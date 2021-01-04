The third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will face the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 11. The Buckeyes (7-0) fought pandemic-related disruptions all season but crushed Clemson, 49-28, in the semifinal. Quarterback Justin Fields and running back Trey Sermon led an offense that amassed 639 yards against the Tigers, but now OSU faces the potent Crimson Tide (12-0), who score more than 48 points per game.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Crimson Tide are eight-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Ohio State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 75.5. Before entering any Ohio State vs. Alabama picks, you'll want to see the latest college football predictions and betting advice from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It entered the final week of bowl season a sizzling 56-36 on all top-rated picks, returning over $400. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Alabama vs. Ohio State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Ohio State vs. Alabama:

Ohio State vs. Alabama: Crimson Tide -8

Ohio State vs. Alabama over-under: 75.5

Ohio State vs. Alabama money line: Buckeyes +250; Crimson Tide -300

Ohio State: RB Trey Sermon has 636 of his 868 rushing yards over the past three games

Alabama: WR DeVonta Smith had at least 130 receiving yards eight times this season

Latest Odds: Alabama Crimson Tide -7.5 Bet Now

Why Alabama can cover



Alabama is 8-4 against the spread this season, and the offense has been nearly impossible to stop. The Tide scored 35 points or more in 23 straight games before it dialed it back late against Notre Dame. Jones leads the nation in completion percentage (77) and threw for 297 yards against the Irish. The junior topped 375 passing yards six times during the regular season and has 36 TDs against four interceptions. Smith, the Heisman favorite, scored three TDs in the semifinal to give him 20 this season and had 105 catches for more than 1,600 yards.

If the Tide, who are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games against the Big Ten, need to turn to the running game, they have Najee Harris running behind one of the nation's best offensive lines. Harris had 125 yards on just 15 carries in the semifinal, including an electrifying 53-yard jaunt. He has more than 1,700 total yards and has scored 27 times.

Defensively, All-American cornerback Patrick Surtain II takes away half the field, and the Tide have 33 sacks, led by Will Anderson Jr. (seven sacks) and Christian Barmore (six). The unit allows fewer than 20 points per game.

Why Ohio State can cover

Clemson's defense was fifth in the nation in yards allowed, but Fields threw for 385 yards and six touchdowns, while Sermon ran for 193. Now, they face a Bama defense that ranks 76th in the nation against the pass, and receiver Christian Olave, who had 132 yards and two scores in the semifinal, is healthy.

The Buckeyes are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight bowl games, and the defense also can make huge plays. The unit has 19 sacks and 18 takeaways in its seven games. End Jonathon Cooper (3.5 sacks) and tackles Tommy Togiai (three) and Haskell Garrett (two) will apply pressure, while All-American Shaun Wade (two interceptions) and fellow cornerback Sevyn Banks (seven passes defended) are top-notch cornerbacks. Linebacker Pete Werner is the emotional leader and has a team-high 46 tackles, a sack and forced two fumbles for a unit that has recovered 11.

How to make Alabama vs. Ohio State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, suggesting sacks and takeaways will play a major role. It also says one side of the spread is hitting in more than 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick here.

So who wins Ohio State vs. Alabama in the 2021 College Football National Championship Game? And which side of the spread cashes in more than 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Alabama vs. Ohio State spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model on a 56-36 roll on college football picks, and find out.