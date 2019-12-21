Drive Chart
San Diego State beats C. Michigan 48-11 in New Mexico Bowl

  • Dec 21, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) Ryan Agnew passed for 287 yards and three touchdowns, Jesse Matthews caught three passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns and San Diego State won a bowl game for the first time since 2016, beating Central Michigan 48-11 on Saturday in the New Mexico Bowl.

Jordan Byrd ran for a career-high 139 yards and a touchdown to help the Aztecs (10-3) cap their 10th straight bowl appearance with a victory. San Diego State opened 7-1 record, then dropped two of its last three conference games to fall out of contention for a Mountain West title game berth

It was a homecoming for San Diego State coach Rocky Long. He last won the New Mexico Bowl in 2007 as New Mexico's coach. Long is 4-9 in bowl games.

San Diego State prevented Central Michigan (8-6) from sustaining consistent, with quarterback Quinten Dormady under pressure and forced to throw into tight coverage. He passed for 164 and threw three interception.

Central Michigan's Jonathan Ward, who came into the game with 1,082 yards and 15 touchdowns, was held to 7 rushing yards and 26 yards receiving.

Kobe Lewis ran for 97 rushing yards, with a 66-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter.

THE TAKEAWAYS

San Diego State: The Aztec came into the postseason with its highly touted defense but concerns about an offense that took a lot of time off the clock to score. San Diego State attacked Central Michigan in the air and on the ground in a balanced attack to end with its 11th double-digit win season in program history.

Central Michigan: To overcome San Diego State's nationally ranked rushing defense, the Chippewas needed big games from Dormady and Ward. However, both were held by the defense line. Central Michigan had to improvise and rely on Lewis, but it was not enough to overcome the pressure.

UP NEXT

San Diego State: Cornerback Luq Barcoo is graduating after a strong season that included nine interceptions. That's a significant blow for a defense that was ranked among the top 20 in various categories nationally. Yet, the defensive line and secondary remain young, and most starters are scheduled to return. The Aztecs open next season Sept. 5 at home against Sacramento State

Central Michigan: The Chippewas will look to building on their dramatic turnaround from a year ago when they won only one game to an 8-6 record. However, Central Michigan will need it to reshape its offense with the loss of quarterback Quinten Dormady and running back Jonathan Ward, both graduating seniors. The Chippewas open next season Sept. 5 at home against San Jose State.

1st Quarter
Touchdown 12:42
9-R.Agnew complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
32
yds
01:43
pos
0
6
Point After TD 12:34
2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Field Goal 10:44
12-R.Tice 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
70
yds
01:50
pos
3
7
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 11:51
2-M.Araiza 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
58
yds
00:00
pos
3
10
Field Goal 6:27
2-M.Araiza 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
56
yds
04:24
pos
3
13
Touchdown 5:39
9-R.Agnew complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews runs 74 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
74
yds
00:13
pos
3
19
Point After TD 5:26
2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
20
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 9:57
15-J.Byrd runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
43
yds
02:13
pos
3
26
Point After TD 9:51
2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
27
Touchdown 6:32
9-R.Agnew complete to 80-T.Sullivan. 80-T.Sullivan runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
39
yds
02:34
pos
3
33
Point After TD 6:24
2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
34
Touchdown 5:23
4-K.Lewis runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
75
yds
01:11
pos
9
34
Two Point Conversion 5:13
12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to SDSU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
11
34
Touchdown 1:50
22-C.Jasmin runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
58
yds
00:45
pos
11
40
Point After TD 1:42
2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
11
41
4th Quarter
Touchdown 5:36
4-K.Lewis to CMC 20 FUMBLES (14-T.Thompson). 23-D.Hall runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
12
yds
00:00
pos
11
47
Point After TD 5:16
2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
11
48
Team Stats
1st Downs 8 25
Rushing 2 10
Passing 4 12
Penalty 2 3
3rd Down Conv 4-17 6-16
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 259 506
Total Plays 57 76
Avg Gain 4.5 6.7
Net Yards Rushing 112 223
Rush Attempts 27 45
Avg Rush Yards 4.1 5.0
Net Yards Passing 147 283
Comp. - Att. 12-30 18-31
Yards Per Pass 4.9 9.1
Penalties - Yards 8-86 6-65
Touchdowns 1 6
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 1
Turnovers 5 1
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 3 1
Punts - Avg 8-40.0 7-43.4
Return Yards -5 53
Punts - Returns 2--5 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 2-53
Int. - Returns 1-0 3-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
C. Michigan 8-6 308011
San Diego St. 10-3 71321748
Dreamstyle Stadium Albuquerque, New Mexico
 147 PASS YDS 283
112 RUSH YDS 223
259 TOTAL YDS 506
C. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Q. Dormady 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.3% 164 0 3 72.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.3% 164 0 3 72.2
Q. Dormady 11/26 164 0 3
D. Richardson 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 1 0 0 36.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 1 0 0 36.1
D. Richardson 1/3 1 0 0
T. Lazzaro 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
T. Lazzaro 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Lewis 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 97 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 97 1
K. Lewis 5 97 1 66
J. Ward 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 26 0
J. Ward 9 26 0 6
T. Lazzaro 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
T. Lazzaro 3 5 0 3
D. Richardson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Richardson 1 3 0 3
Q. Dormady 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 -15 0
Q. Dormady 8 -15 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 3 71 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 71 0
K. Pimpleton 8 3 71 0 61
T. Scott 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 3 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 41 0
T. Scott 7 3 41 0 30
J. Sullivan 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 0
J. Sullivan 5 3 32 0 21
B. Raimann 86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
B. Raimann 2 1 9 0 9
J. Ward 5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Ward 2 1 7 0 7
M. Patritto 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Patritto 1 1 5 0 5
K. Keon 13 K
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
K. Keon 1 1 5 0 5
J. Wilson 83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Wilson 1 0 0 0 0
K. Gwilly 33 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Gwilly 1 0 0 0 0
K. Lewis 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Lewis 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Oliver 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
M. Oliver 5-1 0.0 0
D. Jamison 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
D. Jamison 5-1 0.0 0
T. Hairston 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Hairston 5-0 0.0 0
Tr. Brown 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
Tr. Brown 5-0 0.0 0
W. Reid 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
W. Reid 4-0 0.0 0
D. McNary 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
D. McNary 4-2 0.0 0
G. Douglas 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
G. Douglas 3-0 1.0 0
S. Adesanya 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Adesanya 3-0 0.0 0
A. McCoy 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
A. McCoy 3-0 0.0 1
G. Kreski 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Kreski 2-0 0.0 0
R. Stuart 71 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Stuart 2-1 0.0 0
M. Diallo 70 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Diallo 2-0 0.0 0
M. Braswell 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Braswell 2-1 0.0 0
A. Siddiq 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
A. Siddiq 1-3 0.0 0
T. Scott 19 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Scott 1-0 0.0 0
B. Brown 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Brown 1-1 0.0 0
C. Gildersleeve Jr. 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Gildersleeve Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
Ti. Brown 59 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ti. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
C. Jones 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
L. Johnson 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0
J. Bristol 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Bristol 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Tice 12 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
R. Tice 1/1 33 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Buell 63 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 40.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 40.0 1
B. Buell 8 40.0 1 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -2.5 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 -2.5 0 0
K. Pimpleton 2 -2.5 0 0
San Diego St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Agnew 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.1% 287 3 1 161.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.1% 287 3 1 161.3
R. Agnew 18/31 287 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 139 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 139 1
J. Byrd 17 139 1 56
C. Jasmin 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 51 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 51 1
C. Jasmin 10 51 1 23
K. Williams 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 34 0
K. Williams 8 34 0 19
C. Bell 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
C. Bell 1 11 0 11
E. Dedeaux 81 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
E. Dedeaux 1 6 0 6
Zi. Thomas 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -2 0
Zi. Thomas 3 -2 0 1
R. Agnew 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
R. Agnew 1 -4 0 -4
D. Bellinger 88 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
D. Bellinger 1 -6 0 -6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Matthews 45 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 111 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 111 2
J. Matthews 6 3 111 2 74
B. Busbee 41 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 39 0
B. Busbee 3 2 39 0 23
T. Sullivan 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 38 1
T. Sullivan 2 2 38 1 29
E. Kothe 96 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
E. Kothe 3 2 20 0 13
E. Dedeaux 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
E. Dedeaux 1 1 19 0 19
K. Smith 92 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
K. Smith 4 1 18 0 18
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
J. Byrd 3 2 13 0 9
P. Houston 82 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
P. Houston 1 1 11 0 11
D. Bellinger 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
D. Bellinger 2 1 11 0 11
K. Williams 26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
K. Williams 1 1 7 0 7
C. Jasmin 22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Jasmin 2 1 2 0 2
C. Collins 85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Collins 1 0 0 0 0
C. Bell 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
C. Bell 1 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Hall 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
D. Hall 6-0 1.0 0
C. McDonald 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. McDonald 4-0 0.0 0
D. Johnson Jr. 36 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
D. Johnson Jr. 4-2 0.0 0
Ta. Thompson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
Ta. Thompson 3-1 0.0 1
L. Barcoo 16 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
L. Barcoo 3-1 0.0 1
M. Cheatum 68 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Cheatum 2-0 0.0 0
Tr. Thompson 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Tr. Thompson 2-0 0.0 0
K. Banks 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Banks 2-0 0.0 0
S. Hines 69 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Hines 1-0 0.0 0
J. Tavai 66 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Tavai 1-0 0.0 0
K. Tezino 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.5
K. Tezino 1-2 0.5 1
J. Lecky 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Lecky 1-0 0.0 0
C. Thomas 65 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.0
C. Thomas 1-3 1.0 0
P. McMorris 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. McMorris 1-0 0.0 0
S. Lakalaka 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
S. Lakalaka 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Araiza 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 6/6
SEASON FG XP
2/2 6/6
M. Araiza 2/2 48 6/6 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Heicklen 59 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 43.4 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 43.4 3
B. Heicklen 7 43.4 3 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 26.5 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 26.5 34 0
J. Byrd 2 26.5 34 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Matthews 45 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Matthews 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CMICH 25 0:38 3 43 INT
12:34 CMICH 25 1:50 5 60 FG
7:41 CMICH 20 1:42 3 9 Punt
2:22 CMICH 35 1:47 3 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:46 CMICH 25 0:48 3 5 Punt
6:22 CMICH 25 0:36 3 1 INT
5:26 CMICH 25 4:13 11 -37 INT
0:34 CMICH 7 0:04 2 16 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:25 CMICH 20 1:12 3 2 Punt
9:51 CMICH 25 0:46 4 -11 Punt
6:24 CMICH 25 1:11 3 75 TD
3:15 SDGST 38 0:44 4 -20 Downs
1:42 CMICH 25 1:32 3 5 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:07 CMICH 20 1:47 3 9 Punt
5:36 CMICH 8 0:00 1 12 TD
5:16 CMICH 25 0:41 3 1 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:17 CMICH 32 1:43 4 32 TD
10:40 SDGST 34 2:48 8 25 Punt
5:54 SDGST 20 3:25 7 8 Punt
0:32 SDGST 11 0:00 9 58 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:51 SDGST 30 4:24 10 56 FG
5:39 SDGST 26 0:13 1 74 TD
1:07 SDGST 20 0:29 3 30 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SDGST 25 1:35 4 34 Punt
12:04 SDGST 42 2:13 5 58 TD
8:58 CMICH 39 2:34 6 54 TD
5:13 SDGST 24 1:53 4 38 INT
2:27 SDGST 42 0:45 2 58 TD
0:44 SDGST 22 0:00 11 36 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:11 SDGST 29 2:19 3 -1 Punt
4:25 SDGST 41 2:07 3 -2 Fumble
2:06 CMICH 6 1:27 3 -6 Game

CMICH Chippewas  - Interception (3 plays, 43 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(15:00 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Wilson.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 25
(14:56 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 19-T.Scott. 19-T.Scott to CMC 31 for 6 yards (14-T.Thompson).
Int
3 & 4 - CMICH 31
(14:22 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 44-K.Tezino at CMC 32. 44-K.Tezino to CMC 32 for no gain.

SDGST Aztecs  - TD (4 plays, 32 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 32
(14:17 - 1st) 22-C.Jasmin to CMC 27 for 5 yards (19-W.Reid).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - SDGST 27
(13:45 - 1st) 22-C.Jasmin to CMC 24 for 3 yards (45-T.Hairston).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - SDGST 24
(13:13 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 22-C.Jasmin. 22-C.Jasmin runs ob at CMC 22 for 2 yards.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 22
(12:42 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:34 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.

CMICH Chippewas  - FG (5 plays, 60 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:34 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
+61 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(12:34 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton pushed ob at SDSU 14 for 61 yards (36-D.Johnson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CMICH 14
(12:00 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to SDSU 13 for 1 yard (38-A.Aleki). Penalty on CMC 56-D.Smith Holding 10 yards enforced at SDSU 14. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 20 - CMICH 24
(11:34 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 86-B.Raimann. 86-B.Raimann to SDSU 15 for 9 yards (18-T.Thompson16-L.Barcoo).
No Gain
2 & 11 - CMICH 15
(11:00 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Scott.
No Gain
3 & 11 - CMICH 15
(10:51 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
Field Goal
4 & 11 - CMICH 15
(10:44 - 1st) 12-R.Tice 33 yards Field Goal is Good.

SDGST Aztecs  - Punt (8 plays, 25 yards, 2:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:40 - 1st) 95-A.Jennings kicks 65 yards from CMC 35. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 34 for 34 yards (32-T.Cornick).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 34
(10:32 - 1st) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 40 for 6 yards (3-A.McCoy).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - SDGST 40
(10:07 - 1st) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 43 for 3 yards (71-R.Stuart7-M.Oliver).
+11 YD
3 & 1 - SDGST 43
(9:28 - 1st) 21-C.Bell to CMC 46 for 11 yards (6-D.Jamison).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 46
(8:58 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
Penalty
2 & 10 - SDGST 46
(8:54 - 1st) Penalty on SDSU 76-Z.Thomas False start 5 yards enforced at CMC 46. No Play.
-2 YD
2 & 15 - SDGST 49
(8:54 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 21-C.Bell. 21-C.Bell to SDSU 47 for -2 yards (17-G.Douglas).
+7 YD
3 & 17 - SDGST 47
(8:30 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 26-K.Williams. 26-K.Williams to CMC 46 for 7 yards (17-G.Douglas11-L.Johnson).
Penalty
4 & 10 - SDGST 46
(7:57 - 1st) Team penalty on CMC Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at CMC 46. No Play.
Punt
4 & 5 - SDGST 41
(7:52 - 1st) 59-B.Heicklen punts 41 yards from CMC 41 to CMC End Zone. touchback.

CMICH Chippewas  - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 20
(7:41 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to CMC 24 for 4 yards (57-K.Banks).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - CMICH 24
(7:12 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 13-M.Patritto. 13-M.Patritto to CMC 29 for 5 yards (18-T.Thompson).
No Gain
3 & 1 - CMICH 29
(6:38 - 1st) 7-T.Lazzaro to CMC 29 for no gain (57-K.Banks).
Punt
4 & 1 - CMICH 29
(5:59 - 1st) 63-B.Buell punts 51 yards from CMC 29 to SDSU 20 fair catch by 45-J.Matthews.

SDGST Aztecs  - Punt (7 plays, 8 yards, 3:25 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 20
(5:54 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 41-B.Busbee.
No Gain
2 & 10 - SDGST 20
(5:49 - 1st) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 20 for no gain (45-T.Hairston41-C.Gildersleeve).
+16 YD
3 & 10 - SDGST 20
(5:12 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 41-B.Busbee. 41-B.Busbee to SDSU 36 for 16 yards.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 36
(4:44 - 1st) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 32 for -4 yards (70-M.Diallo).
Penalty
2 & 14 - SDGST 32
(4:12 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 41-B.Busbee. 41-B.Busbee to SDSU 44 for 12 yards (3-A.McCoy). Penalty on SDSU 83-A.Wilson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SDSU 32. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 29 - SDGST 17
(3:44 - 1st) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 17 for no gain (2-S.Adesanya).
+11 YD
3 & 29 - SDGST 17
(3:04 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 82-P.Houston. 82-P.Houston to SDSU 28 for 11 yards (7-M.Oliver).
Punt
4 & 18 - SDGST 28
(2:29 - 1st) 59-B.Heicklen punts 37 yards from SDSU 28 to CMC 35 fair catch by 88-K.Pimpleton.

CMICH Chippewas  - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 35
(2:22 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to CMC 41 for 6 yards (16-L.Barcoo36-D.Johnson).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - CMICH 41
(1:48 - 1st) 5-J.Ward pushed ob at CMC 43 for 2 yards (23-D.Hall).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - CMICH 43
(1:19 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady scrambles to CMC 44 for 1 yard (54-C.McDonald36-D.Johnson).
Punt
4 & 1 - CMICH 44
(0:35 - 1st) 63-B.Buell punts 45 yards from CMC 44 to SDSU 11 fair catch by 45-J.Matthews.

SDGST Aztecs  - FG (9 plays, 58 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 11
(0:32 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 26 for 15 yards (25-D.McNary).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 26
(15:00 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Byrd.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 26
(14:54 - 2nd) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 41 for 15 yards (10-M.Braswell).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 41
(14:22 - 2nd) 81-E.Dedeaux to SDSU 47 for 6 yards (2-S.Adesanya).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - SDGST 47
(13:43 - 2nd) 15-J.Byrd to CMC 48 for 5 yards (7-M.Oliver92-J.Bristol).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 48
(13:13 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 81-E.Dedeaux. 81-E.Dedeaux to CMC 29 for 19 yards (19-W.Reid).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 29
(12:40 - 2nd) 22-C.Jasmin to CMC 31 for -2 yards (19-W.Reid).
No Gain
2 & 12 - SDGST 31
(11:59 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
No Gain
3 & 12 - SDGST 31
(11:55 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 22-C.Jasmin.
Field Goal
4 & 12 - SDGST 31
(11:51 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza 48 yards Field Goal is Good.

CMICH Chippewas  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:46 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(11:46 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 25
(11:39 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady to CMC 30 for 5 yards.
No Gain
3 & 5 - CMICH 30
(11:03 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
Punt
4 & 5 - CMICH 30
(10:58 - 2nd) 63-B.Buell punts 40 yards from CMC 30 to SDSU 30 fair catch by 45-J.Matthews.

SDGST Aztecs  - FG (10 plays, 56 yards, 4:24 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 30
(10:51 - 2nd) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 42 for 12 yards (41-C.Gildersleeve6-D.Jamison).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 42
(10:16 - 2nd) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 38 for -4 yards (2-S.Adesanya71-R.Stuart).
+23 YD
2 & 14 - SDGST 38
(9:40 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 41-B.Busbee. 41-B.Busbee to CMC 39 for 23 yards (19-T.Scott25-D.McNary).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 39
(9:10 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 39
(8:59 - 2nd) 22-C.Jasmin to CMC 41 for -2 yards (45-T.Hairston).
+13 YD
3 & 12 - SDGST 41
(8:20 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 96-E.Kothe. 96-E.Kothe to CMC 28 for 13 yards (25-D.McNary).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 28
(7:56 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to CMC 17 for 11 yards (6-D.Jamison).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 17
(7:19 - 2nd) 22-C.Jasmin to CMC 14 for 3 yards (31-C.Jones25-D.McNary).
No Gain
2 & 7 - SDGST 14
(6:38 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Bellinger.
No Gain
3 & 7 - SDGST 14
(6:33 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - SDGST 14
(6:27 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza 31 yards Field Goal is Good.

CMICH Chippewas  - Interception (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:22 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(6:22 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 28 for 3 yards (66-J.Tavai).
No Gain
2 & 7 - CMICH 28
(5:50 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Scott.
Int
3 & 7 - CMICH 28
(5:46 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton INTERCEPTED by 14-T.Thompson at SDSU 26. 14-T.Thompson to SDSU 26 for no gain (88-K.Pimpleton).

SDGST Aztecs  - TD (1 plays, 74 yards, 0:13 poss)

Result Play
+74 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 26
(5:39 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews runs 74 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:26 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.

CMICH Chippewas  - Interception (11 plays, -37 yards, 4:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:26 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(5:26 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to CMC 32 for 7 yards (16-L.Barcoo).
-4 YD
2 & 3 - CMICH 32
(5:00 - 2nd) to CMC 28 FUMBLES. 12-Q.Dormady to CMC 28 for no gain.
+10 YD
3 & 7 - CMICH 28
(4:23 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to CMC 38 for 10 yards (23-D.Hall).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 38
(4:00 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady scrambles runs ob at CMC 38 for no gain.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 38
(3:24 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 19-T.Scott. 19-T.Scott to CMC 43 for 5 yards (16-L.Barcoo).
Sack
3 & 5 - CMICH 43
(2:45 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady sacked at CMC 34 for -9 yards (44-K.Tezino65-C.Thomas).
Penalty
4 & 14 - CMICH 34
(2:07 - 2nd) Penalty on SDSU 57-K.Banks Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at CMC 34. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 49
(2:07 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 49 for no gain (23-D.Hall14-T.Thompson).
No Gain
2 & 10 - CMICH 49
(2:07 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
+30 YD
3 & 10 - CMICH 49
(1:39 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 19-T.Scott. 19-T.Scott pushed ob at SDSU 21 for 30 yards (36-D.Johnson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 21
(1:35 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to SDSU 19 for 2 yards (52-J.Lecky65-C.Thomas).
Sack
2 & 8 - CMICH 19
(1:19 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady sacked at SDSU 23 for -4 yards (65-C.Thomas43-S.Lakalaka).
+21 YD
3 & 12 - CMICH 23
(1:13 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to SDSU 2 for 21 yards (23-D.Hall).
Int
1 & 2 - CMICH 2
(1:13 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 16-L.Barcoo at SDSU End Zone. 16-L.Barcoo touchback.

SDGST Aztecs  - Punt (3 plays, 30 yards, 0:29 poss)

Result Play
+23 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 20
(1:07 - 2nd) 22-C.Jasmin pushed ob at SDSU 43 for 23 yards (19-W.Reid).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 43
(1:01 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 96-E.Kothe.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 43
(0:53 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 96-E.Kothe. 96-E.Kothe to SDSU 50 for 7 yards (3-A.McCoy).
No Gain
3 & 3 - SDGST 50
(0:38 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Collins.
Punt
4 & 3 - SDGST 50
(0:38 - 2nd) 59-B.Heicklen punts 37 yards from SDSU 50 Downed at the CMC 13. Penalty on CMC 10-M.Braswell Personal Foul 6 yards enforced at CMC 13.

CMICH Chippewas  - Halftime (2 plays, 16 yards, 0:04 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 7
(0:34 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 10 for 3 yards (68-M.Cheatum).
+13 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 10
(0:30 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 23 for 13 yards (68-M.Cheatum).

SDGST Aztecs  - Punt (4 plays, 34 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 95-A.Jennings kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to SDSU End Zone. touchback.
+29 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 15-J.Byrd to CMC 46 for 29 yards (6-D.Jamison).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 46
(14:22 - 3rd) 15-J.Byrd to CMC 45 for 1 yard (7-M.Oliver).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - SDGST 45
(13:55 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 15-J.Byrd. 15-J.Byrd to CMC 41 for 4 yards (8-T.Brown).
No Gain
3 & 5 - SDGST 41
(13:31 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
Punt
4 & 5 - SDGST 41
(13:25 - 3rd) 59-B.Heicklen punts 41 yards from CMC 41 to CMC End Zone. touchback.

CMICH Chippewas  - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 20
(13:25 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 24 for 4 yards (36-D.Johnson).
-2 YD
2 & 6 - CMICH 24
(12:55 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady to CMC 22 for -2 yards (44-K.Tezino).
No Gain
3 & 8 - CMICH 22
(12:21 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Scott.
Punt
4 & 8 - CMICH 22
(12:13 - 3rd) 63-B.Buell punts 36 yards from CMC 22 to SDSU 42 fair catch by 45-J.Matthews.

SDGST Aztecs  - TD (5 plays, 58 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
+18 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 42
(12:04 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith pushed ob at CMC 40 for 18 yards (10-M.Braswell).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 40
(11:32 - 3rd) 26-K.Williams to CMC 21 for 19 yards (25-D.McNary).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SDGST 21
(10:40 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Bellinger. Penalty on CMC 10-M.Braswell Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CMC 21. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 6 - SDGST 6
(10:33 - 3rd) 15-J.Byrd to CMC 2 for 4 yards (3-A.McCoy9-B.Brown).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - SDGST 2
(9:57 - 3rd) 15-J.Byrd runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:51 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.

CMICH Chippewas  - Punt (4 plays, -11 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:51 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(9:51 - 3rd) Penalty on CMC 32-T.Cornick Unnecessary roughness 12 yards enforced at CMC 25.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 13
(9:51 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 14 for 1 yard (69-S.Hines).
No Gain
2 & 9 - CMICH 14
(9:21 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Raimann.
No Gain
3 & 9 - CMICH 14
(9:12 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Ward.
Punt
4 & 9 - CMICH 14
(9:05 - 3rd) 63-B.Buell punts 25 yards from CMC 14 out of bounds at the CMC 39.

SDGST Aztecs  - TD (6 plays, 54 yards, 2:34 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - SDGST 39
(8:58 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew sacked at CMC 43 for -4 yards (17-G.Douglas).
+3 YD
2 & 14 - SDGST 43
(8:17 - 3rd) 26-K.Williams to CMC 40 for 3 yards (45-T.Hairston).
Penalty
3 & 11 - SDGST 40
(7:42 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Richardson. Penalty on CMC 25-D.McNary Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CMC 40. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25
(7:32 - 3rd) 26-K.Williams to CMC 23 for 2 yards.
Penalty
2 & 8 - SDGST 23
(7:05 - 3rd) Penalty on SDSU 13-I.Richardson Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at CMC 23.
+9 YD
2 & 23 - SDGST 38
(7:05 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 80-T.Sullivan. 80-T.Sullivan to CMC 29 for 9 yards (25-D.McNary).
+29 YD
3 & 14 - SDGST 29
(6:32 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 80-T.Sullivan. 80-T.Sullivan runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:24 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.

CMICH Chippewas  - TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:24 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(6:24 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady to CMC 26 for 1 yard (65-C.Thomas).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - CMICH 26
(5:50 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 34 for 8 yards (36-D.Johnson).
+66 YD
3 & 1 - CMICH 34
(5:23 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(5:13 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to SDSU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.

SDGST Aztecs  - Interception (4 plays, 38 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:13 - 3rd) 95-A.Jennings kicks 60 yards from CMC 35. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 24 for 19 yards (3-A.McCoy59-T.Brown).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 24
(5:05 - 3rd) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 27 for 3 yards (8-T.Brown).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 27
(4:28 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 15-J.Byrd. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 36 for 9 yards (6-D.Jamison).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 36
(3:59 - 3rd) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 35 for -1 yard (8-T.Brown34-A.Siddiq).
Int
2 & 11 - SDGST 35
(3:20 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-A.McCoy at SDSU 38. 3-A.McCoy to SDSU 38 for no gain.

CMICH Chippewas  - Downs (4 plays, -20 yards, 0:44 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 38
(3:15 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 4-K.Lewis.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 38
(3:10 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to SDSU 35 for 3 yards (54-C.McDonald44-K.Tezino).
No Gain
3 & 7 - CMICH 35
(3:10 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Scott.
Sack
4 & 7 - CMICH 35
(2:31 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady sacked at SDSU 42 for -7 yards (23-D.Hall).

SDGST Aztecs  - TD (2 plays, 58 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
+56 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 42
(2:27 - 3rd) 15-J.Byrd to CMC 2 for 56 yards (9-B.Brown).
+2 YD
1 & 2 - SDGST 2
(1:50 - 3rd) 22-C.Jasmin runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:42 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.

CMICH Chippewas  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:42 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(1:42 - 3rd) 7-T.Lazzaro to CMC 27 for 2 yards (14-T.Thompson).
No Gain
2 & 8 - CMICH 27
(1:08 - 3rd) 7-T.Lazzaro incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
+3 YD
3 & 8 - CMICH 27
(1:00 - 3rd) 7-T.Lazzaro scrambles to CMC 30 for 3 yards (54-C.McDonald).
Punt
4 & 5 - CMICH 30
(0:10 - 3rd) 63-B.Buell punts 48 yards from CMC 30. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 22 for no gain.

SDGST Aztecs  - Punt (11 plays, 36 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 22
(0:44 - 3rd) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 21 for -1 yard (7-M.Oliver).
Penalty
2 & 11 - SDGST 21
(15:00 - 4th) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 29 for 8 yards (10-M.Braswell). Penalty on SDSU 56-D.Gudino Holding 10 yards enforced at SDSU 21. No Play.
+15 YD
2 & 21 - SDGST 11
(14:35 - 4th) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 26 for 15 yards (6-D.Jamison).
Penalty
3 & 6 - SDGST 26
(14:25 - 4th) Penalty on CMC 6-D.Jamison Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SDSU 26. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 41
(14:19 - 4th) 22-C.Jasmin to SDSU 46 for 5 yards (8-T.Brown10-M.Braswell).
Penalty
2 & 5 - SDGST 46
(13:38 - 4th) Penalty on SDSU 71-K.Spalding False start 5 yards enforced at SDSU 46. No Play.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 41
(13:18 - 4th) 22-C.Jasmin to SDSU 48 for 7 yards (8-T.Brown).
+7 YD
3 & 3 - SDGST 48
(12:38 - 4th) 22-C.Jasmin to CMC 45 for 7 yards (20-G.Kreski).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 45
(11:53 - 4th) 15-J.Byrd to CMC 36 for 9 yards.
-6 YD
2 & 1 - SDGST 36
(11:00 - 4th) 88-D.Bellinger to CMC 42 for -6 yards (59-T.Brown92-J.Bristol).
No Gain
3 & 7 - SDGST 42
(10:25 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
Punt
4 & 7 - SDGST 42
(10:20 - 4th) 59-B.Heicklen punts 42 yards from CMC 42 to CMC End Zone. touchback.

CMICH Chippewas  - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 20
(10:07 - 4th) 10-D.Richardson complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to CMC 21 for 1 yard.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - CMICH 21
(9:36 - 4th) 5-J.Ward to CMC 26 for 5 yards (23-D.Hall).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - CMICH 26
(8:59 - 4th) 10-D.Richardson scrambles to CMC 29 for 3 yards (54-C.McDonald).
Punt
4 & 1 - CMICH 29
(8:20 - 4th) 63-B.Buell punts 42 yards from CMC 29 to SDSU 29 fair catch by 45-J.Matthews.

SDGST Aztecs  - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 29
(8:11 - 4th) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 30 for 1 yard (34-A.Siddiq).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - SDGST 30
(7:27 - 4th) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 33 for 3 yards (7-M.Oliver).
-5 YD
3 & 6 - SDGST 33
(6:36 - 4th) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 28 for -5 yards (45-T.Hairston).
Punt
4 & 11 - SDGST 28
(5:52 - 4th) 59-B.Heicklen punts 53 yards from SDSU 28. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 16 for -3 yards (22-C.Jasmin). Penalty on CMC 9-B.Brown Holding 8 yards enforced at CMC 16.

CMICH Chippewas  - TD (1 plays, 12 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 8
(5:36 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 20 FUMBLES (14-T.Thompson). 23-D.Hall runs 20 yards for a touchdown.

SDGST Aztecs  - Fumble (3 plays, -2 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:16 - 4th) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
Kickoff
(5:16 - 4th) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25
(5:16 - 4th) 5-J.Ward to CMC 26 for 1 yard (33-P.McMorris).
No Gain
2 & 9 - SDGST 26
(4:46 - 4th) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 33-K.Gwilly.
No Gain
3 & 9 - SDGST 26
(4:41 - 4th) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
Punt
4 & 9 - SDGST 26
(4:35 - 4th) 63-B.Buell punts 33 yards from CMC 26 out of bounds at the SDSU 41.

SDGST Aztecs  - End of Game (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 41
(4:25 - 4th) 24-Z.Thomas to SDSU 42 for 1 yard (70-M.Diallo34-A.Siddiq).
-3 YD
2 & 9 - SDGST 42
(3:48 - 4th) 24-Z.Thomas to SDSU 39 for -3 yards (71-R.Stuart34-A.Siddiq).
No Gain
3 & 12 - SDGST 39
(3:03 - 4th) 24-Z.Thomas to SDSU 39 for no gain (20-G.Kreski).
Punt
4 & 12 - SDGST 39
(2:18 - 4th) 59-B.Heicklen punts 53 yards from SDSU 39. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 6 FUMBLES. 22-C.Jasmin to CMC 6 for no gain.

SDGST Aztecs

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 6 - SDGST 6
(2:06 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew kneels at CMC 8 for -2 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 8 - SDGST 8
(1:40 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew kneels at CMC 10 for -2 yards.
-2 YD
3 & 10 - SDGST 10
(0:39 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew kneels at CMC 12 for -2 yards.
