Teams that have had a lot of success in recent bowl games clash when the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers meet the No. 7 Clemson Tigers in Friday's 2022 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Volunteers (10-2) have won four of their past five bowl games, although they dropped a 47-45 decision to Purdue in last year's Music City Bowl. The Tigers (11-2), who have won four of the past six bowl games they participated in, defeated Iowa State 20-13 last year in the Cheez-It Bowl. Clemson defeated Tennessee 27-14 in the 2003 Peach Bowl, the last time these teams met.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Tennessee is averaging 47.3 points per game this season, best in the FBS, while Clemson averages 34.7, 25th-best. The Tigers are favored by 6 points in the latest Tennessee vs. Clemson odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 61.5.

Tennessee vs. Clemson spread: Clemson -6

Tennessee vs. Clemson over/under: 61.5 points

Tennessee vs. Clemson money line: Tennessee +185, Clemson -225

TENN: The Volunteers are 4-0 against the spread in their last four Friday games

CLEM: The Tigers are 11-3 ATS in their last 14 bowl games

Why Clemson can cover

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is transferring to Oregon State, meaning the QB job is fully freshman Cade Klubnik's. The Tigers still have a majority of their offensive weapons, including freshman wide receiver Antonio Williams. Williams had a team-high 53 receptions during the regular season for 563 yards (10.6 average) and four touchdowns. He had a season-high 10 receptions for 83 yards and one touchdown in a 31-16 win over Louisville on Nov. 12. He has had at least two receptions in each game, including three for 40 yards in the ACC title game against then No. 23 North Carolina.

Senior tight end Davis Allen has also been solid. He has 35 receptions for 394 yards (11.3 average) and five touchdowns. Allen has at least one catch in 12 games, including a season-high seven for 60 yards (8.6 average) in a 35-14 loss at Notre Dame on Nov. 5. He had three receptions for 20 yards (6.7 average) and one touchdown against North Carolina on Dec. 3. Allen also had four catches for 35 yards and a score in a 40-10 win over Miami on Nov. 19.

Why Tennessee can cover

Despite that, the Tigers are not a lock to cover the Tennessee vs. Clemson spread. That's because the Volunteers are coming off their best regular season since 2003, and have victories over SEC foes Florida, LSU, Alabama and Kentucky. Senior quarterback Joe Milton III will make his fourth start as a Volunteer and ninth of his career on Friday, taking over for the injured Hendon Hooker (ACL). Milton has completed 34 of 54 passes (63%) for 720 yards and seven touchdowns with no interceptions and a rating of 217.7.

Although receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman will skip the Orange Bowl to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, the Volunteers still have plenty of weapons at wide receiver, including redshirt junior Bru McCoy. He was second on the team in receiving with 48 receptions for 619 yards (12.9 average) and three touchdowns. McCoy had three games with 100 or more yards receiving, including a nine-catch, 111-yard receiving game against Missouri on Nov. 12. He caught seven passes for 140 yards (20 average) at then-No. 25 LSU on Oct. 8. Tennessee's job on offense will be a little easier with Clemson NFL prospects defensive end Myles Murphy and linebacker Trenton Simpson opting out.

