Week 1 of the 2023 college football season provided five straight days of games, but another jam-packed slate is on deck for Week 2. CBS Sports Network's coverage continues with an Armed Forces Saturday special as all three service academies take center stage.

The action on CBS Sports Network starts with Army playing host to Delaware State at noon. Triple-option lovers are in for a treat as that matchup is immediately followed by Navy, in its first season under coach Brian Newberry, hosting Wagner. Coverage then concludes with Air Force heading to the Lone Star State to face Sam Houston, which just entered the FBS ranks this offseason, for a neutral-site matchup in Houston, Texas.

Air Force is off to a 1-0 start after flying past Robert Morris in a Week 1 home victory, while Navy and Army are looking to get into the win column after dropping their season openers. The Midshipmen had few answers for Notre Dame during a Week 0 loss overseas in Dublin, Ireland, while the Black Knights let a 10-point fourth-quarter lead vanish in a Week 1 loss at Louisiana-Monroe.

CBS Sports Network will have you covered every step of the way once the trio games get underway on Saturday. For now, it's time to dive in a little bit deeper into the storylines surrounding each matchup.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

Delaware State at Army

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9 | Time: Noon

Location: Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

This should be a chance for coach Jeff Monken's squad to get some confidence back after things got away late in a 17-13 loss at Louisiana Monroe in Week 1. Army led 13-3 with less than six minutes remaining in the game before a Warkhawks offense that hadn't found the end zone all day scored twice in less than three minutes. The Black Knights did themselves no favors offensively in the loss, turning the ball over five times on a day when their lone touchdown came on an interception return. Delaware State also enters this one with an offense that struggled in Week 1, managing for just 196 total yards in a 22-11 home loss to Bowie State.

Wagner at Navy

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

The Midshipmen enter this one with an extra week of rest after a 42-3 loss to Notre Dame back in Week 0. Navy's offense looked out of sync from the start, while the defense allowed the Fighting Irish rushing attack to average 6.0 yards per carry. A turnover-free day was one of the few positives from Newberry's debut at the helm. Safe to say, Navy is happy to be back home this weekend against a Wagner team that also failed to inspire in its season opener. The Seahawks suffered a 46-16 loss at Fordham in Week 1, turning the ball over three times and allowing the Rams offense to pass for five touchdowns and 10.3 yards per completion on the day.

Air Force vs. Sam Houston

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9 | Time: 8 p.m.

Location: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Air Force -15 | Will the Falcons cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 2 projections here

Air Force finds itself back in Texas, where it ended the 2022 campaign with an Armed Forces Bowl victory against Baylor to reach 10 wins or more for the third time in four years. Now riding a six-game win streak dating back to last November, coach Troy Calhoun and Co. face a Sam Houston squad that had a rough introduction last week to life in the FBS, suffering a 14-0 loss at BYU. Air Force, meanwhile, had no problem scoring points in a 42-7 home win against Robert Morris. Falcons quarterback Zac Larrier only attempted three passes in that win, but Air Force gained 95 yards on his two completions, one of which went for a touchdown. Larrier added 99 yards and two more touchdowns on the ground during the victory.

