The Alabama Crimson Tide will look to continue their winning ways when they host the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. The 11th-ranked Tide have dominated this rivalry with 16 straight head-to-head wins entering play. Alabama (5-1, 3-0) has also won four straight games this season, including three of those coming on the road. Meanwhile, Arkansas (2-4, 0-3) has lost its last four and hasn't beaten Alabama since before Nick Saban took over as coach.

Kickoff from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. is set for noon ET. The latest Arkansas vs. Alabama odds list the Crimson Tide as 19.5-point favorites, and the over/under for total points scored is 46. Before locking in any Alabama vs. Arkansas picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of more than $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Arkansas vs. Alabama and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine to see the model's CFB picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for Arkansas vs. Alabama:

Arkansas vs. Alabama spread: Crimson Tide -19.5

Arkansas vs. Alabama over/under: 46 points

Arkansas vs. Alabama money line: Crimson Tide -1553, Razorbacks +847

ARK: Is 9-3 ATS as a road underdog since 2020.

ALA: Is 15-6-1 ATS as a home favorite since 2020.

Arkansas vs, Alabama picks: See picks at SportsLine

Arkansas vs, Alabama live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Alabama can cover

After juggling quarterbacks early in the season, Alabama has found its footing under Jalen Milroe, and the Tide have covered three straight. Milroe offers a dual-threat ability, perhaps not seen in Tuscaloosa since Jalen Hurts was under center. The sophomore is coming off a career-high of 321 passing yards with three passing touchdowns in last week's win over Texas A&M.

Milroe had rushed for two touchdowns the previous week, and he's complemented Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams in the running game. The former has 371 yards on the ground with three touchdowns, while the latter has 251 rushing yards and a score. Out wide, Jermaine Burton leads the way with 386 receiving yards, and he's a big-play threat as his 22.7 yards per catch leads the Southeastern Conference. See which team to pick here.

Why Arkansas can cover

Arkansas has covered the spread in both road games, losing by three to LSU and seven to Ole Miss, as a double-digit underdog. The Razorbacks have scored 61 points over the past two games with Bama, but they allowed 91. The Arkansas offense can be potent with quarterback KJ Jefferson running the show. The senior has at least 245 passing yards in four of six games and has completed 67% of his throws. He has 1,300 yards and 12 TD passes for the season.

Running back Raheim Sanders, a first-team All-SEC selection last year, saw limited action last week after injuring a knee in the opener. He should be used more Saturday, and he rushed for 101 yards in last year's meeting. Backfield mate AJ Green is averaging 6.1 yards per carry. The Tide haven't been dominant this season, and Milroe has thrown four interceptions in five starts and has been sacked 21 times. The Razorbacks defense has 16 sacks and 11 takeaways. See which team to pick here.

How to make Arkansas vs. Alabama picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 55 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Arkansas vs. Alabama, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has notched a profit of more than $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.