The Georgia Bulldogs have an eye on becoming the first repeat champion of the playoff era as they face the Ohio State Buckeyes in Saturday's 2022 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl. The top-ranked Bulldogs (13-0) won their first title since 1980 by beating Alabama 33-18 in last year's title game. Now they can become the first team since the Crimson Tide in 2011-12 to go back-to-back. The No. 4 Buckeyes (12-1) are fortunate to be in the playoff after a 45-23 loss to rival Michigan in their regular-season finale on Nov. 26. USC's loss to Utah in the Pac-12 title game gave OSU a second chance, and they want to make the most of it. The Bulldogs beat LSU 50-30 in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 3. The semifinal matchup pits the No. 2 scoring defense of Georgia against the No. 2 scoring offense of Ohio State, but both teams are excellent on both sides of the ball.

Kickoff at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are 6-point favorites in Caesars Sportsbook's latest Ohio State vs. Georgia odds, and the over/under for total points scored in the 2022 Peach Bowl is 62.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Ohio State vs. Georgia:

Ohio State vs. Georgia spread: Bulldogs -6

Ohio State vs. Georgia over/under: 62.5 points

Ohio State vs. Georgia money line: Buckeyes +205, Bulldogs -250

OSU: It is 6-13 ATS against ranked teams under Ryan Day (since 2019).

UGA: It is 25-13 ATS against ranked teams under Kirby Smart (since 2016).

Why Georgia can cover

The Bulldogs are 5-3 against the spread in their past eight games, and the defense gets the accolades, but the offense can win games. UGA allows less than 13 points per game (second in FBS) and scores 39 (11th). Quarterback Stetson Bennett has been the MVP of the past three postseason games, including the SEC title game. He has 811 passing yards (270 per game), 10 TDs and zero interceptions in those three games. The senior is surrounded by weapons, including Mackey Award-winning tight end Brock Bowers and a trio of elite running backs.

Bowers has 726 yards (14 per catch) and six TDs, and Ladd McConkey has 675 yards and five scores, but his status is unclear because of a knee injury. Michigan did its damage on the ground, and few are better than the Bulldogs in that area. Kenny McIntosh (709 yards, 10 TDs), Daijun Edwards (681, seven) and Kendall Milton (533, six) lead an attack that averages 5.5 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Georgia's defense is the best in the nation against the run (77 YPG). The Bulldogs won 12 games by double digits, and they are 8-2 ATS in their past 10 bowl games.

Why the Ohio State can cover

The Buckeyes will have an extra week of rest after missing out on the Big Ten title game and will be eager to make the most of this opportunity. They remain one of the best teams in the nation on both sides of the ball, ranking second in scoring (44.5 PPG) and allowing 19 points per game (13th). The Buckeyes have been protecting the ball all season and have turned it over just 10 times, tied for sixth-fewest in the nation. OSU is plus-7 in turnover margin, while the Bulldogs are minus-1. The Buckeyes lead the nation in averaging 7.2 yards per play and allow 4.7 (15th).

Quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 3,340 yards and tied for fourth in the nation with 37 TDs. All-American Marvin Harrison Jr. has 1,157 receiving yards and 12 TDs, and Emeka Egbuka has 1,039 and nine scores. Georgia is stout against the run, but OSU averages 5.5 yards per carry, with Miyan Williams averaging 6.5 and putting up 13 touchdowns. The defense, led by linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (112 tackles), allows 304 yards per game (11th in FBS). It also has 32 sacks, with Jack Sawyer (4.5) and J.T. Tuimoloau (3.5) among several fierce rushers.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 62 points.

So who wins Georgia vs. Ohio State in the CFP semifinals?