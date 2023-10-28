Who's Playing

Washington State Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils

Current Records: Washington State 4-3, Arizona State 1-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mountain America Stadium -- Tempe, Arizona

Mountain America Stadium -- Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac 12 Networks

What to Know

Arizona State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Washington State Cougars will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Mountain America Stadium. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with six consecutive losses for Arizona State and three for Washington State.

Arizona State might've scored the first points on Saturday, but it was Washington who claimed the real prize. Arizona State fell 15-7 to Washington. Arizona State gained 53 more yards on the day, but it was Washington that made the best of use of them.

Meanwhile, Washington State lost to Oregon on the road by a decisive 38-24 margin on Saturday.

Despite the loss, Washington State got a solid performance out of Cameron Ward, who threw for 438 yards and a touchdown. The team also got some help courtesy of Lincoln Victor, who picked up 161 receiving yards.

The Cougars weren't very productive on the ground and finished the game with only 57 rushing yards. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Oregon rushed for 248.

Arizona State's loss was their fourth straight on the road (dating back to last season), which dropped their overall record down to 1-6. As for Washington State, their loss dropped their record down to 4-3.

While both teams both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. As for their next game, Washington State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest will be Arizona State's seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

Arizona State came up short against Washington State in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, falling 28-18. Will Arizona State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Washington State is a solid 6-point favorite against Arizona State, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 51 points.

Series History

Washington State has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Arizona State.