The Texas Longhorns are set to make their first appearance in the College Football Playoff when they take on the Washington Huskies in the 2023 Sugar Bowl CFP semifinal game on Monday night. Texas finished the regular season with a 12-1 overall record, with its only loss coming to rival Oklahoma in early October. The Longhorns notched a 49-21 blowout win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship Game. Washington, behind Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr., finished the regular season with a perfect 13-0 record after beating the Oregon Ducks 34-31 in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Texas is 7-6 against the spread in 2023, while Washington is 6-6-1 ATS.

Kickoff from the Superdome in New Orleans is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. ET. The latest Texas vs. Washington odds via SportsLine consensus list the Longhorns as 4-point favorites, while the over/under is 63.5.

Here are the college football odds and betting lines for the 2023 Sugar Bowl:

Texas vs. Washington spread: Texas -4

Texas vs. Washington over/under: 63.5 points

Texas vs. Washington money line: Washington +149, Texas -179

Texas vs. Washington picks: See picks at SportsLine



Texas vs. Washington live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Texas can cover

Texas is making its first appearance in the College Football Playoff but is a veteran heavy team led by a head coach in Steve Sarkisian, who was the offensive coordinator for Alabama during the Tide's run to the 2020 CFP national championship. The Longhorns established themselves as bona fide national title contenders when they went on the road and defeated fellow CFP semifinalist Alabama 34-24 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Texas will be without star running back Jonathon Brooks, who suffered a torn ACL against TCU. The Longhorns still have plenty of offensive firepower with wide receivers Xavier Worthy (73 catches, 969 yards, five TDs) and Adonai Mitchell (51 catches, 813 yards, 10 TDs) catching passes from quarterback Quinn Ewers. He enters this game completing 70.7% of his passes for 3,161 yards, 21 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Ewers also has five rushing touchdowns.

Why Washington can cover

The Huskies are led by one of the premier players in college football in quarterback Penix. The sixth-year senior finished in second place in the 2023 Heisman Trophy vote and was the winner of the Maxwell Award. Penix completed 65.9% of his pass attempts for 4,218 yards, 33 touchdown passes, and nine interceptions. He added three scores on the ground.

Washington also has arguably the best overall player in this matchup in wide receiver Rome Odunze. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior is projected to be an early first-round pick when he leaves Washington and will be a serious matchup problem for Texas' secondary. Odunze enters the Sugar Bowl with 81 catches for 1,428 yards and 13 touchdowns.

