No Kiffin, no problem: FAU rolls past SMU 52-28 in Boca Bowl
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) Chris Robison passed for 305 yards and two touchdowns and Florida Atlantic scored two touchdowns in a 24-second span late in the first half to take control on the way to beating SMU 52-28 in the Boca Raton Bowl on Saturday night.
It was FAU's first game since Lane Kiffin left the Owls to take over at Ole Miss - and the Conference USA champions, playing on their home field, didn't miss a beat under interim coach Glenn Spencer.
James Charles ran for two touchdowns for FAU (11-3), which tied a school record for wins in a season and improved to 4-0 in bowl games. The first of Charles' scores came with a minute left in the first half to break a 14-14 tie, Robison found Brandon Robinson for another touchdown 24 seconds later after an SMU interception and the Owls were off and running.
Rashad Smith ran a fumble back for a score in the third quarter to help FAU blow the game open. Robison completed 27 of 37 passes for FAU.
Shane Buchele completed 27 for 47 passes for 303 yards for SMU (10-3). The Mustangs were seeking their first bowl win since 2012, this game coming a day after they gave coach Sonny Dykes - who has gone 15-11 in his first two seasons with the team, including the 2017 Frisco Bowl loss - a contract extension.
Xavier Jones had a pair of rushing touchdowns for SMU. James Proche, who entered as the NCAA's active career leader in receptions and receiving yards, had nine catches - giving him 301 for his career - for 86 yards and a score for the Mustangs.
Kiffin tweeted congratulations to his former team near the end of the game. ''This was awesome!! 11 wins again so proud of you guys and the coaches!!'' he wrote.
Now Spencer cedes control of the Owls to Willie Taggart, most recently the Florida State coach who was fired there midseason and hired at FAU earlier this month as Kiffin's replacement. Taggart was at the game Saturday, has been around practices and said he's thrilled by what he's seen to this point.
''Practice has been a joy to watch these guys compete,'' Taggart said. ''This is a football team that loves to compete and you can tell it's a team that's really close to one another. To listen to those guys, how they coach each other up on the sideline and things of that nature is really impressive.''
THE TAKEAWAY
SMU: This was a breakout year for the Mustangs by any measure. They were ranked for the first time since 1986, had a double-digit win year for the first time since 1984, got off to an 8-0 start for the first time since 1982 and set a slew of school records - including points (537) and points per game (41.3), sacks (50) and rushing touchdowns (35).
Florida Atlantic: The Owls played without All-America tight end Harrison Bryant, who wasn't expected to participate in the game and had been ill in recent days anyway. They were also without three starters - top receivers Deangelo Antoine and Tavaris Harrison, along with middle linebacker Akileis Leroy, all suspended for academic reasons. Taggart said for the Owls to endure those losses, combined with a coaching change, ''says a lot about this football team.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
SMU had the 26th-most points in the most recent AP Top 25 poll, so the Mustangs would have had a chance at being in the season's final poll for the first time since 1984. FAU was 29th in the last regular-season poll, and now will see if 11 wins gets the Owls into the Top 25 for the first time.
UP NEXT
SMU: Scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sept. 5 at Texas State. The Mustangs won the first-ever meeting between the schools 47-17 back on Sept. 14.
Florida Atlantic: Scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sept. 3 at Minnesota in what will be Taggart's debut with the Owls. The Owls beat the Gophers in 2007.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|30
|Rushing
|5
|10
|Passing
|16
|17
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-16
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|425
|518
|Total Plays
|84
|83
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|120
|188
|Rush Attempts
|34
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|305
|330
|Comp. - Att.
|28-50
|29-39
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|8.5
|Penalties - Yards
|9-55
|5-39
|Touchdowns
|4
|7
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-38.0
|5-48.0
|Return Yards
|143
|51
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|6-143
|1-24
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-22
|Safeties
|0
|0
|305
|PASS YDS
|330
|120
|RUSH YDS
|188
|425
|TOTAL YDS
|518
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
S. Buechele 7 QB
|S. Buechele
|27/47
|303
|1
|1
W. Brown 9 QB
|W. Brown
|2/3
|20
|0
|0
K. Freeman 2 RB
|K. Freeman
|1/1
|2
|1
|0
J. Proche 3 WR
|J. Proche
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
K. Freeman 2 RB
|K. Freeman
|15
|52
|0
|14
X. Jones 5 RB
|X. Jones
|12
|27
|2
|7
T. Lavine 30 RB
|T. Lavine
|3
|26
|0
|16
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
|U. Bentley IV
|2
|17
|0
|12
S. Buechele 7 QB
|S. Buechele
|1
|0
|0
|0
K. Granson 83 TE
|K. Granson
|1
|0
|0
|0
T. McDaniel 25 RB
|T. McDaniel
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
K. Granson 83 TE
|K. Granson
|9
|7
|93
|0
|28
J. Proche 3 WR
|J. Proche
|17
|9
|86
|1
|22
R. Rice 11 WR
|R. Rice
|4
|1
|42
|0
|42
M. Gailliard 22 WR
|M. Gailliard
|6
|4
|40
|0
|16
C. Sanders 1 WR
|C. Sanders
|6
|4
|36
|0
|15
X. Jones 5 RB
|X. Jones
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
R. Becker 14 TE
|R. Becker
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
R. Moore 14 LB
|R. Moore
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
T. Lavine 30 RB
|T. Lavine
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
T. Denbow 16 S
|T. Denbow
|8-1
|0.0
|0
R. McBryde 50 LB
|R. McBryde
|8-4
|0.5
|0
R. Clemons 23 S
|R. Clemons
|7-0
|0.0
|0
Z. Abercrumbia 96 DT
|Z. Abercrumbia
|5-0
|0.0
|0
T. Coxe 97 DE
|T. Coxe
|5-1
|0.0
|0
D. Gary 10 DT
|D. Gary
|3-1
|0.0
|0
R. Hayes Jr. 7 CB
|R. Hayes Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
C. Calloway 11 CB
|C. Calloway
|3-0
|0.0
|0
B. Stephens 26 DB
|B. Stephens
|3-1
|0.0
|0
A. Johnson 5 CB
|A. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
T. Neals 22 DE
|T. Neals
|2-1
|0.0
|0
D. Robinson 3 LB
|D. Robinson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
N. Paul 90 DE
|N. Paul
|1-0
|0.0
|0
E. Chatman 93 DT
|E. Chatman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
P. Nelson 2 S
|P. Nelson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
G. Wiley 55 DE
|G. Wiley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
R. Roberts 97 P
|R. Roberts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. Ndukwe 38 DE
|T. Ndukwe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
M. Gailliard 22 WR
|M. Gailliard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
D. Scott 35 DE
|D. Scott
|0-1
|0.5
|0
P. Davis 51 DT
|P. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
|U. Bentley IV
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
K. Robledo 89 K
|K. Robledo
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
T. Denbow 16 S
|T. Denbow
|7
|38.3
|3
|55
J. Sackville 47 P
|J. Sackville
|1
|36.0
|0
|36
W. Scott 99 P
|W. Scott
|1
|33.0
|1
|33
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
C. Sanders 1 WR
|C. Sanders
|4
|29.0
|36
|0
T. Page 4 WR
|T. Page
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
T. Lavine 30 RB
|T. Lavine
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
C. Robison 2 QB
|C. Robison
|27/37
|305
|2
|0
N. Tronti 6 QB
|N. Tronti
|2/2
|28
|1
|0
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
B. Emmons 4 RB
|B. Emmons
|17
|72
|1
|14
J. Charles 28 RB
|J. Charles
|9
|54
|2
|18
C. Robison 2 QB
|C. Robison
|8
|28
|0
|11
K. Dean Jr. 21 RB
|K. Dean Jr.
|4
|16
|0
|17
N. Tronti 6 QB
|N. Tronti
|4
|14
|0
|6
D. Leconte 37 RB
|D. Leconte
|2
|4
|0
|2
W. Wright 1 WR
|W. Wright
|1
|0
|0
|0
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
B. Robinson 89 WR
|B. Robinson
|5
|5
|78
|1
|26
J. Raine 10 TE
|J. Raine
|10
|7
|73
|1
|18
J. Brunson 83 WR
|J. Brunson
|5
|3
|60
|0
|29
W. Wright 1 WR
|W. Wright
|11
|8
|59
|0
|20
J. Mitchell 85 WR
|J. Mitchell
|3
|3
|27
|0
|12
J. Posey 11 QB
|J. Posey
|1
|1
|23
|1
|23
B. Emmons 4 RB
|B. Emmons
|2
|2
|13
|0
|11
D. Cousart 87 WR
|D. Cousart
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
D. McNeal 13 WR
|D. McNeal
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
Ra. Smith 7 LB
|Ra. Smith
|10-1
|0.0
|1
D. Brown 27 S
|D. Brown
|6-1
|0.0
|0
H. Barnwell V 54 LB
|H. Barnwell V
|5-1
|0.0
|0
D. Horton 55 DE
|D. Horton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
Z. Gilbert 24 S
|Z. Gilbert
|4-0
|0.0
|0
C. Brice 19 LB
|C. Brice
|3-1
|0.0
|0
J. Pierre 23 CB
|J. Pierre
|3-0
|0.0
|0
A. Ross 5 S
|A. Ross
|3-0
|0.0
|0
M. Davidson 20 RB
|M. Davidson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
W. Davis 42 DT
|W. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
C. Tooley 26 CB
|C. Tooley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
M. Southall 92 DT
|M. Southall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
C. Dell 90 DT
|C. Dell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
L. Harris 18 DB
|L. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
M. Dotson 15 CB
|M. Dotson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
N. Jefferson 91 DL
|N. Jefferson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. Adams 30 S
|A. Adams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Francois 56 LB
|J. Francois
|0-1
|0.0
|0
Q. Hafiz 9 S
|Q. Hafiz
|0-1
|0.0
|0
J. Posey 11 QB
|J. Posey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
V. Rivas 44 K
|V. Rivas
|1/2
|38
|7/7
|10
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
M. Hayball 42 P
|M. Hayball
|5
|48.0
|2
|60
S. Riella 96 P
|S. Riella
|1
|58.0
|0
|58
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
M. Dotson 15 CB
|M. Dotson
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
D. Cousart 87 WR
|D. Cousart
|2
|2.5
|3
|0
SMU
Mustangs
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(15:00 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche to SMU 28 for 3 yards (27-D.Brown).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - SMU 28(14:42 - 1st) 3-J.Proche incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Sanders.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - SMU 28(14:38 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-X.Jones. 5-X.Jones to SMU 33 for 5 yards (7-R.Smith).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - SMU 33(14:02 - 1st) 16-T.Denbow punts 55 yards from SMU 33 Downed at the FAU 12.
FAU
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 12(13:49 - 1st) 4-B.Emmons to FAU 13 for 1 yard (96-Z.Abercrumbia50-R.McBryde).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - FAU 13(13:14 - 1st) 4-B.Emmons to FAU 12 for -1 yard (2-P.Nelson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - FAU 12(12:48 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Raine.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - FAU 12(12:41 - 1st) 42-M.Hayball punts 58 yards from FAU 12 Downed at the SMU 30.
SMU
Mustangs
- Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 30(12:27 - 1st) 2-K.Freeman to SMU 31 for 1 yard (55-D.Horton).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - SMU 31(12:08 - 1st) 2-K.Freeman pushed ob at SMU 43 for 12 yards (7-R.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 43(11:53 - 1st) 2-K.Freeman to SMU 48 for 5 yards (55-D.Horton).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - SMU 48(11:41 - 1st) 2-K.Freeman to SMU 50 for 2 yards (42-W.Davis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - SMU 50(10:57 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - SMU 50(10:53 - 1st) Penalty on SMU 78-B.Morris False start 5 yards enforced at SMU 50. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - SMU 45(10:53 - 1st) 16-T.Denbow punts 40 yards from SMU 45 to FAU 15 fair catch by 87-D.Cousart.
FAU
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 15(10:45 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 10-J.Raine. 10-J.Raine to FAU 23 for 8 yards (50-R.McBryde3-D.Robinson).
|Sack
|
2 & 2 - FAU 23(10:28 - 1st) 2-C.Robison sacked at FAU 20 for -3 yards (35-D.Scott50-R.McBryde).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - FAU 20(10:06 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 85-J.Mitchell. 85-J.Mitchell to FAU 23 for 3 yards (26-B.Stephens).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - FAU 23(9:20 - 1st) 42-M.Hayball punts 59 yards from FAU 23 to SMU 18 fair catch by 3-J.Proche.
SMU
Mustangs
- Punt (9 plays, 48 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 18(9:11 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche pushed ob at SMU 31 for 13 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 31(8:56 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 31(8:50 - 1st) 5-X.Jones to SMU 33 for 2 yards (92-M.Southall).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 8 - SMU 33(8:12 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 22-M.Gailliard. 22-M.Gailliard to SMU 49 for 16 yards (23-J.Pierre).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 49(7:55 - 1st) 5-X.Jones to SMU 49 for no gain (42-W.Davis).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - SMU 49(7:27 - 1st) Penalty on SMU 22-M.Gailliard False start 5 yards enforced at SMU 49. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 15 - SMU 44(7:12 - 1st) 5-X.Jones to SMU 47 for 3 yards (7-R.Smith).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 12 - SMU 47(6:40 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche to FAU 34 for 19 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - SMU 47(6:40 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - SMU 47(6:36 - 1st) 16-T.Denbow punts 29 yards from SMU 47. 87-D.Cousart runs ob at FAU 26 for 2 yards.
FAU
Owls
- TD (13 plays, 74 yards, 3:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 26(6:28 - 1st) 4-B.Emmons to FAU 40 for 14 yards (23-R.Clemons).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 40(6:15 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 10-J.Raine. 10-J.Raine to FAU 48 for 8 yards (23-R.Clemons50-R.McBryde).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - FAU 48(5:57 - 1st) 4-B.Emmons to SMU 48 for 4 yards (23-R.Clemons22-M.Gailliard).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 48(5:42 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 85-J.Mitchell. 85-J.Mitchell pushed ob at SMU 36 for 12 yards (55-G.Wiley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 36(5:31 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Brunson.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 36(5:24 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 10-J.Raine. 10-J.Raine runs ob at SMU 31 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - FAU 31(5:08 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Raine.
|+12 YD
|
4 & 5 - FAU 31(5:05 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 85-J.Mitchell. 85-J.Mitchell to SMU 19 for 12 yards (16-T.Denbow).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 19(4:40 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to SMU 16 for 3 yards (7-R.Hayes).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - FAU 16(4:18 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to SMU 13 for 3 yards (16-T.Denbow3-D.Robinson).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - FAU 13(3:48 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 1-W.Wright. 1-W.Wright pushed ob at SMU 6 for 7 yards (23-R.Clemons).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 6 - FAU 6(3:31 - 1st) 4-B.Emmons to SMU 1 for 5 yards (50-R.McBryde).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - FAU 1(3:16 - 1st) 4-B.Emmons runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:11 - 1st) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
SMU
Mustangs
- Missed FG (7 plays, 43 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:11 - 1st) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35. 1-C.Sanders to SMU 36 for 36 yards (30-A.Adams).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 36(3:02 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 41 for 5 yards (90-C.Dell54-H.Barnwell).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - SMU 41(2:36 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 39 for -2 yards (54-H.Barnwell). Penalty on FAU 24-Z.Gilbert Offside 5 yards enforced at SMU 41. No Play.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 46(2:36 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to FAU 26 for 28 yards (26-C.Tooley).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 26(2:11 - 1st) 2-K.Freeman to FAU 22 for 4 yards (54-H.Barnwell27-D.Brown).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - SMU 22(1:45 - 1st) 2-K.Freeman to FAU 17 for 5 yards (27-D.Brown).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SMU 17(1:31 - 1st) 2-K.Freeman to FAU 17 for no gain (54-H.Barnwell90-C.Dell).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - SMU 17(1:03 - 1st) Penalty on SMU 78-B.Morris False start 4 yards enforced at FAU 17. No Play.
|No Good
|
4 & 5 - SMU 21(1:03 - 1st) 89-K.Robledo 38 yards Field Goal is No Good.
FAU
Owls
- Fumble (4 plays, 29 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 22(0:58 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 1-W.Wright. 1-W.Wright to FAU 28 for 6 yards (22-T.Neals5-A.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - FAU 28(0:27 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Raine.
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - FAU 28(0:23 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Robinson. Penalty on SMU 55-G.Wiley Offside 5 yards enforced at FAU 28. No Play.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 33(0:21 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 89-B.Robinson. 89-B.Robinson to SMU 49 FUMBLES (97-T.Coxe). 5-A.Johnson runs ob at FAU 29 for 22 yards.
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (8 plays, 29 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 29(0:09 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 29(0:03 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 22-M.Gailliard. 22-M.Gailliard to FAU 30 for -1 yard (23-J.Pierre).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - SMU 30(15:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche. Penalty on FAU 9-Q.Hafiz Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FAU 30. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 15(14:54 - 2nd) 5-X.Jones to FAU 8 for 7 yards (27-D.Brown).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - SMU 8(14:54 - 2nd) Penalty on FAU 92-M.Southall Unsportsmanlike conduct 4 yards enforced at FAU 8. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - SMU 4(14:50 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - SMU 4(14:46 - 2nd) 5-X.Jones to FAU 1 for 3 yards (55-D.Horton).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - SMU 1(14:10 - 2nd) 5-X.Jones runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Team penalty on FAU Offside declined.
|PAT Good
|(14:05 - 2nd) 89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
FAU
Owls
- Punt (7 plays, 31 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:05 - 2nd) 97-R.Roberts kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to FAU End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 25(14:05 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison to FAU 27 for 2 yards (96-Z.Abercrumbia).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - FAU 27(13:43 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison scrambles pushed ob at FAU 34 for 7 yards (97-T.Coxe).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - FAU 34(13:13 - 2nd) 28-J.Charles to FAU 41 for 7 yards (50-R.McBryde).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 41(12:56 - 2nd) 28-J.Charles to SMU 41 for 18 yards (16-T.Denbow).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 41(12:39 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Wright.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 41(12:32 - 2nd) 21-K.Dean to SMU 44 for -3 yards (93-E.Chatman).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - FAU 44(12:12 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 13-D.McNeal.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - FAU 44(11:58 - 2nd) 42-M.Hayball punts 42 yards from SMU 44 out of bounds at the SMU 2.
SMU
Mustangs
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 3(11:48 - 2nd) 2-K.Freeman to SMU 6 for 3 yards (54-H.Barnwell).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - SMU 6(11:23 - 2nd) 2-K.Freeman to SMU 8 for 2 yards (7-R.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - SMU 8(10:47 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 1-C.Sanders. 1-C.Sanders to SMU 12 for 4 yards (7-R.Smith).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - SMU 12(10:01 - 2nd) 16-T.Denbow punts 45 yards from SMU 12 to FAU 43 fair catch by 87-D.Cousart.
FAU
Owls
- TD (8 plays, 57 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 43(9:55 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 1-W.Wright. 1-W.Wright to SMU 41 for 16 yards (23-R.Clemons).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FAU 41(9:44 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Wright. Penalty on SMU 11-C.Calloway Pass interference 9 yards enforced at SMU 41. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 32(9:40 - 2nd) 4-B.Emmons to SMU 29 for 3 yards (50-R.McBryde38-T.Ndukwe).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - FAU 29(9:21 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison to SMU 18 for 11 yards (11-C.Calloway).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 18(9:04 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison scrambles runs ob at SMU 18 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 18(8:29 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 4-B.Emmons. 4-B.Emmons to SMU 16 for 2 yards (3-D.Robinson).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - FAU 16(8:01 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 10-J.Raine. 10-J.Raine to SMU 1 for 15 yards (16-T.Denbow).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - FAU 1(7:52 - 2nd) 28-J.Charles runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:48 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (16 plays, 55 yards, 5:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:48 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas kicks 56 yards from FAU 35. 1-C.Sanders pushed ob at SMU 45 for 36 yards (30-A.Adams).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 45(7:39 - 2nd) 5-X.Jones to SMU 47 for 2 yards (18-L.Harris).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - SMU 47(7:08 - 2nd) Penalty on SMU 3-J.Proche False start 5 yards enforced at SMU 47. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 13 - SMU 42(6:54 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to FAU 42 for 16 yards (5-A.Ross19-C.Brice).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 42(6:23 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 42(6:18 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche pushed ob at FAU 37 for 5 yards.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - SMU 37(5:43 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to FAU 25 for 12 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(5:31 - 2nd) 5-X.Jones to FAU 21 for 4 yards (91-N.Jefferson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - SMU 21(5:03 - 2nd) 2-K.Freeman pushed ob at FAU 17 for 4 yards (27-D.Brown).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - SMU 17(4:49 - 2nd) 2-K.Freeman to FAU 14 for 3 yards (54-H.Barnwell11-J.Posey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 14(4:25 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SMU 14(4:20 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - SMU 14(4:14 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to FAU 7 for 7 yards (7-R.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 3 - SMU 7(3:32 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche pushed ob at FAU 4 for 3 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - SMU 4(3:01 - 2nd) 5-X.Jones to FAU 1 for 3 yards (7-R.Smith).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - SMU 1(2:30 - 2nd) 2-K.Freeman to FAU 1 for no gain. Penalty on FAU 55-D.Horton Offside 0 yards enforced at FAU 1. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - SMU 1(2:17 - 2nd) 5-X.Jones runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:12 - 2nd) 89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
FAU
Owls
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:12 - 2nd) 97-R.Roberts kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to FAU End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 25(2:12 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 4-B.Emmons. 4-B.Emmons to FAU 36 for 11 yards (50-R.McBryde26-B.Stephens).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FAU 36(1:59 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Raine. Penalty on SMU 35-D.Scott Offside 5 yards enforced at FAU 36. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 5 - FAU 41(1:52 - 2nd) 4-B.Emmons to FAU 49 for 8 yards (23-R.Clemons16-T.Denbow).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 49(1:41 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 89-B.Robinson. 89-B.Robinson pushed ob at SMU 43 for 8 yards (5-A.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - FAU 43(1:33 - 2nd) 4-B.Emmons to SMU 37 for 6 yards (97-R.Roberts).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 37(1:24 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 83-J.Brunson. 83-J.Brunson runs ob at SMU 29 for 8 yards.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 2 - FAU 29(1:16 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 10-J.Raine. 10-J.Raine to SMU 15 for 14 yards.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 15(1:07 - 2nd) 28-J.Charles runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:00 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
SMU
Mustangs
- Interception (1 plays, 62 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:00 - 2nd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(1:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche INTERCEPTED by 7-R.Smith at SMU 35. 7-R.Smith pushed ob at SMU 13 for 22 yards (5-X.Jones).
SMU
Mustangs
- Halftime (6 plays, 32 yards, 0:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:36 - 2nd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 61 yards from FAU 35. 1-C.Sanders to SMU 28 for 24 yards (47-L.Peterson).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 28(0:30 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 22-M.Gailliard. 22-M.Gailliard to SMU 43 for 15 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 43(0:21 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to FAU 50 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - SMU 50(0:13 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 5-X.Jones.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - SMU 50(0:09 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche to FAU 40 for 10 yards (20-M.Davidson9-Q.Hafiz).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 40(0:03 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele spikes the ball at FAU 40 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SMU 40(0:02 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete.
FAU
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 97-R.Roberts kicks 64 yards from SMU 35. 15-M.Dotson to FAU 25 for 24 yards (93-E.Chatman).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 25(14:54 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 1-W.Wright. 1-W.Wright pushed ob at FAU 22 for -3 yards (5-A.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 13 - FAU 22(14:23 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison to FAU 29 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - FAU 29(13:44 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Cousart.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - FAU 29(13:38 - 3rd) 42-M.Hayball punts 40 yards from FAU 29 to SMU 31 fair catch by 3-J.Proche.
SMU
Mustangs
- Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 31(13:30 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche to SMU 49 for 18 yards (7-R.Smith).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 49(13:16 - 3rd) 5-X.Jones to SMU 48 for -1 yard (5-A.Ross).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - SMU 48(12:45 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche to SMU 50 for 2 yards (27-D.Brown).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - SMU 50(12:01 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Sanders.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - SMU 50(11:55 - 3rd) 16-T.Denbow punts 33 yards from SMU 50 to FAU 17 fair catch by 87-D.Cousart.
FAU
Owls
- Missed FG (7 plays, 61 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 17(11:46 - 3rd) 4-B.Emmons to FAU 20 for 3 yards (96-Z.Abercrumbia).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 7 - FAU 20(11:25 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 83-J.Brunson. 83-J.Brunson to FAU 49 for 29 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 49(1:10 - 3rd) 4-B.Emmons to SMU 48 for 3 yards (16-T.Denbow97-T.Coxe).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 7 - FAU 48(10:50 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 83-J.Brunson. 83-J.Brunson to SMU 25 for 23 yards (16-T.Denbow).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 25(10:32 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Wright.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 25(10:26 - 3rd) 4-B.Emmons to SMU 22 for 3 yards (10-D.Gary).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - FAU 22(9:42 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Wright.
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - FAU 22(9:37 - 3rd) 44-V.Rivas 41 yards Field Goal is No Good.
SMU
Mustangs
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 23(9:31 - 3rd) 2-K.Freeman pushed ob at SMU 37 for 14 yards (19-C.Brice).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 37(9:16 - 3rd) 2-K.Freeman to SMU 38 for 1 yard (92-M.Southall).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SMU 38(8:47 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - SMU 38(8:40 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 5-X.Jones.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - SMU 38(8:34 - 3rd) 16-T.Denbow punts 36 yards from SMU 38. 87-D.Cousart to FAU 29 for 3 yards (49-C.Voyles11-C.Calloway).
FAU
Owls
- TD (7 plays, 71 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 29(8:32 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 89-B.Robinson. 89-B.Robinson to SMU 45 for 26 yards (50-R.McBryde).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 45(8:06 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 89-B.Robinson. 89-B.Robinson to SMU 32 for 13 yards (50-R.McBryde).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 32(7:56 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison runs ob at SMU 29 for 3 yards.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - FAU 29(7:37 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 1-W.Wright. 1-W.Wright to SMU 32 for -3 yards (11-C.Calloway).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - FAU 32(7:06 - 3rd) 28-J.Charles to SMU 30 for 2 yards (90-N.Paul26-U.Bentley).
|Penalty
|
4 & 8 - FAU 30(6:36 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Raine. Team penalty on SMU Pass interference 12 yards enforced at SMU 30. No Play.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 18(6:30 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 10-J.Raine. 10-J.Raine runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:23 - 3rd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (7 plays, 12 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:23 - 3rd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 50 yards from FAU 35. 30-T.Lavine to SMU 15 FUMBLES (30-T.Lavine). recovers at the SMU 22. to SMU 22 for no gain.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 22(6:17 - 3rd) 25-T.McDaniel to SMU 20 for -2 yards (55-D.Horton).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - SMU 20(5:49 - 3rd) Penalty on SMU 11-R.Rice False start 5 yards enforced at SMU 20. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - SMU 15(5:31 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 17 - SMU 15(5:25 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to SMU 33 for 18 yards (26-C.Tooley7-R.Smith).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 33(4:55 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 22-M.Gailliard. 22-M.Gailliard to SMU 43 for 10 yards (23-J.Pierre).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 43(4:40 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele to SMU 43 for no gain (7-R.Smith).
|-9 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 43(4:17 - 3rd) 2-K.Freeman to SMU 34 FUMBLES. 7-R.Smith runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
FAU
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:05 - 3rd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(4:05 - 3rd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 63 yards from FAU 35. 4-T.Page to SMU 22 for 20 yards (20-M.Davidson16-C.Herring). Penalty on FAU 20-M.Davidson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SMU 22.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 37(3:55 - 3rd) 5-X.Jones to SMU 39 for 2 yards (54-H.Barnwell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - FAU 39(3:36 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - FAU 39(3:31 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 22-M.Gailliard.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - FAU 39(3:25 - 3rd) 16-T.Denbow punts 30 yards from SMU 39 out of bounds at the FAU 31.
SMU
Mustangs
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 31(3:18 - 3rd) 4-B.Emmons to FAU 35 for 4 yards (16-T.Denbow).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - SMU 35(3:00 - 3rd) 28-J.Charles to FAU 39 for 4 yards (97-T.Coxe).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - SMU 39(2:44 - 3rd) 28-J.Charles to FAU 40 for 1 yard (96-Z.Abercrumbia).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - SMU 40(2:00 - 3rd) 42-M.Hayball punts 40 yards from FAU 40 to SMU 20 fair catch by 3-J.Proche.
FAU
Owls
- FG (7 plays, 41 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 20(1:52 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to SMU 25 for 5 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - FAU 25(1:32 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 22-M.Gailliard.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - FAU 25(1:24 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - FAU 25(1:19 - 3rd) 47-J.Sackville punts 36 yards from SMU 25 out of bounds at the FAU 39.
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 39(1:11 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 1-W.Wright. 1-W.Wright runs ob at SMU 41 for 20 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 41(0:46 - 3rd) 4-B.Emmons to SMU 41 for no gain (97-T.Coxe10-D.Gary).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 41(0:04 - 3rd) 4-B.Emmons to SMU 37 for 4 yards (50-R.McBryde).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 6 - SMU 37(15:00 - 4th) 2-C.Robison complete to 1-W.Wright. 1-W.Wright runs ob at SMU 21 for 16 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 21(14:35 - 4th) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Brunson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SMU 21(14:28 - 4th) 2-C.Robison complete to 1-W.Wright. 1-W.Wright runs ob at SMU 21 for no gain.
|+1 YD