R.Grant).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 7 - UCF 7(10:20 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to UCF 3 for 4 yards (96-S.Zayas27-R.Grant).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCF 3(9:38 - 3rd) 17-I.Green runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:33 - 3rd) 16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:33 - 3rd) 16-J.Rohrwasser kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(9:33 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 29 for 4 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 29(9:13 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 32 for 3 yards (5-K.Merrell).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - MRSHL 32(8:57 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 38 for 6 yards (94-C.Hames).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 38(8:46 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
|+46 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 38(8:41 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to MSH 16 for 46 yards (34-S.Gilmore). Penalty on MSH 44-D.Hodge Roughing the passer 8 yards enforced at MSH 16.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 8 - MRSHL 8(8:11 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel to MSH 7 for 1 yard (31-O.Cobb).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - MRSHL 7(7:59 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris. Penalty on MSH 4-T.Beckett Offside 4 yards enforced at MSH 7. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - MRSHL 3(7:53 - 3rd) 24-B.Thompson to MSH 3 for no gain (13-N.Johnson6-M.Couch).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - MRSHL 3(7:15 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:10 - 3rd) 39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(7:03 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 60 yards from UCF 35. 28-L.Papillon to MSH 30 for 25 yards (25-J.Tarver).
UCF
Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 19 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+70 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 30(7:03 - 3rd) 17-I.Green complete to 1-W.Johnson. 1-W.Johnson runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(6:51 - 3rd) 17-I.Green complete to 7-O.Obialo. 7-O.Obialo to UCF End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Kickoff
|(6:51 - 3rd) 16-J.Rohrwasser kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Interception (2 plays, 35 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+75 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(6:51 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:39 - 3rd) 39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
UCF
Knights
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:31 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 57 yards from UCF 35. 28-L.Papillon to MSH 40 for 32 yards (31-A.Robinson83-R.O'Keefe).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 40(6:11 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 47 for 7 yards (27-R.Grant).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCF 47(5:35 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 48 for 1 yard (5-R.Charlton44-N.Evans).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - UCF 48(5:05 - 3rd) 17-I.Green to UCF 49 for 3 yards (12-E.Mitchell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 49(4:33 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to UCF 44 for 5 yards (12-E.Mitchell).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCF 44(3:53 - 3rd) 17-I.Green to UCF 46 FUMBLES. to UCF 46 for no gain.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 7 - UCF 46(3:29 - 3rd) 17-I.Green complete to 7-O.Obialo. 7-O.Obialo to UCF 30 for 16 yards (3-A.Collier).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCF 30(3:10 - 3rd) Penalty on MSH 20-B.Knox False start 5 yards enforced at UCF 30. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 15 - UCF 35(2:43 - 3rd) 17-I.Green sacked at UCF 42 for -7 yards (44-N.Evans).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 22 - UCF 42(2:43 - 3rd) 17-I.Green to UCF 39 for 3 yards (44-N.Evans).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 22 - UCF 42(2:43 - 3rd) 17-I.Green to UCF 39 for 3 yards (44-N.Evans).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 19 - UCF 39(1:12 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to UCF 33 for 6 yards (3-A.Collier).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - UCF 33(1:12 - 3rd) 16-J.Rohrwasser 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Downs (13 plays, 48 yards, 4:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:08 - 3rd) 16-J.Rohrwasser kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(0:49 - 3rd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 43 for 18 yards (5-K.Merrell).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43(0:31 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 44 for 1 yard (33-S.Burton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MRSHL 44(0:31 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 44 for no gain (4-T.Beckett).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MRSHL 44(14:53 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - MRSHL 44(14:41 - 4th) 36-A.Osteen punts 46 yards from UCF 44. 9-T.Keaton to MSH 32 for 22 yards (90-C.Deloach).
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 33(13:46 - 4th) 8-D.Mack complete to 30-G.McCrae. 30-G.McCrae to MSH 28 for 5 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - MRSHL 28(13:24 - 4th) 2-O.Anderson to MSH 22 for 6 yards. Penalty on UCF 61-P.Boudreaux Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at MSH 28. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 15 - MRSHL 38(12:52 - 4th) 8-D.Mack to MSH 27 for 11 yards (5-K.Merrell).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - MRSHL 27(12:28 - 4th) 8-D.Mack to MSH 21 for 6 yards (92-R.Croom13-N.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 21(11:51 - 4th) 30-G.McCrae to MSH 17 for 4 yards (33-S.Burton).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 17(11:13 - 4th) 30-G.McCrae to MSH 16 for 1 yard (9-T.Keaton).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 5 - MRSHL 16(10:32 - 4th) 8-D.Mack to MSH 1 for 15 yards (31-O.Cobb).
|-14 YD
|
1 & 1 - MRSHL 1(9:57 - 4th) to MSH 15 FUMBLES. 8-D.Mack to MSH 15 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 15 - MRSHL 15(9:11 - 4th) 8-D.Mack to MSH 13 for 2 yards (4-T.Beckett).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - MRSHL 13(9:04 - 4th) 8-D.Mack incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - MRSHL 13(9:04 - 4th) 39-D.Barnas 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:01 - 4th) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35. 28-L.Papillon to MSH 24 for 24 yards (31-A.Robinson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 24(8:55 - 4th) Penalty on MSH 20-B.Knox False start 5 yards enforced at MSH 24. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - MRSHL 19(8:55 - 4th) 11-X.Gaines to MSH 24 for 5 yards (12-E.Mitchell).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 24(8:21 - 4th) 11-X.Gaines to MSH 32 for 8 yards (12-E.Mitchell).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - MRSHL 32(7:54 - 4th) 11-X.Gaines to MSH 38 for 6 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 38(7:25 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 39 for 1 yard (5-R.Charlton7-K.Turnier).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MRSHL 39(6:40 - 4th) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Obialo.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - MRSHL 39(6:29 - 4th) 17-I.Green complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to MSH 48 for 9 yards (44-N.Evans).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 48(6:09 - 4th) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 48(6:03 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to UCF 30 for 22 yards (27-R.Grant).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 30(5:37 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to UCF 28 for 2 yards (8-Z.Maxwell27-R.Grant).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MRSHL 28(5:14 - 4th) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Levias.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MRSHL 28(5:08 - 4th) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Levias.
|No Gain
|
4 & 8 - MRSHL 28(5:00 - 4th) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Obialo.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28(4:50 - 4th) 8-D.Mack to UCF 37 for 9 yards (5-K.Merrell).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - MRSHL 37(4:10 - 4th) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 39 for 2 yards (99-J.Edwards).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 39(3:34 - 4th) 44-N.Evans to UCF 48 for 9 yards (4-T.Beckett).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - MRSHL 48(2:48 - 4th) 24-B.Thompson to MSH 44 for 8 yards (33-S.Burton).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 44(2:05 - 4th) 8-D.Mack complete to 31-K.Benkel. 31-K.Benkel to MSH 40 for 4 yards (21-M.Abraham).
|+38 YD
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 40(1:25 - 4th) 33-T.Coles to MSH 2 for 38 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - MRSHL 2(0:53 - 4th) 44-N.Evans to MSH 1 for 1 yard.
