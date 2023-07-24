The ACC is losing big-name quarterbacks like Sam Hartman, DJ Uiagalelei, Devin Leary and Malik Cunningham from last season, but the roster for ACC Media Days (officially ACC Football Kickoff) is a reminder that there is still plenty of talent at the position entering 2023. Of the league's 14 programs, 11 are slated to bring quarterbacks to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the unofficial kickoff for a new season.

Some like North Carolina's Drake Maye, Florida State's Jordan Travis and Duke's Riley Leonard are proven stars. Others such as Clemson's Cade Klubnik and Wake Forest's Mitch Griffis are stepping into the new territory by beginning the season as starters. Klubnik and the Tigers' offense figure to be a hot topic during the three-day event as Clemson welcomes new coordinator Garrett Riley to try and spark a unit that underachieved in 2022.

The Tigers have won seven of the past eight ACC Championship Games, but there is a perception that they are slipping a bit after missing out on the College Football Playoff for two straight seasons. Florida State and a bevy of others are hungry to change the balance of power in the ACC, and ACC Media Days will help cement the storylines surrounding the conference entering the 2023 season.

Below is the full list of participants making the rounds at ACC Media Days, which begins Tuesday with four programs taking the podium. All times Eastern

Tuesday, July 25

Commissioner Jim Phillips (9:30 a.m.)

Syracuse (11 a.m) -- Dino Babers | QB Garrett Shrader, TE Oronde Gadsden II, LB Marlowe Wax

Miami (12:30 p.m.) -- Mario Cristobal | QB Tyler Van Dyke, DB Kam Kinchens, OL Matt Lee

Louisville (1:30 p.m.) -- Jeff Brohm | RB Jawhar Jordan, DL Ashton Gillotte, OL Bryan Hudson

Georgia Tech (2:30 p.m.) -- Brent Key | DB LaMiles Brooks, OL Jordan Williams, DL Sylvain Yondjouen

Wednesday, July 26

Pitt (10 a.m.) -- Pat Narduzzi | QB Phil Jurkovec, DB MJ Devonshire, OL Matt Goncalves

Duke (11 a.m.) -- Mike Elko | QB Riley Leonard, DL DeWayne Carter, OL Jacob Monk

Virginia Tech (12:45 p.m.) -- Brent Pry | TE Nick Gallo, DL Josh Fuga, WR Ali Jennings

Florida State (1:30 p.m.) -- Mike Norvell | QB Jordan Travis, DL Jared Verse, LB Kalen DeLoach

Virginia (2:30 p.m.) -- Tony Elliot | QB Tony Muskett, DL Chico Bennett, RB Perris Jones

Thursday, July 27

North Carolina (10 a.m.) -- Mack Brown | QB Drake Maye, LB Cedric Gray, TE John Copenhaver

Clemson (11 a.m.) -- Dabo Swinney | QB Cade Klubnik, OL Will Putnam, DL Tyler Davis

Wake Forest (12:45 p.m.) -- Dave Clawson | QB Mitch Griffis, OL Michael Jurgens, LB Chase Jones

Boston College (1:30 p.m.) -- Jeff Hafley | QB Emmett Morehead, DL Donovan Ezeiruaku, OL Christian Mahogany

NC State (2:30 p.m.) -- Dave Doeren | QB Brennan Armstrong, LB Payton Wilson, DB Aydan White

