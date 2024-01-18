Alabama starting left tackle Kadyn Proctor has entered the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. The former five-star prospect was the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 5 overall player in the 2023 class, per 247Sports rankings. Upon his arrival to Alabama, Proctor quickly cashed in on that potential, seizing the starting left tackle spot and helping Alabama reach the College Football Playoff in 2023.

According to 247Sports, Iowa has emerged as an early leader in the race for the highly-coveted Des Moines, Iowa, native. He originally committed to the Hawkeyes before flipping to the Crimson Tide in December of 2022.

More than a dozen Crimson Tide players have entered the transfer portal since Alabama's season ended. The list has only continued to grow since coach Nick Saban's retirement and Kalen DeBoer's subsequent arrival from Washington as his replacement. Alabama players have a special 30-day window to enter the transfer portal in wake of Saban's retirement.

Proctor notably joins starting cornerback and fellow former five-star prospect Caleb Downs on the list of Tide players to flirt with the portal. Both were freshman All-SEC selections for their efforts in what proved to be Saban's final go-around.

What's next for Proctor

Not only do Proctor's roots and recruiting past make Iowa a logical option should he seek to play closer to home, but he could provide an extra jolt for the Hawkeyes' offensive line in 2024. While Iowa won 10 games and reached the Big Ten Championship Game in 2023, the flaws were apparent -- especially on offense -- from start to finish.

Even with all five Week 1 starters along Iowa's 2023 offensive line on track to return next season, the unit could still use outside help. The Hawkeyes were infamously the lowest-scoring offense in college football last year. They also tied for 84th nationally among FBS teams in sacks allowed last season (2.29 per game). With Proctor's success at Alabama, he would be a heavy favorite to land a starting role as Iowa looks to turn a corner after moving on from Brian Ferentz's ill-fated tenure as offensive coordinator.

Of course, Iowa was far from being the only other program to heavily pursue Proctor during his recruitment out of high school. He received 47 known offers, according to 247Sports, including the likes Oregon, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State, to name just a few. No matter which direction Proctor goes, he's bound to have options before the dust settles.