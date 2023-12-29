Teams looking to finish on a high note clash when the Auburn Tigers meet the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday in the Music City Bowl. The Tigers (6-6, 3-5 SEC), who have lost six of nine, including two in a row, finished the regular season with a 27-24 loss to No. 8 Alabama. The Terrapins (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten), who have lost five of seven following a 5-0 start, rolled to a 42-24 win over Rutgers in the regular-season finale. Maryland is playing in a bowl for the third season in a row, while Auburn is in its 10th bowl over the past 11 seasons. Auburn leads the all-time series 2-1, last meeting in 1983.

Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., is set for 2 p.m. The Tigers are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Auburn vs. Maryland odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Before making any Maryland vs. Auburn picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Auburn vs. Maryland and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. Here are the FBS college football lines and trends for Maryland vs. Auburn:

Auburn vs. Maryland spread: Auburn -6.5

Auburn vs. Maryland over/under: 47.5 points

Auburn vs. Maryland money line: Maryland +205, Auburn -254

AUB: The Tigers have hit the first quarter game total over in 7 of their last 8 games (+5.95 Units)

MARY: The Terrapins have hit the game total over in 5 of their last 6 games at home (+3.90 Units)

Why Auburn can cover

Junior quarterback Payton Thorne has proven to be a dual threat. He has completed 149 of 238 passes (62.6%) for 1,671 yards and 15 touchdowns with nine interceptions, while rushing 125 times for 520 yards (4.2 average) and three scores. Thorne passed for 282 yards with a score and rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Samford on Sept. 16, a career rushing high for the transfer, and the first Auburn quarterback to rush for 100 yards and pass for 200 in a game since Nick Marshall versus Mississippi State in 2014.

Also leading the Tigers is junior running back Jarquez Hunter. Hunter carried 146 times for 865 yards (5.9 average) with seven touchdowns this season. He also caught 16 passes for 111 yards (6.9 average). Hunter led the ground game against Mississippi State on Oct. 28, gaining 144 yards on 17 carries, and followed that up with a career-high 183 yards on 19 carries at Vanderbilt on Nov. 4, scoring twice. See which team to pick here.

Why Maryland can cover

With redshirt senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa opting out of the bowl, back-up Billy Edwards Jr. will get the start in his place. Despite limited action, he rushed for six touchdowns on 16 carries this year. Three of those came in a 31-24 loss to Big Ten champion Michigan. Edwards became the first Terps quarterback with three rushing touchdowns in a game since C.J. Brown had three against James Madison on Aug. 30, 2014. He became the third FBS player over the past 25 seasons to record at least three rushing touchdowns on four or fewer rushes and three or fewer rushing yards in a single game.

Looking to lead Maryland's ground attack will be sophomore running back Roman Hemby. In his third year with the program, he led the Terrapins in rushing with 663 yards on 135 carries (4.9 average) and four touchdowns. He had a 100-yard rushing game at Rutgers on Nov. 25 with 113 yards on 15 carries, while catching a 17-yard touchdown to put the Terps up 21-3 in the second quarter. Hemby also ran for 35 yards and caught three passes for 28 yards against Michigan on Nov. 18. See which team to pick here.

