Buffalo tops Charlotte 31-9 in Bahamas Bowl

  • AP
  • Dec 20, 2019

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) Jaret Patterson ran for 173 yards and two touchdowns, Kyle Vantrease passed for a touchdown and ran for another and Buffalo got the first bowl win in school history, beating Charlotte 31-9 on Friday in the Bahamas Bowl.

Patterson had 32 carries for the Bulls (8-5), who were winless in three previous bowl appearances. He finished the year with a slew of school single-season records, including 330 carries, 1,799 yards and 19 rushing touchdowns.

Antonio Nunn caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Vantrease on the first Buffalo drive to open the scoring, and Vantrease capped a marathon 15-play, 74-yard, 8-1/2-minute drive by plunging in from the 1 with 3:33 left in the half to push the Bulls' lead to 14-0.

Patterson scored on a 6-yard run midway through the third quarter to make it 24-0, then sealed the win with a 10-yard TD rush late to cap a 16-play scoring drive.

Victor Tucker caught a 51-yard catch-and-run touchdown pass from Chris Reynolds late in the third quarter for Charlotte (7-6), which saw its five-game winning streak snapped. Charlotte was in a bowl game for the first time.

Reynolds completed 15 of 24 passes for 203 yards.

The bowl game was the first of 40 to be played this season.

THE TAKEAWAY

Buffalo: The Bulls had lost all three of their previous bowl trips by double-digits, but never trailed in this game. Buffalo ended the season with six wins in seven games, the only misstep in there being a three-point loss at Kent State on Nov. 14.

Charlotte: The bowl loss may sting for a bit, but it's important to note that the 49ers - in only their fifth season at the FBS level - had been 2-10, 4-8, 1-11 and 5-7 before this year. Charlotte not only got to a bowl but did so in a year where it was picked to finish last in Conference USA's East division.

BALANCED TRIP

During their days in the Bahamas, the teams took part in a youth clinic, dance contests, a pinball tournament and some beach and pool time. Temperatures Friday were in the mid-70s in the Bahamas, mid-50s in Charlotte - and mid-20s in Buffalo. ''To be able to get down here in the sun is really nice for us,'' Bulls defensive end Taylor Riggins said.

TOUGH DEBUT

Charlotte went scoreless on its first seven possessions and punted on only one of those. The 49ers missed a field-goal attempt - Jonathan Cruz's 33-yard try late in the first quarter got caught up in the 25 mph right-to-left breeze and sailed well past the left upright - plus had two other drives stopped on downs and two more snuffed out by turnovers. The other possession was erased by the end of the first half, without the offense even getting on the field after Charlotte's Marquavis Gibbs intercepted a pass by Vantrease and ran it back to near midfield as the second quarter ended.

ODD FINISH

The teams shook hands and Buffalo began celebrating thinking the game was over - but there were three seconds left on the clock. So the teams headed back to their sidelines, Charlotte then called time-out, and Reynolds got sacked on the `second' final play.

UP NEXT

Buffalo: Open next season Sept. 5 at Kansas State.

Charlotte: Open next season Sept. 5 at Tennessee.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Quarter
Touchdown 9:20
7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
61
yds
03:11
pos
6
0
Point After TD 9:12
16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 3:38
7-K.Vantrease runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
16
plays
77
yds
08:26
pos
13
0
Point After TD 3:33
16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Field Goal 1:33
16-A.McNulty 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
-7
yds
01:47
pos
17
0
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 5:30
26-J.Patterson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
38
yds
03:45
pos
23
0
Point After TD 5:22
16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
0
Touchdown 2:35
3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
03:02
pos
24
6
Missed Two Point Conversion 2:20
3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to BUF 1 for 1 yard (42-M.Otwinowski).
plays
yds
pos
24
6
4th Quarter
Field Goal 10:59
11-J.Cruz 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
54
yds
00:37
pos
24
9
Touchdown 1:51
26-J.Patterson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
17
plays
90
yds
09:07
pos
30
9
Point After TD 1:43
16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
9
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 15
Rushing 13 4
Passing 5 10
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 7-14 5-12
4th Down Conv 2-2 2-4
Total Net Yards 282 265
Total Plays 63 55
Avg Gain 4.5 4.8
Net Yards Rushing 205 80
Rush Attempts 46 31
Avg Rush Yards 4.5 2.6
Net Yards Passing 77 185
Comp. - Att. 8-17 15-24
Yards Per Pass 4.5 7.7
Penalties - Yards 2-30 3-20
Touchdowns 4 1
Rushing TDs 3 0
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 3-42.7 1-39.0
Return Yards 24 65
Punts - Returns 1-4 2-31
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-20 1-34
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Buffalo 8-5 7107731
Charlotte 7-6 00639
Thomas Robinson Stadium Nassau,
77 PASS YDS 185
205 RUSH YDS 80
282 TOTAL YDS 265
Buffalo
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Vantrease 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.1% 77 1 1 92.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.1% 77 1 1 92.8
K. Vantrease 8/17 77 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Ja. Patterson 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
32 173 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 173 2
Ja. Patterson 32 173 2 21
K. Marks 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 27 0
K. Marks 12 27 0 7
K. Vantrease 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 1
K. Vantrease 2 5 1 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
A. Nunn 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 5 53 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 53 1
A. Nunn 10 5 53 1 23
Z. Lefebvre 89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
Z. Lefebvre 2 2 18 0 12
D. Lee 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
D. Lee 1 1 6 0 6
T. Wilson 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Wilson 1 0 0 0 0
C. Todd 86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Todd 1 0 0 0 0
Ja. Patterson 26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Ja. Patterson 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Banks 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
J. Banks 7-2 0.0 0
D. Russell 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
D. Russell 7-0 1.0 0
A. Abbas 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
A. Abbas 6-2 0.0 0
T. Riggins 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
T. Riggins 6-0 0.0 0
L. Mack 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
L. Mack 4-1 1.0 0
M. Otwinowski 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
M. Otwinowski 3-2 0.0 0
M. Koonce 50 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 2.0
M. Koonce 3-2 2.0 0
E. Wilson 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
E. Wilson 2-1 1.0 0
Ja. Patterson 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
Ja. Patterson 2-1 0.0 1
K. Wright 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Wright 2-1 0.0 0
A. Washington 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Washington 1-0 0.0 0
T. Terry Jr. 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
T. Terry Jr. 1-3 0.0 0
T. Hill 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
T. Hill 1-4 0.0 0
W. Akin Jr. 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
W. Akin Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
C. Onwuka 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Onwuka 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. McNulty 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
A. McNulty 1/1 31 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Baltar 14 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 42.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 42.7 0
J. Baltar 3 42.7 0 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Nunn 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
A. Nunn 1 4.0 4 0
Charlotte
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Reynolds 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 198 1 1 137.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 198 1 1 137.2
C. Reynolds 15/24 198 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. LeMay 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 45 0
B. LeMay 13 45 0 8
V. Tucker 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
V. Tucker 1 12 0 12
C. Reynolds 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 10 0
C. Reynolds 14 10 0 8
M. Elder 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
M. Elder 2 10 0 7
A. McAllister 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
A. McAllister 1 3 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Ringwood 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 64 0
T. Ringwood 6 5 64 0 25
V. Tucker 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 61 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 61 1
V. Tucker 5 3 61 1 51
C. Dollar 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 48 0
C. Dollar 4 4 48 0 29
M. Elder 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
M. Elder 4 2 18 0 10
R. Carriere 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
R. Carriere 1 1 7 0 7
B. LeMay 32 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. LeMay 1 0 0 0 0
C. Roberson 80 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Roberson 1 0 0 0 0
A. McAllister 5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. McAllister 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Watts 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
M. Watts 8-2 0.0 0
M. Gibbs 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 1 0.0
M. Gibbs 7-2 0.0 1
J. Fugate 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
J. Fugate 5-3 0.0 0
B. Faison-Walden 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
B. Faison-Walden 5-1 0.0 0
A. Highsmith 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
A. Highsmith 5-2 0.0 0
J. Gemmell 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Gemmell 4-1 0.0 0
H. Segura 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
H. Segura 4-1 0.0 0
M. Osborne 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Osborne 3-0 0.0 0
L. Martin 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
L. Martin 2-2 0.0 0
J. Sharpe 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Sharpe 2-1 0.0 0
N. Lyon 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Lyon 2-0 0.0 0
T. Doctor 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Doctor 1-1 0.0 0
C. Bent 2 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Bent 1-0 0.0 0
T. Horne 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
T. Horne 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Cruz 11 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/2 0/0
J. Cruz 1/2 32 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Bowler 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 39.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 39.0 0
C. Bowler 1 39.0 0 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Lyon 8 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 15.5 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 15.5 22 0
N. Lyon 2 15.5 22 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:23 BUFF 39 3:11 7 61 TD
3:44 BUFF 20 3:05 6 11 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:59 BUFF 26 8:26 16 77 TD
3:20 CHARLO 12 1:47 4 -2 FG
0:06 CHARLO 44 0:00 1 -14 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BUFF 25 2:02 5 13 Punt
9:07 CHARLO 43 3:45 8 43 TD
2:20 BUFF 25 0:49 3 2 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:50 BUFF 25 9:07 17 75 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CHARLO 25 2:24 4 1 Punt
9:12 CHARLO 25 5:21 11 59 FG Miss
0:22 BUFF 48 0:00 7 22 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
3:33 CHARLO 25 0:00 1 63 INT
1:25 CHARLO 25 1:10 4 31 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:44 CHARLO 24 3:30 7 19 Downs
5:22 CHARLO 25 3:02 7 75 TD
1:16 CHARLO 31 0:37 9 54 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:43 CHARLO 25 1:32 6 45
0:03 BUFF 35 0:00 1 -9 Game

CHARLO 49ers  - Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(15:00 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 30 for 5 yards (49-T.Riggins31-K.Wright).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - CHARLO 30
(14:19 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 34 for 4 yards (9-J.Banks).
Penalty
3 & 1 - CHARLO 34
(13:45 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 44 for 10 yards (33-T.Hill3-A.Washington). Penalty on CHA 68-J.Fisher Holding 10 yards enforced at CHA 34. No Play.
+2 YD
3 & 11 - CHARLO 24
(13:15 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 26 for 2 yards (12-D.Russell20-J.Patterson).
Punt
4 & 9 - CHARLO 26
(12:36 - 1st) 19-C.Bowler punts 39 yards from CHA 26. 1-A.Nunn to BUF 39 for 4 yards (24-S.Rogers34-J.Gemmell).

BUFF Bulls  - TD (7 plays, 61 yards, 3:11 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 39
(12:23 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 46 for 7 yards (40-M.Watts15-M.Gibbs).
+11 YD
2 & 3 - BUFF 46
(11:48 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 43 for 11 yards (5-A.Highsmith1-J.Fugate).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 43
(11:12 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn pushed ob at CHA 40 for 3 yards (22-H.Segura).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 40
(10:58 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 35 for 5 yards (2-B.Faison-Walden40-M.Watts).
+21 YD
3 & 2 - BUFF 35
(10:37 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 14 for 21 yards (34-J.Gemmell).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 14
(10:00 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 12 for 2 yards (2-B.Faison-Walden).
+12 YD
2 & 8 - BUFF 12
(9:20 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:12 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.

CHARLO 49ers  - Missed FG (11 plays, 59 yards, 5:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:12 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
+29 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(9:12 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar to BUF 46 for 29 yards (12-D.Russell).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 46
(8:55 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to BUF 43 for 3 yards (3-A.Washington5-T.Terry).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - CHARLO 43
(8:10 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds to BUF 40 for 3 yards (33-T.Hill5-T.Terry).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - CHARLO 40
(7:25 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to BUF 37 for 3 yards (49-T.Riggins).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - CHARLO 37
(6:39 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to BUF 34 for 3 yards (42-M.Otwinowski33-T.Hill).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 34
(6:02 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 34
(5:55 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar pushed ob at BUF 27 for 7 yards (9-J.Banks).
+7 YD
3 & 3 - CHARLO 27
(5:48 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood to BUF 20 for 7 yards (15-A.Abbas9-J.Banks).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 20
(5:10 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay pushed ob at BUF 12 for 8 yards (20-J.Patterson12-D.Russell).
-4 YD
2 & 2 - CHARLO 12
(4:48 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to BUF 16 for -4 yards (49-T.Riggins33-T.Hill).
No Gain
3 & 6 - CHARLO 16
(4:03 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Elder. Penalty on CHA 68-J.Fisher Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
No Good
4 & 6 - CHARLO 16
(3:51 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz 33 yards Field Goal is No Good.

BUFF Bulls  - Punt (6 plays, 11 yards, 3:05 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 20
(3:44 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to BUF 27 for 7 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 3 - BUFF 27
(3:07 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 29 for 2 yards (34-J.Gemmell).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - BUFF 29
(2:27 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 33 for 4 yards (1-J.Fugate).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 33
(2:11 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 31 for -2 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
No Gain
2 & 12 - BUFF 31
(1:31 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 31 for no gain (5-A.Highsmith34-J.Gemmell).
No Gain
3 & 12 - BUFF 31
(0:47 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 86-C.Todd.
Punt
4 & 12 - BUFF 31
(0:39 - 1st) 14-J.Baltar punts 39 yards from BUF 31. 8-N.Lyon pushed ob at BUF 48 for 22 yards (24-C.Gross).

CHARLO 49ers  - Downs (7 plays, 22 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 48
(0:22 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to BUF 46 for 2 yards (12-D.Russell33-T.Hill).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - CHARLO 46
(15:00 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to BUF 40 for 6 yards (9-J.Banks11-W.Akin).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - CHARLO 40
(14:39 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker pushed ob at BUF 35 for 5 yards (15-A.Abbas).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35
(14:10 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar to BUF 29 for 6 yards (15-A.Abbas).
No Gain
2 & 4 - CHARLO 29
(13:32 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds scrambles to BUF 29 for no gain (49-T.Riggins50-M.Koonce).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - CHARLO 29
(12:49 - 2nd) 5-A.McAllister to BUF 26 for 3 yards (9-J.Banks).
No Gain
4 & 1 - CHARLO 26
(12:06 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to BUF 26 for no gain (52-L.Mack).

BUFF Bulls  - TD (16 plays, 77 yards, 8:26 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 26
(11:59 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 30 for 4 yards (34-J.Gemmell).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - BUFF 30
(11:20 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 89-Z.Lefebvre. 89-Z.Lefebvre pushed ob at BUF 36 for 6 yards (34-J.Gemmell15-M.Gibbs).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 36
(10:45 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 39 for 3 yards (22-H.Segura).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 39
(10:04 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn pushed ob at BUF 47 for 8 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 47
(9:28 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 44 for 9 yards (40-M.Watts5-A.Highsmith).
No Gain
2 & 1 - BUFF 44
(8:45 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 26-J.Patterson.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - BUFF 44
(8:38 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 40 for 4 yards (1-J.Fugate2-B.Faison-Walden).
+23 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 40
(7:59 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to CHA 17 for 23 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 17
(7:23 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to CHA 11 for 6 yards (1-J.Fugate15-M.Gibbs).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - BUFF 11
(6:40 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to CHA 8 for 3 yards (90-T.Doctor).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - BUFF 8
(6:00 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to CHA 7 for 1 yard (22-H.Segura).
+2 YD
1 & 7 - BUFF 7
(5:21 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to CHA 5 for 2 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - BUFF 5
(4:43 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - BUFF 5
(4:43 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease to CHA 1 for 4 yards (6-M.Osborne).
No Gain
3 & 1 - BUFF 1
(4:22 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 1 for no gain (2-B.Faison-Walden98-T.Horne).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - BUFF 1
(3:38 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:33 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.

CHARLO 49ers  - Interception (1 plays, 63 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:33 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
Int
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(3:33 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 41-J.Patterson at CHA 32. 41-J.Patterson to CHA 12 for 20 yards (68-J.Fisher71-C.Clark).

BUFF Bulls  - FG (4 plays, -2 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 12
(3:20 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 14 for -2 yards (2-B.Faison-Walden).
Penalty
2 & 12 - BUFF 14
(2:45 - 2nd) Penalty on CHA 5-A.Highsmith Offside 5 yards enforced at CHA 14. No Play.
-5 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 9
(2:22 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 14 for -5 yards (15-M.Gibbs40-M.Watts).
No Gain
3 & 12 - BUFF 14
(1:39 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
Field Goal
4 & 12 - BUFF 14
(1:33 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty 31 yards Field Goal is Good.

CHARLO 49ers  - Fumble (4 plays, 31 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:25 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(1:25 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 29 for 4 yards (52-L.Mack42-M.Otwinowski).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - CHARLO 29
(1:00 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar to CHA 35 for 6 yards (15-A.Abbas9-J.Banks).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35
(0:25 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker. Penalty on BUF 50-M.Koonce Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at CHA 35. No Play.
Sack
1 & 10 - CHARLO 50
(0:15 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 47 for -3 yards FUMBLES (50-M.Koonce). 52-L.Mack to CHA 44 for 3 yards.

BUFF Bulls  - Halftime (1 plays, -14 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - BUFF 44
(0:06 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-M.Gibbs at CHA 8. 15-M.Gibbs to CHA 42 for 34 yards (86-C.Todd).

BUFF Bulls  - Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to BUF End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 3-D.Lee. 3-D.Lee pushed ob at BUF 31 for 6 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - BUFF 31
(14:42 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 36 for 5 yards (8-N.Lyon).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 36
(13:56 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 38 for 2 yards (40-M.Watts).
No Gain
2 & 8 - BUFF 38
(13:18 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
No Gain
3 & 8 - BUFF 38
(13:12 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Wilson.
Punt
4 & 8 - BUFF 38
(12:58 - 3rd) 14-J.Baltar punts 47 yards from BUF 38. 8-N.Lyon to CHA 24 for 9 yards (37-E.Davis).

CHARLO 49ers  - Downs (7 plays, 19 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 24
(12:44 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 25 for 1 yard.
+7 YD
2 & 9 - CHARLO 25
(12:04 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 85-R.Carriere. 85-R.Carriere pushed ob at CHA 32 for 7 yards (15-A.Abbas).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - CHARLO 32
(11:23 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to CHA 37 for 5 yards (12-D.Russell5-T.Terry).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 37
(10:46 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 37
(10:37 - 3rd) 1-M.Elder pushed ob at CHA 44 for 7 yards (5-T.Terry).
Sack
3 & 3 - CHARLO 44
(9:57 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 43 for -1 yard (12-D.Russell).
No Gain
4 & 4 - CHARLO 43
(9:14 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 80-C.Roberson.

BUFF Bulls  - TD (8 plays, 43 yards, 3:45 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 43
(9:07 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 34 for 9 yards (8-N.Lyon).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - BUFF 34
(8:32 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson pushed ob at CHA 32 for 2 yards (1-J.Fugate).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 32
(7:55 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 32
(7:47 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 26 for 6 yards (40-M.Watts22-H.Segura).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - BUFF 26
(7:06 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 23 for 3 yards (6-M.Osborne90-T.Doctor).
Penalty
4 & 1 - BUFF 23
(6:28 - 3rd) Penalty on CHA 90-T.Doctor Offside 5 yards enforced at CHA 23. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 18
(6:11 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 89-Z.Lefebvre. 89-Z.Lefebvre to CHA 6 for 12 yards (2-B.Faison-Walden).
+6 YD
1 & 6 - BUFF 6
(5:30 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:22 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.

CHARLO 49ers  - TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:22 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(5:22 - 3rd) 1-M.Elder to CHA 28 for 3 yards (49-T.Riggins).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - CHARLO 28
(4:39 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 1-M.Elder. 1-M.Elder to CHA 38 for 10 yards (9-J.Banks52-L.Mack).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 38
(4:04 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 46 for 8 yards (12-D.Russell).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - CHARLO 46
(3:40 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 47 for 1 yard (91-E.Wilson).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - CHARLO 47
(2:58 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 49 for 2 yards (52-L.Mack50-M.Koonce).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 49
(2:43 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 5-A.McAllister.
+51 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 49
(2:35 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(2:20 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to BUF 1 for 1 yard (42-M.Otwinowski).

BUFF Bulls  - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:20 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 40 yards from CHA 35 to BUF 25 fair catch by 44-J.Molinich.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25
(2:20 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 27 for 2 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
No Gain
2 & 8 - BUFF 27
(1:44 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
No Gain
3 & 8 - BUFF 27
(1:37 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
Punt
4 & 8 - BUFF 27
(1:31 - 3rd) 14-J.Baltar punts 42 yards from BUF 27 Downed at the CHA 31.

CHARLO 49ers  - FG (9 plays, 54 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 31
(1:16 - 3rd) 9-V.Tucker to CHA 43 for 12 yards (15-A.Abbas33-T.Hill).
Sack
1 & 10 - CHARLO 43
(0:39 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 41 for -2 yards (50-M.Koonce).
+4 YD
2 & 12 - CHARLO 41
(15:00 - 4th) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 45 for 4 yards (50-M.Koonce91-E.Wilson).
+8 YD
3 & 8 - CHARLO 45
(14:15 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds scrambles to BUF 47 for 8 yards (41-J.Patterson93-C.Onwuka).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 47
(13:37 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds to BUF 45 for 2 yards (9-J.Banks42-M.Otwinowski).
+25 YD
2 & 8 - CHARLO 45
(12:54 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood pushed ob at BUF 20 for 25 yards (9-J.Banks).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 20
(12:32 - 4th) 32-B.LeMay to BUF 14 for 6 yards (49-T.Riggins).
No Gain
2 & 4 - CHARLO 14
(11:50 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 32-B.LeMay.
Sack
3 & 4 - CHARLO 14
(11:42 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds sacked at BUF 15 for -1 yard (91-E.Wilson).
Field Goal
4 & 5 - CHARLO 15
(10:59 - 4th) 11-J.Cruz 32 yards Field Goal is Good.

BUFF Bulls  - TD (17 plays, 75 yards, 9:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:50 - 4th) 11-J.Cruz kicks 40 yards from CHA 35 to BUF 25 fair catch by 1-A.Nunn.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25
(10:48 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 32 for 7 yards (40-M.Watts1-J.Fugate).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - BUFF 32
(9:59 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 34 for 2 yards (5-A.Highsmith).
+5 YD
3 & 1 - BUFF 34
(9:16 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 39 for 5 yards (5-A.Highsmith).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 39
(8:35 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 48 for 9 yards (40-M.Watts).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - BUFF 48
(7:49 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 50 for 2 yards (5-A.Highsmith).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 50
(7:10 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 43 for 7 yards (40-M.Watts5-A.Highsmith).
Penalty
2 & 3 - BUFF 43
(7:10 - 4th) Penalty on BUF 86-C.Todd Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at CHA 43. No Play.
+1 YD
2 & 18 - BUFF 42
(6:30 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 43 for 1 yard (6-M.Osborne17-L.Martin).
+19 YD
3 & 17 - BUFF 43
(5:47 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 38 for 19 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 38
(5:06 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 25 for 13 yards (22-H.Segura).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 25
(4:19 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to CHA 25 for no gain (33-J.Sharpe).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 25
(4:12 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to CHA 18 for 7 yards (40-M.Watts1-J.Fugate).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - BUFF 18
(4:00 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to CHA 16 for 2 yards (17-L.Martin).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - BUFF 16
(3:56 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 15 for 1 yard (17-L.Martin98-T.Horne).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 15
(3:17 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 13 for 2 yards (33-J.Sharpe17-L.Martin).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - BUFF 13
(2:33 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 10 for 3 yards (1-J.Fugate33-J.Sharpe).
+10 YD
3 & 5 - BUFF 10
(1:51 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:43 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.

CHARLO 49ers

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:43 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty kicks 40 yards from BUF 35 to CHA 25 fair catch by 5-A.McAllister.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(1:43 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood to CHA 31 for 6 yards (31-K.Wright15-A.Abbas).
+19 YD
2 & 4 - CHARLO 31
(1:20 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood to BUF 50 for 19 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 50
(1:01 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Ringwood.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CHARLO 50
(0:55 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Elder.
+8 YD
3 & 10 - CHARLO 50
(0:47 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 1-M.Elder. 1-M.Elder to BUF 42 for 8 yards (31-K.Wright).
+12 YD
4 & 2 - CHARLO 42
(0:11 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood to BUF 30 for 12 yards (42-M.Otwinowski15-A.Abbas).

CHARLO 49ers  - End of Game (1 plays, -9 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35
(0:03 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds sacked at BUF 44 for -9 yards (52-L.Mack).
