|
|
|BUFF
|CHARLO
Buffalo tops Charlotte 31-9 in Bahamas Bowl
NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) Jaret Patterson ran for 173 yards and two touchdowns, Kyle Vantrease passed for a touchdown and ran for another and Buffalo got the first bowl win in school history, beating Charlotte 31-9 on Friday in the Bahamas Bowl.
Patterson had 32 carries for the Bulls (8-5), who were winless in three previous bowl appearances. He finished the year with a slew of school single-season records, including 330 carries, 1,799 yards and 19 rushing touchdowns.
Antonio Nunn caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Vantrease on the first Buffalo drive to open the scoring, and Vantrease capped a marathon 15-play, 74-yard, 8-1/2-minute drive by plunging in from the 1 with 3:33 left in the half to push the Bulls' lead to 14-0.
Patterson scored on a 6-yard run midway through the third quarter to make it 24-0, then sealed the win with a 10-yard TD rush late to cap a 16-play scoring drive.
Victor Tucker caught a 51-yard catch-and-run touchdown pass from Chris Reynolds late in the third quarter for Charlotte (7-6), which saw its five-game winning streak snapped. Charlotte was in a bowl game for the first time.
Reynolds completed 15 of 24 passes for 203 yards.
The bowl game was the first of 40 to be played this season.
THE TAKEAWAY
Buffalo: The Bulls had lost all three of their previous bowl trips by double-digits, but never trailed in this game. Buffalo ended the season with six wins in seven games, the only misstep in there being a three-point loss at Kent State on Nov. 14.
Charlotte: The bowl loss may sting for a bit, but it's important to note that the 49ers - in only their fifth season at the FBS level - had been 2-10, 4-8, 1-11 and 5-7 before this year. Charlotte not only got to a bowl but did so in a year where it was picked to finish last in Conference USA's East division.
BALANCED TRIP
During their days in the Bahamas, the teams took part in a youth clinic, dance contests, a pinball tournament and some beach and pool time. Temperatures Friday were in the mid-70s in the Bahamas, mid-50s in Charlotte - and mid-20s in Buffalo. ''To be able to get down here in the sun is really nice for us,'' Bulls defensive end Taylor Riggins said.
TOUGH DEBUT
Charlotte went scoreless on its first seven possessions and punted on only one of those. The 49ers missed a field-goal attempt - Jonathan Cruz's 33-yard try late in the first quarter got caught up in the 25 mph right-to-left breeze and sailed well past the left upright - plus had two other drives stopped on downs and two more snuffed out by turnovers. The other possession was erased by the end of the first half, without the offense even getting on the field after Charlotte's Marquavis Gibbs intercepted a pass by Vantrease and ran it back to near midfield as the second quarter ended.
ODD FINISH
The teams shook hands and Buffalo began celebrating thinking the game was over - but there were three seconds left on the clock. So the teams headed back to their sidelines, Charlotte then called time-out, and Reynolds got sacked on the `second' final play.
UP NEXT
Buffalo: Open next season Sept. 5 at Kansas State.
Charlotte: Open next season Sept. 5 at Tennessee.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|15
|Rushing
|13
|4
|Passing
|5
|10
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|282
|265
|Total Plays
|63
|55
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|205
|80
|Rush Attempts
|46
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|2.6
|Net Yards Passing
|77
|185
|Comp. - Att.
|8-17
|15-24
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|7.7
|Penalties - Yards
|2-30
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|4
|1
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-42.7
|1-39.0
|Return Yards
|24
|65
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|2-31
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-20
|1-34
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|77
|PASS YDS
|185
|
|
|205
|RUSH YDS
|80
|
|
|282
|TOTAL YDS
|265
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Vantrease 7 QB
|K. Vantrease
|8/17
|77
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Ja. Patterson 26 RB
|Ja. Patterson
|32
|173
|2
|21
|
K. Marks 5 RB
|K. Marks
|12
|27
|0
|7
|
K. Vantrease 7 QB
|K. Vantrease
|2
|5
|1
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Nunn 1 WR
|A. Nunn
|10
|5
|53
|1
|23
|
Z. Lefebvre 89 TE
|Z. Lefebvre
|2
|2
|18
|0
|12
|
D. Lee 3 WR
|D. Lee
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Wilson 18 WR
|T. Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Todd 86 WR
|C. Todd
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Ja. Patterson 26 RB
|Ja. Patterson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Banks 9 S
|J. Banks
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Russell 12 CB
|D. Russell
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Abbas 15 CB
|A. Abbas
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Riggins 49 DE
|T. Riggins
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Mack 52 DE
|L. Mack
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Otwinowski 42 LB
|M. Otwinowski
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Koonce 50 DE
|M. Koonce
|3-2
|2.0
|0
|
E. Wilson 91 DT
|E. Wilson
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
Ja. Patterson 20 LB
|Ja. Patterson
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
K. Wright 31 LB
|K. Wright
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 3 CB
|A. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Terry Jr. 5 LB
|T. Terry Jr.
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hill 33 S
|T. Hill
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
W. Akin Jr. 11 CB
|W. Akin Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Onwuka 93 DT
|C. Onwuka
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. McNulty 16 K
|A. McNulty
|1/1
|31
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Baltar 14 K
|J. Baltar
|3
|42.7
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Nunn 1 WR
|A. Nunn
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|15/24
|198
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. LeMay 32 RB
|B. LeMay
|13
|45
|0
|8
|
V. Tucker 9 WR
|V. Tucker
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|14
|10
|0
|8
|
M. Elder 1 WR
|M. Elder
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
A. McAllister 5 RB
|A. McAllister
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Ringwood 81 WR
|T. Ringwood
|6
|5
|64
|0
|25
|
V. Tucker 9 WR
|V. Tucker
|5
|3
|61
|1
|51
|
C. Dollar 4 WR
|C. Dollar
|4
|4
|48
|0
|29
|
M. Elder 1 WR
|M. Elder
|4
|2
|18
|0
|10
|
R. Carriere 85 TE
|R. Carriere
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. LeMay 32 RB
|B. LeMay
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Roberson 80 TE
|C. Roberson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. McAllister 5 RB
|A. McAllister
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Watts 40 DE
|M. Watts
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gibbs 15 DB
|M. Gibbs
|7-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Fugate 1 DB
|J. Fugate
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Faison-Walden 2 LB
|B. Faison-Walden
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Highsmith 5 DE
|A. Highsmith
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gemmell 34 LB
|J. Gemmell
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Segura 22 LB
|H. Segura
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Osborne 6 DB
|M. Osborne
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Martin 17 LB
|L. Martin
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sharpe 33 LB
|J. Sharpe
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Lyon 8 DB
|N. Lyon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Doctor 90 DL
|T. Doctor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bent 2 WR
|C. Bent
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Horne 98 DL
|T. Horne
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Cruz 11 K
|J. Cruz
|1/2
|32
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bowler 19 P
|C. Bowler
|1
|39.0
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Lyon 8 DB
|N. Lyon
|2
|15.5
|22
|0
CHARLO
49ers
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(15:00 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 30 for 5 yards (49-T.Riggins31-K.Wright).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - CHARLO 30(14:19 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 34 for 4 yards (9-J.Banks).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - CHARLO 34(13:45 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 44 for 10 yards (33-T.Hill3-A.Washington). Penalty on CHA 68-J.Fisher Holding 10 yards enforced at CHA 34. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 11 - CHARLO 24(13:15 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 26 for 2 yards (12-D.Russell20-J.Patterson).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - CHARLO 26(12:36 - 1st) 19-C.Bowler punts 39 yards from CHA 26. 1-A.Nunn to BUF 39 for 4 yards (24-S.Rogers34-J.Gemmell).
BUFF
Bulls
- TD (7 plays, 61 yards, 3:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 39(12:23 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 46 for 7 yards (40-M.Watts15-M.Gibbs).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 3 - BUFF 46(11:48 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 43 for 11 yards (5-A.Highsmith1-J.Fugate).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 43(11:12 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn pushed ob at CHA 40 for 3 yards (22-H.Segura).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUFF 40(10:58 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 35 for 5 yards (2-B.Faison-Walden40-M.Watts).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 2 - BUFF 35(10:37 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 14 for 21 yards (34-J.Gemmell).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 14(10:00 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 12 for 2 yards (2-B.Faison-Walden).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUFF 12(9:20 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:12 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
CHARLO
49ers
- Missed FG (11 plays, 59 yards, 5:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:12 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(9:12 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar to BUF 46 for 29 yards (12-D.Russell).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 46(8:55 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to BUF 43 for 3 yards (3-A.Washington5-T.Terry).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHARLO 43(8:10 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds to BUF 40 for 3 yards (33-T.Hill5-T.Terry).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - CHARLO 40(7:25 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to BUF 37 for 3 yards (49-T.Riggins).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - CHARLO 37(6:39 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to BUF 34 for 3 yards (42-M.Otwinowski33-T.Hill).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 34(6:02 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 34(5:55 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar pushed ob at BUF 27 for 7 yards (9-J.Banks).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - CHARLO 27(5:48 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood to BUF 20 for 7 yards (15-A.Abbas9-J.Banks).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 20(5:10 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay pushed ob at BUF 12 for 8 yards (20-J.Patterson12-D.Russell).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 2 - CHARLO 12(4:48 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to BUF 16 for -4 yards (49-T.Riggins33-T.Hill).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CHARLO 16(4:03 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Elder. Penalty on CHA 68-J.Fisher Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - CHARLO 16(3:51 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz 33 yards Field Goal is No Good.
BUFF
Bulls
- Punt (6 plays, 11 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 20(3:44 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to BUF 27 for 7 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - BUFF 27(3:07 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 29 for 2 yards (34-J.Gemmell).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUFF 29(2:27 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 33 for 4 yards (1-J.Fugate).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 33(2:11 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 31 for -2 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - BUFF 31(1:31 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 31 for no gain (5-A.Highsmith34-J.Gemmell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - BUFF 31(0:47 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 86-C.Todd.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - BUFF 31(0:39 - 1st) 14-J.Baltar punts 39 yards from BUF 31. 8-N.Lyon pushed ob at BUF 48 for 22 yards (24-C.Gross).
CHARLO
49ers
- Downs (7 plays, 22 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 48(0:22 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to BUF 46 for 2 yards (12-D.Russell33-T.Hill).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - CHARLO 46(15:00 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to BUF 40 for 6 yards (9-J.Banks11-W.Akin).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - CHARLO 40(14:39 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker pushed ob at BUF 35 for 5 yards (15-A.Abbas).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35(14:10 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar to BUF 29 for 6 yards (15-A.Abbas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - CHARLO 29(13:32 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds scrambles to BUF 29 for no gain (49-T.Riggins50-M.Koonce).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - CHARLO 29(12:49 - 2nd) 5-A.McAllister to BUF 26 for 3 yards (9-J.Banks).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - CHARLO 26(12:06 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to BUF 26 for no gain (52-L.Mack).
BUFF
Bulls
- TD (16 plays, 77 yards, 8:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 26(11:59 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 30 for 4 yards (34-J.Gemmell).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - BUFF 30(11:20 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 89-Z.Lefebvre. 89-Z.Lefebvre pushed ob at BUF 36 for 6 yards (34-J.Gemmell15-M.Gibbs).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 36(10:45 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 39 for 3 yards (22-H.Segura).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUFF 39(10:04 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn pushed ob at BUF 47 for 8 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 47(9:28 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 44 for 9 yards (40-M.Watts5-A.Highsmith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - BUFF 44(8:45 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 26-J.Patterson.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUFF 44(8:38 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 40 for 4 yards (1-J.Fugate2-B.Faison-Walden).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 40(7:59 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to CHA 17 for 23 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 17(7:23 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to CHA 11 for 6 yards (1-J.Fugate15-M.Gibbs).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUFF 11(6:40 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to CHA 8 for 3 yards (90-T.Doctor).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUFF 8(6:00 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to CHA 7 for 1 yard (22-H.Segura).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - BUFF 7(5:21 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to CHA 5 for 2 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - BUFF 5(4:43 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - BUFF 5(4:43 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease to CHA 1 for 4 yards (6-M.Osborne).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - BUFF 1(4:22 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 1 for no gain (2-B.Faison-Walden98-T.Horne).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - BUFF 1(3:38 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:33 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
CHARLO
49ers
- Interception (1 plays, 63 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:33 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(3:33 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 41-J.Patterson at CHA 32. 41-J.Patterson to CHA 12 for 20 yards (68-J.Fisher71-C.Clark).
BUFF
Bulls
- FG (4 plays, -2 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 12(3:20 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 14 for -2 yards (2-B.Faison-Walden).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - BUFF 14(2:45 - 2nd) Penalty on CHA 5-A.Highsmith Offside 5 yards enforced at CHA 14. No Play.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUFF 9(2:22 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 14 for -5 yards (15-M.Gibbs40-M.Watts).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - BUFF 14(1:39 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - BUFF 14(1:33 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
CHARLO
49ers
- Fumble (4 plays, 31 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:25 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(1:25 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 29 for 4 yards (52-L.Mack42-M.Otwinowski).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - CHARLO 29(1:00 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar to CHA 35 for 6 yards (15-A.Abbas9-J.Banks).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35(0:25 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker. Penalty on BUF 50-M.Koonce Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at CHA 35. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 50(0:15 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 47 for -3 yards FUMBLES (50-M.Koonce). 52-L.Mack to CHA 44 for 3 yards.
BUFF
Bulls
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to BUF End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(15:00 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 3-D.Lee. 3-D.Lee pushed ob at BUF 31 for 6 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUFF 31(14:42 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 36 for 5 yards (8-N.Lyon).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 36(13:56 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 38 for 2 yards (40-M.Watts).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BUFF 38(13:18 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - BUFF 38(13:12 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Wilson.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - BUFF 38(12:58 - 3rd) 14-J.Baltar punts 47 yards from BUF 38. 8-N.Lyon to CHA 24 for 9 yards (37-E.Davis).
CHARLO
49ers
- Downs (7 plays, 19 yards, 3:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 24(12:44 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 25 for 1 yard.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - CHARLO 25(12:04 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 85-R.Carriere. 85-R.Carriere pushed ob at CHA 32 for 7 yards (15-A.Abbas).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - CHARLO 32(11:23 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to CHA 37 for 5 yards (12-D.Russell5-T.Terry).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 37(10:46 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 37(10:37 - 3rd) 1-M.Elder pushed ob at CHA 44 for 7 yards (5-T.Terry).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - CHARLO 44(9:57 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 43 for -1 yard (12-D.Russell).
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - CHARLO 43(9:14 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 80-C.Roberson.
BUFF
Bulls
- TD (8 plays, 43 yards, 3:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 43(9:07 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 34 for 9 yards (8-N.Lyon).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - BUFF 34(8:32 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson pushed ob at CHA 32 for 2 yards (1-J.Fugate).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 32(7:55 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 32(7:47 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 26 for 6 yards (40-M.Watts22-H.Segura).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - BUFF 26(7:06 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 23 for 3 yards (6-M.Osborne90-T.Doctor).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - BUFF 23(6:28 - 3rd) Penalty on CHA 90-T.Doctor Offside 5 yards enforced at CHA 23. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 18(6:11 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 89-Z.Lefebvre. 89-Z.Lefebvre to CHA 6 for 12 yards (2-B.Faison-Walden).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - BUFF 6(5:30 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:22 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
CHARLO
49ers
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:22 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(5:22 - 3rd) 1-M.Elder to CHA 28 for 3 yards (49-T.Riggins).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHARLO 28(4:39 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 1-M.Elder. 1-M.Elder to CHA 38 for 10 yards (9-J.Banks52-L.Mack).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 38(4:04 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 46 for 8 yards (12-D.Russell).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - CHARLO 46(3:40 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 47 for 1 yard (91-E.Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CHARLO 47(2:58 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 49 for 2 yards (52-L.Mack50-M.Koonce).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 49(2:43 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 5-A.McAllister.
|+51 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 49(2:35 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(2:20 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to BUF 1 for 1 yard (42-M.Otwinowski).
BUFF
Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:20 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 40 yards from CHA 35 to BUF 25 fair catch by 44-J.Molinich.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(2:20 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 27 for 2 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BUFF 27(1:44 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - BUFF 27(1:37 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - BUFF 27(1:31 - 3rd) 14-J.Baltar punts 42 yards from BUF 27 Downed at the CHA 31.
CHARLO
49ers
- FG (9 plays, 54 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 31(1:16 - 3rd) 9-V.Tucker to CHA 43 for 12 yards (15-A.Abbas33-T.Hill).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 43(0:39 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 41 for -2 yards (50-M.Koonce).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - CHARLO 41(15:00 - 4th) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 45 for 4 yards (50-M.Koonce91-E.Wilson).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - CHARLO 45(14:15 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds scrambles to BUF 47 for 8 yards (41-J.Patterson93-C.Onwuka).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 47(13:37 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds to BUF 45 for 2 yards (9-J.Banks42-M.Otwinowski).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 8 - CHARLO 45(12:54 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood pushed ob at BUF 20 for 25 yards (9-J.Banks).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 20(12:32 - 4th) 32-B.LeMay to BUF 14 for 6 yards (49-T.Riggins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - CHARLO 14(11:50 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 32-B.LeMay.
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - CHARLO 14(11:42 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds sacked at BUF 15 for -1 yard (91-E.Wilson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - CHARLO 15(10:59 - 4th) 11-J.Cruz 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
BUFF
Bulls
- TD (17 plays, 75 yards, 9:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:50 - 4th) 11-J.Cruz kicks 40 yards from CHA 35 to BUF 25 fair catch by 1-A.Nunn.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(10:48 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 32 for 7 yards (40-M.Watts1-J.Fugate).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - BUFF 32(9:59 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 34 for 2 yards (5-A.Highsmith).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUFF 34(9:16 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 39 for 5 yards (5-A.Highsmith).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 39(8:35 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 48 for 9 yards (40-M.Watts).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - BUFF 48(7:49 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 50 for 2 yards (5-A.Highsmith).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 50(7:10 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 43 for 7 yards (40-M.Watts5-A.Highsmith).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - BUFF 43(7:10 - 4th) Penalty on BUF 86-C.Todd Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at CHA 43. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 18 - BUFF 42(6:30 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 43 for 1 yard (6-M.Osborne17-L.Martin).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 17 - BUFF 43(5:47 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 38 for 19 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 38(5:06 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 25 for 13 yards (22-H.Segura).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(4:19 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to CHA 25 for no gain (33-J.Sharpe).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 25(4:12 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to CHA 18 for 7 yards (40-M.Watts1-J.Fugate).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - BUFF 18(4:00 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to CHA 16 for 2 yards (17-L.Martin).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - BUFF 16(3:56 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 15 for 1 yard (17-L.Martin98-T.Horne).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 15(3:17 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 13 for 2 yards (33-J.Sharpe17-L.Martin).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUFF 13(2:33 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 10 for 3 yards (1-J.Fugate33-J.Sharpe).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - BUFF 10(1:51 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:43 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
CHARLO
49ers
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:43 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty kicks 40 yards from BUF 35 to CHA 25 fair catch by 5-A.McAllister.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(1:43 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood to CHA 31 for 6 yards (31-K.Wright15-A.Abbas).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 4 - CHARLO 31(1:20 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood to BUF 50 for 19 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 50(1:01 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Ringwood.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 50(0:55 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Elder.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - CHARLO 50(0:47 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 1-M.Elder. 1-M.Elder to BUF 42 for 8 yards (31-K.Wright).
|+12 YD
|
4 & 2 - CHARLO 42(0:11 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood to BUF 30 for 12 yards (42-M.Otwinowski15-A.Abbas).
-
BUFF
CHARLO
31
9
Final ESPN
-
UTAHST
KENTST
0
071.5 O/U
+7
Fri 7:30pm ESP2
-
CMICH
SDGST
0
040.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 2:00pm ESPN
-
LIB
GAS
0
058 O/U
-5.5
Sat 2:30pm CBSS
-
SMU
FAU
0
065 O/U
+8
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
FIU
ARKST
0
060.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 5:30pm ESPN
-
19BOISE
WASH
0
048.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
20APLST
UAB
0
047.5 O/U
+16.5
Sat 9:00pm ESPN
-
UCF
MRSHL
0
061.5 O/U
+17.5
Mon 2:30pm ESPN
-
BYU
HAWAII
0
064 O/U
+2
Tue 8:00pm ESPN
-
LATECH
MIAMI
0
050 O/U
-6
Thu 4:00pm ESPN
-
PITT
EMICH
0
049 O/U
+11
Thu 8:00pm ESPN
-
UNC
TEMPLE
0
053 O/U
+4.5
Fri 12:00pm ESPN
-
MICHST
WAKE
0
050 O/U
+3.5
Fri 3:20pm ESPN
-
25OKLAST
TXAM
0
054 O/U
-7
Fri 6:45pm ESPN
-
22USC
16IOWA
0
052 O/U
-2
Fri 8:00pm FS1
-
AF
WASHST
0
068 O/U
+3
Fri 10:15pm ESPN
-
15ND
IOWAST
0
054.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
17MEMP
10PSU
0
060.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
4OKLA
1LSU
0
076 O/U
-13.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPN
-
3CLEM
2OHIOST
0
063.5 O/U
+2
Sat 8:00pm ESPN
-
WKY
WMICH
0
053 O/U
+3.5
Mon 12:30pm ESPN
-
CAL
ILL
0
043 O/U
+6.5
Mon 4:00pm FOX
-
MISSST
LVILLE
0
063.5 O/U
+4
Mon 4:00pm ESPN
-
9FLA
24UVA
0
054.5 O/U
+14.5
Mon 8:00pm ESPN
-
VATECH
UK
0
046.5 O/U
+3
Tue 12:00pm ESPN
-
FSU
ARIZST
0
055 O/U
-4.5
Tue 2:00pm CBS
-
23NAVY
KSTATE
0
052 O/U
+2.5
Tue 3:45pm ESPN
-
WYO
GAST
0
048.5 O/U
+7
Tue 4:30pm CBSSN
-
11UTAH
TEXAS
0
055 O/U
+7
Tue 7:30pm ESPN
-
18MINN
12AUBURN
0
053 O/U
-7.5
Wed 1:00pm ESPN
-
14MICH
13BAMA
0
058.5 O/U
-7
Wed 1:00pm ABC
-
6OREG
8WISC
0
051.5 O/U
-2.5
Wed 5:00pm ESPN
-
5UGA
7BAYLOR
0
041.5 O/U
+6.5
Wed 8:45pm ESPN
-
BC
21CINCY
0
055.5 O/U
-7
Thu 3:00pm ESPN
-
IND
TENN
0
052 O/U
-1.5
Thu 7:00pm ESPN
-
OHIO
NEVADA
0
058.5 O/U
+7.5
Fri 3:30pm ESPN
-
USM
TULANE
0
056.5 O/U
-7
Sat 11:30am ESPN
-
LALAF
MIAOH
0
055.5 O/U
+14
Mon 7:30pm ESPN