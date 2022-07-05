Arkansas picked up a huge win on the recruiting trail on this Fourth of July, going into Oklahoma and pulling one of the state's best prospects with the commitment of four-star athlete Micah Tease. Tease announced his college commitment live Monday on CBS Sports HQ, choosing the Razorbacks over Oklahoma, Notre Dame, USC and Texas A&M.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma, native took official visits to Notre Dame, USC and Arkansas over the last month, and the impression that Sam Pittman and his staff made during the process left Tease wanting to be a part of the Razorbacks' future. Tease ranks as the No. 133 overall prospect in the 2023 class and checks in as the No. 7 recruit with an "athlete" designation, according to the 247Sports rankings.

At 5-11 and 180 pounds, 247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks writes that Tease has a "lean, athletic build with some space to add mass" and notes he could play immediately on special teams with a long-term projection of being a high-major impact player on either side of the ball.

Plays fast with impressive functional athleticism. Shows easy speed with smooth acceleration and a big-play top end. Run-by burst at receiver and make-up speed in coverage.Good ball skills regardless of alignment, but especially if projected to the secondary. Displays impressive concentration and ball-tracking skill with speed, hand-eye coordination, and dexterity to make vertical plays on either side of the ball.Owns valuable athletic context in track with several 100-meter times between 11.00 and 11.11. Field speed reflects that, if not even faster. Willing tackler at DB with physical tools and athleticism to play corner, safety, or nickel. Will need position-specific technical work upon locking in a long-term positional home at the next level. Wiry strong and shows good physicality as a blocker and tackler, but added mass and strength will maximize impact regardless of alignment.

As a four-star prospect with .9345 rating, Tease is the third highest-rated prospect in Arkansas' 2023 recruiting class, a group that is already loaded up with a strong showing in the rankings. The Razorbacks started the day at No. 7 in the country thanks in part to the 18 commits filling the class, but Tease adds some quality to that quantity with his blue-chip status.