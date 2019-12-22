|
|
|APLST
|UAB
No. 20 Appalachian St. top UAB 31-17 in New Orleans Bowl
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Darrynton Evans ran for 157 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown after he scooped up a fourth-down fumble, and No. 20 Appalachian State defeated UAB 31-17 in the New Orleans Bowl on Saturday night.
The Mountaineers (13-1) scored twice in the third quarter on quarterback fumbles. Evans' go-ahead score came first when Zac Thomas lost the ball on a fourth-and-1 sneak. Later, outside linebacker Nick Hampton stripped UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston, and inside linebacker Trey Cobb picked it up and returned the ball 24 yards to put Appalachian State in front 24-17.
Johntson, making his first start since injuring his knee Nov. 2 at Tennessee, passed for 298 yards and two touchdowns for UAB (9-5). Listed by odds makers as 17-point underdogs, the Blazers raced to a 14-0 lead in the first five minutes, only to be outscored 31-3 after that.
The game marked the head coaching debut for Appalachian State's Shawn Clark, who took over after Eli Drinkwitz was hired by Missouri earlier this month. Clark is a former Appalachian State offensive lineman who'd been coaching the offensive line at his alma mater since 2016.
Now, he's running a program that has a good chance to end the season ranked inside the top 20.
Thomas Hennigan caught two touchdown passes for Appalachian State. The first came after UAB linebacker Jordan Smith was assessed a personal foul for leaping toward the line of scrimmage on Chandler Staton's missed 48-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter. Just two plays after the penalty, Thomas found Hennigan for a 17-yard TD that cut UAB's lead to 14-10.
Hennigan scored his second touchdown when he wrestled an under-thrown, 27-yard pass away from cornerback Starling Thomas as both fell to the turf in the third quarter, widening Appalachian State's lead to 31-17.
Zac Thomas finished with 142 yards and two TDs passing for the Mountaineers, who were the Sun Belt Conference champions and finished the season on a six-game winning streak.
Austin Watkins caught 10 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown for the Blazers, but most of that came on UAB's first two possessions.
Watkins made a 35-yard catch on the first play of the game and followed up with a 12-yard gain on a receiver screen. That set up Johnston's 25-yard pass to Hayden Pittman, who made a diving catch in the end zone to make it 7-0 a mere 1:14 after the opening kickoff.
Watkins, who entered the game needing 67 yards receiving to reach 1,000 for the season, surpassed that on his fourth catch, a 41-yard grab down the left side early in the Blazers' second possession. Two plays later, Watkins had a 25-yard catch-and run for a touchdown to make it 14-0.
THE TAKEAWAY
Appalachian State: The Mountaineers overcame relative struggles on offense with opportunism and athleticism. Their ability to win comfortably after falling behind by two touchdowns provided an example of why they were among the strongest and deepest mid-major programs in the nation this season.
UAB: The Blazers, with only one prior bowl triumph in program history, opened with an intensity that showed how much this game mattered to them. They kept it close until late in the third quarter, when mistakes and some bad bounces caught up to them.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Appalachian State could very well move up a few spots, depending on subsequent bowl results, for its highest ranking this season.
UP NEXT
Appalachian State: Thomas and most other prominent players return to what will be a senior-laden squad looking to challenge for a New Year's Day bowl under new coach Shawn Clark. They begin the season at home against Morgan State on Sept. 5.
UAB: The Blazers will carry high expectations into next season with a total of 18 starters coming back on offense and defense. They open with a Thursday night home game against New Mexico State on Sept. 3.
--
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|20
|Rushing
|9
|5
|Passing
|6
|13
|Penalty
|5
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-14
|3-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|401
|313
|Total Plays
|65
|67
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|261
|40
|Rush Attempts
|40
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.5
|1.2
|Net Yards Passing
|140
|273
|Comp. - Att.
|13-25
|22-34
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|11-130
|8-76
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-44.7
|5-42.4
|Return Yards
|15
|21
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-21
|Int. - Returns
|1-11
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|140
|PASS YDS
|273
|
|
|261
|RUSH YDS
|40
|
|
|401
|TOTAL YDS
|313
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|13/24
|142
|2
|0
|
Ma. Williams 14 WR
|Ma. Williams
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Evans 3 RB
|D. Evans
|19
|161
|1
|57
|
M. Williams Jr. 26 RB
|M. Williams Jr.
|6
|54
|0
|27
|
D. Harrington 4 RB
|D. Harrington
|3
|26
|0
|23
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|9
|24
|0
|11
|
Ma. Williams 14 WR
|Ma. Williams
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Virgil 11 WR
|J. Virgil
|7
|3
|62
|0
|32
|
T. Hennigan 5 WR
|T. Hennigan
|4
|3
|50
|2
|27
|
Ma. Williams 14 WR
|Ma. Williams
|7
|3
|19
|0
|8
|
D. Harrington 4 RB
|D. Harrington
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Evans 3 RB
|D. Evans
|3
|3
|5
|0
|7
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Clark 27 RB
|N. Clark
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Evans 18 TE
|M. Evans
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Fehr 59 LB
|J. Fehr
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 52 LB
|D. Jackson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Cook 20 LB
|N. Cook
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Davis-Gaither 24 LB
|A. Davis-Gaither
|5-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Franklin 6 DB
|D. Franklin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 48 DL
|D. Taylor
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jolly 3 DB
|S. Jolly
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jean-Charles 8 DB
|S. Jean-Charles
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
E. Diarrassouba 57 DL
|E. Diarrassouba
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Scott 98 DL
|E. Scott
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harrington 29 LB
|B. Harrington
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hampton 31 LB
|N. Hampton
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Dawkins 91 DL
|T. Dawkins
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
T. Cobb 45 LB
|T. Cobb
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Spurlin 97 DL
|C. Spurlin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Blackstock 95 DL
|G. Blackstock
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Staton 91 K
|C. Staton
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Ross 26 DB
|N. Ross
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Frizzell 10 LB
|T. Frizzell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Staton 91 K
|C. Staton
|1/1
|34
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
X. Subotsch 39 P
|X. Subotsch
|7
|44.7
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Hennigan 5 WR
|T. Hennigan
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Johnston III 17 QB
|T. Johnston III
|22/34
|298
|2
|1
|
A. Watkins 6 WR
|A. Watkins
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Brown 4 RB
|S. Brown
|14
|39
|0
|14
|
J. Brown Jr. 30 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|3
|11
|0
|8
|
L. Stanley 2 RB
|L. Stanley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Watkins 6 WR
|A. Watkins
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
T. Johnston III 17 QB
|T. Johnston III
|12
|-7
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Watkins 6 WR
|A. Watkins
|12
|10
|159
|1
|41
|
H. Pittman 38 TE
|H. Pittman
|3
|3
|59
|1
|25
|
M. Grossman 13 WR
|M. Grossman
|10
|4
|20
|0
|9
|
J. Brown Jr. 30 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|2
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
D. Turner 14 CB
|D. Turner
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
K. Davis 23 WR
|K. Davis
|2
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
L. Stanley 2 RB
|L. Stanley
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Mitchell 5 WR
|M. Mitchell
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Moll 6 DB
|K. Moll
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Cash 12 S
|G. Cash
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner 14 CB
|D. Turner
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wilder 50 LB
|N. Wilder
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Boler 17 CB
|W. Boler
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 22 LB
|J. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fair 90 DL
|T. Fair
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thomas V 4 CB
|S. Thomas V
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Marshall 18 WR
|T. Marshall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Turner 29 S
|M. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. McWilliams 99 DL
|F. McWilliams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Marino 1 DL
|G. Marino
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 98 DL
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bynum 20 CB
|D. Bynum
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moultrie 44 DL
|A. Moultrie
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Haden 1 RB
|J. Haden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Swoopes 33 CB
|K. Swoopes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Vogel 19 K
|N. Vogel
|1/1
|49
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Greenwell 98 P
|K. Greenwell
|5
|42.4
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Thomas V 4 CB
|S. Thomas V
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
UAB
Blazers
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 91-C.Staton kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(15:00 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to APP 40 for 35 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 40(14:40 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins out of bounds at the APP 28.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 28(14:20 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to APP 25 for 3 yards (20-N.Cook).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 7 - UAB 25(13:54 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:46 - 1st) 19-N.Vogel extra point is good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:46 - 1st) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(13:46 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to APP 27 for 2 yards (6-K.Moll).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - APLST 27(13:12 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to APP 33 for 6 yards (4-S.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - APLST 33(12:39 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to APP 33 for no gain (6-K.Moll90-T.Fair).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - APLST 33(11:58 - 1st) 39-X.Subotsch punts 46 yards from APP 33 to UAB 21 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell.
UAB
Blazers
- TD (4 plays, 79 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 21(11:51 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to UAB 32 for 11 yards (59-J.Fehr).
|+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 32(11:30 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to APP 27 for 41 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 27(11:12 - 1st) 30-J.Brown to APP 25 for 2 yards (97-C.Spurlin).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 8 - UAB 25(10:38 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:28 - 1st) 19-N.Vogel extra point is good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:28 - 1st) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(10:28 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - APLST 25(10:23 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 3-D.Evans. 3-D.Evans to APP 25 for no gain (6-K.Moll).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - APLST 25(9:44 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - APLST 25(9:39 - 1st) 39-X.Subotsch punts 40 yards from APP 25 to UAB 35 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 35(9:32 - 1st) 6-A.Watkins to UAB 34 for -1 yard (24-A.Davis-Gaither).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - UAB 34(8:50 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - UAB 34(8:35 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 23-K.Davis.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - UAB 34(8:33 - 1st) 98-K.Greenwell punts 34 yards from UAB 34 to the APP 32 downed by 5-T.Johnston.
APLST
Mountaineers
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - APLST 32(8:23 - 1st) Penalty on APP 34-J.Heilig Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at APP 32. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 17(8:23 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to APP 23 for 6 yards (6-K.Moll).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - APLST 23(7:44 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas to APP 24 for 1 yard (6-K.Moll).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - APLST 24(7:10 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to APP 32 for 8 yards (6-K.Moll).
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 32(6:43 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to UAB 36 for 32 yards (33-K.Swoopes).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 36(6:25 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to UAB 35 for 1 yard (98-J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - APLST 35(5:56 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Virgil.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - APLST 35(5:51 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas runs ob at UAB 24 for 11 yards. Penalty on APP 51-B.Hunter Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UAB 24.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 39(5:28 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 39(4:45 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to UAB 40 for -1 yard (50-N.Wilder).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - APLST 40(4:38 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - APLST 40(4:38 - 1st) 39-X.Subotsch punts 29 yards from UAB 40 Downed at the UAB 11.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 11(4:28 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 25 for 14 yards (3-S.Jolly).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(3:57 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 2-L.Stanley. 2-L.Stanley pushed ob at UAB 31 for 6 yards (6-D.Franklin).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - UAB 31(3:36 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 32 for 1 yard (59-J.Fehr).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - UAB 32(3:36 - 1st) Penalty on UAB 50-N.Wilder Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at UAB 32. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 18 - UAB 17(3:09 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 30-J.Brown. 30-J.Brown to UAB 26 for 9 yards (59-J.Fehr). Penalty on UAB 13-M.Grossman Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - UAB 26(2:40 - 1st) 98-K.Greenwell punts 49 yards from UAB 26 to APP 25 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.
APLST
Mountaineers
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(2:32 - 1st) 26-M.Williams to APP 27 for 2 yards (1-G.Marino).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 8 - APLST 27(1:57 - 1st) 26-M.Williams to APP 47 for 20 yards (12-G.Cash).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - APLST 47(1:16 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan. Penalty on UAB 4-S.Thomas Pass interference 3 yards enforced at APP 47. No Play.
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 50(1:12 - 1st) 26-M.Williams pushed ob at UAB 23 for 27 yards (17-W.Boler).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 23(0:44 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas to UAB 16 for 7 yards (18-T.Marshall).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - APLST 16(0:44 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to UAB 15 for 1 yard (99-F.McWilliams).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - APLST 15(14:17 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 3-D.Evans. 3-D.Evans to UAB 17 for -2 yards (17-W.Boler).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - APLST 17(14:17 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
UAB
Blazers
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:11 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(14:11 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to UAB 43 for 18 yards (20-N.Cook52-D.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 43(13:44 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 43 for no gain (48-D.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 43(13:12 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston to UAB 46 for 3 yards (52-D.Jackson20-N.Cook).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UAB 46(12:36 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - UAB 46(12:36 - 2nd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 35 yards from UAB 46 to APP 19 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.
APLST
Mountaineers
|Result
|Play
|+57 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 19(12:23 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans pushed ob at UAB 24 for 57 yards (14-D.Turner).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 24(11:40 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to UAB 21 for 3 yards (12-G.Cash). Penalty on APP 51-B.Hunter Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UAB 21.
|Penalty
|
1 & 22 - APLST 36(11:15 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to UAB 35 for 1 yard. Penalty on APP 75-V.Johnson Holding 10 yards enforced at UAB 36. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 32 - APLST 46(10:44 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to UAB 47 for -1 yard (1-J.Haden).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 33 - APLST 47(10:44 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 4-D.Harrington. 4-D.Harrington to UAB 41 for 6 yards (14-D.Turner).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 27 - APLST 41(9:32 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to UAB 31 for 10 yards (12-G.Cash).
|+10 YD
|
4 & 17 - APLST 41(9:32 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton 48 yards Field Goal is No Good. Penalty on UAB 22-J.Smith Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UAB 31. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 16(8:06 - 2nd) 26-M.Williams to UAB 17 for -1 yard (12-G.Cash44-A.Moultrie).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 11 - APLST 17(8:06 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:59 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
UAB
Blazers
- Interception (8 plays, 5 yards, 2:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:59 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(7:24 - 2nd) 30-J.Brown to UAB 33 for 8 yards (20-N.Cook).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - UAB 33(7:24 - 2nd) 30-J.Brown to UAB 34 for 1 yard (24-A.Davis-Gaither).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UAB 34(6:43 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 36 for 2 yards (20-N.Cook).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 36(6:09 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 39 for 3 yards (57-E.Diarrassouba).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UAB 39(5:38 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Grossman.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - UAB 39(5:34 - 2nd) Penalty on UAB 53-C.Ragland False start 5 yards enforced at UAB 39. No Play.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 12 - UAB 34(5:34 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 23-K.Davis. 23-K.Davis to APP 49 for 17 yards (24-A.Davis-Gaither).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 49(5:13 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Grossman.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - UAB 49(5:08 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 8-S.Jean-Charles at APP 20. 8-S.Jean-Charles to APP 31 for 11 yards (4-S.Brown).
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 31(5:00 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington pushed ob at UAB 46 for 23 yards (17-W.Boler).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 46(4:37 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to UAB 43 for 3 yards (29-M.Turner20-D.Bynum).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - APLST 43(4:07 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Virgil.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - APLST 43(3:59 - 2nd) Penalty on APP 51-B.Hunter False start 5 yards enforced at UAB 43. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - APLST 48(3:59 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at UAB 49 for -1 yard (50-N.Wilder).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - APLST 49(3:22 - 2nd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 41 yards from UAB 49 Downed at the UAB 8. Penalty on UAB 32-L.Brasher Running into kicker declined.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 8(3:09 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 9 for 1 yard (24-A.Davis-Gaither).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 9 - UAB 9(2:25 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 7 for -2 yards (98-E.Scott).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - UAB 7(2:19 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston sacked at UAB 1 for -6 yards (57-E.Diarrassouba).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - UAB 1(2:11 - 2nd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 53 yards from UAB 1 out of bounds at the APP 46.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 46(2:02 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to APP 42 for -4 yards (22-J.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 14 - APLST 42(1:36 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 48 for 6 yards (4-S.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - APLST 48(1:05 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - APLST 48(1:01 - 2nd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 52 yards from APP 48 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to APP 28 for 3 yards (22-J.Smith).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - APLST 28(14:34 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan. Penalty on UAB 4-S.Thomas Pass interference 7 yards enforced at APP 28. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 35(14:30 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to APP 37 for 2 yards (90-T.Fair).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 8 - APLST 37(13:56 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to UAB 39 for 24 yards (12-G.Cash4-S.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 39(13:41 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 39(13:35 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to UAB 36 for 3 yards (14-D.Turner).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - APLST 36(13:04 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to UAB 30 for 6 yards (50-N.Wilder).
|+30 YD
|
4 & 1 - APLST 30(12:21 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas to UAB 30 FUMBLES. 3-D.Evans runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:14 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
UAB
Blazers
- FG (7 plays, 44 yards, 3:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:14 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to UAB 25 fair catch by 30-J.Brown.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(12:14 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to UAB 37 for 12 yards (3-S.Jolly24-A.Davis-Gaither).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 37(11:46 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 13-M.Grossman. 13-M.Grossman to UAB 46 for 9 yards (59-J.Fehr).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 1 - UAB 46(11:11 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 14-D.Turner. 14-D.Turner to APP 37 for 17 yards (6-D.Franklin).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UAB 37(10:51 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston sacked at APP 37 for no gain. Penalty on APP 48-D.Taylor Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at APP 37. No Play. (20-N.Cook48-D.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 22(10:33 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to APP 19 for 3 yards (24-A.Davis-Gaither).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - UAB 19(9:51 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston sacked at APP 20 for -1 yard (91-T.Dawkins24-A.Davis-Gaither).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - UAB 20(9:06 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston sacked at APP 31 for -11 yards (95-G.Blackstock).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 19 - UAB 31(8:26 - 3rd) 19-N.Vogel 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:19 - 3rd) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(8:19 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Virgil.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 25(8:14 - 3rd) 14-M.Williams pushed ob at APP 29 for 4 yards (14-D.Turner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - APLST 29(7:47 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Virgil.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - APLST 29(7:43 - 3rd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 51 yards from APP 29 to UAB 20 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell.
UAB
Blazers
- TD (4 plays, 78 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 20(7:35 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to UAB 30 for 10 yards (24-A.Davis-Gaither).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 30(7:04 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston to UAB 31 for 1 yard (45-T.Cobb).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UAB 31(6:31 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Grossman.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - UAB 31(6:26 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston sacked at UAB 24 for -7 yards FUMBLES (17-T.Johnston). 45-T.Cobb runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
APLST
Mountaineers
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - APLST 2(6:16 - 3rd) Penalty on UAB 22-J.Smith Offside 1 yards enforced at UAB 2. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(6:16 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - APLST 35(6:16 - 3rd) Penalty on APP 45-T.Cobb Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at APP 35. No Play.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:16 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton kicks 59 yards from APP 20. 4-S.Thomas to UAB 42 for 21 yards (19-M.Price).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 42(6:10 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston to UAB 44 for 2 yards (52-D.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UAB 44(5:33 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Grossman.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - UAB 44(5:28 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to UAB 48 for 4 yards (48-D.Taylor).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - UAB 48(4:50 - 3rd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 41 yards from UAB 48. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 15 for 4 yards (5-T.Johnston).
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (10 plays, 85 yards, 3:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 15(4:40 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 15(4:34 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to APP 34 for 19 yards (50-N.Wilder).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 34(4:06 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to APP 38 for 4 yards (4-S.Thomas).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - APLST 38(3:28 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at APP 36 for -2 yards. Penalty on UAB 1-G.Marino Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at APP 38. No Play. (90-T.Fair).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 47(3:05 - 3rd) 26-M.Williams to UAB 42 for 5 yards (44-A.Moultrie).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - APLST 42(2:30 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to UAB 34 for 8 yards (20-D.Bynum).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 34(2:09 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to UAB 34 for no gain (50-N.Wilder).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - APLST 34(1:38 - 3rd) 14-M.Williams incomplete. Intended for 12-Z.Thomas.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - APLST 34(1:29 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 3-D.Evans. 3-D.Evans to UAB 27 for 7 yards (17-W.Boler).
|+27 YD
|
4 & 3 - APLST 27(0:54 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:44 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
UAB
Blazers
- Downs (10 plays, 49 yards, 0:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:44 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to UAB 25 fair catch by 30-J.Brown.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(0:44 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 30 for 5 yards (20-N.Cook). Penalty on APP 20-N.Cook Horse Collar 15 yards enforced at UAB 30.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 45(0:26 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to APP 46 for 9 yards (59-J.Fehr).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - UAB 46(15:00 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to APP 44 for 2 yards (59-J.Fehr).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UAB 44(14:35 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston sacked at UAB 48 for -8 yards (91-C.Staton).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 18 - UAB 48(13:50 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to APP 36 for 16 yards (59-J.Fehr).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - UAB 36(13:12 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to APP 32 for 4 yards (59-J.Fehr).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 32(12:47 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to APP 31 for 1 yard (48-D.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UAB 31(12:13 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UAB 31(12:08 - 4th) 2-L.Stanley to APP 31 for no gain (59-J.Fehr).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 9 - UAB 31(11:24 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston scrambles to APP 26 for 5 yards (59-J.Fehr95-G.Blackstock).
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (12 plays, 20 yards, 6:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - APLST 26(11:16 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Virgil. Penalty on UAB 4-S.Thomas Pass interference 15 yards enforced at APP 26. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 41(11:10 - 4th) 3-D.Evans to APP 43 for 2 yards (90-T.Fair).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - APLST 43(10:36 - 4th) 3-D.Evans to APP 48 for 5 yards (90-T.Fair).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - APLST 48(9:58 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to UAB 45 for 7 yards.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 45(9:24 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas to UAB 48 for -3 yards (22-J.Smith).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 13 - APLST 48(8:43 - 4th) 3-D.Evans to UAB 35 for 13 yards (18-T.Marshall).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - APLST 35(8:04 - 4th) Penalty on APP 5-T.Hennigan False start 5 yards enforced at UAB 35. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - APLST 40(7:41 - 4th) 3-D.Evans to UAB 35 for 5 yards. Penalty on APP 87-C.Reed Holding 10 yards enforced at UAB 40. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 25 - APLST 50(7:18 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to UAB 49 for 1 yard (6-K.Moll).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 24 - APLST 49(6:34 - 4th) 26-M.Williams to UAB 48 for 1 yard (6-K.Moll).
|Penalty
|
3 & 23 - APLST 48(5:54 - 4th) 26-M.Williams to UAB 19 for 29 yards. Penalty on APP 51-B.Hunter Holding 10 yards enforced at UAB 48. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 33 - APLST 42(5:37 - 4th) 4-D.Harrington to APP 46 for 4 yards (14-D.Turner).
|Punt
|
4 & 29 - APLST 46(4:48 - 4th) 39-X.Subotsch punts 54 yards from APP 46 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
UAB
Blazers
- Fumble (12 plays, 39 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 20(4:40 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston complete to 30-J.Brown. 30-J.Brown to UAB 31 for 11 yards (29-B.Harrington).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 31(4:19 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Grossman.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 31(4:14 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston to UAB 34 for 3 yards (52-D.Jackson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - UAB 34(3:46 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston complete to 13-M.Grossman. 13-M.Grossman to UAB 40 for 6 yards (52-D.Jackson8-S.Jean-Charles).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - UAB 40(3:08 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to UAB 42 for 2 yards (98-E.Scott97-C.Spurlin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 42(2:47 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Grossman.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 42(2:42 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston to UAB 48 for 6 yards (52-D.Jackson10-T.Frizzell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UAB 48(2:12 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston complete to 13-M.Grossman. 13-M.Grossman to UAB 48 for no gain (6-D.Franklin).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 4 - UAB 48(1:59 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston complete to 13-M.Grossman. 13-M.Grossman to APP 47 for 5 yards (26-N.Ross).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 47(1:49 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston scrambles to APP 41 for 6 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles29-B.Harrington).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - UAB 41(1:41 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UAB 41(1:35 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to APP 41 FUMBLES. 3-S.Jolly to APP 41 for no gain.
APLST
Mountaineers
|Result
|Play
|-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 41(1:25 - 4th) to APP 34 for -7 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 17 - APLST 34(0:40 - 4th) kneels at APP 33 for -1 yard.
