The task of winning their first national title in nearly 85 years may be even more difficult for the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs than originally thought when they take on the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs on Monday in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game. Georgia (14-0) is second in the country against the run with an average of 80 yards allowed, and the Horned Frogs (13-1) could be without leading rusher Kendre Miller, who is questionable with a knee injury. The junior was injured in TCU's 51-45 win against Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl, which gave the team the opportunity to play for its first national title since 1938. The Bulldogs are looking to repeat as champions after edging Ohio State 42-41 in the Peach Bowl.

Kickoff at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Cal. is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are 12.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. TCU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 63.5. Before locking in any TCU vs. Georgia picks, you need to see the CFP final predictions and best bets from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Georgia vs. TCU:

TCU vs. Georgia spread: Bulldogs -12.5

TCU vs. Georgia over/under: 63.5 points

TCU vs. Georgia money line: Bulldogs -450, Horned Frogs +350

UGA: The Bulldogs are 24-8 against the spread in their last 32 games following an ATS loss

TCU: The Horned Frogs are 10-3-1 ATS in their last 14 overall contests

Why Georgia can cover

The Bulldogs have won 16 consecutive games dating back to last season and are looking to match the program record set from 1945-47. They also are aiming to remain perfect against the Horned Frogs as they won each of the previous four meetings, most recently posting a 31-23 victory in the 2016 Liberty Bowl. In addition, Georgia, which went 14-1 in 2021, is hoping to set a new school mark for most wins in a single season.

TCU allows an average of 152.1 yards on the ground, and the Bulldogs have a number of options in the backfield. Senior Kenny McIntosh leads the team with 779 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns while junior Daijun Edwards has recorded 739 and seven, respectively. Junior Kendall Milton has gained 559 yards and notched his seventh rushing TD in the Peach Bowl, and senior quarterback Stetson Bennett has run for eight scores.

Why TCU can cover

Miller has posted the first 1,000-yard season of his career with 1,399 and is tied for seventh in the country with 17 rushing touchdowns. If the junior is unable to play, the Horned Frogs' ground attack will be led by senior Emari Demercado, who came up with a huge effort against the Wolverines after Miller was injured. Demercado recorded the first 100-yard performance of his career, rushing 17 times for 150 yards and a touchdown after failing to gain more than 65 in his first 13 games this season.

TCU also could use another strong outing from 2022 Heisman Trophy runner-up Max Duggan. The senior quarterback completed less than 50% of his pass attempts against MIchigan but threw a pair of TD passes and rushed for 57 yards and two scores. Duggan has set career highs this season with 3,546 passing yards and 32 touchdown tosses, which tie him for 10th in the nation.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 59 points.

