Drive Chart
BOISE
WASH

No Text

Huskies smash Broncos in Las Vegas Bowl, Petersen's finale

  • AP
  • Dec 21, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) Jacob Eason threw for 210 yards and a touchdown and Washington sent out coach Chris Petersen with a 38-7 victory over No. 18 Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday night.

Richard Newton rushed for 69 yards with a short touchdown run and threw a touchdown pass for the Huskies (8-5). They capped an erratic season with a dominant finale for Petersen - who left Boise State to coach Washington - after he announced Dec. 2 he was stepping down after six seasons. Myles Bryant and Elijah Molden had interceptions, and coordinator Jimmy Lake's defense allowed 266 yards. Lake is taking over as head coach.

Jaylon Henderson threw for 48 yards and a touchdown for the Broncos (12-2). They lost for the first time in five appearances in the Las Vegas Bowl. Henderson replaced Hank Bachmeier in the second half after the freshman threw his second interception.

The Huskies jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead behind a methodical offense and suffocating defense. Bachmeier threw a pass up for grabs on the opening possession that was easily picked off by Bryant, and Andre Baccellia took a slant from Eason 17 yards into the end zone for the opening score.

Salvon Ahmed made it 14-0 in the second quarter with an 8-yard touchdown run to cap a 13-play march, and Peyton Henry kicked a 32-yard field goal as the half ended. Eason threw a 26-yard pass to Marquis Spiker on the first play of the drive, the longest gain of the half and one of two plays for either team that gained 20 yards.

Molden picked off a screen pass by Bachmeier, with Washington going up 24-0 early in the third quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run by Newton.

Henderson came in and got the Broncos on the board with a 10-yard screen pass to George Holani.

Bachmeier, who started the first seven games before sustaining a hip injury against Hawaii, was 15 of 26 for 119 yards.

Newton threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Terrell Bynum early in the fourth quarter, and Ahmed capped the rout with his second touchdown run from 12 yards out with 2:29 remaining.

THE TAKEAWAY

Boise State: The offense had no answers, but the biggest question will be about coach Bryan Harsin deciding to go with Bachmeier after Henderson had played so well down the stretch. Both interceptions came on throws Bachmeier should not have made, and the first allowed Washington's offense to build confidence early. The Broncos defense had three sacks and nine tackles for loss, but they could never come up with a truly game-changing play.

Washington: The Huskies were clearly fired up to give Petersen a memorable finale, capping his tenure with a record of 55-26 in six seasons. It was also one of their most complete performances in an up-and-down season, with the offense proving to be efficient enough to complement a tenacious defensive effort. Petersen got the Huskies back to the upper echelon of West Coast football by winning two Pac-12 titles and leaves a strong foundation behind for Lake.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

It might be dicey after the blowout loss, but Boise State's overall body of work in a solid Mountain West Conference should be enough to be ranked in the final poll. Washington could merit consideration in the preseason AP Top 25.

UP NEXT

Boise State: The Broncos will have to rebuild on both lines of scrimmage, but they will be strong favorites to win the Mountain West for the third time in four seasons and the top challenger to dethrone the American Athletic Conference for the automatic bid to a New Year's Six bowl. Boise State will open the 2020 season by hosting Georgia Southern on Sept. 5.

Washington: Lake will have to decide whether to make changes to the offensive coaching staff, but the Huskies will have the personnel to challenge Oregon in the Pac-12 North, especially if Eason returns for his redshirt senior season. Washington opens next season by hosting Michigan on Sept. 5 in what will be one of the Pac-12's marquee nonconference games.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
Touchdown 5:38
10-J.Eason complete to 5-A.Baccellia. 5-A.Baccellia runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
52
yds
06:07
pos
0
6
Point After TD 5:32
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 6:54
26-S.Ahmed runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
74
yds
05:53
pos
0
13
Point After TD 6:46
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Field Goal 0:03
47-P.Henry 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
41
yds
00:20
pos
0
17
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 10:28
28-R.Newton runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
24
yds
00:49
pos
0
23
Point After TD 10:22
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
24
Touchdown 4:51
9-J.Henderson complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
87
yds
05:38
pos
6
24
Point After TD 4:44
36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
24
4th Quarter
Touchdown 10:50
28-R.Newton complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
70
yds
03:27
pos
7
30
Point After TD 10:44
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
31
Touchdown 2:36
26-S.Ahmed runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
55
yds
07:39
pos
7
37
Point After TD 2:29
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
38
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 22
Rushing 7 9
Passing 9 12
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 3-11 7-14
4th Down Conv 1-2 3-3
Total Net Yards 266 329
Total Plays 59 68
Avg Gain 4.5 4.8
Net Yards Rushing 78 118
Rush Attempts 22 35
Avg Rush Yards 3.5 3.4
Net Yards Passing 188 211
Comp. - Att. 21-37 23-33
Yards Per Pass 5.1 6.4
Penalties - Yards 3-25 1-10
Touchdowns 1 5
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 5-36.6 4-47.0
Return Yards 151 78
Punts - Returns 1-29 2-2
Kickoffs - Returns 6-122 1-19
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-57
Safeties 0 0
1234T
19 Boise State 12-2 00707
Washington 8-5 71071438
Sam Boyd Stadium Las Vegas, Nevada
 188 PASS YDS 211
78 RUSH YDS 118
266 TOTAL YDS 329
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.7% 119 0 2 80.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.7% 119 0 2 80.8
H. Bachmeier 15/26 119 0 2
J. Henderson 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 48 1 0 123.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 48 1 0 123.3
J. Henderson 5/10 48 1 0
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 21 0 0 276.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 21 0 0 276.4
C. Thomas 1/1 21 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Holani 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 35 0
G. Holani 11 35 0 14
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 20 0
H. Bachmeier 2 20 0 14
J. Henderson 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
J. Henderson 3 16 0 10
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
J. Hightower 2 7 0 4
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
R. Mahone 2 5 0 4
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -5 0
K. Shakir 2 -5 0 -2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 38 0
K. Shakir 6 3 38 0 21
O. Evans 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 0
O. Evans 5 3 36 0 21
G. Holani 24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 27 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 1
G. Holani 5 3 27 1 10
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
C. Thomas 4 3 23 0 10
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
J. Hightower 6 3 20 0 12
J. Bates 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
J. Bates 2 1 20 0 20
S. Cobbs 82 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
S. Cobbs 2 2 13 0 7
G. Collingham 5 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
G. Collingham 2 1 7 0 7
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
A. Van Buren 1 1 4 0 4
M. Pistone 47 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
M. Pistone 1 1 0 0 0
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Mahone 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Nawahine 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-1 0 0.0
K. Nawahine 12-1 0.0 0
B. Wickersham 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
B. Wickersham 6-0 0.0 0
R. Whimpey 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-5 0 0.0
R. Whimpey 6-5 0.0 0
C. Hatada 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 2.0
C. Hatada 4-2 2.0 0
D. Moa 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Moa 4-0 0.0 0
J. Happle 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Happle 3-1 0.0 0
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Williams 3-0 0.0 0
M. Reed 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Reed 3-1 0.0 0
C. Weaver 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Weaver 2-0 0.0 0
D. Washington 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
D. Washington 2-0 1.0 0
J. Walker 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Walker 1-1 0.0 0
K. Kaniho 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Kaniho 1-0 0.0 0
T. LeBeauf 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. LeBeauf 1-0 0.0 0
S. Igiehon 90 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
S. Igiehon 1-3 0.0 0
K. Buffalo 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Buffalo 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Sachse 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
E. Sachse 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Velazquez 46 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 36.6 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 36.6 1
J. Velazquez 5 36.6 1 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 21.2 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 21.2 28 0
J. Hightower 5 21.2 28 0
G. Holani 24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
G. Holani 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 29.0 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 29.0 29 0
A. Williams 1 29.0 29 0
Washington
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Eason 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.8% 210 1 0 134.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.8% 210 1 0 134.2
J. Eason 22/32 210 1 0
R. Newton 28 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 13 1 0 539.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 13 1 0 539.2
R. Newton 1/1 13 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Newton 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 69 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 69 1
R. Newton 15 69 1 13
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 20 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 20 2
S. Ahmed 6 20 2 12
C. McClatcher 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 18 0
C. McClatcher 1 18 0 18
K. Pleasant 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
K. Pleasant 2 14 0 9
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
S. McGrew 3 6 0 2
C. Davis 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
C. Davis 1 -1 0 -1
J. Eason 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -8 0
J. Eason 6 -8 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Bynum 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 67 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 67 1
T. Bynum 6 5 67 1 22
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 34 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 1
A. Baccellia 4 3 34 1 17
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 29 0
A. Fuller 6 5 29 0 10
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 0
S. Ahmed 3 2 26 0 23
M. Spiker 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
M. Spiker 2 1 26 0 26
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
S. McGrew 3 3 25 0 12
C. Otton 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 0
C. Otton 4 3 14 0 9
C. McClatcher 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
C. McClatcher 1 1 2 0 2
J. Chin 82 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Chin 1 0 0 0 0
R. Newton 28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Newton 1 0 0 0 0
J. Kizer 86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Kizer 1 0 0 0 0
D. Culp 83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Culp 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Wellington 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
B. Wellington 8-0 0.0 0
E. Molden 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
E. Molden 7-0 0.0 1
L. Onwuzurike 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
L. Onwuzurike 3-2 0.0 0
Ja. Sirmon 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Ja. Sirmon 2-1 0.0 0
T. McDuffie 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. McDuffie 2-2 0.0 0
J. Bronson 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Bronson 1-1 0.0 0
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Fuller 1-0 0.0 0
J. Tryon 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Tryon 1-0 0.0 0
M. Rice 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Rice 1-0 0.0 0
R. Bowman 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
R. Bowman 1-2 0.0 0
M. Bryant 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
M. Bryant 1-0 0.0 1
K. Taylor 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Taylor 1-1 0.0 0
T. Jones 20 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
K. Gordon 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Gordon 1-0 0.0 0
S. Taimani 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Taimani 1-0 0.0 0
S. Paama 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Paama 1-0 0.0 0
C. Williams 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
B. Potoa'e 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Potoa'e 0-1 0.0 0
Z. Tupuola-fetui 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Z. Tupuola-fetui 0-1 0.0 0
D. Bush 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Bush 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. Henry 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
P. Henry 1/1 32 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Whitford 32 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 47.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 47.3 1
J. Whitford 3 47.3 1 54
R. Porter 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 46.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 46.0 1
R. Porter 1 46.0 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. McClatcher 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
C. McClatcher 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 1.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 1.0 3 0
A. Fuller 2 1.0 3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BOISE 17 3:05 6 31 INT
5:32 BOISE 19 1:39 3 -2 Punt
2:31 BOISE 4 1:45 10 33 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:46 BOISE 33 1:34 3 7 Punt
1:20 BOISE 1 0:50 5 22 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:31 BOISE 31 2:10 5 45 INT
10:22 BOISE 23 5:38 13 77 TD
1:24 WASH 46 0:42 4 6 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:44 BOISE 23 0:25 3 0 Punt
2:29 BOISE 37 2:06 9 52 Fumble
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:39 WASH 48 6:07 12 52 TD
3:41 WASH 46 0:00 1 20
3:41 WASH 46 1:01 3 4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:39 WASH 26 5:53 13 74 TD
5:01 WASH 18 3:29 8 27 Punt
0:23 WASH 44 0:20 3 41 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WASH 22 1:20 3 0 Punt
11:11 BOISE 24 0:49 3 24 TD
4:44 WASH 25 3:06 6 9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:11 WASH 40 3:27 7 60 TD
10:08 WASH 45 7:39 11 55 TD
0:08 BOISE 35 0:00 1 0 Game

BOISE Broncos  - Interception (6 plays, 31 yards, 3:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 37-T.Horn kicks 65 yards from WAS 35. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 17 for 17 yards (5-M.Bryant).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 17
(14:55 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 23 for 6 yards (3-E.Molden48-E.Ulofoshio).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - BOISE 23
(14:25 - 1st) 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 26 for 3 yards (13-B.Wellington).
+6 YD
3 & 1 - BOISE 26
(13:43 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 32 for 6 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio22-T.McDuffie).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 32
(13:04 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 33 for 1 yard (48-E.Ulofoshio).
+20 YD
2 & 9 - BOISE 33
(12:26 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 85-J.Bates. 85-J.Bates to WAS 47 for 20 yards (22-T.McDuffie).
Int
1 & 10 - BOISE 47
(11:55 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 5-M.Bryant at WAS 22. 5-M.Bryant to WAS 48 for 26 yards.

WASH Huskies  - TD (12 plays, 52 yards, 6:07 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 48
(11:39 - 1st) 22-C.Davis to WAS 47 for -1 yard (93-C.Hatada).
+7 YD
2 & 11 - WASH 47
(11:04 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 25-S.McGrew. 25-S.McGrew to BOISE 46 for 7 yards (99-C.Weaver).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - WASH 46
(10:30 - 1st) 28-R.Newton to BOISE 43 for 3 yards (10-K.Nawahine15-J.Walker).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - WASH 43
(9:56 - 1st) 10-J.Eason to BOISE 42 for 1 yard (55-D.Moa93-C.Hatada).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 42
(9:20 - 1st) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 26-S.Ahmed.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 42
(9:14 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 5-A.Baccellia. 5-A.Baccellia to BOISE 32 for 10 yards (26-A.Williams).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 32
(8:44 - 1st) 26-S.Ahmed to BOISE 33 for -1 yard (55-D.Moa).
+7 YD
2 & 11 - WASH 33
(8:10 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton to BOISE 26 for 7 yards (25-B.Wickersham).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - WASH 26
(7:29 - 1st) 28-R.Newton to BOISE 21 for 5 yards (10-K.Nawahine).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 21
(6:56 - 1st) 26-S.Ahmed to BOISE 19 for 2 yards (15-J.Walker44-R.Whimpey).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - WASH 19
(6:22 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 6-C.McClatcher. 6-C.McClatcher to BOISE 17 for 2 yards (25-B.Wickersham).
+17 YD
3 & 6 - WASH 17
(5:38 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 5-A.Baccellia. 5-A.Baccellia runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:32 - 1st) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.

BOISE Broncos  - Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:32 - 1st) 37-T.Horn kicks 64 yards from WAS 35. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 19 for 18 yards (6-C.McClatcher).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 19
(5:26 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson to BOISE 17 for -2 yards (55-R.Bowman).
No Gain
2 & 12 - BOISE 17
(4:40 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 47-M.Pistone. 47-M.Pistone to BOISE 17 for no gain (3-E.Molden).
No Gain
3 & 12 - BOISE 17
(4:00 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 1-O.Evans.
Punt
4 & 12 - BOISE 17
(3:53 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez punts 37 yards from BOISE 17 Downed at the WAS 46.

WASH Huskies

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 46
(3:41 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum to BOISE 49 for 5 yards (10-K.Nawahine). Penalty on BOISE 10-K.Nawahine Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BOISE 49.

WASH Huskies  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 46
(3:41 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum to BOISE 49 for 5 yards (10-K.Nawahine).
-1 YD
2 & 5 - WASH 49
(3:25 - 1st) 10-J.Eason to BOISE 50 for -1 yard (93-C.Hatada).
No Gain
3 & 6 - WASH 50
(2:44 - 1st) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 5-A.Baccellia.
Punt
4 & 6 - WASH 50
(2:40 - 1st) 46-R.Porter punts 46 yards from BOISE 50 Downed at the BOISE 4.

BOISE Broncos  - Punt (10 plays, 33 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 4
(2:31 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 7 for 3 yards (90-J.Bronson95-L.Onwuzurike).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - BOISE 7
(1:52 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 5-G.Collingham. 5-G.Collingham to BOISE 14 for 7 yards (13-B.Wellington).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 14
(1:29 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 14
(1:23 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 26 for 12 yards (27-K.Taylor).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 26
(0:46 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 27 for 1 yard (13-B.Wellington58-Z.Tupuola-Fetui).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - BOISE 27
(15:00 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani to BOISE 35 for 8 yards (3-E.Molden).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - BOISE 35
(14:17 - 2nd) 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 39 for 4 yards (13-B.Wellington48-E.Ulofoshio).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 39
(13:40 - 2nd) 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 37 for -2 yards (2-A.Fuller8-B.Potoa'e).
No Gain
2 & 12 - BOISE 37
(13:04 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 1-O.Evans.
No Gain
3 & 12 - BOISE 37
(12:55 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Bates.
Punt
4 & 12 - BOISE 37
(12:50 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez punts 40 yards from BOISE 37. 2-A.Fuller to WAS 26 for 3 yards (28-K.Kaniho48-B.DeRose).

WASH Huskies  - TD (13 plays, 74 yards, 5:53 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 26
(12:39 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 2-A.Fuller. 2-A.Fuller to WAS 34 for 8 yards (10-K.Nawahine).
No Gain
2 & 2 - WASH 34
(12:02 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 28-R.Newton.
+4 YD
3 & 2 - WASH 34
(11:55 - 2nd) 28-R.Newton to WAS 38 for 4 yards (26-A.Williams).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 38
(11:20 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 2-A.Fuller. 2-A.Fuller to WAS 48 for 10 yards (10-K.Nawahine).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 48
(10:45 - 2nd) 28-R.Newton to WAS 46 for -2 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
+7 YD
2 & 12 - WASH 46
(10:08 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 5-A.Baccellia. 5-A.Baccellia to BOISE 47 for 7 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
+7 YD
3 & 5 - WASH 47
(9:27 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 2-A.Fuller. 2-A.Fuller to BOISE 40 for 7 yards (38-D.Washington).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 40
(8:55 - 2nd) 25-S.McGrew to BOISE 38 for 2 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
No Gain
2 & 8 - WASH 38
(8:17 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Culp.
+12 YD
3 & 8 - WASH 38
(8:13 - 2nd) 28-R.Newton to BOISE 26 for 12 yards (32-J.Happle).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 26
(7:38 - 2nd) 6-C.McClatcher to BOISE 8 for 18 yards (10-K.Nawahine44-R.Whimpey).
No Gain
1 & 8 - WASH 8
(6:59 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Bynum.
+8 YD
2 & 8 - WASH 8
(6:54 - 2nd) 26-S.Ahmed runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:46 - 2nd) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.

BOISE Broncos  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:46 - 2nd) 37-T.Horn kicks 60 yards from WAS 35. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 33 for 28 yards (3-E.Molden).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 33
(6:40 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 34 for 1 yard (95-L.Onwuzurike).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - BOISE 34
(6:03 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 82-S.Cobbs. 82-S.Cobbs to BOISE 40 for 6 yards (13-B.Wellington22-T.McDuffie).
No Gain
3 & 3 - BOISE 40
(5:18 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 34-R.Mahone.
Punt
4 & 3 - BOISE 40
(5:12 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez punts 41 yards from BOISE 40. 2-A.Fuller to WAS 18 for -1 yard (42-D.Cantrell).

WASH Huskies  - Punt (8 plays, 27 yards, 3:29 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 18
(5:01 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 26-S.Ahmed. 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 21 for 3 yards (25-B.Wickersham90-S.Igiehon).
-2 YD
2 & 7 - WASH 21
(4:34 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton to WAS 19 for -2 yards (90-S.Igiehon).
Penalty
3 & 9 - WASH 19
(3:46 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 5-A.Baccellia. Penalty on BOISE 26-A.Williams Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WAS 19. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 34
(3:39 - 2nd) 25-S.McGrew to WAS 36 for 2 yards (10-K.Nawahine90-S.Igiehon).
+9 YD
2 & 8 - WASH 36
(3:02 - 2nd) 24-K.Pleasant to WAS 45 for 9 yards (8-M.Reed10-K.Nawahine).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 45
(2:26 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Spiker.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 45
(2:21 - 2nd) 28-R.Newton to WAS 43 for -2 yards (93-C.Hatada).
+2 YD
3 & 12 - WASH 43
(1:38 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 2-A.Fuller. 2-A.Fuller to WAS 45 for 2 yards (25-B.Wickersham32-J.Happle).
Punt
4 & 10 - WASH 45
(1:32 - 2nd) 32-J.Whitford punts 54 yards from WAS 45 Downed at the BOISE 1.

BOISE Broncos  - Punt (5 plays, 22 yards, 0:50 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 1
(1:20 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 6 for 5 yards (13-B.Wellington).
+9 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 6
(0:57 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani to BOISE 15 for 9 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio55-R.Bowman).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 15
(0:46 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 24-G.Holani.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 15
(0:40 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 23 for 8 yards.
No Gain
3 & 2 - BOISE 23
(0:34 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Hightower.
Punt
4 & 2 - BOISE 23
(0:30 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez punts 33 yards from BOISE 23 to WAS 44 fair catch by 2-A.Fuller.

WASH Huskies  - Halftime (3 plays, 41 yards, 0:20 poss)

Result Play
+26 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 44
(0:23 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 8-M.Spiker. 8-M.Spiker to BOISE 30 for 26 yards (10-K.Nawahine8-M.Reed).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 30
(0:14 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 25-S.McGrew. 25-S.McGrew to BOISE 24 for 6 yards (10-K.Nawahine).
+9 YD
2 & 4 - WASH 24
(0:08 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton to BOISE 15 for 9 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
Field Goal
1 & 10 - WASH 15
(0:03 - 2nd) 47-P.Henry 32 yards Field Goal is Good.

WASH Huskies  - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 62 yards from BOISE 35. 6-C.McClatcher to WAS 22 for 19 yards (33-J.Skinner).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 22
(14:54 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Chin.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 22
(14:47 - 3rd) 24-K.Pleasant to WAS 27 for 5 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
Sack
3 & 5 - WASH 27
(14:21 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason sacked at WAS 22 for -5 yards (93-C.Hatada).
Punt
4 & 10 - WASH 22
(13:40 - 3rd) 32-J.Whitford punts 47 yards from WAS 22 to BOISE 31 fair catch by 26-A.Williams.

BOISE Broncos  - Interception (5 plays, 45 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 31
(13:31 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 45 for 14 yards (5-M.Bryant27-K.Taylor).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 45
(12:57 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 47 for 2 yards (43-J.Sirmon).
-3 YD
2 & 8 - BOISE 47
(12:26 - 3rd) 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 44 for -3 yards.
+12 YD
3 & 11 - BOISE 44
(11:52 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to WAS 44 for 12 yards (19-K.Gordon).
Int
1 & 10 - BOISE 44
(11:21 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 24-G.Holani INTERCEPTED by 3-E.Molden at WAS 45. 3-E.Molden to BOISE 24 for 31 yards (24-G.Holani19-H.Bachmeier).

WASH Huskies  - TD (3 plays, 24 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 24
(11:11 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Otton.
+22 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 24
(11:06 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum to BOISE 2 for 22 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - WASH 2
(10:28 - 3rd) 28-R.Newton runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:22 - 3rd) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.

BOISE Broncos  - TD (13 plays, 77 yards, 5:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:22 - 3rd) 37-T.Horn kicks 64 yards from WAS 35. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 23 for 22 yards (6-C.McClatcher).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 23
(10:14 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 44 for 21 yards (3-E.Molden).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 44
(9:52 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 82-S.Cobbs. 82-S.Cobbs to WAS 49 for 7 yards (13-B.Wellington).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - BOISE 49
(9:31 - 3rd) 34-R.Mahone to WAS 45 for 4 yards (94-S.Taimani).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 45
(9:12 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 45
(9:05 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to WAS 46 for -1 yard (95-L.Onwuzurike).
+8 YD
3 & 11 - BOISE 46
(8:26 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson scrambles to WAS 38 for 8 yards (3-E.Molden).
+21 YD
4 & 3 - BOISE 38
(7:59 - 3rd) 6-C.Thomas complete to 1-O.Evans. 1-O.Evans to WAS 17 for 21 yards (13-B.Wellington).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BOISE 17
(7:29 - 3rd) Team penalty on BOISE Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at WAS 17. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 15 - BOISE 22
(7:09 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 1-O.Evans. 1-O.Evans to WAS 16 for 6 yards (22-T.McDuffie).
+10 YD
2 & 9 - BOISE 16
(6:27 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson to WAS 6 for 10 yards (3-E.Molden43-J.Sirmon).
+1 YD
1 & 6 - BOISE 6
(5:53 - 3rd) 34-R.Mahone to WAS 5 for 1 yard (43-J.Sirmon90-J.Bronson).
Penalty
2 & 5 - BOISE 5
(5:08 - 3rd) Penalty on BOISE 76-E.Cleveland False start 5 yards enforced at WAS 5. No Play.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 10
(4:51 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:44 - 3rd) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.

WASH Huskies  - Punt (6 plays, 9 yards, 3:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:44 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to WAS End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 25
(4:44 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Kizer.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 25
(4:37 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason complete to 2-A.Fuller. 2-A.Fuller to WAS 27 for 2 yards.
+9 YD
3 & 8 - WASH 27
(4:00 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum to WAS 36 for 9 yards (26-A.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 36
(3:04 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Fuller.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 36
(2:56 - 3rd) 28-R.Newton to WAS 41 for 5 yards (10-K.Nawahine).
Sack
3 & 5 - WASH 41
(2:14 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason sacked at WAS 34 for -7 yards (38-D.Washington).
Punt
4 & 12 - WASH 34
(1:38 - 3rd) 32-J.Whitford punts 41 yards from WAS 34. 26-A.Williams to WAS 46 for 29 yards (8-B.Potoa'e).

BOISE Broncos  - Downs (4 plays, 6 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 46
(1:24 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to WAS 43 for 3 yards (9-J.Tryon95-L.Onwuzurike).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - BOISE 43
(0:42 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to WAS 39 for 4 yards (16-C.Williams).
-1 YD
3 & 3 - BOISE 39
(15:00 - 4th) 24-G.Holani to WAS 40 for -1 yard (95-L.Onwuzurike55-R.Bowman).
No Gain
4 & 4 - BOISE 40
(14:17 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.

WASH Huskies  - TD (7 plays, 60 yards, 3:27 poss)

Result Play
+18 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 40
(14:11 - 4th) 10-J.Eason complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum to BOISE 42 for 18 yards (8-M.Reed).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 42
(13:33 - 4th) 25-S.McGrew to BOISE 40 for 2 yards (25-B.Wickersham44-R.Whimpey).
+23 YD
2 & 8 - WASH 40
(12:54 - 4th) 10-J.Eason complete to 26-S.Ahmed. 26-S.Ahmed to BOISE 17 for 23 yards (10-K.Nawahine).
Penalty
1 & 10 - WASH 17
(12:17 - 4th) 22-C.Davis runs 17 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on WAS 76-L.Wattenberg Holding 10 yards enforced at BOISE 17. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 20 - WASH 27
(12:10 - 4th) 10-J.Eason scrambles to BOISE 24 for 3 yards (99-C.Weaver).
+11 YD
2 & 17 - WASH 24
(11:27 - 4th) 28-R.Newton to BOISE 13 for 11 yards (22-T.LeBeauf).
+13 YD
3 & 6 - WASH 13
(10:50 - 4th) 28-R.Newton complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:44 - 4th) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.

BOISE Broncos  - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:44 - 4th) 37-T.Horn kicks 63 yards from WAS 35. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 23 for 21 yards (23-B.McKinney).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 23
(10:36 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Hightower.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BOISE 23
(10:31 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Thomas.
No Gain
3 & 10 - BOISE 23
(10:24 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Collingham.
Punt
4 & 10 - BOISE 23
(10:19 - 4th) 46-J.Velazquez punts 32 yards from BOISE 23 out of bounds at the WAS 45.

WASH Huskies  - TD (11 plays, 55 yards, 7:39 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 45
(10:08 - 4th) 28-R.Newton to BOISE 42 for 13 yards (32-J.Happle).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 42
(9:25 - 4th) 28-R.Newton to BOISE 34 for 8 yards (8-M.Reed).
-2 YD
2 & 2 - WASH 34
(8:39 - 4th) 26-S.Ahmed to BOISE 36 for -2 yards (14-K.Buffalo).
+1 YD
3 & 4 - WASH 36
(7:53 - 4th) 26-S.Ahmed to BOISE 35 for 1 yard (44-R.Whimpey).
+12 YD
4 & 3 - WASH 35
(7:07 - 4th) 10-J.Eason complete to 25-S.McGrew. 25-S.McGrew to BOISE 23 for 12 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 23
(6:21 - 4th) 28-R.Newton to BOISE 19 for 4 yards (25-B.Wickersham44-R.Whimpey).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - WASH 19
(5:38 - 4th) 28-R.Newton to BOISE 15 for 4 yards (55-D.Moa).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - WASH 15
(4:50 - 4th) 28-R.Newton to BOISE 14 for 1 yard (32-J.Happle44-R.Whimpey).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - WASH 14
(4:03 - 4th) 10-J.Eason to BOISE 13 for 1 yard (55-D.Moa90-S.Igiehon).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 13
(3:22 - 4th) 28-R.Newton to BOISE 12 for 1 yard (10-K.Nawahine93-C.Hatada).
+12 YD
2 & 9 - WASH 12
(2:36 - 4th) 26-S.Ahmed runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:29 - 4th) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.

BOISE Broncos  - Fumble (9 plays, 52 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:29 - 4th) 37-T.Horn kicks 44 yards from WAS 35. 24-G.Holani to BOISE 37 for 16 yards (27-K.Taylor).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 37
(2:23 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 1-O.Evans. 1-O.Evans to BOISE 46 for 9 yards (41-M.Rice).
+6 YD
2 & 1 - BOISE 46
(1:52 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier scrambles to WAS 48 for 6 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 48
(1:32 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 21-A.Van Buren. 21-A.Van Buren to WAS 44 for 4 yards (50-S.Paama).
+9 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 44
(1:02 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to WAS 35 for 9 yards.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 35
(0:56 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier scrambles to WAS 21 for 14 yards.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 21
(0:47 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to WAS 11 for 10 yards (20-T.Jones36-D.Bush).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 11
(0:35 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Hightower.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BOISE 11
(0:28 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete.
No Gain
3 & 10 - BOISE 11
(0:23 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower to WAS 11 FUMBLES (3-E.Molden). 43-J.Sirmon to BOISE 35 for 54 yards (2-K.Shakir).

WASH Huskies  - End of Game (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 35
(0:08 - 4th) 10-J.Eason kneels at BOISE 35 for no gain.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores