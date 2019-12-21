Drive Chart
SMU
FAU

No Text

No Kiffin, no problem: FAU rolls past SMU 52-28 in Boca Bowl

  • AP
  • Dec 21, 2019

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) Chris Robison passed for 305 yards and two touchdowns and Florida Atlantic scored two touchdowns in a 24-second span late in the first half to take control on the way to beating SMU 52-28 in the Boca Raton Bowl on Saturday night.

It was FAU's first game since Lane Kiffin left the Owls to take over at Ole Miss - and the Conference USA champions, playing on their home field, didn't miss a beat under interim coach Glenn Spencer.

James Charles ran for two touchdowns for FAU (11-3), which tied a school record for wins in a season and improved to 4-0 in bowl games. The first of Charles' scores came with a minute left in the first half to break a 14-14 tie, Robison found Brandon Robinson for another touchdown 24 seconds later after an SMU interception and the Owls were off and running.

Rashad Smith ran a fumble back for a score in the third quarter to help FAU blow the game open. Robison completed 27 of 37 passes for FAU.

Shane Buchele completed 27 for 47 passes for 303 yards for SMU (10-3). The Mustangs were seeking their first bowl win since 2012, this game coming a day after they gave coach Sonny Dykes - who has gone 15-11 in his first two seasons with the team, including the 2017 Frisco Bowl loss - a contract extension.

Xavier Jones had a pair of rushing touchdowns for SMU. James Proche, who entered as the NCAA's active career leader in receptions and receiving yards, had nine catches - giving him 301 for his career - for 86 yards and a score for the Mustangs.

Kiffin tweeted congratulations to his former team near the end of the game. ''This was awesome!! 11 wins again so proud of you guys and the coaches!!'' he wrote.

Now Spencer cedes control of the Owls to Willie Taggart, most recently the Florida State coach who was fired there midseason and hired at FAU earlier this month as Kiffin's replacement. Taggart was at the game Saturday, has been around practices and said he's thrilled by what he's seen to this point.

''Practice has been a joy to watch these guys compete,'' Taggart said. ''This is a football team that loves to compete and you can tell it's a team that's really close to one another. To listen to those guys, how they coach each other up on the sideline and things of that nature is really impressive.''

THE TAKEAWAY

SMU: This was a breakout year for the Mustangs by any measure. They were ranked for the first time since 1986, had a double-digit win year for the first time since 1984, got off to an 8-0 start for the first time since 1982 and set a slew of school records - including points (537) and points per game (41.3), sacks (50) and rushing touchdowns (35).

Florida Atlantic: The Owls played without All-America tight end Harrison Bryant, who wasn't expected to participate in the game and had been ill in recent days anyway. They were also without three starters - top receivers Deangelo Antoine and Tavaris Harrison, along with middle linebacker Akileis Leroy, all suspended for academic reasons. Taggart said for the Owls to endure those losses, combined with a coaching change, ''says a lot about this football team.''

POLL IMPLICATIONS

SMU had the 26th-most points in the most recent AP Top 25 poll, so the Mustangs would have had a chance at being in the season's final poll for the first time since 1984. FAU was 29th in the last regular-season poll, and now will see if 11 wins gets the Owls into the Top 25 for the first time.

UP NEXT

SMU: Scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sept. 5 at Texas State. The Mustangs won the first-ever meeting between the schools 47-17 back on Sept. 14.

Florida Atlantic: Scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sept. 3 at Minnesota in what will be Taggart's debut with the Owls. The Owls beat the Gophers in 2007.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
Touchdown 3:16
4-B.Emmons runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
74
yds
03:17
pos
0
6
Point After TD 3:11
44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 14:10
5-X.Jones runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Team penalty on FAU Offside declined.
8
plays
10
yds
00:06
pos
6
7
Point After TD 14:05
89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 7:52
28-J.Charles runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
48
yds
02:07
pos
7
13
Point After TD 7:48
44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 2:17
5-X.Jones runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
16
plays
60
yds
05:36
pos
13
14
Point After TD 2:12
89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 1:07
28-J.Charles runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
70
yds
01:12
pos
14
20
Point After TD 1:00
44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 0:42
2-C.Robison complete to 89-B.Robinson. 89-B.Robinson runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
13
yds
00:06
pos
14
27
Point After TD 0:36
44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
28
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 6:30
2-C.Robison complete to 10-J.Raine. 10-J.Raine runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
59
yds
02:09
pos
14
34
Point After TD 6:23
44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
35
Touchdown 4:17
2-K.Freeman to SMU 34 FUMBLES. 7-R.Smith runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
17
yds
02:06
pos
14
41
Point After TD 4:05
44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
42
4th Quarter
Field Goal 13:09
44-V.Rivas 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
41
yds
01:07
pos
14
45
Touchdown 10:08
2-K.Freeman complete to 14-R.Becker. 14-R.Becker runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
03:01
pos
20
45
Point After TD 10:08
89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
45
Touchdown 3:27
6-N.Tronti complete to 11-J.Posey. 11-J.Posey runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
06:51
pos
21
51
Point After TD 3:17
44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
52
Touchdown 1:15
7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
77
yds
02:10
pos
27
52
Point After TD 1:07
89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
52
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 30
Rushing 5 10
Passing 16 17
Penalty 3 3
3rd Down Conv 6-16 5-15
4th Down Conv 1-1 2-2
Total Net Yards 425 518
Total Plays 84 83
Avg Gain 5.1 6.2
Net Yards Rushing 120 188
Rush Attempts 34 44
Avg Rush Yards 3.5 4.3
Net Yards Passing 305 330
Comp. - Att. 28-50 29-39
Yards Per Pass 6.1 8.5
Penalties - Yards 9-55 5-39
Touchdowns 4 7
Rushing TDs 2 3
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 8-38.0 5-48.0
Return Yards 143 51
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-5
Kickoffs - Returns 6-143 1-24
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-22
Safeties 0 0
1234T
SMU 10-3 01401428
FAU 11-3 721141052
FAU Stadium Boca Raton, Florida
 305 PASS YDS 330
120 RUSH YDS 188
425 TOTAL YDS 518
SMU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.4% 303 1 1 114.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.4% 303 1 1 114.4
S. Buechele 27/47 303 1 1
W. Brown 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 20 0 0 122.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 20 0 0 122.7
W. Brown 2/3 20 0 0
K. Freeman 2 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 1 0 446.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 1 0 446.8
K. Freeman 1/1 2 1 0
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. Proche 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Freeman 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 52 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 52 0
K. Freeman 15 52 0 14
X. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 27 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 27 2
X. Jones 12 27 2 7
T. Lavine 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 26 0
T. Lavine 3 26 0 16
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
U. Bentley IV 2 17 0 12
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
S. Buechele 1 0 0 0
K. Granson 83 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
K. Granson 1 0 0 0
T. McDaniel 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
T. McDaniel 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Granson 83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 7 93 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 93 0
K. Granson 9 7 93 0 28
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
17 9 86 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 86 1
J. Proche 17 9 86 1 22
R. Rice 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 42 0
R. Rice 4 1 42 0 42
M. Gailliard 22 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 40 0
M. Gailliard 6 4 40 0 16
C. Sanders 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 36 0
C. Sanders 6 4 36 0 15
X. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
X. Jones 3 1 5 0 5
R. Becker 14 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 1
R. Becker 1 1 2 1 2
R. Moore 14 LB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 1
R. Moore 1 1 2 1 2
T. Lavine 30 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
T. Lavine 1 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Denbow 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
T. Denbow 8-1 0.0 0
R. McBryde 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.5
R. McBryde 8-4 0.5 0
R. Clemons 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
R. Clemons 7-0 0.0 0
Z. Abercrumbia 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
Z. Abercrumbia 5-0 0.0 0
T. Coxe 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
T. Coxe 5-1 0.0 0
D. Gary 10 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Gary 3-1 0.0 0
R. Hayes Jr. 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. Hayes Jr. 3-1 0.0 0
C. Calloway 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Calloway 3-0 0.0 0
B. Stephens 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Stephens 3-1 0.0 0
A. Johnson 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Johnson 2-1 0.0 0
T. Neals 22 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Neals 2-1 0.0 0
D. Robinson 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
D. Robinson 2-2 0.0 0
N. Paul 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Paul 1-0 0.0 0
E. Chatman 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Chatman 1-0 0.0 0
P. Nelson 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
P. Nelson 1-1 0.0 0
G. Wiley 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Wiley 1-0 0.0 0
R. Roberts 97 P
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Roberts 1-0 0.0 0
T. Ndukwe 38 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Ndukwe 0-1 0.0 0
M. Gailliard 22 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Gailliard 0-1 0.0 0
D. Scott 35 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
D. Scott 0-1 0.5 0
P. Davis 51 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
P. Davis 0-1 0.0 0
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
U. Bentley IV 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Robledo 89 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/1 4/4
K. Robledo 0/1 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Denbow 16 S
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 38.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 38.3 3
T. Denbow 7 38.3 3 55
J. Sackville 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 0
J. Sackville 1 36.0 0 36
W. Scott 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 33.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 33.0 1
W. Scott 1 33.0 1 33
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Sanders 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 29.0 36 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 29.0 36 0
C. Sanders 4 29.0 36 0
T. Page 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
T. Page 1 20.0 20 0
T. Lavine 30 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
T. Lavine 1 7.0 7 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
FAU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Robison 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73% 305 2 0 160.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73% 305 2 0 160.1
C. Robison 27/37 305 2 0
N. Tronti 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 28 1 0 382.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 28 1 0 382.6
N. Tronti 2/2 28 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Emmons 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 72 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 72 1
B. Emmons 17 72 1 14
J. Charles 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 54 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 54 2
J. Charles 9 54 2 18
C. Robison 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 28 0
C. Robison 8 28 0 11
K. Dean Jr. 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
K. Dean Jr. 4 16 0 17
N. Tronti 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
N. Tronti 4 14 0 6
D. Leconte 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
D. Leconte 2 4 0 2
W. Wright 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
W. Wright 1 0 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Robinson 89 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 78 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 78 1
B. Robinson 5 5 78 1 26
J. Raine 10 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 7 73 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 73 1
J. Raine 10 7 73 1 18
J. Brunson 83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 60 0
J. Brunson 5 3 60 0 29
W. Wright 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 8 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 59 0
W. Wright 11 8 59 0 20
J. Mitchell 85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
J. Mitchell 3 3 27 0 12
J. Posey 11 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 23 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 23 1
J. Posey 1 1 23 1 23
B. Emmons 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
B. Emmons 2 2 13 0 11
D. Cousart 87 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Cousart 1 0 0 0 0
D. McNeal 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. McNeal 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Ra. Smith 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 1 0.0
Ra. Smith 10-1 0.0 1
D. Brown 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
D. Brown 6-1 0.0 0
H. Barnwell V 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
H. Barnwell V 5-1 0.0 0
D. Horton 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Horton 4-0 0.0 0
Z. Gilbert 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
Z. Gilbert 4-0 0.0 0
C. Brice 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Brice 3-1 0.0 0
J. Pierre 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Pierre 3-0 0.0 0
A. Ross 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Ross 3-0 0.0 0
M. Davidson 20 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Davidson 3-0 0.0 0
W. Davis 42 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. Davis 2-0 0.0 0
C. Tooley 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Tooley 2-0 0.0 0
M. Southall 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Southall 2-0 0.0 0
C. Dell 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Dell 1-2 0.0 0
L. Harris 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
M. Dotson 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Dotson 1-0 0.0 0
N. Jefferson 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Jefferson 1-0 0.0 0
A. Adams 30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Adams 1-0 0.0 0
J. Francois 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Francois 0-1 0.0 0
Q. Hafiz 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Q. Hafiz 0-1 0.0 0
J. Posey 11 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Posey 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
V. Rivas 44 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 7/7
SEASON FG XP
1/2 7/7
V. Rivas 1/2 38 7/7 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Hayball 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 48.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 48.0 2
M. Hayball 5 48.0 2 60
S. Riella 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 58.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 58.0 0
S. Riella 1 58.0 0 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Dotson 15 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
M. Dotson 1 24.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Cousart 87 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 2.5 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 2.5 3 0
D. Cousart 2 2.5 3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SMU 25 0:58 3 8 Punt
12:27 SMU 30 1:34 6 15 Punt
9:11 SMU 18 2:35 9 48 Punt
3:11 SMU 36 2:08 7 43 FG Miss
0:09 FAU 29 0:06 8 29 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:48 SMU 3 1:47 3 9 Punt
7:48 SMU 45 5:36 16 55 TD
1:00 SMU 25 0:00 1 62 INT
0:36 SMU 28 0:34 6 32 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:30 SMU 31 1:35 4 19 Punt
9:31 SMU 23 0:57 4 15 Punt
6:23 SMU 22 2:06 7 12 TD
4:05 SMU 37 0:40 3 2 Punt
1:52 SMU 20 0:33 3 5 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:09 SMU 25 3:01 8 75 TD
3:17 SMU 23 2:10 7 77 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:49 FAU 12 1:08 3 0 Punt
10:45 FAU 15 1:25 3 8 Punt
6:28 FAU 26 3:17 13 74 TD
0:58 FAU 22 0:37 4 29 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:05 FAU 25 2:07 7 31 Punt
9:55 FAU 43 2:07 8 57 TD
2:12 FAU 25 1:12 8 75 TD
0:42 SMU 13 0:06 1 13 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FAU 25 1:22 3 4 Punt
11:46 FAU 17 2:09 7 61 FG Miss
8:32 FAU 29 2:09 7 71 TD
3:18 FAU 31 1:18 3 9 Punt
1:11 FAU 39 1:07 7 41 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:08 FAU 25 6:51 11 75 TD
1:07 FAU 35 0:43 2 4 Game

SMU Mustangs  - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25
(15:00 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche to SMU 28 for 3 yards (27-D.Brown).
No Gain
2 & 7 - SMU 28
(14:42 - 1st) 3-J.Proche incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Sanders.
+5 YD
3 & 7 - SMU 28
(14:38 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-X.Jones. 5-X.Jones to SMU 33 for 5 yards (7-R.Smith).
Punt
4 & 2 - SMU 33
(14:02 - 1st) 16-T.Denbow punts 55 yards from SMU 33 Downed at the FAU 12.

FAU Owls  - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 12
(13:49 - 1st) 4-B.Emmons to FAU 13 for 1 yard (96-Z.Abercrumbia50-R.McBryde).
-1 YD
2 & 9 - FAU 13
(13:14 - 1st) 4-B.Emmons to FAU 12 for -1 yard (2-P.Nelson).
No Gain
3 & 10 - FAU 12
(12:48 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Raine.
Punt
4 & 10 - FAU 12
(12:41 - 1st) 42-M.Hayball punts 58 yards from FAU 12 Downed at the SMU 30.

SMU Mustangs  - Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 30
(12:27 - 1st) 2-K.Freeman to SMU 31 for 1 yard (55-D.Horton).
+12 YD
2 & 9 - SMU 31
(12:08 - 1st) 2-K.Freeman pushed ob at SMU 43 for 12 yards (7-R.Smith).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 43
(11:53 - 1st) 2-K.Freeman to SMU 48 for 5 yards (55-D.Horton).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - SMU 48
(11:41 - 1st) 2-K.Freeman to SMU 50 for 2 yards (42-W.Davis).
No Gain
3 & 3 - SMU 50
(10:57 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
Penalty
4 & 3 - SMU 50
(10:53 - 1st) Penalty on SMU 78-B.Morris False start 5 yards enforced at SMU 50. No Play.
Punt
4 & 8 - SMU 45
(10:53 - 1st) 16-T.Denbow punts 40 yards from SMU 45 to FAU 15 fair catch by 87-D.Cousart.

FAU Owls  - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 15
(10:45 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 10-J.Raine. 10-J.Raine to FAU 23 for 8 yards (50-R.McBryde3-D.Robinson).
Sack
2 & 2 - FAU 23
(10:28 - 1st) 2-C.Robison sacked at FAU 20 for -3 yards (35-D.Scott50-R.McBryde).
+3 YD
3 & 5 - FAU 20
(10:06 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 85-J.Mitchell. 85-J.Mitchell to FAU 23 for 3 yards (26-B.Stephens).
Punt
4 & 2 - FAU 23
(9:20 - 1st) 42-M.Hayball punts 59 yards from FAU 23 to SMU 18 fair catch by 3-J.Proche.

SMU Mustangs  - Punt (9 plays, 48 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 18
(9:11 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche pushed ob at SMU 31 for 13 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 31
(8:56 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 31
(8:50 - 1st) 5-X.Jones to SMU 33 for 2 yards (92-M.Southall).
+16 YD
3 & 8 - SMU 33
(8:12 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 22-M.Gailliard. 22-M.Gailliard to SMU 49 for 16 yards (23-J.Pierre).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 49
(7:55 - 1st) 5-X.Jones to SMU 49 for no gain (42-W.Davis).
Penalty
2 & 10 - SMU 49
(7:27 - 1st) Penalty on SMU 22-M.Gailliard False start 5 yards enforced at SMU 49. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 15 - SMU 44
(7:12 - 1st) 5-X.Jones to SMU 47 for 3 yards (7-R.Smith).
+19 YD
3 & 12 - SMU 47
(6:40 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche to FAU 34 for 19 yards.
No Gain
3 & 12 - SMU 47
(6:40 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche.
Punt
4 & 12 - SMU 47
(6:36 - 1st) 16-T.Denbow punts 29 yards from SMU 47. 87-D.Cousart runs ob at FAU 26 for 2 yards.

FAU Owls  - TD (13 plays, 74 yards, 3:17 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 26
(6:28 - 1st) 4-B.Emmons to FAU 40 for 14 yards (23-R.Clemons).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 40
(6:15 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 10-J.Raine. 10-J.Raine to FAU 48 for 8 yards (23-R.Clemons50-R.McBryde).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - FAU 48
(5:57 - 1st) 4-B.Emmons to SMU 48 for 4 yards (23-R.Clemons22-M.Gailliard).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 48
(5:42 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 85-J.Mitchell. 85-J.Mitchell pushed ob at SMU 36 for 12 yards (55-G.Wiley).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 36
(5:31 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Brunson.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 36
(5:24 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 10-J.Raine. 10-J.Raine runs ob at SMU 31 for 5 yards.
No Gain
3 & 5 - FAU 31
(5:08 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Raine.
+12 YD
4 & 5 - FAU 31
(5:05 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 85-J.Mitchell. 85-J.Mitchell to SMU 19 for 12 yards (16-T.Denbow).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 19
(4:40 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to SMU 16 for 3 yards (7-R.Hayes).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - FAU 16
(4:18 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to SMU 13 for 3 yards (16-T.Denbow3-D.Robinson).
+7 YD
3 & 4 - FAU 13
(3:48 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 1-W.Wright. 1-W.Wright pushed ob at SMU 6 for 7 yards (23-R.Clemons).
+5 YD
1 & 6 - FAU 6
(3:31 - 1st) 4-B.Emmons to SMU 1 for 5 yards (50-R.McBryde).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - FAU 1
(3:16 - 1st) 4-B.Emmons runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:11 - 1st) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.

SMU Mustangs  - Missed FG (7 plays, 43 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:11 - 1st) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35. 1-C.Sanders to SMU 36 for 36 yards (30-A.Adams).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 36
(3:02 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 41 for 5 yards (90-C.Dell54-H.Barnwell).
Penalty
2 & 5 - SMU 41
(2:36 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 39 for -2 yards (54-H.Barnwell). Penalty on FAU 24-Z.Gilbert Offside 5 yards enforced at SMU 41. No Play.
+28 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 46
(2:36 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to FAU 26 for 28 yards (26-C.Tooley).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 26
(2:11 - 1st) 2-K.Freeman to FAU 22 for 4 yards (54-H.Barnwell27-D.Brown).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - SMU 22
(1:45 - 1st) 2-K.Freeman to FAU 17 for 5 yards (27-D.Brown).
No Gain
3 & 1 - SMU 17
(1:31 - 1st) 2-K.Freeman to FAU 17 for no gain (54-H.Barnwell90-C.Dell).
Penalty
4 & 1 - SMU 17
(1:03 - 1st) Penalty on SMU 78-B.Morris False start 4 yards enforced at FAU 17. No Play.
No Good
4 & 5 - SMU 21
(1:03 - 1st) 89-K.Robledo 38 yards Field Goal is No Good.

FAU Owls  - Fumble (4 plays, 29 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 22
(0:58 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 1-W.Wright. 1-W.Wright to FAU 28 for 6 yards (22-T.Neals5-A.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 4 - FAU 28
(0:27 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Raine.
Penalty
3 & 4 - FAU 28
(0:23 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Robinson. Penalty on SMU 55-G.Wiley Offside 5 yards enforced at FAU 28. No Play.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 33
(0:21 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 89-B.Robinson. 89-B.Robinson to SMU 49 FUMBLES (97-T.Coxe). 5-A.Johnson runs ob at FAU 29 for 22 yards.

SMU Mustangs  - TD (8 plays, 29 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 29
(0:09 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 29
(0:03 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 22-M.Gailliard. 22-M.Gailliard to FAU 30 for -1 yard (23-J.Pierre).
Penalty
3 & 11 - SMU 30
(15:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche. Penalty on FAU 9-Q.Hafiz Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FAU 30. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 15
(14:54 - 2nd) 5-X.Jones to FAU 8 for 7 yards (27-D.Brown).
Penalty
2 & 3 - SMU 8
(14:54 - 2nd) Penalty on FAU 92-M.Southall Unsportsmanlike conduct 4 yards enforced at FAU 8. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 4 - SMU 4
(14:50 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - SMU 4
(14:46 - 2nd) 5-X.Jones to FAU 1 for 3 yards (55-D.Horton).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - SMU 1
(14:10 - 2nd) 5-X.Jones runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Team penalty on FAU Offside declined.
PAT Good
(14:05 - 2nd) 89-K.Robledo extra point is good.

FAU Owls  - Punt (7 plays, 31 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:05 - 2nd) 97-R.Roberts kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to FAU End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25
(14:05 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison to FAU 27 for 2 yards (96-Z.Abercrumbia).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 27
(13:43 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison scrambles pushed ob at FAU 34 for 7 yards (97-T.Coxe).
+7 YD
3 & 1 - FAU 34
(13:13 - 2nd) 28-J.Charles to FAU 41 for 7 yards (50-R.McBryde).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 41
(12:56 - 2nd) 28-J.Charles to SMU 41 for 18 yards (16-T.Denbow).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 41
(12:39 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Wright.
-3 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 41
(12:32 - 2nd) 21-K.Dean to SMU 44 for -3 yards (93-E.Chatman).
No Gain
3 & 13 - FAU 44
(12:12 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 13-D.McNeal.
Punt
4 & 13 - FAU 44
(11:58 - 2nd) 42-M.Hayball punts 42 yards from SMU 44 out of bounds at the SMU 2.

SMU Mustangs  - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 3
(11:48 - 2nd) 2-K.Freeman to SMU 6 for 3 yards (54-H.Barnwell).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - SMU 6
(11:23 - 2nd) 2-K.Freeman to SMU 8 for 2 yards (7-R.Smith).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - SMU 8
(10:47 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 1-C.Sanders. 1-C.Sanders to SMU 12 for 4 yards (7-R.Smith).
Punt
4 & 1 - SMU 12
(10:01 - 2nd) 16-T.Denbow punts 45 yards from SMU 12 to FAU 43 fair catch by 87-D.Cousart.

FAU Owls  - TD (8 plays, 57 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 43
(9:55 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 1-W.Wright. 1-W.Wright to SMU 41 for 16 yards (23-R.Clemons).
Penalty
1 & 10 - FAU 41
(9:44 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Wright. Penalty on SMU 11-C.Calloway Pass interference 9 yards enforced at SMU 41. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 32
(9:40 - 2nd) 4-B.Emmons to SMU 29 for 3 yards (50-R.McBryde38-T.Ndukwe).
+11 YD
2 & 7 - FAU 29
(9:21 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison to SMU 18 for 11 yards (11-C.Calloway).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 18
(9:04 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison scrambles runs ob at SMU 18 for no gain.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 18
(8:29 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 4-B.Emmons. 4-B.Emmons to SMU 16 for 2 yards (3-D.Robinson).
+15 YD
3 & 8 - FAU 16
(8:01 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 10-J.Raine. 10-J.Raine to SMU 1 for 15 yards (16-T.Denbow).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - FAU 1
(7:52 - 2nd) 28-J.Charles runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:48 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.

SMU Mustangs  - TD (16 plays, 55 yards, 5:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:48 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas kicks 56 yards from FAU 35. 1-C.Sanders pushed ob at SMU 45 for 36 yards (30-A.Adams).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 45
(7:39 - 2nd) 5-X.Jones to SMU 47 for 2 yards (18-L.Harris).
Penalty
2 & 8 - SMU 47
(7:08 - 2nd) Penalty on SMU 3-J.Proche False start 5 yards enforced at SMU 47. No Play.
+16 YD
2 & 13 - SMU 42
(6:54 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to FAU 42 for 16 yards (5-A.Ross19-C.Brice).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 42
(6:23 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 42
(6:18 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche pushed ob at FAU 37 for 5 yards.
+12 YD
3 & 5 - SMU 37
(5:43 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to FAU 25 for 12 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25
(5:31 - 2nd) 5-X.Jones to FAU 21 for 4 yards (91-N.Jefferson).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - SMU 21
(5:03 - 2nd) 2-K.Freeman pushed ob at FAU 17 for 4 yards (27-D.Brown).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - SMU 17
(4:49 - 2nd) 2-K.Freeman to FAU 14 for 3 yards (54-H.Barnwell11-J.Posey).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 14
(4:25 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
No Gain
2 & 10 - SMU 14
(4:20 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche.
+7 YD
3 & 10 - SMU 14
(4:14 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to FAU 7 for 7 yards (7-R.Smith).
+3 YD
4 & 3 - SMU 7
(3:32 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche pushed ob at FAU 4 for 3 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
+3 YD
1 & 4 - SMU 4
(3:01 - 2nd) 5-X.Jones to FAU 1 for 3 yards (7-R.Smith).
Penalty
2 & 1 - SMU 1
(2:30 - 2nd) 2-K.Freeman to FAU 1 for no gain. Penalty on FAU 55-D.Horton Offside 0 yards enforced at FAU 1. No Play.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - SMU 1
(2:17 - 2nd) 5-X.Jones runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:12 - 2nd) 89-K.Robledo extra point is good.

FAU Owls  - TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:12 - 2nd) 97-R.Roberts kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to FAU End Zone. touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25
(2:12 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 4-B.Emmons. 4-B.Emmons to FAU 36 for 11 yards (50-R.McBryde26-B.Stephens).
Penalty
1 & 10 - FAU 36
(1:59 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Raine. Penalty on SMU 35-D.Scott Offside 5 yards enforced at FAU 36. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 5 - FAU 41
(1:52 - 2nd) 4-B.Emmons to FAU 49 for 8 yards (23-R.Clemons16-T.Denbow).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 49
(1:41 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 89-B.Robinson. 89-B.Robinson pushed ob at SMU 43 for 8 yards (5-A.Johnson).
+6 YD
2 & 2 - FAU 43
(1:33 - 2nd) 4-B.Emmons to SMU 37 for 6 yards (97-R.Roberts).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 37
(1:24 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 83-J.Brunson. 83-J.Brunson runs ob at SMU 29 for 8 yards.
+14 YD
2 & 2 - FAU 29
(1:16 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 10-J.Raine. 10-J.Raine to SMU 15 for 14 yards.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 15
(1:07 - 2nd) 28-J.Charles runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:00 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.

SMU Mustangs  - Interception (1 plays, 62 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:00 - 2nd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
Int
1 & 10 - SMU 25
(1:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche INTERCEPTED by 7-R.Smith at SMU 35. 7-R.Smith pushed ob at SMU 13 for 22 yards (5-X.Jones).

FAU Owls  - TD (1 plays, 13 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 13
(0:42 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 89-B.Robinson. 89-B.Robinson runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:36 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.

SMU Mustangs  - Halftime (6 plays, 32 yards, 0:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:36 - 2nd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 61 yards from FAU 35. 1-C.Sanders to SMU 28 for 24 yards (47-L.Peterson).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 28
(0:30 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 22-M.Gailliard. 22-M.Gailliard to SMU 43 for 15 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 43
(0:21 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to FAU 50 for 7 yards.
No Gain
2 & 3 - SMU 50
(0:13 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 5-X.Jones.
+10 YD
3 & 3 - SMU 50
(0:09 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche to FAU 40 for 10 yards (20-M.Davidson9-Q.Hafiz).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 40
(0:03 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele spikes the ball at FAU 40 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 10 - SMU 40
(0:02 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete.

FAU Owls  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 97-R.Roberts kicks 64 yards from SMU 35. 15-M.Dotson to FAU 25 for 24 yards (93-E.Chatman).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25
(14:54 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 1-W.Wright. 1-W.Wright pushed ob at FAU 22 for -3 yards (5-A.Johnson).
+7 YD
2 & 13 - FAU 22
(14:23 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison to FAU 29 for 7 yards.
No Gain
3 & 6 - FAU 29
(13:44 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Cousart.
Punt
4 & 6 - FAU 29
(13:38 - 3rd) 42-M.Hayball punts 40 yards from FAU 29 to SMU 31 fair catch by 3-J.Proche.

SMU Mustangs  - Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
+18 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 31
(13:30 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche to SMU 49 for 18 yards (7-R.Smith).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 49
(13:16 - 3rd) 5-X.Jones to SMU 48 for -1 yard (5-A.Ross).
+2 YD
2 & 11 - SMU 48
(12:45 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche to SMU 50 for 2 yards (27-D.Brown).
No Gain
3 & 9 - SMU 50
(12:01 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Sanders.
Punt
4 & 9 - SMU 50
(11:55 - 3rd) 16-T.Denbow punts 33 yards from SMU 50 to FAU 17 fair catch by 87-D.Cousart.

FAU Owls  - Missed FG (7 plays, 61 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 17
(11:46 - 3rd) 4-B.Emmons to FAU 20 for 3 yards (96-Z.Abercrumbia).
+29 YD
2 & 7 - FAU 20
(11:25 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 83-J.Brunson. 83-J.Brunson to FAU 49 for 29 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 49
(1:10 - 3rd) 4-B.Emmons to SMU 48 for 3 yards (16-T.Denbow97-T.Coxe).
+23 YD
2 & 7 - FAU 48
(10:50 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 83-J.Brunson. 83-J.Brunson to SMU 25 for 23 yards (16-T.Denbow).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 25
(10:32 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Wright.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 25
(10:26 - 3rd) 4-B.Emmons to SMU 22 for 3 yards (10-D.Gary).
No Gain
3 & 7 - FAU 22
(9:42 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Wright.
No Good
4 & 7 - FAU 22
(9:37 - 3rd) 44-V.Rivas 41 yards Field Goal is No Good.

SMU Mustangs  - Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 23
(9:31 - 3rd) 2-K.Freeman pushed ob at SMU 37 for 14 yards (19-C.Brice).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 37
(9:16 - 3rd) 2-K.Freeman to SMU 38 for 1 yard (92-M.Southall).
No Gain
2 & 9 - SMU 38
(8:47 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
No Gain
3 & 9 - SMU 38
(8:40 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 5-X.Jones.
Punt
4 & 9 - SMU 38
(8:34 - 3rd) 16-T.Denbow punts 36 yards from SMU 38. 87-D.Cousart to FAU 29 for 3 yards (49-C.Voyles11-C.Calloway).

FAU Owls  - TD (7 plays, 71 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
+26 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 29
(8:32 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 89-B.Robinson. 89-B.Robinson to SMU 45 for 26 yards (50-R.McBryde).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 45
(8:06 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 89-B.Robinson. 89-B.Robinson to SMU 32 for 13 yards (50-R.McBryde).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 32
(7:56 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison runs ob at SMU 29 for 3 yards.
-3 YD
2 & 7 - FAU 29
(7:37 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 1-W.Wright. 1-W.Wright to SMU 32 for -3 yards (11-C.Calloway).
+2 YD
3 & 10 - FAU 32
(7:06 - 3rd) 28-J.Charles to SMU 30 for 2 yards (90-N.Paul26-U.Bentley).
Penalty
4 & 8 - FAU 30
(6:36 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Raine. Team penalty on SMU Pass interference 12 yards enforced at SMU 30. No Play.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 18
(6:30 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 10-J.Raine. 10-J.Raine runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:23 - 3rd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.

SMU Mustangs  - TD (7 plays, 12 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:23 - 3rd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 50 yards from FAU 35. 30-T.Lavine to SMU 15 FUMBLES (30-T.Lavine). recovers at the SMU 22. to SMU 22 for no gain.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 22
(6:17 - 3rd) 25-T.McDaniel to SMU 20 for -2 yards (55-D.Horton).
Penalty
2 & 12 - SMU 20
(5:49 - 3rd) Penalty on SMU 11-R.Rice False start 5 yards enforced at SMU 20. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 17 - SMU 15
(5:31 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche.
+18 YD
3 & 17 - SMU 15
(5:25 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to SMU 33 for 18 yards (26-C.Tooley7-R.Smith).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 33
(4:55 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 22-M.Gailliard. 22-M.Gailliard to SMU 43 for 10 yards (23-J.Pierre).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 43
(4:40 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele to SMU 43 for no gain (7-R.Smith).
-9 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 43
(4:17 - 3rd) 2-K.Freeman to SMU 34 FUMBLES. 7-R.Smith runs 34 yards for a touchdown.

FAU Owls  - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:05 - 3rd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
Kickoff
(4:05 - 3rd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 63 yards from FAU 35. 4-T.Page to SMU 22 for 20 yards (20-M.Davidson16-C.Herring). Penalty on FAU 20-M.Davidson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SMU 22.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 37
(3:55 - 3rd) 5-X.Jones to SMU 39 for 2 yards (54-H.Barnwell).
No Gain
2 & 8 - FAU 39
(3:36 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche.
No Gain
3 & 8 - FAU 39
(3:31 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 22-M.Gailliard.
Punt
4 & 8 - FAU 39
(3:25 - 3rd) 16-T.Denbow punts 30 yards from SMU 39 out of bounds at the FAU 31.

SMU Mustangs  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:33 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 31
(3:18 - 3rd) 4-B.Emmons to FAU 35 for 4 yards (16-T.Denbow).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - SMU 35
(3:00 - 3rd) 28-J.Charles to FAU 39 for 4 yards (97-T.Coxe).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - SMU 39
(2:44 - 3rd) 28-J.Charles to FAU 40 for 1 yard (96-Z.Abercrumbia).
Punt
4 & 1 - SMU 40
(2:00 - 3rd) 42-M.Hayball punts 40 yards from FAU 40 to SMU 20 fair catch by 3-J.Proche.

FAU Owls  - FG (7 plays, 41 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 20
(1:52 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to SMU 25 for 5 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
No Gain
2 & 5 - FAU 25
(1:32 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 22-M.Gailliard.
No Gain
3 & 5 - FAU 25
(1:24 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche.
Punt
4 & 5 - FAU 25
(1:19 - 3rd) 47-J.Sackville punts 36 yards from SMU 25 out of bounds at the FAU 39.

SMU Mustangs  - TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:01 poss)

Result Play
+20 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 39
(1:11 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 1-W.Wright. 1-W.Wright runs ob at SMU 41 for 20 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 41
(0:46 - 3rd) 4-B.Emmons to SMU 41 for no gain (97-T.Coxe10-D.Gary).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 41
(0:04 - 3rd) 4-B.Emmons to SMU 37 for 4 yards (50-R.McBryde).
+16 YD
3 & 6 - SMU 37
(15:00 - 4th) 2-C.Robison complete to 1-W.Wright. 1-W.Wright runs ob at SMU 21 for 16 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 21
(14:35 - 4th) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Brunson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - SMU 21
(14:28 - 4th) 2-C.Robison complete to 1-W.Wright. 1-W.Wright runs ob at SMU 21 for no gain.
+1 YD