Army vs. UMass odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven computer simulation
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Massachusetts and Army. Here are the results:
FBS independent schools are set to meet up when the Army Black Knights and the Massachusetts Minutemen face off at noon ET on Saturday at Blaik Field at Michie Stadium in a game televised by CBS Sports Network. Army is 3-6 overall and 2-2 at home, while Massachusetts is 1-8 overall and 0-4 on the road. The Black Knights are favored by 34.5 points in the latest Army vs. UMass odds, while the over-under is set at 62.5. Before entering any Massachusetts vs. Army picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 11 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 105-69 on all its top-rated college football picks this season. Anybody who has been following it is way up.
Now, it has simulated Army vs. Massachusetts 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Army is coming off a tough 17-13 loss to Air Force last week. Army got a solid performance out of quarterback Jabari Laws, who picked up 54 yards on the ground on 21 carries and accumulated 214 passing yards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. Laws' 87-yard touchdown toss to receiver Camden Harrison in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.
Meanwhile, Massachusetts full 63-21 to Liberty. UMass was virtually out of it by halftime as it trailed 49-14 at the break. It's been a miserable season overall for the Minutemen, who are also 1-7 against the spread when playing FBS competition. But can the Black Knights offense that averages 24.7 points per game post enough points to cover the Army vs. UMass spread?
A couple numbers to consider for this matchup: the Black Knights are stumbling into the contest with the second fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 90.8 per game on average. But the Minutemen are fifth worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 301.4 on average. I
So who wins Army vs. UMass? And which side of the spread is hitting almost 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread to back on Saturday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college football picks.
