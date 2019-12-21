|
Hickson, Calvert lead Liberty past Ga Southern in Cure Bowl
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Frankie Hickson picked up 120 yards rushing on 22 carries, Stephen Calvert went 16 of 35 passing for 270 yards and two touchdowns, and Liberty beat Georgia Southern 23-16 in the Cure Bowl on Saturday.
Hickson became the first Liberty running back since Rashad Jennings (2006-08) to have back to back seasons of 1,000-yards rushing.
Flames coach Hugh Freeze, who began his first season coaching Liberty from a hospital bed in the press box following back surgery on Aug. 16, got his 50th career win.
Liberty (8-5) joined Georgia Southern and Appalachian State as the only teams to move from FCS to FBS and win a bowl game in its first season of eligibility.
Shai Werts completed 10 of 19 passes for 95 yards and gained 57 yards on 22 carries for Georgia Southern (7-6). Wesley Kennedy III had 104 yards on nine rushing attempts.
Calvert threw a 57-yard old touchdown pass to Johnny Huntley late in the first quarter and Joshua Mack scored on a three-run yard during the second as Liberty took a 16-7 halftime lead.
Kennedy had a 10-yard TD dash in the second for Georgia Southern, which was out gained 264-115 in the first half and 402-289 overall.
Antonio Gandy-Golden caught a 14-yard scoring strike from Calvert in the third.
The Liberty defense limited Georgia Southern to three field goals in the second half.
THE TAKEAWAY
Liberty: Earlier this month, Freeze signed a multiyear contract extension. The 50-year-old had been out of coaching for two years before accepting the job at Liberty. He resigned his position at Mississippi in July 2017 under a cloud of NCAA sanctions and questionable personal conduct.
SLOW START
Georgia Southern went three-and-out on its first three possessions, gaining a combined 12 yards. Liberty had four yards over its initial two possessions.
RARE MISCUE
Werts had his school-record streak of 230 consecutive passes without an interception end when Javon Scruggs picked off his pass late in the second. The turnover resulted on a 46-yard field goal by Alex Probert.
UP NEXT
Liberty: Opens the 2020 season Sept. 5 at Virginia Tech.
Georgia Southern: Travels to Boise State to start the 2020 season on Sept. 5.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|13
|Rushing
|3
|6
|Passing
|13
|4
|Penalty
|4
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|4-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|408
|267
|Total Plays
|72
|65
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|142
|194
|Rush Attempts
|37
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|4.2
|Net Yards Passing
|266
|73
|Comp. - Att.
|16-35
|10-19
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|3.8
|Penalties - Yards
|4-45
|9-90
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-36.5
|9-48.8
|Return Yards
|-10
|18
|Punts - Returns
|3--10
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-19
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2--1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|266
|PASS YDS
|73
|
|
|142
|RUSH YDS
|194
|
|
|408
|TOTAL YDS
|267
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Calvert 12 QB
|S. Calvert
|16/35
|270
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Hickson 23 RB
|F. Hickson
|22
|120
|0
|35
|
J. Mack 34 RB
|J. Mack
|11
|25
|1
|5
|
S. Calvert 12 QB
|S. Calvert
|3
|-1
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Huntley 3 TE
|J. Huntley
|5
|2
|90
|1
|57
|
A. Gandy-Golden 11 WR
|A. Gandy-Golden
|9
|5
|63
|1
|19
|
N. Frith 81 WR
|N. Frith
|6
|2
|49
|0
|30
|
D. Douglas 9 WR
|D. Douglas
|4
|2
|25
|0
|18
|
J. Mack 34 RB
|J. Mack
|2
|2
|16
|0
|18
|
D. Stubbs 5 WR
|D. Stubbs
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
K. Shaa 2 WR
|K. Shaa
|4
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
F. Hickson 23 RB
|F. Hickson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Foutz 40 TE
|Z. Foutz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Bollinger 30 TE
|M. Bollinger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Alexander 43 S
|B. Alexander
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Clark 96 DL
|T. Clark
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Ajayi 14 LB
|S. Ajayi
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scruggs 1 CB
|J. Scruggs
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Lemonier 11 DL
|J. Lemonier
|6-2
|2.0
|0
|
E. Benton 31 S
|E. Benton
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dupree 35 LB
|T. Dupree
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Tillmon 12 LB
|B. Tillmon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Rusins 99 DL
|R. Rusins
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
V. Elefante 94 DL
|V. Elefante
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Goetz 36 S
|H. Goetz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sanders 15 DL
|J. Sanders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wilson 20 CB
|B. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Davis 3 S
|R. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Donaldson 22 CB
|K. Donaldson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Dabney 2 CB
|E. Dabney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Mitchell 97 DL
|E. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. James 55 DT
|E. James
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Probert 10 K
|A. Probert
|1/2
|46
|2/3
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Alves 46 P
|A. Alves
|6
|36.5
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stubbs 5 WR
|D. Stubbs
|3
|-3.3
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Werts 1 QB
|S. Werts
|10/19
|95
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
|W. Kennedy III
|9
|104
|1
|40
|
S. Werts 1 QB
|S. Werts
|22
|57
|0
|13
|
J. King 15 RB
|J. King
|10
|28
|0
|8
|
M. LaRoche 5 RB
|M. LaRoche
|3
|7
|0
|4
|
J. Tomlin 17 QB
|J. Tomlin
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Murray 16 WR
|M. Murray
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Michaud 23 WR
|M. Michaud
|3
|2
|53
|0
|45
|
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
|W. Kennedy III
|3
|3
|20
|0
|12
|
M. Murray 16 WR
|M. Murray
|6
|4
|19
|0
|8
|
K. Hood 4 WR
|K. Hood
|3
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Ransom 6 WR
|C. Ransom
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Thompson 26 WR
|N. Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Johnson 41 TE
|B. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Ellis 36 LB
|R. Ellis
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Duncan Jr. 27 S
|K. Duncan Jr.
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Byrd 45 LB
|R. Byrd
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wright 94 NT
|C. Wright
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson III 92 DE
|R. Johnson III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Vildor 20 CB
|K. Vildor
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Wade Jr. 47 LB
|R. Wade Jr.
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Springer 98 DE
|D. Springer
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Singletary 6 S
|J. Singletary
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Bowdry 5 LB
|J. Bowdry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Williams 33 LB
|Q. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Phillips 96 NT
|T. Phillips
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bradley 11 LB
|T. Bradley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brinson 4 CB
|M. Brinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Vliem 49 DE
|T. Vliem
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Ecton 7 LB
|L. Ecton
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris Jr. 32 LB
|C. Harris Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 16 K
|T. Bass
|3/3
|35
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Beck II 98 P
|A. Beck II
|9
|48.8
|4
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
|W. Kennedy III
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
GAS
Eagles
- Fumble (3 plays, 5 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(15:00 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 26 for 1 yard (96-T.Clark).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - GAS 26(14:24 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 29 for 3 yards (11-J.Lemonier).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - GAS 29(13:35 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 30 for 1 yard (11-J.Lemonier).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - GAS 30(12:54 - 1st) 98-A.Beck punts 47 yards from GSO 30. 5-D.Stubbs to LIB 21 FUMBLES (26-N.Thompson). 5-D.Stubbs to LIB 21 for no gain.
LIB
Flames
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 21(12:42 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Stubbs.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 21(12:39 - 1st) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 23 for 2 yards (45-R.Byrd).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LIB 23(12:02 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Huntley.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - LIB 23(11:57 - 1st) 46-A.Alves punts 44 yards from LIB 23 to GSO 33 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 33(11:51 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy pushed ob at GSO 35 for 2 yards (36-H.Goetz43-B.Alexander).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAS 35(11:47 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 39 for 4 yards (96-T.Clark14-S.Ajayi).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - GAS 39(11:18 - 1st) 1-S.Werts sacked at GSO 32 for -7 yards (96-T.Clark).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - GAS 32(10:41 - 1st) 98-A.Beck punts 53 yards from GSO 32. 5-D.Stubbs to LIB 13 for -2 yards (26-N.Thompson).
LIB
Flames
- Punt (7 plays, 17 yards, 2:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 13(10:35 - 1st) 34-J.Mack to LIB 11 for -2 yards (94-C.Wright).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - LIB 11(9:52 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 34-J.Mack. 34-J.Mack to LIB 10 for -1 yard (5-J.Bowdry). Penalty on GSO 5-J.Bowdry Facemasking 15 yards enforced at LIB 11. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 26(9:37 - 1st) 34-J.Mack to LIB 28 for 2 yards (94-C.Wright96-T.Phillips).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - LIB 28(9:15 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden pushed ob at LIB 36 for 8 yards (5-J.Bowdry).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 36(9:00 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Huntley.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 36(8:55 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 34-J.Mack. 34-J.Mack to LIB 34 for -2 yards (36-R.Ellis).
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - LIB 34(8:18 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert sacked at LIB 30 for -4 yards (98-D.Springer).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - LIB 30(7:38 - 1st) 46-A.Alves punts 43 yards from LIB 30 to the GSO 27 downed by 13-I.Steele.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 27(7:28 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 31 for 4 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAS 31(6:55 - 1st) 5-M.LaRoche to GSO 32 for 1 yard (55-E.James).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - GAS 32(6:15 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 35 for 3 yards (96-T.Clark55-E.James).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - GAS 35(5:30 - 1st) 98-A.Beck punts 53 yards from GSO 35 to the LIB 12 downed by 21-Z.McGee.
LIB
Flames
- TD (7 plays, 88 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 12(5:19 - 1st) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 14 for 2 yards (92-R.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LIB 14(4:46 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 30-M.Bollinger.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - LIB 14(4:41 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs runs ob at LIB 29 for 15 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 29(4:27 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa runs ob at LIB 36 for 7 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - LIB 36(4:15 - 1st) Penalty on GSO 96-T.Phillips Offside 5 yards enforced at LIB 36. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 41(4:06 - 1st) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 43 for 2 yards (45-R.Byrd94-C.Wright).
|+57 YD
|
2 & 8 - LIB 43(3:39 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 3-J.Huntley. 3-J.Huntley runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:31 - 1st) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.
GAS
Eagles
- TD (8 plays, 79 yards, 2:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:31 - 1st) 10-A.Probert kicks 63 yards from LIB 35. 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 21 for 19 yards (33-W.Cozad).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GAS 21(3:26 - 1st) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Liptrot. Penalty on LIB 31-E.Benton Holding 10 yards enforced at GSO 21. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 31(3:21 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 33 for 2 yards (14-S.Ajayi).
|+35 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAS 33(2:46 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to LIB 32 for 35 yards (31-E.Benton43-B.Alexander).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 32(2:14 - 1st) 15-J.King to LIB 24 for 8 yards (31-E.Benton).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - GAS 24(1:35 - 1st) 1-S.Werts complete to 16-M.Murray. 16-M.Murray pushed ob at LIB 16 for 8 yards (43-B.Alexander).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 16(1:04 - 1st) 1-S.Werts pushed ob at LIB 10 for 6 yards (14-S.Ajayi).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - GAS 10(0:37 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to LIB 10 for no gain (35-T.Dupree).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - GAS 10(15:00 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:53 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.
LIB
Flames
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:53 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to LIB End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(14:53 - 2nd) 34-J.Mack to LIB 27 for 2 yards (11-T.Bradley32-C.Harris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LIB 27(14:30 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shaa.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - LIB 27(14:25 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Douglas. Penalty on GSO 4-M.Brinson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at LIB 27. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 42(14:20 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 9-D.Douglas. 9-D.Douglas to LIB 49 for 7 yards (27-K.Duncan).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 3 - LIB 49(13:55 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 81-N.Frith. 81-N.Frith to GSO 21 for 30 yards.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 21(13:42 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 9-D.Douglas. 9-D.Douglas pushed ob at GSO 3 for 18 yards (5-J.Bowdry20-K.Vildor).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - LIB 3(13:27 - 2nd) 34-J.Mack runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(13:22 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert extra point is no good.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:22 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(13:22 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 30 for 5 yards (43-B.Alexander).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - GAS 30(12:45 - 2nd) 15-J.King pushed ob at GSO 30 for no gain (31-E.Benton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - GAS 30(12:15 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Michaud.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - GAS 30(12:09 - 2nd) 98-A.Beck punts 44 yards from GSO 30 to LIB 26 fair catch by 5-D.Stubbs.
LIB
Flames
- Missed FG (5 plays, 44 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 26(12:03 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 81-N.Frith. 81-N.Frith to LIB 45 for 19 yards (6-J.Singletary).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 45(11:36 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson pushed ob at GSO 34 for 21 yards (27-K.Duncan).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 34(10:59 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson to GSO 30 for 4 yards (33-Q. Williams98-D.Springer).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LIB 30(10:13 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LIB 30(10:09 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 23-F.Hickson.
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - LIB 30(10:06 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 30(10:02 - 2nd) 15-J.King to GSO 32 for 2 yards (1-J.Scruggs99-R.Rusins).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAS 32(9:25 - 2nd) 15-J.King pushed ob at GSO 35 for 3 yards (11-J.Lemonier14-S.Ajayi).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - GAS 35(8:40 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 4-K.Hood. 4-K.Hood runs ob at GSO 38 for 3 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - GAS 38(8:23 - 2nd) 98-A.Beck punts 48 yards from GSO 38 to LIB 14 fair catch by 5-D.Stubbs.
LIB
Flames
- Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 14(8:15 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LIB 14(8:09 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 40-Z.Foutz.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 10 - LIB 14(8:06 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 34-J.Mack. 34-J.Mack pushed ob at LIB 32 for 18 yards (33-Q. Williams).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 32(7:48 - 2nd) 34-J.Mack to LIB 34 for 2 yards (45-R.Byrd).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LIB 34(7:10 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Douglas.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LIB 34(7:04 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Huntley.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - LIB 34(6:59 - 2nd) 46-A.Alves punts 34 yards from LIB 34 out of bounds at the GSO 32.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 32(6:52 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Ransom.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAS 32(6:46 - 2nd) 5-M.LaRoche to GSO 36 for 4 yards (96-T.Clark).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - GAS 36(6:08 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 38 for 2 yards (12-B.Tillmon).
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - GAS 38(5:20 - 2nd) Penalty on GSO 18-J.Birdsong False start 5 yards enforced at GSO 38. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - GAS 33(5:11 - 2nd) 98-A.Beck punts 58 yards from GSO 33 to the LIB 9 downed by 26-N.Thompson.
LIB
Flames
- Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 2:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 9(4:59 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 11 for 2 yards (36-R.Ellis27-K.Duncan).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - LIB 11(4:27 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 14 for 3 yards (7-L.Ecton45-R.Byrd).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - LIB 14(3:45 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden runs ob at LIB 24 for 10 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 24(3:33 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 26 for 2 yards (36-R.Ellis).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - LIB 26(2:49 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 25 for -1 yard (98-D.Springer7-L.Ecton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - LIB 25(2:07 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert scrambles runs ob at LIB 25 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - LIB 25(2:00 - 2nd) 46-A.Alves punts 47 yards from LIB 25 to GSO 28 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.
GAS
Eagles
- Interception (3 plays, 12 yards, 0:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 28(1:54 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts runs ob at GSO 37 for 9 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - GAS 37(1:48 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Anderson. Penalty on GSO 66-J.Edwards Chop block 15 yards enforced at GSO 37. No Play.
|Int
|
2 & 16 - GAS 22(1:44 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 4-K.Hood INTERCEPTED by 1-J.Scruggs at LIB 40. 1-J.Scruggs to LIB 40 for no gain.
LIB
Flames
- FG (5 plays, 32 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 40(1:36 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 3-J.Huntley. 3-J.Huntley to GSO 27 for 33 yards (45-R.Byrd).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 27(1:25 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LIB 27(1:20 - 2nd) Team penalty on LIB Delay of game 5 yards enforced at GSO 27. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - LIB 32(1:20 - 2nd) 34-J.Mack to GSO 28 for 4 yards (36-R.Ellis47-R.Wade).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - LIB 28(1:13 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - LIB 28(1:07 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
GAS
Eagles
- Halftime (9 plays, 21 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:02 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(1:02 - 2nd) 15-J.King to GSO 29 for 4 yards (1-J.Scruggs11-J.Lemonier).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAS 29(0:49 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 16-M.Murray. 16-M.Murray pushed ob at GSO 33 for 4 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAS 33(0:42 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 16-M.Murray. 16-M.Murray pushed ob at GSO 38 for 5 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - GAS 38(0:36 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts sacked at GSO 31 for -7 yards (11-J.Lemonier).
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - GAS 31(0:29 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Ransom.
|Penalty
|
3 & 17 - GAS 31(0:22 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Michaud. Penalty on LIB 11-J.Lemonier Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at GSO 31. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 46(0:12 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Murray.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GAS 46(0:08 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts scrambles to GSO 46 for no gain (15-J.Sanders55-E.James).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - GAS 46(0:01 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 26-N.Thompson.
LIB
Flames
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to LIB End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(15:00 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 37 for 12 yards (27-K.Duncan).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 37(14:35 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 43 for 6 yards (4-M.Brinson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - LIB 43(13:59 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 46 for 3 yards (27-K.Duncan).
|+35 YD
|
3 & 1 - LIB 46(13:16 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson to GSO 19 for 35 yards (20-K.Vildor).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 19(12:42 - 3rd) 34-J.Mack to GSO 14 for 5 yards (27-K.Duncan).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - LIB 14(12:07 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden runs 14 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on GSO 4-M.Brinson Pass interference declined.
|PAT Good
|(12:01 - 3rd) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:01 - 3rd) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(12:01 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts pushed ob at GSO 29 for 4 yards (43-B.Alexander).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAS 29(11:36 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 33 for 4 yards (99-R.Rusins14-S.Ajayi).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAS 33(11:00 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 34 for 1 yard (14-S.Ajayi11-J.Lemonier).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - GAS 34(10:08 - 3rd) Team penalty on GSO Delay of game 5 yards enforced at GSO 34. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - GAS 29(10:08 - 3rd) 98-A.Beck punts 46 yards from GSO 29. 5-D.Stubbs to LIB 19 for -6 yards (7-L.Ecton).
GAS
Eagles
- FG (5 plays, 19 yards, 3:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 30(9:49 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to LIB 30 for no gain (94-V.Elefante).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAS 30(9:11 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts scrambles pushed ob at LIB 17 for 13 yards (35-T.Dupree).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 17(8:29 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to LIB 14 for 3 yards (43-B.Alexander94-V.Elefante).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAS 14(7:49 - 3rd) 16-M.Murray to LIB 19 for -5 yards (14-S.Ajayi99-R.Rusins).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 12 - GAS 19(7:02 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts complete to 23-M.Michaud. 23-M.Michaud to LIB 11 for 8 yards (22-K.Donaldson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - GAS 11(6:24 - 3rd) 16-T.Bass 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
LIB
Flames
- Interception (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:20 - 3rd) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to LIB End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(6:20 - 3rd) 34-J.Mack to LIB 26 for 1 yard (94-C.Wright).
|+43 YD
|
2 & 9 - LIB 26(5:45 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa pushed ob at GSO 31 for 43 yards (27-K.Duncan).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - LIB 31(5:25 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden INTERCEPTED by 20-K.Vildor at GSO 24. 20-K.Vildor to GSO 24 for no gain.
GAS
Eagles
- FG (5 plays, 64 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 24(5:17 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts complete to 23-M.Michaud. 23-M.Michaud to LIB 31 for 45 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GAS 31(5:17 - 3rd) Penalty on LIB 96-T.Clark Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at LIB 31. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 16(5:17 - 3rd) 15-J.King to LIB 15 for 1 yard (35-T.Dupree1-J.Scruggs).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - GAS 15(4:17 - 3rd) 15-J.King to LIB 14 for 1 yard (97-E.Mitchell).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 8 - GAS 14(3:35 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts scrambles to LIB 12 for 2 yards (11-J.Lemonier).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - GAS 12(2:53 - 3rd) 16-T.Bass 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
LIB
Flames
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:49 - 3rd) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to LIB End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(2:49 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Douglas.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LIB 25(2:46 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - LIB 25(2:42 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to LIB 37 for 12 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 37(2:19 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 38 for 1 yard (47-R.Wade).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - LIB 38(1:44 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 40 for 2 yards (36-R.Ellis47-R.Wade).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - LIB 40(1:07 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert scrambles pushed ob at LIB 43 for 3 yards (27-K.Duncan).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - LIB 43(0:36 - 3rd) 46-A.Alves punts 28 yards from LIB 43 to the GSO 29 downed by 13-I.Steele.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 29(0:24 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 28 for -1 yard (43-B.Alexander).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - GAS 28(15:00 - 4th) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 41-B.Johnson.
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - GAS 28(14:54 - 4th) 1-S.Werts sacked at GSO 21 for -7 yards (11-J.Lemonier).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - GAS 21(14:12 - 4th) 98-A.Beck punts 37 yards from GSO 21 out of bounds at the LIB 42.
LIB
Flames
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 42(14:06 - 4th) 34-J.Mack to LIB 46 for 4 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - LIB 46(13:27 - 4th) 34-J.Mack to LIB 50 for 4 yards (47-R.Wade49-T.Vliem).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - LIB 50(12:49 - 4th) 34-J.Mack to LIB 50 for no gain (92-R.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - LIB 50(12:07 - 4th) 46-A.Alves punts 23 yards from LIB 50 out of bounds at the GSO 27.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (4 plays, -5 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GAS 27(12:00 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy pushed ob at GSO 40 for 13 yards (43-B.Alexander). Penalty on GSO 50-C.Kelly Holding 10 yards enforced at GSO 27. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - GAS 17(11:28 - 4th) 5-M.LaRoche to GSO 19 for 2 yards (12-B.Tillmon31-E.Benton).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 18 - GAS 19(11:08 - 4th) 1-S.Werts complete to 12-W.Kennedy. 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 22 for 3 yards (3-R.Davis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - GAS 22(10:18 - 4th) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 4-K.Hood.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - GAS 22(10:09 - 4th) 98-A.Beck punts 53 yards from GSO 22 to LIB 25 fair catch by 5-D.Stubbs.
LIB
Flames
- Downs (8 plays, 48 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(10:02 - 4th) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 29 for 4 yards (94-C.Wright).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - LIB 29(9:43 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Stubbs. Penalty on GSO 11-T.Bradley Pass interference 15 yards enforced at LIB 29. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 44(9:38 - 4th) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 49 for 5 yards (36-R.Ellis).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 5 - LIB 49(8:54 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden pushed ob at GSO 32 for 19 yards (6-J.Singletary).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 32(8:12 - 4th) 23-F.Hickson to GSO 29 for 3 yards (49-T.Vliem98-D.Springer).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - LIB 29(7:28 - 4th) 23-F.Hickson to GSO 25 for 4 yards (45-R.Byrd7-L.Ecton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LIB 25(6:48 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
|-2 YD
|
4 & 3 - LIB 25(6:42 - 4th) 23-F.Hickson to GSO 27 for -2 yards (36-R.Ellis).
GAS
Eagles
- FG (13 plays, 55 yards, 4:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 27(6:35 - 4th) 1-S.Werts complete to 12-W.Kennedy. 12-W.Kennedy pushed ob at GSO 39 for 12 yards (43-B.Alexander).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 39(6:07 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to GSO 44 for 5 yards (20-B.Wilson31-E.Benton).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAS 44(5:43 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to LIB 47 for 9 yards (96-T.Clark).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 47(5:24 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to LIB 44 for 3 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - GAS 44(4:46 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to LIB 44 for no gain (99-R.Rusins96-T.Clark).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - GAS 44(4:03 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to LIB 34 for 10 yards (31-E.Benton14-S.Ajayi).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 34(3:49 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to LIB 34 for no gain (96-T.Clark).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAS 34(3:13 - 4th) 17-J.Tomlin scrambles to LIB 31 for 3 yards (94-V.Elefante).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - GAS 31(2:46 - 4th) 1-S.Werts scrambles runs ob at LIB 20 for 11 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 20(2:28 - 4th) 1-S.Werts complete to 16-M.Murray. 16-M.Murray to LIB 18 for 2 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - GAS 18(2:05 - 4th) Penalty on GSO 71-P.Backer False start 5 yards enforced at LIB 18. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - GAS 23(2:02 - 4th) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Murray.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 13 - GAS 23(1:56 - 4th) 1-S.Werts complete to 12-W.Kennedy. 12-W.Kennedy to LIB 18 for 5 yards (14-S.Ajayi).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - GAS 18(1:48 - 4th) 16-T.Bass 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
LIB
Flames
- End of Game (4 plays, -2 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:44 - 4th) 16-T.Bass kicks 6 yards from GSO 35 to the GSO 41 downed by 4-M.Brinson.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 41(1:44 - 4th) 23-F.Hickson to GSO 43 for -2 yards (96-T.Phillips).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - LIB 43(0:57 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert kneels at GSO 45 for -2 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 14 - LIB 45(0:54 - 4th) 23-F.Hickson to GSO 43 for 2 yards (92-R.Johnson36-R.Ellis).
|No Gain
|
4 & 12 - LIB 43(0:06 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
