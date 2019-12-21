|
|CMICH
|SDGST
San Diego State beats C. Michigan 48-11 in New Mexico Bowl
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) Ryan Agnew passed for 287 yards and three touchdowns, Jesse Matthews caught three passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns and San Diego State won a bowl game for the first time since 2016, beating Central Michigan 48-11 on Saturday in the New Mexico Bowl.
Jordan Byrd ran for a career-high 139 yards and a touchdown to help the Aztecs (10-3) cap their 10th straight bowl appearance with a victory. San Diego State opened 7-1 record, then dropped two of its last three conference games to fall out of contention for a Mountain West title game berth
It was a homecoming for San Diego State coach Rocky Long. He last won the New Mexico Bowl in 2007 as New Mexico's coach. Long is 4-9 in bowl games.
San Diego State prevented Central Michigan (8-6) from sustaining consistent, with quarterback Quinten Dormady under pressure and forced to throw into tight coverage. He passed for 164 and threw three interception.
Central Michigan's Jonathan Ward, who came into the game with 1,082 yards and 15 touchdowns, was held to 7 rushing yards and 26 yards receiving.
Kobe Lewis ran for 97 rushing yards, with a 66-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter.
THE TAKEAWAYS
San Diego State: The Aztec came into the postseason with its highly touted defense but concerns about an offense that took a lot of time off the clock to score. San Diego State attacked Central Michigan in the air and on the ground in a balanced attack to end with its 11th double-digit win season in program history.
Central Michigan: To overcome San Diego State's nationally ranked rushing defense, the Chippewas needed big games from Dormady and Ward. However, both were held by the defense line. Central Michigan had to improvise and rely on Lewis, but it was not enough to overcome the pressure.
UP NEXT
San Diego State: Cornerback Luq Barcoo is graduating after a strong season that included nine interceptions. That's a significant blow for a defense that was ranked among the top 20 in various categories nationally. Yet, the defensive line and secondary remain young, and most starters are scheduled to return. The Aztecs open next season Sept. 5 at home against Sacramento State
Central Michigan: The Chippewas will look to building on their dramatic turnaround from a year ago when they won only one game to an 8-6 record. However, Central Michigan will need it to reshape its offense with the loss of quarterback Quinten Dormady and running back Jonathan Ward, both graduating seniors. The Chippewas open next season Sept. 5 at home against San Jose State.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|25
|Rushing
|2
|10
|Passing
|4
|12
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-17
|6-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|259
|506
|Total Plays
|57
|76
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|112
|223
|Rush Attempts
|27
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|5.0
|Net Yards Passing
|147
|283
|Comp. - Att.
|12-30
|18-31
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|9.1
|Penalties - Yards
|8-86
|6-65
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|5
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|8-40.0
|7-43.4
|Return Yards
|-5
|53
|Punts - Returns
|2--5
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-53
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|3-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|147
|PASS YDS
|283
|
|
|112
|RUSH YDS
|223
|
|
|259
|TOTAL YDS
|506
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Q. Dormady 12 QB
|Q. Dormady
|11/26
|164
|0
|3
|
D. Richardson 10 QB
|D. Richardson
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|
T. Lazzaro 7 QB
|T. Lazzaro
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Lewis 4 RB
|K. Lewis
|5
|97
|1
|66
|
J. Ward 5 RB
|J. Ward
|9
|26
|0
|6
|
T. Lazzaro 7 QB
|T. Lazzaro
|3
|5
|0
|3
|
D. Richardson 10 QB
|D. Richardson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
Q. Dormady 12 QB
|Q. Dormady
|8
|-15
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|8
|3
|71
|0
|61
|
T. Scott 19 WR
|T. Scott
|7
|3
|41
|0
|30
|
J. Sullivan 11 WR
|J. Sullivan
|5
|3
|32
|0
|21
|
B. Raimann 86 TE
|B. Raimann
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Ward 5 RB
|J. Ward
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Patritto 13 WR
|M. Patritto
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Keon 13 K
|K. Keon
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Wilson 83 TE
|J. Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Gwilly 33 RB
|K. Gwilly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Lewis 4 RB
|K. Lewis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Oliver 7 LB
|M. Oliver
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jamison 6 DB
|D. Jamison
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hairston 45 LB
|T. Hairston
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
Tr. Brown 8 LB
|Tr. Brown
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Reid 19 DB
|W. Reid
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McNary 25 DB
|D. McNary
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Douglas 17 LB
|G. Douglas
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Adesanya 2 DL
|S. Adesanya
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. McCoy 3 DB
|A. McCoy
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
G. Kreski 20 DB
|G. Kreski
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stuart 71 DL
|R. Stuart
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Diallo 70 DL
|M. Diallo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Braswell 10 DB
|M. Braswell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Siddiq 34 DL
|A. Siddiq
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Scott 19 WR
|T. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brown 9 DB
|B. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gildersleeve Jr. 41 LB
|C. Gildersleeve Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ti. Brown 59 DL
|Ti. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 31 LB
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 11 DL
|L. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bristol 92 DL
|J. Bristol
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Tice 12 K
|R. Tice
|1/1
|33
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Buell 63 K
|B. Buell
|8
|40.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|2
|-2.5
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Agnew 9 QB
|R. Agnew
|18/31
|287
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|17
|139
|1
|56
|
C. Jasmin 22 RB
|C. Jasmin
|10
|51
|1
|23
|
K. Williams 26 RB
|K. Williams
|8
|34
|0
|19
|
C. Bell 21 RB
|C. Bell
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
E. Dedeaux 81 WR
|E. Dedeaux
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
Zi. Thomas 24 RB
|Zi. Thomas
|3
|-2
|0
|1
|
R. Agnew 9 QB
|R. Agnew
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
D. Bellinger 88 TE
|D. Bellinger
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|6
|3
|111
|2
|74
|
B. Busbee 41 WR
|B. Busbee
|3
|2
|39
|0
|23
|
T. Sullivan 80 WR
|T. Sullivan
|2
|2
|38
|1
|29
|
E. Kothe 96 WR
|E. Kothe
|3
|2
|20
|0
|13
|
E. Dedeaux 81 WR
|E. Dedeaux
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
K. Smith 92 WR
|K. Smith
|4
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|3
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
P. Houston 82 TE
|P. Houston
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Bellinger 88 TE
|D. Bellinger
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
K. Williams 26 RB
|K. Williams
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Jasmin 22 RB
|C. Jasmin
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Collins 85 WR
|C. Collins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Bell 21 RB
|C. Bell
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Hall 23 CB
|D. Hall
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 54 LB
|C. McDonald
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson Jr. 36 S
|D. Johnson Jr.
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
Ta. Thompson 14 S
|Ta. Thompson
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
L. Barcoo 16 CB
|L. Barcoo
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
M. Cheatum 68 DL
|M. Cheatum
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Tr. Thompson 18 S
|Tr. Thompson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Banks 57 DL
|K. Banks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hines 69 DL
|S. Hines
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tavai 66 DL
|J. Tavai
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Tezino 44 LB
|K. Tezino
|1-2
|0.5
|1
|
J. Lecky 52 DL
|J. Lecky
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 65 DL
|C. Thomas
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
P. McMorris 33 S
|P. McMorris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lakalaka 43 LB
|S. Lakalaka
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Araiza 2 K
|M. Araiza
|2/2
|48
|6/6
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Heicklen 59 P
|B. Heicklen
|7
|43.4
|3
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|2
|26.5
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
CMICH
Chippewas
- Interception (3 plays, 43 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(15:00 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Wilson.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 25(14:56 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 19-T.Scott. 19-T.Scott to CMC 31 for 6 yards (14-T.Thompson).
|Int
|
3 & 4 - CMICH 31(14:22 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 44-K.Tezino at CMC 32. 44-K.Tezino to CMC 32 for no gain.
SDGST
Aztecs
- TD (4 plays, 32 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 32(14:17 - 1st) 22-C.Jasmin to CMC 27 for 5 yards (19-W.Reid).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - SDGST 27(13:45 - 1st) 22-C.Jasmin to CMC 24 for 3 yards (45-T.Hairston).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - SDGST 24(13:13 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 22-C.Jasmin. 22-C.Jasmin runs ob at CMC 22 for 2 yards.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 22(12:42 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:34 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
CMICH
Chippewas
- FG (5 plays, 60 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:34 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
|+61 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(12:34 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton pushed ob at SDSU 14 for 61 yards (36-D.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 14(12:00 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to SDSU 13 for 1 yard (38-A.Aleki). Penalty on CMC 56-D.Smith Holding 10 yards enforced at SDSU 14. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 20 - CMICH 24(11:34 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 86-B.Raimann. 86-B.Raimann to SDSU 15 for 9 yards (18-T.Thompson16-L.Barcoo).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - CMICH 15(11:00 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Scott.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - CMICH 15(10:51 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - CMICH 15(10:44 - 1st) 12-R.Tice 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
SDGST
Aztecs
- Punt (8 plays, 25 yards, 2:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:40 - 1st) 95-A.Jennings kicks 65 yards from CMC 35. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 34 for 34 yards (32-T.Cornick).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 34(10:32 - 1st) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 40 for 6 yards (3-A.McCoy).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - SDGST 40(10:07 - 1st) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 43 for 3 yards (71-R.Stuart7-M.Oliver).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 1 - SDGST 43(9:28 - 1st) 21-C.Bell to CMC 46 for 11 yards (6-D.Jamison).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 46(8:58 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 46(8:54 - 1st) Penalty on SDSU 76-Z.Thomas False start 5 yards enforced at CMC 46. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 15 - SDGST 49(8:54 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 21-C.Bell. 21-C.Bell to SDSU 47 for -2 yards (17-G.Douglas).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 17 - SDGST 47(8:30 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 26-K.Williams. 26-K.Williams to CMC 46 for 7 yards (17-G.Douglas11-L.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
4 & 10 - SDGST 46(7:57 - 1st) Team penalty on CMC Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at CMC 46. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - SDGST 41(7:52 - 1st) 59-B.Heicklen punts 41 yards from CMC 41 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
CMICH
Chippewas
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 20(7:41 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to CMC 24 for 4 yards (57-K.Banks).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 24(7:12 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 13-M.Patritto. 13-M.Patritto to CMC 29 for 5 yards (18-T.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CMICH 29(6:38 - 1st) 7-T.Lazzaro to CMC 29 for no gain (57-K.Banks).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - CMICH 29(5:59 - 1st) 63-B.Buell punts 51 yards from CMC 29 to SDSU 20 fair catch by 45-J.Matthews.
SDGST
Aztecs
- Punt (7 plays, 8 yards, 3:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 20(5:54 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 41-B.Busbee.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 20(5:49 - 1st) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 20 for no gain (45-T.Hairston41-C.Gildersleeve).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 10 - SDGST 20(5:12 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 41-B.Busbee. 41-B.Busbee to SDSU 36 for 16 yards.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 36(4:44 - 1st) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 32 for -4 yards (70-M.Diallo).
|Penalty
|
2 & 14 - SDGST 32(4:12 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 41-B.Busbee. 41-B.Busbee to SDSU 44 for 12 yards (3-A.McCoy). Penalty on SDSU 83-A.Wilson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SDSU 32. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 29 - SDGST 17(3:44 - 1st) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 17 for no gain (2-S.Adesanya).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 29 - SDGST 17(3:04 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 82-P.Houston. 82-P.Houston to SDSU 28 for 11 yards (7-M.Oliver).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - SDGST 28(2:29 - 1st) 59-B.Heicklen punts 37 yards from SDSU 28 to CMC 35 fair catch by 88-K.Pimpleton.
CMICH
Chippewas
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 35(2:22 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to CMC 41 for 6 yards (16-L.Barcoo36-D.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - CMICH 41(1:48 - 1st) 5-J.Ward pushed ob at CMC 43 for 2 yards (23-D.Hall).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CMICH 43(1:19 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady scrambles to CMC 44 for 1 yard (54-C.McDonald36-D.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - CMICH 44(0:35 - 1st) 63-B.Buell punts 45 yards from CMC 44 to SDSU 11 fair catch by 45-J.Matthews.
SDGST
Aztecs
- FG (9 plays, 58 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 11(0:32 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 26 for 15 yards (25-D.McNary).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 26(15:00 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Byrd.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 26(14:54 - 2nd) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 41 for 15 yards (10-M.Braswell).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 41(14:22 - 2nd) 81-E.Dedeaux to SDSU 47 for 6 yards (2-S.Adesanya).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - SDGST 47(13:43 - 2nd) 15-J.Byrd to CMC 48 for 5 yards (7-M.Oliver92-J.Bristol).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 48(13:13 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 81-E.Dedeaux. 81-E.Dedeaux to CMC 29 for 19 yards (19-W.Reid).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 29(12:40 - 2nd) 22-C.Jasmin to CMC 31 for -2 yards (19-W.Reid).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - SDGST 31(11:59 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - SDGST 31(11:55 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 22-C.Jasmin.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - SDGST 31(11:51 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
CMICH
Chippewas
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:46 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(11:46 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 25(11:39 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady to CMC 30 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CMICH 30(11:03 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CMICH 30(10:58 - 2nd) 63-B.Buell punts 40 yards from CMC 30 to SDSU 30 fair catch by 45-J.Matthews.
SDGST
Aztecs
- FG (10 plays, 56 yards, 4:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 30(10:51 - 2nd) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 42 for 12 yards (41-C.Gildersleeve6-D.Jamison).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 42(10:16 - 2nd) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 38 for -4 yards (2-S.Adesanya71-R.Stuart).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 14 - SDGST 38(9:40 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 41-B.Busbee. 41-B.Busbee to CMC 39 for 23 yards (19-T.Scott25-D.McNary).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 39(9:10 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 39(8:59 - 2nd) 22-C.Jasmin to CMC 41 for -2 yards (45-T.Hairston).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 12 - SDGST 41(8:20 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 96-E.Kothe. 96-E.Kothe to CMC 28 for 13 yards (25-D.McNary).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 28(7:56 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to CMC 17 for 11 yards (6-D.Jamison).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 17(7:19 - 2nd) 22-C.Jasmin to CMC 14 for 3 yards (31-C.Jones25-D.McNary).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - SDGST 14(6:38 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Bellinger.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - SDGST 14(6:33 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - SDGST 14(6:27 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
CMICH
Chippewas
- Interception (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:22 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(6:22 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 28 for 3 yards (66-J.Tavai).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CMICH 28(5:50 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Scott.
|Int
|
3 & 7 - CMICH 28(5:46 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton INTERCEPTED by 14-T.Thompson at SDSU 26. 14-T.Thompson to SDSU 26 for no gain (88-K.Pimpleton).
CMICH
Chippewas
- Interception (11 plays, -37 yards, 4:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:26 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(5:26 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to CMC 32 for 7 yards (16-L.Barcoo).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 3 - CMICH 32(5:00 - 2nd) to CMC 28 FUMBLES. 12-Q.Dormady to CMC 28 for no gain.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - CMICH 28(4:23 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to CMC 38 for 10 yards (23-D.Hall).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 38(4:00 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady scrambles runs ob at CMC 38 for no gain.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 38(3:24 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 19-T.Scott. 19-T.Scott to CMC 43 for 5 yards (16-L.Barcoo).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - CMICH 43(2:45 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady sacked at CMC 34 for -9 yards (44-K.Tezino65-C.Thomas).
|Penalty
|
4 & 14 - CMICH 34(2:07 - 2nd) Penalty on SDSU 57-K.Banks Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at CMC 34. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 49(2:07 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 49 for no gain (23-D.Hall14-T.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 49(2:07 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
|+30 YD
|
3 & 10 - CMICH 49(1:39 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 19-T.Scott. 19-T.Scott pushed ob at SDSU 21 for 30 yards (36-D.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 21(1:35 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to SDSU 19 for 2 yards (52-J.Lecky65-C.Thomas).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - CMICH 19(1:19 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady sacked at SDSU 23 for -4 yards (65-C.Thomas43-S.Lakalaka).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 12 - CMICH 23(1:13 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to SDSU 2 for 21 yards (23-D.Hall).
|Int
|
1 & 2 - CMICH 2(1:13 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 16-L.Barcoo at SDSU End Zone. 16-L.Barcoo touchback.
SDGST
Aztecs
- Punt (3 plays, 30 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 20(1:07 - 2nd) 22-C.Jasmin pushed ob at SDSU 43 for 23 yards (19-W.Reid).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 43(1:01 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 96-E.Kothe.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 43(0:53 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 96-E.Kothe. 96-E.Kothe to SDSU 50 for 7 yards (3-A.McCoy).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - SDGST 50(0:38 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Collins.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - SDGST 50(0:38 - 2nd) 59-B.Heicklen punts 37 yards from SDSU 50 Downed at the CMC 13. Penalty on CMC 10-M.Braswell Personal Foul 6 yards enforced at CMC 13.
SDGST
Aztecs
- Punt (4 plays, 34 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 95-A.Jennings kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to SDSU End Zone. touchback.
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 15-J.Byrd to CMC 46 for 29 yards (6-D.Jamison).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 46(14:22 - 3rd) 15-J.Byrd to CMC 45 for 1 yard (7-M.Oliver).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - SDGST 45(13:55 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 15-J.Byrd. 15-J.Byrd to CMC 41 for 4 yards (8-T.Brown).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SDGST 41(13:31 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - SDGST 41(13:25 - 3rd) 59-B.Heicklen punts 41 yards from CMC 41 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
CMICH
Chippewas
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 20(13:25 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 24 for 4 yards (36-D.Johnson).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 24(12:55 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady to CMC 22 for -2 yards (44-K.Tezino).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CMICH 22(12:21 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Scott.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - CMICH 22(12:13 - 3rd) 63-B.Buell punts 36 yards from CMC 22 to SDSU 42 fair catch by 45-J.Matthews.
SDGST
Aztecs
- TD (5 plays, 58 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 42(12:04 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith pushed ob at CMC 40 for 18 yards (10-M.Braswell).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 40(11:32 - 3rd) 26-K.Williams to CMC 21 for 19 yards (25-D.McNary).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 21(10:40 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Bellinger. Penalty on CMC 10-M.Braswell Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CMC 21. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 6 - SDGST 6(10:33 - 3rd) 15-J.Byrd to CMC 2 for 4 yards (3-A.McCoy9-B.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - SDGST 2(9:57 - 3rd) 15-J.Byrd runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:51 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
CMICH
Chippewas
- Punt (4 plays, -11 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:51 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(9:51 - 3rd) Penalty on CMC 32-T.Cornick Unnecessary roughness 12 yards enforced at CMC 25.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 13(9:51 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 14 for 1 yard (69-S.Hines).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CMICH 14(9:21 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Raimann.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - CMICH 14(9:12 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Ward.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - CMICH 14(9:05 - 3rd) 63-B.Buell punts 25 yards from CMC 14 out of bounds at the CMC 39.
SDGST
Aztecs
- TD (6 plays, 54 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 39(8:58 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew sacked at CMC 43 for -4 yards (17-G.Douglas).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - SDGST 43(8:17 - 3rd) 26-K.Williams to CMC 40 for 3 yards (45-T.Hairston).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - SDGST 40(7:42 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Richardson. Penalty on CMC 25-D.McNary Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CMC 40. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(7:32 - 3rd) 26-K.Williams to CMC 23 for 2 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - SDGST 23(7:05 - 3rd) Penalty on SDSU 13-I.Richardson Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at CMC 23.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 23 - SDGST 38(7:05 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 80-T.Sullivan. 80-T.Sullivan to CMC 29 for 9 yards (25-D.McNary).
|+29 YD
|
3 & 14 - SDGST 29(6:32 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 80-T.Sullivan. 80-T.Sullivan runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:24 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
CMICH
Chippewas
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:24 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(6:24 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady to CMC 26 for 1 yard (65-C.Thomas).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - CMICH 26(5:50 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 34 for 8 yards (36-D.Johnson).
|+66 YD
|
3 & 1 - CMICH 34(5:23 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(5:13 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to SDSU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
SDGST
Aztecs
- Interception (4 plays, 38 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:13 - 3rd) 95-A.Jennings kicks 60 yards from CMC 35. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 24 for 19 yards (3-A.McCoy59-T.Brown).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 24(5:05 - 3rd) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 27 for 3 yards (8-T.Brown).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - SDGST 27(4:28 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 15-J.Byrd. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 36 for 9 yards (6-D.Jamison).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 36(3:59 - 3rd) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 35 for -1 yard (8-T.Brown34-A.Siddiq).
|Int
|
2 & 11 - SDGST 35(3:20 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-A.McCoy at SDSU 38. 3-A.McCoy to SDSU 38 for no gain.
CMICH
Chippewas
- Downs (4 plays, -20 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 38(3:15 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 4-K.Lewis.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 38(3:10 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to SDSU 35 for 3 yards (54-C.McDonald44-K.Tezino).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CMICH 35(3:10 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Scott.
|Sack
|
4 & 7 - CMICH 35(2:31 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady sacked at SDSU 42 for -7 yards (23-D.Hall).
CMICH
Chippewas
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:42 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(1:42 - 3rd) 7-T.Lazzaro to CMC 27 for 2 yards (14-T.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CMICH 27(1:08 - 3rd) 7-T.Lazzaro incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - CMICH 27(1:00 - 3rd) 7-T.Lazzaro scrambles to CMC 30 for 3 yards (54-C.McDonald).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CMICH 30(0:10 - 3rd) 63-B.Buell punts 48 yards from CMC 30. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 22 for no gain.
SDGST
Aztecs
- Punt (11 plays, 36 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 22(0:44 - 3rd) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 21 for -1 yard (7-M.Oliver).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - SDGST 21(15:00 - 4th) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 29 for 8 yards (10-M.Braswell). Penalty on SDSU 56-D.Gudino Holding 10 yards enforced at SDSU 21. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 21 - SDGST 11(14:35 - 4th) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 26 for 15 yards (6-D.Jamison).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - SDGST 26(14:25 - 4th) Penalty on CMC 6-D.Jamison Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SDSU 26. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 41(14:19 - 4th) 22-C.Jasmin to SDSU 46 for 5 yards (8-T.Brown10-M.Braswell).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - SDGST 46(13:38 - 4th) Penalty on SDSU 71-K.Spalding False start 5 yards enforced at SDSU 46. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 41(13:18 - 4th) 22-C.Jasmin to SDSU 48 for 7 yards (8-T.Brown).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - SDGST 48(12:38 - 4th) 22-C.Jasmin to CMC 45 for 7 yards (20-G.Kreski).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 45(11:53 - 4th) 15-J.Byrd to CMC 36 for 9 yards.
|-6 YD
|
2 & 1 - SDGST 36(11:00 - 4th) 88-D.Bellinger to CMC 42 for -6 yards (59-T.Brown92-J.Bristol).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - SDGST 42(10:25 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - SDGST 42(10:20 - 4th) 59-B.Heicklen punts 42 yards from CMC 42 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
CMICH
Chippewas
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 20(10:07 - 4th) 10-D.Richardson complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to CMC 21 for 1 yard.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - CMICH 21(9:36 - 4th) 5-J.Ward to CMC 26 for 5 yards (23-D.Hall).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - CMICH 26(8:59 - 4th) 10-D.Richardson scrambles to CMC 29 for 3 yards (54-C.McDonald).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - CMICH 29(8:20 - 4th) 63-B.Buell punts 42 yards from CMC 29 to SDSU 29 fair catch by 45-J.Matthews.
SDGST
Aztecs
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 29(8:11 - 4th) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 30 for 1 yard (34-A.Siddiq).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - SDGST 30(7:27 - 4th) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 33 for 3 yards (7-M.Oliver).
|-5 YD
|
3 & 6 - SDGST 33(6:36 - 4th) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 28 for -5 yards (45-T.Hairston).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - SDGST 28(5:52 - 4th) 59-B.Heicklen punts 53 yards from SDSU 28. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 16 for -3 yards (22-C.Jasmin). Penalty on CMC 9-B.Brown Holding 8 yards enforced at CMC 16.
SDGST
Aztecs
- Fumble (3 plays, -2 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:16 - 4th) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(5:16 - 4th) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(5:16 - 4th) 5-J.Ward to CMC 26 for 1 yard (33-P.McMorris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SDGST 26(4:46 - 4th) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 33-K.Gwilly.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - SDGST 26(4:41 - 4th) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - SDGST 26(4:35 - 4th) 63-B.Buell punts 33 yards from CMC 26 out of bounds at the SDSU 41.
SDGST
Aztecs
- End of Game (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 41(4:25 - 4th) 24-Z.Thomas to SDSU 42 for 1 yard (70-M.Diallo34-A.Siddiq).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 9 - SDGST 42(3:48 - 4th) 24-Z.Thomas to SDSU 39 for -3 yards (71-R.Stuart34-A.Siddiq).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - SDGST 39(3:03 - 4th) 24-Z.Thomas to SDSU 39 for no gain (20-G.Kreski).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - SDGST 39(2:18 - 4th) 59-B.Heicklen punts 53 yards from SDSU 39. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 6 FUMBLES. 22-C.Jasmin to CMC 6 for no gain.