Hatcher, Bayless propel Arkansas State to Camellia Bowl win

  • AP
  • Dec 21, 2019

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) Layne Hatcher passed for 393 yards and four touchdowns, including a late 13-yarder to Jonathan Adams, and Arkansas State held to beat Florida International 34-26 on Saturday night in the Camellia Bowl.

The Red Wolves (8-5) came back to life offensively for a final big drive, highlighted by All-American and game MVP Omar Bayless's 52-yard catch down to the 12. Then they had two interceptions in the final minutes.

The Panthers (6-7) converted a fourth-and-5 play with a pass to Austin Maloney, who matched the huge game of Bayless. But James Morgan's overthrow on the next play was intercepted by Jeremy Smith, who returned it 21 yards into FIU territory.

Arkansas State worked the clock down to 37 seconds and a punt left FIU starting at its 12 with no timeouts remaining. The Panthers got one first down on a pass interference call against Logan Wescott, who tipped the next pass into the arms of Darreon Jackson to seal the win.

Hatcher completed 27 of 51 passes and had an interception. Bayless, the nation's No. 2 receiver, caught nine passes for 180 yards and a touchdown.

Morgan passed for 312 yards and a touchdown before the ending interceptions. Maloney caught 10 passes for 178 yards and the TD.

FIU had a chance to take its first lead but Jose Borregales' 29-yard field goal attempt went wide left with 5:10 left. Borregales had already made four attempts, including a 48-yarder and 52-yarder in a four-minute span extending into the fourth quarter.

The nation's No. 2 receiver, Bayless then delivered two big plays deep into FIU territory. The first was negated by a personal foul against Javonis Isaac for a blind-side block.

Then Bayless delivered again, stepping out of a defender's grasp along the left sideline on his way to the final big gain.

FIU had cut a 14-point deficit down to seven after Sage Lewis forced and recovered a fumble by Hatcher. FIU's offense captailized with Morgan's 19-yard touchdown to Austin Maloney.

Jose Borregales kicked field goals of 48 and 52 yards in a four-minute span, with the latter cutting it to 27-26 with 11:52 to play. It was set up by Rishard Dames' interception of an underthrown ball one play after Arkansas State converted a fourth-down play in its own territory.

The Red Wolves then failed to score on the fourth straight possession. Hatcher's fourth-down pass to Bayless under pressure fell short.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arkansas State: Totaled 28 plays and 170 yards on its first two drives but wasn't nearly so effective for most of the second half - until it counted most.

FIU: Wiped out most of a 27-13 deficit in the second half, but kept having to settle for kicks instead of touchdowns. Has made three straight bowls and just five in program history.

EJECTIONS

Arkansas State defensive end/linebacker Jeffmario Brown was ejected for targeting on the first play of the second quarter. Florida International receiver Tony Gaiter IV was ejected after getting involved in a pile after a loose ball in the third.

UP NEXT

Arkansas State: Must replace Bayless, the Sun Belt Conference player of the year. Hatcher will be just a sophomore.

Florida International: Loses graduate transfer Morgan but will try to keep the resurgence going.

1st Quarter
Touchdown 9:31
3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
16
plays
76
yds
03:17
pos
0
6
Point After TD 9:25
25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 1:01
3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
67
yds
03:35
pos
0
13
Point After TD 0:55
25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 12:57
23-N.Maxwell runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
51
yds
00:53
pos
6
14
Point After TD 12:50
30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Field Goal 9:38
25-B.Grupe 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
47
yds
03:12
pos
7
17
Field Goal 5:35
30-J.Borregales 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
62
yds
03:56
pos
10
17
Field Goal 3:10
25-B.Grupe 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
64
yds
02:20
pos
10
20
Field Goal 0:44
30-J.Borregales 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
69
yds
02:21
pos
13
20
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 12:29
3-L.Hatcher complete to 87-R.Tyler. 87-R.Tyler runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
74
yds
02:38
pos
13
26
Point After TD 12:22
25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
27
Touchdown 3:55
12-J.Morgan complete to 15-A.Maloney. 15-A.Maloney runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
23
yds
00:48
pos
19
27
Point After TD 3:48
30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
27
Field Goal 0:44
30-J.Borregales 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
50
yds
01:10
pos
23
27
4th Quarter
Field Goal 11:59
30-J.Borregales 52 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
22
yds
01:55
pos
26
27
Touchdown 3:43
3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
95
yds
01:33
pos
26
33
Point After TD 3:37
25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
26
34
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 31
Rushing 5 8
Passing 13 20
Penalty 5 3
3rd Down Conv 6-16 12-19
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-2
Total Net Yards 444 510
Total Plays 74 89
Avg Gain 6.0 5.7
Net Yards Rushing 132 132
Rush Attempts 35 37
Avg Rush Yards 3.8 3.6
Net Yards Passing 312 378
Comp. - Att. 22-39 27-52
Yards Per Pass 8.0 7.3
Penalties - Yards 7-62 10-142
Touchdowns 2 4
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 1 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 3-49.3 3-39.7
Return Yards 29 94
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-29 3-61
Int. - Returns 1-0 2-33
Safeties 0 0
1234T
FIU 6-7 01310326
Arkansas State 8-5 1467734
Cramton Bowl Montgomery, Alabama
 312 PASS YDS 378
132 RUSH YDS 132
444 TOTAL YDS 510
FIU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Morgan 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.9% 312 1 2 125.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.9% 312 1 2 125.0
J. Morgan 22/38 312 1 2
A. Jones 2 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
A. Jones 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Maxwell 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 66 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 66 1
N. Maxwell 13 66 1 20
A. Jones 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 65 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 65 0
A. Jones 21 65 0 9
J. Morgan 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Morgan 1 1 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
A. Maloney 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
14 10 178 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 178 1
A. Maloney 14 10 178 1 48
S. Thornton 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 86 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 86 0
S. Thornton 6 3 86 0 42
S. Palmer 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 24 0
S. Palmer 6 5 24 0 11
T. Gaiter IV 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
T. Gaiter IV 4 1 15 0 15
K. Williams 49 FB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
K. Williams 2 1 8 0 8
N. Maxwell 23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
N. Maxwell 2 1 2 0 2
D. Scott 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
D. Scott 2 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Lewis 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
S. Lewis 11-1 0.0 0
Ri. Dames 35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 1 0.0
Ri. Dames 8-0 0.0 1
S. Thomas-Oliver III 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
S. Thomas-Oliver III 7-0 1.0 0
O. Cushion III 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
O. Cushion III 4-0 0.0 0
N. Curtis 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.5
N. Curtis 4-2 0.5 0
Ri. Dames 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
Ri. Dames 4-0 0.0 0
A. Tarver 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
A. Tarver 3-2 1.0 0
I. Brown 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
I. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
K. Oliver 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Oliver 2-0 0.0 0
R. Colson 75 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
R. Colson 2-1 0.5 0
A. Jean-Baptiste 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Jean-Baptiste 1-0 0.0 0
D. Hall 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Hall 1-1 0.0 0
C. Whittaker 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Whittaker 1-1 0.0 0
J. Mercier 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Mercier 1-0 0.0 0
K. Taylor 70 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Taylor 1-1 0.0 0
J. Gates 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Gates 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Borregales 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
4/5 2/2
SEASON FG XP
4/5 2/2
J. Borregales 4/5 52 2/2 14
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Heatherly 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 49.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 49.3 1
T. Heatherly 3 49.3 1 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Maxwell 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 9.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 9.0 15 0
N. Maxwell 2 9.0 15 0
D. Townsend 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
D. Townsend 1 11.0 11 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Arkansas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Hatcher 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.9% 393 4 1 139.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.9% 393 4 1 139.6
L. Hatcher 27/51 393 4 1
O. Bayless 7 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
O. Bayless 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Ja. Jones 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 59 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 59 0
Ja. Jones 10 59 0 20
M. Murray 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 38 0
M. Murray 17 38 0 13
L. Hatcher 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 37 0
L. Hatcher 9 37 0 22
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
O. Bayless 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
16 9 180 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 180 1
O. Bayless 16 9 180 1 52
J. Adams Jr. 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 4 63 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 63 1
J. Adams Jr. 8 4 63 1 20
M. Murray 34 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 52 0
M. Murray 6 5 52 0 19
K. Merritt 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
12 6 43 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 43 1
K. Merritt 12 6 43 1 14
B. Bowling 82 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 40 0
B. Bowling 2 2 40 0 30
R. Tyler 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 15 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 1
R. Tyler 2 1 15 1 15
L. Hatcher 3 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Hatcher 1 0 0 0 0
Da. Green 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Da. Green 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Edmonds 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
B. Edmonds 8-2 0.0 0
D. Jackson 34 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-5 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-5 1 0.0
D. Jackson 8-5 0.0 1
L. Wescott 37 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-7 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-7 0 0.0
L. Wescott 7-7 0.0 0
C. Bonner 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
C. Bonner 6-2 0.0 0
J. Reimonenq 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
J. Reimonenq 5-4 0.0 0
J. Smith 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
J. Smith 4-0 0.0 1
E. Alexander 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
E. Alexander 3-1 0.0 0
W. Bradley-King 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
W. Bradley-King 3-0 0.0 0
T. Chambers 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Chambers 2-1 0.0 0
T. Ahoia 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Ahoia 2-0 0.0 0
A. Fletcher 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Fletcher 1-0 0.0 0
K. Louis 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Louis 1-0 0.0 0
N. Iwuchukwu 36 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Iwuchukwu 1-0 0.0 0
M. Murray 34 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Murray 1-0 0.0 0
I. Scott 70 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Scott 1-0 0.0 0
A. Switzer 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Switzer 1-0 0.0 0
J. Carbonell 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Carbonell 0-2 0.0 0
K. Thurmon 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Thurmon 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Grupe 25 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/2 4/4
B. Grupe 2/2 46 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Grace 41 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 39.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 39.7 2
C. Grace 3 39.7 2 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Merritt 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 20.3 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 20.3 26 0
K. Merritt 3 20.3 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FIU 25 2:10 5 22 Punt
9:25 FIU 25 1:01 4 0 Punt
6:57 FIU 18 2:20 4 24 Punt
0:55 FIU 29 0:53 9 66 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:31 FIU 45 3:56 9 77 FG
3:05 FIU 22 2:21 11 70 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:22 FIU 18 7:09 17 12 Downs
4:36 ARKST 23 0:48 2 23 TD
1:54 FIU 20 1:10 4 50 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:54 FIU 33 1:55 6 32 FG
8:31 FIU 42 3:16 6 46 FG Miss
3:37 FIU 25 1:03 5 34 INT
0:37 FIU 12 0:05 2 47 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:42 ARKST 20 3:17 16 80 TD
8:16 ARKST 28 1:11 3 6 Punt
4:30 ARKST 10 3:35 15 90 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:50 ARKST 25 3:12 9 47 FG
5:30 ARKST 21 2:20 8 59 FG
0:40 ARKST 25 0:30 2 3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARKST 26 2:38 11 74 TD
5:07 ARKST 24 0:26 2 53 Fumble
3:48 ARKST 20 1:46 6 37 Punt
0:38 ARKST 25 0:26 6 8 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:52 ARKST 25 3:11 8 33 Downs
5:10 ARKST 20 1:33 5 80 TD
2:22 FIU 41 1:36 4 1 Punt
0:19 FIU 41 0:00 1 -2 Game

FIU Panthers  - Punt (5 plays, 22 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 99-D.Foncham kicks 40 yards from ARKS 35 to FIU 25 fair catch by 23-N.Maxwell.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(15:00 - 1st) 2-A.Jones to FIU 31 for 6 yards (34-D.Jackson37-L.Wescott).
+9 YD
2 & 4 - FIU 31
(14:40 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 15-A.Maloney. 15-A.Maloney to FIU 40 for 9 yards (6-J.Reimonenq).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 40
(14:18 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 88-S.Palmer. 88-S.Palmer to FIU 43 for 3 yards (32-T.Chambers).
No Gain
2 & 7 - FIU 43
(13:35 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 88-S.Palmer.
+4 YD
3 & 7 - FIU 43
(13:29 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 15-A.Maloney. 15-A.Maloney to FIU 47 for 4 yards (24-J.Smith).
Punt
4 & 3 - FIU 47
(12:50 - 1st) 39-T.Heatherly punts 53 yards from FIU 47 to ARKS End Zone. touchback.

ARKST Red Wolves  - TD (16 plays, 80 yards, 3:17 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 20
(12:42 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Bayless.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 20
(12:37 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 24 for 4 yards (3-S.Lewis95-A.Tarver).
+6 YD
3 & 6 - ARKST 24
(12:14 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 34-M.Murray. 34-M.Murray to ARKS 30 for 6 yards (10-O.Cushion III).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 30
(12:00 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Tyler.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ARKST 30
(11:54 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete.
+15 YD
3 & 10 - ARKST 30
(11:51 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless to ARKS 45 for 15 yards (3-S.Lewis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 45
(11:33 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Merritt.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ARKST 45
(11:28 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Merritt.
+22 YD
3 & 10 - ARKST 45
(11:20 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles to FIU 33 for 22 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 33
(10:52 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Bayless.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 33
(10:45 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to FIU 30 for 3 yards (90-N.Curtis).
+8 YD
3 & 7 - ARKST 30
(10:22 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless to FIU 22 for 8 yards (21-S.Thomas-Oliver).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 22
(10:09 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Bayless.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 22
(10:04 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to FIU 8 for 14 yards (36-D.Hall).
Penalty
1 & 8 - ARKST 8
(9:47 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to FIU 8 for no gain (95-A.Tarver). Penalty on FIU 95-A.Tarver Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 4 yards enforced at FIU 8. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 4 - ARKST 4
(9:31 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:25 - 1st) 25-B.Grupe extra point is good.

FIU Panthers  - Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:25 - 1st) 99-D.Foncham kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to FIU End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(9:25 - 1st) 2-A.Jones to FIU 28 for 3 yards (90-T.Ahoia).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - FIU 28
(9:08 - 1st) 2-A.Jones to FIU 30 for 2 yards (7-W.Bradley-King6-J.Reimonenq).
No Gain
3 & 5 - FIU 30
(8:30 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Gaiter.
Penalty
4 & 5 - FIU 30
(8:24 - 1st) Penalty on FIU 53-T.Jones False start 5 yards enforced at FIU 30. No Play.
Punt
4 & 10 - FIU 25
(8:24 - 1st) 39-T.Heatherly punts 47 yards from FIU 25 to ARKS 28 fair catch by 3-B.Edmonds.

ARKST Red Wolves  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 28
(8:16 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 30 for 2 yards (70-K.Taylor).
No Gain
2 & 8 - ARKST 30
(7:51 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Merritt.
+4 YD
3 & 8 - ARKST 30
(7:45 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 34 for 4 yards (47-C.Whittaker90-N.Curtis).
Punt
4 & 4 - ARKST 34
(7:05 - 1st) 41-C.Grace punts 48 yards from ARKS 34 to FIU 18 fair catch by 16-T.Gaiter.

FIU Panthers  - Punt (4 plays, 24 yards, 2:20 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 18
(6:57 - 1st) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 35 for 17 yards (34-D.Jackson).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 35
(6:42 - 1st) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 31 for -4 yards (37-L.Wescott).
+11 YD
2 & 14 - FIU 31
(6:01 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 88-S.Palmer. 88-S.Palmer to FIU 42 for 11 yards (22-C.Bonner34-D.Jackson).
No Gain
3 & 3 - FIU 42
(5:23 - 1st) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 42 for no gain (7-W.Bradley-King34-D.Jackson).
Punt
4 & 3 - FIU 42
(4:37 - 1st) 39-T.Heatherly punts 48 yards from FIU 42 to ARKS 10 fair catch by 3-B.Edmonds.

ARKST Red Wolves  - TD (15 plays, 90 yards, 3:35 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 10
(4:30 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 23 for 13 yards (3-S.Lewis).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARKST 23
(4:13 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams. Penalty on FIU 4-I.Brown Pass interference 8 yards enforced at ARKS 23. No Play.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 31
(4:08 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 27 for -4 yards (75-R.Colson).
+20 YD
2 & 14 - ARKST 27
(3:39 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 47 for 20 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 47
(3:24 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Merritt.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 47
(3:18 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 49 for 2 yards (35-R.Dames47-C.Whittaker).
+11 YD
3 & 8 - ARKST 49
(2:41 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 34-M.Murray. 34-M.Murray to FIU 40 for 11 yards (3-S.Lewis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 40
(2:19 - 1st) 7-O.Bayless incomplete. Intended for 3-L.Hatcher.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ARKST 40
(2:13 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams. Team penalty on ARKS Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
+14 YD
3 & 10 - ARKST 40
(2:09 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher to FIU 26 for 14 yards (38-R.Dames).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 26
(1:52 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete.
Penalty
2 & 10 - ARKST 26
(1:45 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Tyler. Penalty on FIU 36-D.Hall Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FIU 26. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 11
(1:39 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to FIU 9 for 2 yards (94-K.Oliver95-A.Tarver).
No Gain
2 & 8 - ARKST 9
(1:05 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
+9 YD
3 & 8 - ARKST 9
(1:01 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:55 - 1st) 25-B.Grupe extra point is good.

FIU Panthers  - TD (9 plays, 66 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:55 - 1st) 99-D.Foncham kicks 36 yards from ARKS 35 to FIU 29 fair catch by 84-D.O'Meara.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 29
(0:55 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 15-A.Maloney. 15-A.Maloney to FIU 44 for 15 yards (34-D.Jackson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 44
(0:35 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan to FIU 45 for 1 yard.
+2 YD
2 & 9 - FIU 45
(0:02 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 88-S.Palmer. 88-S.Palmer to FIU 47 for 2 yards (37-L.Wescott).
+20 YD
3 & 7 - FIU 47
(15:00 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 15-A.Maloney. 15-A.Maloney to ARKS 33 for 20 yards (6-J.Reimonenq).
Penalty
1 & 10 - FIU 33
(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on ARKS 98-J.Brown Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ARKS 33.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 18
(14:42 - 2nd) 23-N.Maxwell to ARKS 13 for 5 yards (34-D.Jackson).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - FIU 13
(14:09 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to ARKS 8 for 5 yards (22-C.Bonner95-J.Carbonell).
+5 YD
1 & 8 - FIU 8
(13:56 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to ARKS 3 for 5 yards (6-J.Reimonenq3-B.Edmonds).
No Gain
2 & 3 - FIU 3
(13:38 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to ARKS 3 for no gain (70-I.Scott).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - FIU 3
(12:57 - 2nd) 23-N.Maxwell runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:50 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.

ARKST Red Wolves  - FG (9 plays, 47 yards, 3:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:50 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to ARKS End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(12:50 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 25 for no gain (3-S.Lewis).
+18 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 25
(12:25 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 43 for 18 yards (4-I.Brown).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 43
(12:05 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Bayless.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 43
(12:02 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 46 for 3 yards (75-R.Colson).
+9 YD
3 & 7 - ARKST 46
(11:25 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles to FIU 45 for 9 yards (90-N.Curtis).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 45
(11:03 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt to FIU 34 for 11 yards (38-R.Dames).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 34
(10:54 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to FIU 31 for 3 yards (94-K.Oliver3-S.Lewis).
No Gain
2 & 7 - ARKST 31
(10:28 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete.
+3 YD
3 & 7 - ARKST 31
(10:22 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles to FIU 28 for 3 yards (35-R.Dames).
Field Goal
4 & 4 - ARKST 28
(9:38 - 2nd) 25-B.Grupe 46 yards Field Goal is Good.

FIU Panthers  - FG (9 plays, 77 yards, 3:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:31 - 2nd) 99-D.Foncham kicks 31 yards from ARKS 35. 5-D.Townsend to FIU 45 for 11 yards (14-A.Fletcher34-D.Jackson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 45
(9:19 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to FIU 50 for 5 yards (7-W.Bradley-King).
+15 YD
2 & 5 - FIU 50
(8:46 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter to ARKS 35 for 15 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 35
(8:16 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to ARKS 31 for 4 yards (3-B.Edmonds34-D.Jackson).
No Gain
2 & 6 - FIU 31
(7:43 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to ARKS 31 for no gain (36-N.Iwuchukwu22-C.Bonner).
+30 YD
3 & 6 - FIU 31
(7:01 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 15-A.Maloney. 15-A.Maloney to ARKS 1 for 30 yards (6-J.Reimonenq). Penalty on ARKS 6-J.Reimonenq Pass interference declined.
Penalty
3 & 6 - FIU 31
(7:01 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Maloney. Penalty on ARKS 6-J.Reimonenq Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ARKS 31. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 16
(6:53 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to ARKS 12 for 4 yards (3-B.Edmonds37-L.Wescott).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - FIU 12
(6:20 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to ARKS 8 for 4 yards (22-C.Bonner3-B.Edmonds).
No Gain
3 & 2 - FIU 8
(5:41 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 87-K.Williams.
Field Goal
4 & 2 - FIU 8
(5:35 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales 25 yards Field Goal is Good.

ARKST Red Wolves  - FG (8 plays, 59 yards, 2:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:30 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from FIU 35. 13-K.Merritt to ARKS 21 for 21 yards (26-J.Anderson51-D.Prophete).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 21
(5:22 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 21
(5:19 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher to ARKS 22 for 1 yard (6-A.Jean-Baptiste).
+10 YD
3 & 9 - ARKST 22
(4:43 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 82-B.Bowling. 82-B.Bowling to ARKS 32 for 10 yards.
+51 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 32
(4:27 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless to FIU 17 for 51 yards (21-S.Thomas-Oliver).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 17
(3:55 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to FIU 15 for 2 yards (90-N.Curtis).
No Gain
2 & 8 - ARKST 15
(3:19 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Bayless.
No Gain
3 & 8 - ARKST 15
(3:14 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Merritt.
Penalty
4 & 8 - ARKST 15
(3:10 - 2nd) Penalty on ARKS 74-A.Harris False start 5 yards enforced at FIU 15. No Play.
Field Goal
4 & 13 - ARKST 20
(3:10 - 2nd) 25-B.Grupe 37 yards Field Goal is Good.

FIU Panthers  - FG (11 plays, 70 yards, 2:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:05 - 2nd) 99-D.Foncham kicks 58 yards from ARKS 35. 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 22 for 15 yards (14-A.Fletcher21-J.Gamble).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 22
(2:59 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Thornton.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 22
(2:54 - 2nd) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 24 for 2 yards (22-C.Bonner).
+42 YD
3 & 8 - FIU 24
(2:15 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton to ARKS 34 for 42 yards (6-J.Reimonenq34-D.Jackson).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 34
(2:00 - 2nd) 23-N.Maxwell to ARKS 28 for 6 yards (34-D.Jackson22-C.Bonner).
No Gain
2 & 4 - FIU 28
(1:21 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Gaiter.
Penalty
3 & 4 - FIU 28
(1:15 - 2nd) Penalty on FIU 84-D.O'Meara False start 5 yards enforced at ARKS 28. No Play.
+20 YD
3 & 9 - FIU 33
(1:15 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton to ARKS 13 for 20 yards (24-J.Smith).
Penalty
1 & 10 - FIU 13
(1:15 - 2nd) Penalty on ARKS 22-C.Bonner Personal Foul 6 yards enforced at ARKS 13. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 7 - FIU 7
(1:05 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to ARKS 8 for -1 yard (32-T.Chambers95-J.Carbonell).
No Gain
2 & 8 - FIU 8
(0:54 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Maloney.
No Gain
3 & 8 - FIU 8
(0:49 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Gaiter.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - FIU 8
(0:44 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales 25 yards Field Goal is Good.

ARKST Red Wolves  - Halftime (2 plays, 3 yards, 0:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:40 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to ARKS End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(0:40 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt to ARKS 26 for 1 yard (35-R.Dames).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - ARKST 26
(0:10 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 28 for 2 yards (92-J.Mercier).

ARKST Red Wolves  - TD (11 plays, 74 yards, 2:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from FIU 35. 13-K.Merritt to ARKS 26 for 26 yards (24-D.Price).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 26
(14:54 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 26
(14:46 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless to ARKS 36 for 10 yards (21-S.Thomas-Oliver59-J.Gates).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 36
(14:33 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles to ARKS 36 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ARKST 36
(14:01 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Merritt.
+19 YD
3 & 10 - ARKST 36
(13:58 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 34-M.Murray. 34-M.Murray to FIU 45 for 19 yards (10-O.Cushion III36-D.Hall).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 45
(13:40 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 34-M.Murray.
+20 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 45
(13:35 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to FIU 25 for 20 yards (10-O.Cushion III).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(13:20 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to FIU 17 for 8 yards (38-R.Dames).
No Gain
2 & 2 - ARKST 17
(12:48 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Green.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - ARKST 17
(12:43 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to FIU 15 for 2 yards (38-R.Dames).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 15
(12:29 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 87-R.Tyler. 87-R.Tyler runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:22 - 3rd) 25-B.Grupe extra point is good.

FIU Panthers  - Downs (17 plays, 12 yards, 7:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:22 - 3rd) 99-D.Foncham kicks 50 yards from ARKS 35. 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 18 for 3 yards (21-J.Gamble).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 18
(12:18 - 3rd) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 19 for 1 yard (3-B.Edmonds15-K.Thurmon).
+24 YD
2 & 9 - FIU 19
(11:43 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton to FIU 43 for 24 yards (24-J.Smith6-J.Reimonenq).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 43
(11:17 - 3rd) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 50 for 7 yards (34-D.Jackson10-E.Alexander).
Penalty
2 & 3 - FIU 50
(10:43 - 3rd) 23-N.Maxwell to ARKS 43 for 7 yards (3-B.Edmonds). Team penalty on FIU Holding 10 yards enforced at FIU 50. No Play.
+2 YD
2 & 13 - FIU 40
(10:08 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 23-N.Maxwell. 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 42 for 2 yards (6-J.Reimonenq).
+16 YD
3 & 11 - FIU 42
(9:50 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 15-A.Maloney. 15-A.Maloney to ARKS 42 for 16 yards (22-C.Bonner37-L.Wescott).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 42
(9:00 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones to ARKS 38 for 4 yards (34-D.Jackson37-L.Wescott).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - FIU 38
(8:30 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones to ARKS 37 for 1 yard (22-C.Bonner6-J.Reimonenq).
+9 YD
3 & 5 - FIU 37
(7:53 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones to ARKS 28 for 9 yards (10-E.Alexander6-J.Reimonenq).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 28
(7:19 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones to ARKS 22 for 6 yards (3-B.Edmonds37-L.Wescott).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - FIU 22
(6:42 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones to ARKS 17 FUMBLES (31-A.Switzer). 22-C.Bonner to ARKS 17 for no gain. Penalty on FIU 16-T.Gaiter Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ARKS 17.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - FIU 22
(6:42 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones to ARKS 17 for 5 yards (3-B.Edmonds37-L.Wescott).
Penalty
1 & 10 - FIU 17
(6:22 - 3rd) Penalty on FIU 16-T.Gaiter Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ARKS 17. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 32
(6:32 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 87-K.Williams. 87-K.Williams to ARKS 24 for 8 yards (37-L.Wescott).
No Gain
2 & 2 - FIU 24
(5:58 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Thornton.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - FIU 24
(5:52 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones to ARKS 23 for 1 yard (3-B.Edmonds37-L.Wescott).
-1 YD
4 & 1 - FIU 23
(5:13 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones to ARKS 24 for -1 yard (90-T.Ahoia32-T.Chambers).

ARKST Red Wolves  - Fumble (2 plays, 53 yards, 0:26 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 24
(5:07 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 24 for no gain (3-S.Lewis).
Sack
2 & 10 - ARKST 24
(4:41 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher sacked at ARKS 23 for -1 yard FUMBLES (21-S.Thomas-Oliver). 3-S.Lewis to ARKS 23 for no gain.

FIU Panthers  - TD (2 plays, 23 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 23
(4:36 - 3rd) 23-N.Maxwell to ARKS 19 for 4 yards (37-L.Wescott34-D.Jackson).
+19 YD
2 & 6 - FIU 19
(3:55 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 15-A.Maloney. 15-A.Maloney runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:48 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.

ARKST Red Wolves  - Punt (6 plays, 37 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:48 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 59 yards from FIU 35. 13-K.Merritt pushed ob at ARKS 20 for 14 yards (24-D.Price).
+30 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 20
(3:34 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 82-B.Bowling. 82-B.Bowling to ARKS 50 for 30 yards (35-R.Dames).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 50
(3:18 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to FIU 38 for 12 yards (4-I.Brown).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 38
(3:04 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray runs ob at FIU 33 for 5 yards.
Sack
2 & 5 - ARKST 33
(2:47 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher sacked at FIU 38 for -5 yards (75-R.Colson90-N.Curtis).
No Gain
3 & 10 - ARKST 38
(2:08 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Bayless.
Penalty
4 & 10 - ARKST 38
(2:02 - 3rd) Team penalty on ARKS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at FIU 38. No Play.
Punt
4 & 15 - ARKST 43
(2:02 - 3rd) 41-C.Grace punts 43 yards from FIU 43 to FIU End Zone. touchback.

FIU Panthers  - FG (4 plays, 50 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
+48 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 20
(1:54 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 15-A.Maloney. 15-A.Maloney pushed ob at ARKS 32 for 48 yards (24-J.Smith).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 32
(1:29 - 3rd) 23-N.Maxwell to ARKS 30 for 2 yards (3-B.Edmonds).
No Gain
2 & 8 - FIU 30
(0:55 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 23-N.Maxwell.
No Gain
3 & 8 - FIU 30
(0:50 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Maloney.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - FIU 30
(0:44 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales 48 yards Field Goal is Good.

ARKST Red Wolves  - Interception (6 plays, 8 yards, 0:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:38 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to ARKS End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(0:38 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 25 for no gain (90-N.Curtis).
Penalty
2 & 10 - ARKST 25
(0:12 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless to ARKS 37 for 12 yards (21-S.Thomas-Oliver). Penalty on ARKS 74-A.Harris Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at ARKS 25. No Play.
+10 YD
2 & 15 - ARKST 20
(15:00 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 34-M.Murray. 34-M.Murray to ARKS 30 for 10 yards (35-R.Dames).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - ARKST 30
(14:35 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt to ARKS 34 for 4 yards (35-R.Dames).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - ARKST 34
(14:15 - 4th) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 35 for 1 yard (10-O.Cushion III).
Int
1 & 10 - ARKST 35
(14:01 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 35-R.Dames at FIU 33. 35-R.Dames to FIU 33 for no gain. Team penalty on ARKS Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.

FIU Panthers  - FG (6 plays, 32 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - FIU 33
(13:54 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Scott. Penalty on ARKS 90-T.Ahoia Holding 10 yards enforced at FIU 33. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 43
(13:40 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan complete to 14-D.Scott. 14-D.Scott to FIU 42 for -1 yard (10-E.Alexander).
+20 YD
2 & 11 - FIU 42
(13:08 - 4th) 23-N.Maxwell to ARKS 38 for 20 yards (34-M.Murray).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 38
(12:47 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Maloney.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 38
(12:42 - 4th) 23-N.Maxwell to ARKS 35 for 3 yards (51-K.Louis).
No Gain
3 & 7 - FIU 35
(12:03 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Maloney.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - FIU 35
(11:59 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales 52 yards Field Goal is Good.

ARKST Red Wolves  - Downs (8 plays, 33 yards, 3:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:52 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to ARKS End Zone. touchback.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(11:52 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt to ARKS 39 for 14 yards (3-S.Lewis).
Sack
1 & 10 - ARKST 39
(11:29 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher sacked at ARKS 33 for -6 yards (95-A.Tarver).
+6 YD
2 & 16 - ARKST 33
(10:56 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 34-M.Murray. 34-M.Murray to ARKS 39 for 6 yards (95-A.Tarver).
+11 YD
3 & 10 - ARKST 39
(10:30 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless runs ob at ARKS 50 for 11 yards.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 50
(10:16 - 4th) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 47 for -3 yards (35-R.Dames).
+4 YD
2 & 13 - ARKST 47
(9:48 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt to FIU 49 for 4 yards (35-R.Dames).
+7 YD
3 & 9 - ARKST 49
(9:19 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless to FIU 42 for 7 yards (21-S.Thomas-Oliver).
No Gain
4 & 2 - ARKST 42
(8:41 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Bayless.

FIU Panthers  - Missed FG (6 plays, 46 yards, 3:16 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 42
(8:31 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan complete to 88-S.Palmer. 88-S.Palmer to FIU 45 for 3 yards (10-E.Alexander).
+13 YD
2 & 7 - FIU 45
(7:49 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan complete to 15-A.Maloney. 15-A.Maloney pushed ob at ARKS 42 for 13 yards (37-L.Wescott).
+27 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 42
(7:15 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan complete to 15-A.Maloney. 15-A.Maloney to ARKS 15 for 27 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 15
(6:46 - 4th) 2-A.Jones to ARKS 15 for no gain (34-D.Jackson).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 15
(6:06 - 4th) 2-A.Jones to ARKS 12 for 3 yards (3-B.Edmonds).
No Gain
3 & 7 - FIU 12
(5:21 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan incomplete.
No Good
4 & 7 - FIU 12
(5:15 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales 29 yards Field Goal is No Good.

ARKST Red Wolves  - TD (5 plays, 80 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 20
(5:10 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 29 for 9 yards (3-S.Lewis).
+22 YD
2 & 1 - ARKST 29
(4:39 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless to FIU 49 for 22 yards (21-S.Thomas-Oliver). Penalty on ARKS 81-J.Isaac Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FIU 49.
+52 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 36
(4:24 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless to FIU 12 for 52 yards (21-S.Thomas-Oliver). Team penalty on FIU Offside declined.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 12
(3:49 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to FIU 13 for -1 yard (3-S.Lewis).
+13 YD
2 & 11 - ARKST 13
(3:43 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:37 - 4th) 25-B.Grupe extra point is good.

FIU Panthers  - Interception (5 plays, 34 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:37 - 4th) 99-D.Foncham kicks 40 yards from ARKS 35 to FIU 25 fair catch by 23-N.Maxwell.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(3:37 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Scott.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 25
(3:33 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan complete to 88-S.Palmer. 88-S.Palmer to FIU 30 for 5 yards (37-L.Wescott).
No Gain
3 & 5 - FIU 30
(3:03 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Thornton.
+7 YD
4 & 5 - FIU 30
(2:55 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan complete to 15-A.Maloney. 15-A.Maloney to FIU 37 for 7 yards.
Int
1 & 10 - FIU 37
(2:34 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-J.Smith at ARKS 38. 24-J.Smith to FIU 41 for 21 yards.

ARKST Red Wolves  - Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 41
(2:22 - 4th) 34-M.Murray to FIU 40 for 1 yard (95-A.Tarver59-J.Gates).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - ARKST 40
(2:15 - 4th) 34-M.Murray pushed ob at FIU 36 for 4 yards (3-S.Lewis).
+1 YD
3 & 5 - ARKST 36
(1:37 - 4th) 34-M.Murray to FIU 35 for 1 yard (3-S.Lewis70-K.Taylor).
Penalty
4 & 4 - ARKST 35
(0:46 - 4th) Team penalty on ARKS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at FIU 35. No Play.
Punt
4 & 9 - ARKST 40
(0:46 - 4th) 41-C.Grace punts 28 yards from FIU 40 to the FIU 12 downed by 9-J.Adams.

FIU Panthers  - Interception (2 plays, 47 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - FIU 12
(0:37 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Scott. Penalty on ARKS 37-L.Wescott Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FIU 12. No Play.
Int
1 & 10 - FIU 27
(0:32 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 34-D.Jackson at ARKS 47. 34-D.Jackson to FIU 41 for 12 yards (37-L.Wescott).

ARKST Red Wolves  - End of Game (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 41
(0:19 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher kneels at FIU 43 for -2 yards.
