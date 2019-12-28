2019 Camping World Bowl odds, line: Notre Dame vs. Iowa State picks, predictions from top model on 8-2 roll

The Fighting Irish look to cap another strong season with a victory when No. 14 Notre Dame takes on the Iowa State Cyclones in the 2019 Camping World Bowl on Saturday in Orlando. The Irish are 10-2, with the only losses to top-20 teams Georgia and Michigan, and a victory would give them their third season with 11 or more wins in 10 years under Brian Kelly. They run a balanced offense led by dual-threat quarterback Ian Book and have a defense that is strong against the pass. Kickoff is set for noon ET at Camping World Stadium.

The Fighting Irish are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Notre Dame vs. Iowa State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 53.5 after opening at 57.

Notre Dame vs. Iowa State spread: Fighting Irish -3.5

Notre Dame vs. Iowa State over-under: 53.5

Notre Dame vs. Iowa State money line: Fighting Irish -173, Cyclones +148

ND: 8-4 against the spread this season

ISU: 19-7 against the spread in last 26 games following a straight-up loss

The model knows the Irish have covered the spread in seven of 10 games this season as a favorite and the offense has playmakers at all positions. Book has thrown for 2,787 yards and 33 touchdowns, while receiver Chase Claypool has caught 12 of those TD passes. The senior has 59 catches for 891 yards, while Chris Finke has 410 yards and four touchdowns on 35 receptions. Book also can look to tight end Cole Kmet, who is second on the team with 41 catches for 482 yards and six TDs.

Pass defense will be key for Notre Dame, which covered the spread in eight of 12 games this season. The Irish allow 325.8 yards per game and just 163.7 through the air. Freshman cornerback Kyle Hamilton has four of the team's nine interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. The unit has scored four TDs, with Adetokunbo Ogundeji and Khalid Kareem each returning a fumble for a score. Kareem also shares the team lead in sacks (5.5) with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

The Irish might have more notable talent, but that doesn't mean they will cover the Notre Dame vs. Iowa State spread in the Camping World Bowl 2019.

The Cyclones have covered the spread in three of their four games after a loss this season, and they were beaten 27-17 by Kansas State in their last outing. Purdy runs an offense that averages 318.3 passing yards per game, and the sophomore has passed for 3,760 yards (fourth in FBS) and 27 touchdowns. Deshaunte Jones has been the main target with 72 catches for 832 yards.

Iowa State is 12-5 against the spread against ranked teams in four years under Campbell, and a defense that allows 25.3 points per game is led by linebacker Marcel Spears Jr. and safety Lawrence White. Spears has a team-high 85 tackles and 2.5 sacks, while White is No. 2 in tackles with 82 and has two interceptions. Linebackers Mike Rose and O'Rien Vance have combined for 130 tackles and get pressure on the quarterback with a combined nine sacks.

