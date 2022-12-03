North Carolina's high-powered offense will square off against Clemson's stout defense when the programs meet Saturday night in the 2022 ACC Championship Game. The No. 23-ranked Tar Heels (9-3) lead the ACC in total offense with averages of 491 total yards and 37.1 points per contest. They will be tested by the perennially tough defense from the No. 9-ranked Tigers (10-2), who rank fourth in the ACC in scoring defense at 20.9 points and 326.7 yards per contest. The winner will be headed to a high-profile New Year's Day bowl.

Clemson vs. North Carolina point spread: Clemson -7.5

Clemson vs. North Carolina over/under: 63.5 points

Clemson vs. North Carolina money line: Clemson -305, North Carolina +240

UNC: The Tar Heels are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games following a loss

CLEM: The favorite is 5-1 ATS in the past six meetings in this series

Why Clemson can cover

Although quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has taken his share of criticism for his inconsistent play, the junior signal-caller doesn't have to worry about looking over his shoulder in preparation for Saturday's game. Coach Dabo Swinney has already stated that Uiagalelei will be the starter despite calls from many observers for the team to turn to freshman Cade Klubnik.

Uiagalelei had his worst performance of the season against South Carolina, going 8-for-29 passing for 99 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He rushed for 51 yards on 12 carries with another score.

Swinney turned to Klubnik against Syracuse with the Tigers trailing 21-10 against Syracuse and he led a rally for a 27-21 victory. But the coach told the media this week that Uiagalelei wasn't to blame for the loss to South Carolina, and he will remain the starter based both on merit and for the purpose of avoiding a late-season quarterback controversy.

"He's got his share of things he can do better, but he will definitely start the game," Swinney said.

Why North Carolina can cover

The Tar Heels were expected to perhaps endure a transitional season after former quarterback Sam Howell moved on to the NFL and the program lost other key pieces from last year's club. Instead, this year's team has outperformed both projections and last year's six-win team behind freshman quarterback Drake Maye.

From the outset, Maye has shown an accurate and strong arm, along with leadership and poise that belies his youth. His skill set fits perfectly into coach Mack Brown's up-tempo offense and the Tar Heels found immediate success. Maye has thrown for 3,847 yards and 35 touchdowns against just five interceptions while completing nearly 68% of his passes.

North Carolina tumbled to end the regular season, with losses to Georgia Tech and rival N.C. State last week. Even so, the Tar Heels rallied from a 14-3 deficit to force overtime after they came out flat and appeared headed toward a blowout defeat. The Wolfpack prevailed 30-27 in two overtimes.

