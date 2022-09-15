The Air Force Falcons and Wyoming Cowboys look to kick off the Mountain West Conference schedule on a high note when they meet Friday night on CBS Sports Network. The Falcons (2-0) have a devastating ground attack, and lead the FBS in rushing at 508.5 yards per game. That's more than 200 rushing yards better than the next-highest, Minnesota, which is second at 302 yards rushing per game. Only 31 teams are even averaging as many rushing yards per game as Air Force's margin above second-place. Dating back to last season, the Falcons have won six in a row, while the Cowboys (2-1) have won two consecutive contests following an opening-game loss at Illinois. The Falcons lead the all-time series 30-26-3, although the Cowboys hold a 14-11-2 edge in games in Wyoming.

Kickoff from War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming, is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Falcons are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Wyoming vs. Air Force odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 47. Before making any Air Force vs. Wyoming picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Air Force vs. Wyoming spread: Air Force -14.5

Air Force vs. Wyoming over/under: 47 points

Air Force vs. Wyoming money line: Air Force -600, Wyoming +430

AFA: The Falcons are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games

WYO: The Cowboys are 8-1 ATS in their last nine home games against a team with a winning road record

Why Air Force can cover

The Falcons have three players that have rushed over 100 yards on the season, led by senior running back Brad Roberts. Roberts has a team-high 288 yards rushing, including a 24-carry, 174-yard performance in the 41-10 win over Colorado on Saturday. Roberts averaged 7.3 yards per carry en route to three touchdown runs. In a Week 1 win over Northern Iowa, he carried just eight times for 114 yards (14.3 average) and one TD.

Also powering the ground attack is junior running back John Lee Eldridge III. Against Colorado, he carried eight times for 88 yards and one score. For the year, he has carried 16 times for 173 yards (10.8 average) and one touchdown. In all, 13 players have rushed for 15 yards or more this season for the Falcons with six of those finding the end zone.

Why Wyoming can cover

Despite that, the Falcons are not a lock to cover the Air Force vs. Wyoming spread. That's because the Cowboys feature more of a balanced attack than the Falcons do, led by junior quarterback Andrew Peasley. After a poor opening-week performance at Illinois, where he completed just 5 of 20 passes for 30 yards, Peasley has fared much better, completing over 63% of his passes in each of the past two weeks. In a double-overtime win over Tulsa in Week 2, he completed 20 of 30 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns. In last week's 33-10 win over Northern Colorado, Peasley completed 19 of 30 passes for 144 yards.

Junior running back Titus Swen powers the Cowboys' rushing attack. Against Northern Colorado, he carried 15 times for 76 yards (5.1 average) and three touchdowns. In three seasons at Wyoming, he has carried 242 times for 1,336 yards (5.5 average) and 11 touchdowns. He had a solid season last year, playing in all 13 games and leading Wyoming with seven rushing touchdowns.

