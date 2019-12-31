2019 Arizona Bowl odds, line: Wyoming vs. Georgia State picks, predictions from advanced model on 8-2 run

The Panthers will try to finish the season on a high note when Georgia State meets the Wyoming Cowboys in the 2019 Arizona Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 31. The Panthers have lost three of their last four games, including a 38-10 loss to in-state rival Georgia Southern to close the regular season, but their 7-5 record entering this matchup is a vast improvement after last season's 2-10 campaign. Quarterback Dan Ellington runs the offense with efficiency, but it revolves around it's rushing attack, which ranks 13th in the nation at 245.2 yards per game. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET in Tucson, Ariz.

Wyoming vs. Georgia State spread: Cowboys -7

Wyoming vs. Georgia State over-under: 48.5

Wyoming vs. Georgia State money line: Cowboys -264, Panthers +214

WYO: RB Xazavian Valladay has run for 763 yards over the past six games.

GSU: RB Tra Barnett has topped 100 rushing yards in six of the past eight.

Why Wyoming can cover

The model knows the Cowboys are 8-1 against the spread in nine games against the Sun Belt and the offense runs the ball nearly two-thirds of the time. Running back Xazavian Valladay has rushed for 1,061 yards and five touchdowns, and Wyoming averages 4.7 yards per carry as a team. Freshman Levi Williams is expected to make his second start with Sean Chambers out with a knee injury, and he rushed for 79 yards in the loss to Air Force.

As good as the run offense has been, the run defense has been even better for Wyoming, which went 4-2 against the spread as a favorite this season. The Cowboys are sixth in the nation against the run, allowing just 99.4 yards per game on the ground. Linebacker Logan Wilson is the heart of the unit, posting 98 tackles and four interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. Safety Alijah Halliburton also provides support, leading the team with 119 tackles (11th in FBS).

Why Georgia State can cover

The Cowboys are grounded on both sides of the ball, but that doesn't mean they will cover the Wyoming vs. Georgia State spread in the Arizona Bowl 2019. Running back Tra Barnett was named to the All-Sun Belt first team after leading the conference with 1,389 yards and has scored 12 touchdowns for Georgia State, which is 2-1-1 against the spread following a loss this season. Ellington has completed 65 percent of his passes for 2,291 yards and 21 touchdowns and also has contributed 598 yards to the rushing effort. Sophomore wide receiver Cornelius McCoy is the top target in the passing game with 65 catches for 679 yards and four touchdowns.

Nose tackle Dontae Wilson has three sacks as the anchor on the line, and linebacker Trajan Stephens-McQueen is the leading tackler with 97 for the Panthers, who are 3-1 against the spread in non-conference games this season. Defensive end Hardrick Willis leads Georgia State with 4.5 sacks, and linebacker Victor Heyward has two sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery. Safety Remy Lazarus is third with 52 tackles and has a pick and a fumble recovery.

