The Commander-in-Chief's Trophy is up for grabs when the Army Black Knights square off against the Navy Midshipmen in America's Game 2023 on Saturday. Army (5-6) will earn sole possession of the trophy for the 10th time with a victory, while Navy (5-6) would share it with both the Black Knights and Air Force with a win. Army has won five of its last seven meetings with the Midshipmen but is 54-62-7 in the all-time series.

Kickoff at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Black Knights are 3-point favorites in the latest Navy vs. Army odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 27.5. Army is the -148 favorite (risk $148 to win $100) on the money line. Before making any Navy vs. Army picks or college football predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's Emory Hunt has to say.

Saturday's game can be seen live on CBS.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective. In addition, Hunt has gone an amazing 14-8-1 on his last 23 college football picks involving Navy, returning more than $500 for $100 bettors. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hunt has set his sights on Army vs. Navy and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Navy vs. Army:

Navy vs. Army spread: Black Knights -3

Navy vs. Army over/under: 27.5 points

Navy vs. Army money line: Black Knights -148, Midshipmen +124

ARMY: The Under is 17-2-1 in the Black Knights' last 20 games against Navy

NAVY: The Midshipmen are 4-6-1 against the spread this season

Why Army can cover

The Black Knights are coming off their third consecutive victory, a 28-21 triumph over Coastal Carolina on Nov. 18. Army attempted only two passes in the game and completed neither, but senior running back Tyson Riley gained 112 of the team's 365 yards on the ground and recorded his first touchdown run of the season. Riley, who has made a pair of TD catches in 2023, did not have a rushing attempt since gaining seven yards on three carries in the season opener against Louisiana-Monroe.

Bryson Daily, who leads the Black Knights with 817 rushing yards and seven scoring runs, registered 94 yards and a TD on 22 carries in the victory against Coastal Carolina. The junior quarterback has rushed for at least 80 yards in five contests this season, including each of the last three. Senior wideout Ay'Jaun Marshall set a career high with 67 rushing yards and a touchdown run versus the Chanticleers, while senior running back Jakobi Buchanan made 12 carries for a season-best 60 yards.

Why Navy can cover

The Midshipmen suffered their third loss in five games when they were trounced 59-14 at SMU on Nov. 25. Navy outgained the Mustangs 182-118 on the ground, with Braxton Woodson leading the charge with 104 yards. The freshman quarterback, who completed 9-of-18 pass attempts for 71 yards with one interception, entered the contest with just 69 rushing yards.

Navy's ground attack is led by Alex Tecza, who has registered 724 yards and five touchdowns on 117 carries. The sophomore fullback, who also is third on the team with 14 catches and 88 receiving yards, has gained at least 80 yards on five occasions this season - eclipsing the 100-yard mark twice.

How to make Army vs. Navy picks

Hunt has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Over on the point total, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

