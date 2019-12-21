|
|
|BOISE
|WASH
Huskies smash Broncos in Las Vegas Bowl, Petersen's finale
LAS VEGAS (AP) Jacob Eason threw for 210 yards and a touchdown and Washington sent out coach Chris Petersen with a 38-7 victory over No. 18 Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday night.
Richard Newton rushed for 69 yards with a short touchdown run and threw a touchdown pass for the Huskies (8-5). They capped an erratic season with a dominant finale for Petersen - who left Boise State to coach Washington - after he announced Dec. 2 he was stepping down after six seasons. Myles Bryant and Elijah Molden had interceptions, and coordinator Jimmy Lake's defense allowed 266 yards. Lake is taking over as head coach.
Jaylon Henderson threw for 48 yards and a touchdown for the Broncos (12-2). They lost for the first time in five appearances in the Las Vegas Bowl. Henderson replaced Hank Bachmeier in the second half after the freshman threw his second interception.
The Huskies jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead behind a methodical offense and suffocating defense. Bachmeier threw a pass up for grabs on the opening possession that was easily picked off by Bryant, and Andre Baccellia took a slant from Eason 17 yards into the end zone for the opening score.
Salvon Ahmed made it 14-0 in the second quarter with an 8-yard touchdown run to cap a 13-play march, and Peyton Henry kicked a 32-yard field goal as the half ended. Eason threw a 26-yard pass to Marquis Spiker on the first play of the drive, the longest gain of the half and one of two plays for either team that gained 20 yards.
Molden picked off a screen pass by Bachmeier, with Washington going up 24-0 early in the third quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run by Newton.
Henderson came in and got the Broncos on the board with a 10-yard screen pass to George Holani.
Bachmeier, who started the first seven games before sustaining a hip injury against Hawaii, was 15 of 26 for 119 yards.
Newton threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Terrell Bynum early in the fourth quarter, and Ahmed capped the rout with his second touchdown run from 12 yards out with 2:29 remaining.
THE TAKEAWAY
Boise State: The offense had no answers, but the biggest question will be about coach Bryan Harsin deciding to go with Bachmeier after Henderson had played so well down the stretch. Both interceptions came on throws Bachmeier should not have made, and the first allowed Washington's offense to build confidence early. The Broncos defense had three sacks and nine tackles for loss, but they could never come up with a truly game-changing play.
Washington: The Huskies were clearly fired up to give Petersen a memorable finale, capping his tenure with a record of 55-26 in six seasons. It was also one of their most complete performances in an up-and-down season, with the offense proving to be efficient enough to complement a tenacious defensive effort. Petersen got the Huskies back to the upper echelon of West Coast football by winning two Pac-12 titles and leaves a strong foundation behind for Lake.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
It might be dicey after the blowout loss, but Boise State's overall body of work in a solid Mountain West Conference should be enough to be ranked in the final poll. Washington could merit consideration in the preseason AP Top 25.
UP NEXT
Boise State: The Broncos will have to rebuild on both lines of scrimmage, but they will be strong favorites to win the Mountain West for the third time in four seasons and the top challenger to dethrone the American Athletic Conference for the automatic bid to a New Year's Six bowl. Boise State will open the 2020 season by hosting Georgia Southern on Sept. 5.
Washington: Lake will have to decide whether to make changes to the offensive coaching staff, but the Huskies will have the personnel to challenge Oregon in the Pac-12 North, especially if Eason returns for his redshirt senior season. Washington opens next season by hosting Michigan on Sept. 5 in what will be one of the Pac-12's marquee nonconference games.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|22
|Rushing
|7
|9
|Passing
|9
|12
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|7-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|266
|329
|Total Plays
|59
|68
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|78
|118
|Rush Attempts
|22
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|188
|211
|Comp. - Att.
|21-37
|23-33
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-36.6
|4-47.0
|Return Yards
|151
|78
|Punts - Returns
|1-29
|2-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|6-122
|1-19
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-57
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|188
|PASS YDS
|211
|
|
|78
|RUSH YDS
|118
|
|
|266
|TOTAL YDS
|329
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
|H. Bachmeier
|15/26
|119
|0
|2
|
J. Henderson 9 QB
|J. Henderson
|5/10
|48
|1
|0
|
C. Thomas 6 WR
|C. Thomas
|1/1
|21
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|11
|35
|0
|14
|
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
|H. Bachmeier
|2
|20
|0
|14
|
J. Henderson 9 QB
|J. Henderson
|3
|16
|0
|10
|
J. Hightower 16 WR
|J. Hightower
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
R. Mahone 34 RB
|R. Mahone
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|2
|-5
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|6
|3
|38
|0
|21
|
O. Evans 1 WR
|O. Evans
|5
|3
|36
|0
|21
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|5
|3
|27
|1
|10
|
C. Thomas 6 WR
|C. Thomas
|4
|3
|23
|0
|10
|
J. Hightower 16 WR
|J. Hightower
|6
|3
|20
|0
|12
|
J. Bates 85 TE
|J. Bates
|2
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
S. Cobbs 82 WR
|S. Cobbs
|2
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
G. Collingham 5 TE
|G. Collingham
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Van Buren 21 RB
|A. Van Buren
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Pistone 47 TE
|M. Pistone
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Mahone 34 RB
|R. Mahone
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Nawahine 10 S
|K. Nawahine
|12-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wickersham 25 LB
|B. Wickersham
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Whimpey 44 LB
|R. Whimpey
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hatada 93 DT
|C. Hatada
|4-2
|2.0
|0
|
D. Moa 55 DT
|D. Moa
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Happle 32 S
|J. Happle
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Reed 8 CB
|M. Reed
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Weaver 99 LB
|C. Weaver
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Washington 38 LB
|D. Washington
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Walker 15 CB
|J. Walker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kaniho 28 S
|K. Kaniho
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. LeBeauf 22 CB
|T. LeBeauf
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Igiehon 90 NT
|S. Igiehon
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Buffalo 14 S
|K. Buffalo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Sachse 36 K
|E. Sachse
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Velazquez 46 K
|J. Velazquez
|5
|36.6
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hightower 16 WR
|J. Hightower
|5
|21.2
|28
|0
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Newton 28 RB
|R. Newton
|15
|69
|1
|13
|
S. Ahmed 26 RB
|S. Ahmed
|6
|20
|2
|12
|
C. McClatcher 6 WR
|C. McClatcher
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
K. Pleasant 24 RB
|K. Pleasant
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
S. McGrew 25 RB
|S. McGrew
|3
|6
|0
|2
|
C. Davis 22 RB
|C. Davis
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
J. Eason 10 QB
|J. Eason
|6
|-8
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Bynum 4 WR
|T. Bynum
|6
|5
|67
|1
|22
|
A. Baccellia 5 WR
|A. Baccellia
|4
|3
|34
|1
|17
|
A. Fuller 2 WR
|A. Fuller
|6
|5
|29
|0
|10
|
S. Ahmed 26 RB
|S. Ahmed
|3
|2
|26
|0
|23
|
M. Spiker 8 WR
|M. Spiker
|2
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
S. McGrew 25 RB
|S. McGrew
|3
|3
|25
|0
|12
|
C. Otton 87 TE
|C. Otton
|4
|3
|14
|0
|9
|
C. McClatcher 6 WR
|C. McClatcher
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Chin 82 WR
|J. Chin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Newton 28 RB
|R. Newton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Kizer 86 TE
|J. Kizer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Culp 83 TE
|D. Culp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Wellington 13 LB
|B. Wellington
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Molden 3 DB
|E. Molden
|7-0
|0.0
|1
|
L. Onwuzurike 95 DL
|L. Onwuzurike
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Sirmon 43 LB
|Ja. Sirmon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. McDuffie 22 DB
|T. McDuffie
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bronson 90 DL
|J. Bronson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fuller 2 WR
|A. Fuller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tryon 9 LB
|J. Tryon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rice 41 LB
|M. Rice
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Bowman 55 LB
|R. Bowman
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bryant 5 DB
|M. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Taylor 27 DB
|K. Taylor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 20 WR
|T. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gordon 19 DB
|K. Gordon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Taimani 94 DL
|S. Taimani
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Paama 50 DL
|S. Paama
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 16 DB
|C. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Potoa'e 8 DL
|B. Potoa'e
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Tupuola-fetui 58 LB
|Z. Tupuola-fetui
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bush 36 DB
|D. Bush
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Henry 47 K
|P. Henry
|1/1
|32
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Whitford 32 P
|J. Whitford
|3
|47.3
|1
|54
|
R. Porter 46 P
|R. Porter
|1
|46.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. McClatcher 6 WR
|C. McClatcher
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Fuller 2 WR
|A. Fuller
|2
|1.0
|3
|0
BOISE
Broncos
- Interception (6 plays, 31 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-T.Horn kicks 65 yards from WAS 35. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 17 for 17 yards (5-M.Bryant).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 17(14:55 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 23 for 6 yards (3-E.Molden48-E.Ulofoshio).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - BOISE 23(14:25 - 1st) 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 26 for 3 yards (13-B.Wellington).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - BOISE 26(13:43 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 32 for 6 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio22-T.McDuffie).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 32(13:04 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 33 for 1 yard (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 9 - BOISE 33(12:26 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 85-J.Bates. 85-J.Bates to WAS 47 for 20 yards (22-T.McDuffie).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 47(11:55 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 5-M.Bryant at WAS 22. 5-M.Bryant to WAS 48 for 26 yards.
WASH
Huskies
- TD (12 plays, 52 yards, 6:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 48(11:39 - 1st) 22-C.Davis to WAS 47 for -1 yard (93-C.Hatada).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - WASH 47(11:04 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 25-S.McGrew. 25-S.McGrew to BOISE 46 for 7 yards (99-C.Weaver).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - WASH 46(10:30 - 1st) 28-R.Newton to BOISE 43 for 3 yards (10-K.Nawahine15-J.Walker).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - WASH 43(9:56 - 1st) 10-J.Eason to BOISE 42 for 1 yard (55-D.Moa93-C.Hatada).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 42(9:20 - 1st) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 26-S.Ahmed.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 42(9:14 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 5-A.Baccellia. 5-A.Baccellia to BOISE 32 for 10 yards (26-A.Williams).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 32(8:44 - 1st) 26-S.Ahmed to BOISE 33 for -1 yard (55-D.Moa).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - WASH 33(8:10 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton to BOISE 26 for 7 yards (25-B.Wickersham).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - WASH 26(7:29 - 1st) 28-R.Newton to BOISE 21 for 5 yards (10-K.Nawahine).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 21(6:56 - 1st) 26-S.Ahmed to BOISE 19 for 2 yards (15-J.Walker44-R.Whimpey).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - WASH 19(6:22 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 6-C.McClatcher. 6-C.McClatcher to BOISE 17 for 2 yards (25-B.Wickersham).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 6 - WASH 17(5:38 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 5-A.Baccellia. 5-A.Baccellia runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:32 - 1st) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.
BOISE
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:32 - 1st) 37-T.Horn kicks 64 yards from WAS 35. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 19 for 18 yards (6-C.McClatcher).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 19(5:26 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson to BOISE 17 for -2 yards (55-R.Bowman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - BOISE 17(4:40 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 47-M.Pistone. 47-M.Pistone to BOISE 17 for no gain (3-E.Molden).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - BOISE 17(4:00 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 1-O.Evans.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - BOISE 17(3:53 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez punts 37 yards from BOISE 17 Downed at the WAS 46.
WASH
Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 46(3:41 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum to BOISE 49 for 5 yards (10-K.Nawahine).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - WASH 49(3:25 - 1st) 10-J.Eason to BOISE 50 for -1 yard (93-C.Hatada).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WASH 50(2:44 - 1st) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 5-A.Baccellia.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - WASH 50(2:40 - 1st) 46-R.Porter punts 46 yards from BOISE 50 Downed at the BOISE 4.
BOISE
Broncos
- Punt (10 plays, 33 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 4(2:31 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 7 for 3 yards (90-J.Bronson95-L.Onwuzurike).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - BOISE 7(1:52 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 5-G.Collingham. 5-G.Collingham to BOISE 14 for 7 yards (13-B.Wellington).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 14(1:29 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 14(1:23 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 26 for 12 yards (27-K.Taylor).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 26(0:46 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 27 for 1 yard (13-B.Wellington58-Z.Tupuola-Fetui).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - BOISE 27(15:00 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani to BOISE 35 for 8 yards (3-E.Molden).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - BOISE 35(14:17 - 2nd) 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 39 for 4 yards (13-B.Wellington48-E.Ulofoshio).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 39(13:40 - 2nd) 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 37 for -2 yards (2-A.Fuller8-B.Potoa'e).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - BOISE 37(13:04 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 1-O.Evans.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - BOISE 37(12:55 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Bates.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - BOISE 37(12:50 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez punts 40 yards from BOISE 37. 2-A.Fuller to WAS 26 for 3 yards (28-K.Kaniho48-B.DeRose).
WASH
Huskies
- TD (13 plays, 74 yards, 5:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 26(12:39 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 2-A.Fuller. 2-A.Fuller to WAS 34 for 8 yards (10-K.Nawahine).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - WASH 34(12:02 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 28-R.Newton.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - WASH 34(11:55 - 2nd) 28-R.Newton to WAS 38 for 4 yards (26-A.Williams).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 38(11:20 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 2-A.Fuller. 2-A.Fuller to WAS 48 for 10 yards (10-K.Nawahine).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 48(10:45 - 2nd) 28-R.Newton to WAS 46 for -2 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 12 - WASH 46(10:08 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 5-A.Baccellia. 5-A.Baccellia to BOISE 47 for 7 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - WASH 47(9:27 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 2-A.Fuller. 2-A.Fuller to BOISE 40 for 7 yards (38-D.Washington).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 40(8:55 - 2nd) 25-S.McGrew to BOISE 38 for 2 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WASH 38(8:17 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Culp.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - WASH 38(8:13 - 2nd) 28-R.Newton to BOISE 26 for 12 yards (32-J.Happle).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 26(7:38 - 2nd) 6-C.McClatcher to BOISE 8 for 18 yards (10-K.Nawahine44-R.Whimpey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - WASH 8(6:59 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Bynum.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - WASH 8(6:54 - 2nd) 26-S.Ahmed runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:46 - 2nd) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.
BOISE
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:46 - 2nd) 37-T.Horn kicks 60 yards from WAS 35. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 33 for 28 yards (3-E.Molden).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 33(6:40 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 34 for 1 yard (95-L.Onwuzurike).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - BOISE 34(6:03 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 82-S.Cobbs. 82-S.Cobbs to BOISE 40 for 6 yards (13-B.Wellington22-T.McDuffie).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - BOISE 40(5:18 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 34-R.Mahone.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - BOISE 40(5:12 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez punts 41 yards from BOISE 40. 2-A.Fuller to WAS 18 for -1 yard (42-D.Cantrell).
WASH
Huskies
- Punt (8 plays, 27 yards, 3:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 18(5:01 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 26-S.Ahmed. 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 21 for 3 yards (25-B.Wickersham90-S.Igiehon).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - WASH 21(4:34 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton to WAS 19 for -2 yards (90-S.Igiehon).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - WASH 19(3:46 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 5-A.Baccellia. Penalty on BOISE 26-A.Williams Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WAS 19. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 34(3:39 - 2nd) 25-S.McGrew to WAS 36 for 2 yards (10-K.Nawahine90-S.Igiehon).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - WASH 36(3:02 - 2nd) 24-K.Pleasant to WAS 45 for 9 yards (8-M.Reed10-K.Nawahine).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 45(2:26 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Spiker.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 45(2:21 - 2nd) 28-R.Newton to WAS 43 for -2 yards (93-C.Hatada).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 12 - WASH 43(1:38 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 2-A.Fuller. 2-A.Fuller to WAS 45 for 2 yards (25-B.Wickersham32-J.Happle).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - WASH 45(1:32 - 2nd) 32-J.Whitford punts 54 yards from WAS 45 Downed at the BOISE 1.
BOISE
Broncos
- Punt (5 plays, 22 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 1(1:20 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 6 for 5 yards (13-B.Wellington).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - BOISE 6(0:57 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani to BOISE 15 for 9 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio55-R.Bowman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 15(0:46 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 24-G.Holani.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 15(0:40 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 23 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - BOISE 23(0:34 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Hightower.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - BOISE 23(0:30 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez punts 33 yards from BOISE 23 to WAS 44 fair catch by 2-A.Fuller.
WASH
Huskies
- Halftime (3 plays, 41 yards, 0:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 44(0:23 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 8-M.Spiker. 8-M.Spiker to BOISE 30 for 26 yards (10-K.Nawahine8-M.Reed).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 30(0:14 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 25-S.McGrew. 25-S.McGrew to BOISE 24 for 6 yards (10-K.Nawahine).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - WASH 24(0:08 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton to BOISE 15 for 9 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
|Field Goal
|
1 & 10 - WASH 15(0:03 - 2nd) 47-P.Henry 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
WASH
Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 62 yards from BOISE 35. 6-C.McClatcher to WAS 22 for 19 yards (33-J.Skinner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 22(14:54 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Chin.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 22(14:47 - 3rd) 24-K.Pleasant to WAS 27 for 5 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - WASH 27(14:21 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason sacked at WAS 22 for -5 yards (93-C.Hatada).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - WASH 22(13:40 - 3rd) 32-J.Whitford punts 47 yards from WAS 22 to BOISE 31 fair catch by 26-A.Williams.
BOISE
Broncos
- Interception (5 plays, 45 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 31(13:31 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 45 for 14 yards (5-M.Bryant27-K.Taylor).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 45(12:57 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 47 for 2 yards (43-J.Sirmon).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 8 - BOISE 47(12:26 - 3rd) 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 44 for -3 yards.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 11 - BOISE 44(11:52 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to WAS 44 for 12 yards (19-K.Gordon).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 44(11:21 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 24-G.Holani INTERCEPTED by 3-E.Molden at WAS 45. 3-E.Molden to BOISE 24 for 31 yards (24-G.Holani19-H.Bachmeier).
WASH
Huskies
- TD (3 plays, 24 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 24(11:11 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Otton.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 24(11:06 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum to BOISE 2 for 22 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - WASH 2(10:28 - 3rd) 28-R.Newton runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:22 - 3rd) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.
BOISE
Broncos
- TD (13 plays, 77 yards, 5:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:22 - 3rd) 37-T.Horn kicks 64 yards from WAS 35. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 23 for 22 yards (6-C.McClatcher).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 23(10:14 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 44 for 21 yards (3-E.Molden).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 44(9:52 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 82-S.Cobbs. 82-S.Cobbs to WAS 49 for 7 yards (13-B.Wellington).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - BOISE 49(9:31 - 3rd) 34-R.Mahone to WAS 45 for 4 yards (94-S.Taimani).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 45(9:12 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 45(9:05 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to WAS 46 for -1 yard (95-L.Onwuzurike).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 11 - BOISE 46(8:26 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson scrambles to WAS 38 for 8 yards (3-E.Molden).
|+21 YD
|
4 & 3 - BOISE 38(7:59 - 3rd) 6-C.Thomas complete to 1-O.Evans. 1-O.Evans to WAS 17 for 21 yards (13-B.Wellington).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 17(7:29 - 3rd) Team penalty on BOISE Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at WAS 17. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 15 - BOISE 22(7:09 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 1-O.Evans. 1-O.Evans to WAS 16 for 6 yards (22-T.McDuffie).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - BOISE 16(6:27 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson to WAS 6 for 10 yards (3-E.Molden43-J.Sirmon).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - BOISE 6(5:53 - 3rd) 34-R.Mahone to WAS 5 for 1 yard (43-J.Sirmon90-J.Bronson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - BOISE 5(5:08 - 3rd) Penalty on BOISE 76-E.Cleveland False start 5 yards enforced at WAS 5. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 10(4:51 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:44 - 3rd) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
WASH
Huskies
- Punt (6 plays, 9 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:44 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to WAS End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 25(4:44 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Kizer.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 25(4:37 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason complete to 2-A.Fuller. 2-A.Fuller to WAS 27 for 2 yards.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - WASH 27(4:00 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum to WAS 36 for 9 yards (26-A.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 36(3:04 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Fuller.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 36(2:56 - 3rd) 28-R.Newton to WAS 41 for 5 yards (10-K.Nawahine).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - WASH 41(2:14 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason sacked at WAS 34 for -7 yards (38-D.Washington).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - WASH 34(1:38 - 3rd) 32-J.Whitford punts 41 yards from WAS 34. 26-A.Williams to WAS 46 for 29 yards (8-B.Potoa'e).
BOISE
Broncos
- Downs (4 plays, 6 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 46(1:24 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to WAS 43 for 3 yards (9-J.Tryon95-L.Onwuzurike).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - BOISE 43(0:42 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to WAS 39 for 4 yards (16-C.Williams).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 3 - BOISE 39(15:00 - 4th) 24-G.Holani to WAS 40 for -1 yard (95-L.Onwuzurike55-R.Bowman).
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - BOISE 40(14:17 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
WASH
Huskies
- TD (7 plays, 60 yards, 3:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 40(14:11 - 4th) 10-J.Eason complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum to BOISE 42 for 18 yards (8-M.Reed).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 42(13:33 - 4th) 25-S.McGrew to BOISE 40 for 2 yards (25-B.Wickersham44-R.Whimpey).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 8 - WASH 40(12:54 - 4th) 10-J.Eason complete to 26-S.Ahmed. 26-S.Ahmed to BOISE 17 for 23 yards (10-K.Nawahine).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WASH 17(12:17 - 4th) 22-C.Davis runs 17 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on WAS 76-L.Wattenberg Holding 10 yards enforced at BOISE 17. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 20 - WASH 27(12:10 - 4th) 10-J.Eason scrambles to BOISE 24 for 3 yards (99-C.Weaver).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 17 - WASH 24(11:27 - 4th) 28-R.Newton to BOISE 13 for 11 yards (22-T.LeBeauf).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - WASH 13(10:50 - 4th) 28-R.Newton complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:44 - 4th) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.
BOISE
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:44 - 4th) 37-T.Horn kicks 63 yards from WAS 35. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 23 for 21 yards (23-B.McKinney).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 23(10:36 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Hightower.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 23(10:31 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Thomas.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BOISE 23(10:24 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Collingham.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - BOISE 23(10:19 - 4th) 46-J.Velazquez punts 32 yards from BOISE 23 out of bounds at the WAS 45.
WASH
Huskies
- TD (11 plays, 55 yards, 7:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 45(10:08 - 4th) 28-R.Newton to BOISE 42 for 13 yards (32-J.Happle).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 42(9:25 - 4th) 28-R.Newton to BOISE 34 for 8 yards (8-M.Reed).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - WASH 34(8:39 - 4th) 26-S.Ahmed to BOISE 36 for -2 yards (14-K.Buffalo).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - WASH 36(7:53 - 4th) 26-S.Ahmed to BOISE 35 for 1 yard (44-R.Whimpey).
|+12 YD
|
4 & 3 - WASH 35(7:07 - 4th) 10-J.Eason complete to 25-S.McGrew. 25-S.McGrew to BOISE 23 for 12 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 23(6:21 - 4th) 28-R.Newton to BOISE 19 for 4 yards (25-B.Wickersham44-R.Whimpey).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - WASH 19(5:38 - 4th) 28-R.Newton to BOISE 15 for 4 yards (55-D.Moa).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - WASH 15(4:50 - 4th) 28-R.Newton to BOISE 14 for 1 yard (32-J.Happle44-R.Whimpey).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - WASH 14(4:03 - 4th) 10-J.Eason to BOISE 13 for 1 yard (55-D.Moa90-S.Igiehon).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 13(3:22 - 4th) 28-R.Newton to BOISE 12 for 1 yard (10-K.Nawahine93-C.Hatada).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - WASH 12(2:36 - 4th) 26-S.Ahmed runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:29 - 4th) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.
BOISE
Broncos
- Fumble (9 plays, 52 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:29 - 4th) 37-T.Horn kicks 44 yards from WAS 35. 24-G.Holani to BOISE 37 for 16 yards (27-K.Taylor).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 37(2:23 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 1-O.Evans. 1-O.Evans to BOISE 46 for 9 yards (41-M.Rice).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - BOISE 46(1:52 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier scrambles to WAS 48 for 6 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 48(1:32 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 21-A.Van Buren. 21-A.Van Buren to WAS 44 for 4 yards (50-S.Paama).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - BOISE 44(1:02 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to WAS 35 for 9 yards.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 35(0:56 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier scrambles to WAS 21 for 14 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 21(0:47 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to WAS 11 for 10 yards (20-T.Jones36-D.Bush).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 11(0:35 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Hightower.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 11(0:28 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BOISE 11(0:23 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower to WAS 11 FUMBLES (3-E.Molden). 43-J.Sirmon to BOISE 35 for 54 yards (2-K.Shakir).
