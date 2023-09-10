Last weekend's schedule of games for Week 1 of the 2023 college football season featured five consecutive days of action-packed games. This weekend, another jam-packed slate is already underway in Week 2. CBS Sports Network will host an Armed Forces Saturday special as all three service academies get a chance to shine.

The action on CBS Sports Network starts with Army playing host to Delaware State at noon.

Triple-option lovers are in for a treat as that matchup is immediately followed by Navy, in its first season under coach Brian Newberry, hosting Wagner. Coverage then concludes with Air Force heading to the Lone Star State to face Sam Houston, which just entered the FBS ranks this offseason, for a neutral-site matchup in Houston.

Air Force is off to a 1-0 start after flying past Robert Morris in a Week 1 home victory, while Navy and Army are looking to get into the win column after dropping their season openers. The Midshipmen had few answers for Notre Dame during a Week 0 loss overseas in Dublin, Ireland, while the Black Knights let a 10-point fourth-quarter lead vanish in a Week 1 loss at Louisiana-Monroe.

CBS Sports Network will have you covered every step of the way once the trio games get underway on Saturday. For now, it's time to dive in a little bit deeper into the storylines surrounding each matchup.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

Air Force vs. Sam Houston

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9 | Time: 8 p.m.

Location: NRG Stadium -- Houston

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Air Force -15

Air Force finds itself back in Texas, where it ended the 2022 campaign with an Armed Forces Bowl victory against Baylor to reach 10 wins or more for the third time in four years. Now riding a six-game win streak dating back to last November, coach Troy Calhoun and Co. face a Sam Houston squad that had a rough introduction last week to life in the FBS, suffering a 14-0 loss at BYU. Air Force, meanwhile, had no problem scoring points in a 42-7 home win against Robert Morris. Falcons quarterback Zac Larrier only attempted three passes in that win, but Air Force gained 95 yards on his two completions, one of which went for a touchdown. Larrier added 99 yards and two more touchdowns on the ground during the victory.

