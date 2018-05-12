Alabama reportedly blocking player from transfer to SEC schools as graduate student

Third-year offensive lineman Brandon Kennedy is interested in transferring away from Alabama, but at the moment, the Tide are reportedly blocking him from joining any Southeastern Conference school as a graduate transfer.

Kennedy, a former four-star prospect already with an undergraduate degree as a redshirt sophomore, is interested in transferring to Auburn or Tennessee with hopes of playing immediately as a graduate transfer, according to AL.com. The SEC has allowed players to transfer and play immediately in similar situations between schools, but it requires going through a waiver process.

Kennedy is appealing the Tide's transfer release ruling, which reportedly blocks him from joining any SEC school and any future nonconference opponents.

Two years ago, Maurice Smith was initially blocked from transferring from Alabama to Georgia. Eventually, both the SEC and the school allowed Smith to do so, and he went on to play an important role on the Bulldogs' 2016 defense. Smith later signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2017.