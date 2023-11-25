Both Alabama and Auburn scheduled non-conference games the week before their 2023 Iron Bowl contest on Saturday in an SEC on CBS matchup. The games, however, couldn't have gone much differently. The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1) beat up on Chattanooga, 66-10, to record their ninth straight win. Meanwhile, the Auburn Tigers (6-5) lost to New Mexico State, 31-10, and were outgained by more than 200 yards despite being favored by 25 points.

The 88th Iron Bowl will kick off from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Crimson Tide are 13.5-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Auburn odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Before making any Auburn vs. Alabama picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Saturday's game can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with the must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

Now the model has dialed in on Alabama vs. Auburn and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Alabama vs. Auburn:

Auburn vs. Alabama spread: Alabama -13.5

Auburn vs. Alabama over/under: 47.5 points

Auburn vs. Alabama money line: Alabama -572, Auburn +420

Auburn vs. Alabama streaming: Paramount+

Why Alabama can cover

Even after an early-season loss to Texas, Alabama's College Football Playoff chances are very much alive. Alabama has clinched a spot in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia and if the Crimson Tide hand the Bulldogs their first loss since 2021, it'll be hard to keep them out of the College Football Playoff. But Alabama isn't in a position to look ahead to the SEC Championship Game because, without a win over Auburn this weekend, it won't matter what happens against Georgia. And with five undefeated teams ranked ahead of them, Alabama could certainly use a dominant late-season SEC victory to strengthen its playoff resume.

Sophomore dual-threat quarterback Jalen Milroe had six touchdowns (three rushing, three passing) in his last SEC contest, a 49-21 road victory against Kentucky. The Crimson Tide are third in the SEC in scoring (36.6) points per game, including averaging 47.8 points over their last four games. Alabama has won 11 of the last 15 Iron Bowls, including claiming the last three by an average margin of 17.6 points, and the Crimson Tide are 7-1 ATS over their last eight games this season.

Why Auburn can cover

Before suffering its shocking 31-10 loss to New Mexico State last week, Auburn was on a three-game winning streak. The Tigers averaged 35.3 points per game over their three-game winning streak, all coming against SEC competition. Hugh Freeze, whose coaching career includes five years at Ole Miss, is turning the Auburn program around in his first year at the school after back-to-back losing seasons. Auburn is 4-3 ATS in SEC play this season, rarely finding itself in lopsided situations which included a 27-20 loss to No. 1 Georgia.

The Tigers have won two of the last three Iron Bowls played in Auburn. They lost to Alabama, 24-22, at home in a 2021 season in which Alabama went 6-7. Regardless of the team's overall performance, the players always seem to raise their level for the Iron Bowl. Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter has totaled at least 115 yards in four of his last five games and with a more focused effort out of Auburn this Saturday, the Tigers have the talent to keep the game within the margin to cover the 13.5-point spread.

How to make Alabama vs. Auburn picks

