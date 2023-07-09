Alabama has been known as a national power in the recruiting world since coach Nick Saban took over the program in 2007. On Sunday, he went international as Justin Okoronkwo, a three-star linebacker from Nurnberg Rams in Germany, announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide over South Carolina, Maryland and several other FBS schools.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder in the Class of 2024, who was committed to Maryland prior to the Crimson Tide showing interest, received an offer from Saban last month.

"Coming from Germany, we learn about college football a little different than American athletes," Okornkwo said after receiving his offer, according to 247Sports. "So for me, Alabama was always the team I saw or heard of most. It's an honor to be given a scholarship from them."

Cooper Petanga, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on the newest member of Saban's recruiting class.

"A smooth athlete for his size, the former gymnast appears very natural in pass coverage, showing the ability to play man-to-man or drop in zone coverage comfortably at the second level," Petanga wrote. "Although Okoronkwo's athletic ability was not so much of a surprise, his instincts and physicality during Saturday's controlled scrimmage helped separate him from his peers.

"Flashing sideline to sideline to ability, in addition to the physicality to play in the box, Okronkowo possesses all the physical tools to become a very productive three-down linebacker at the Power Five level. Although he'll need some time to develop physically at the next level, Okoronkwo was not only the most physically gifted prospect in attendance this weekend, but more importantly for his development, the most polished as well."

Okoronkwo is the 11th player to commit to the Tide during the 2024 recruiting cycle, and his pledge moves the class from 26th to 16th in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.