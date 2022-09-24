Teams with similar successes over the past two seasons clash when the Missouri Tigers face the Auburn Tigers in a SEC opener on Saturday. This will also be Missouri's first-ever game at Auburn, Ala. Auburn leads the all-time series 2-1, although the teams have not met since 2017. Both teams finished 2021 with 6-7 overall records, including 3-5 marks in the SEC, and both are off to 2-1 starts this season.

The game from Jordan-Hare Stadium will kick off at noon ET. Missouri was 1-4 on the road a year ago, while Auburn was 4-3 at home. Auburn is favored by 7 points in the latest Missouri vs. Auburn odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 51.5. Before making any Auburn vs. Missouri picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.

Now, the model has set its sights on Missouri vs. Auburn. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Auburn vs. Missouri:

Missouri vs. Auburn spread: Auburn -7

Missouri vs. Auburn over/under: 51.5 points

Missouri vs. Auburn money line: Missouri +222, Auburn -278

MIZ: The under is 4-0 in Missouri's last four games against a team with a winning record

AUB: Auburn is 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games following a double-digit loss at home

Why Auburn can cover

Auburn has had a lot of success in conference openers. Auburn is 51-32-5 (.608) all-time and 24-5 over the last 29 SEC opening games, including a 24-19 win at LSU last season. In SEC home openers, Auburn is 57-26-2 (.682) all-time, including a 34-10 loss to Georgia last season. Since 1933, Auburn has compiled a 333-262-18 league mark, including 142-64-6 in SEC games played at Auburn.

Junior wide receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson is off to a good start to the season. He has a team-leading 13 receptions for 231 yards (17.8 average), including a long of 56 yards. In last week's 41-12 loss to Penn State, Johnson caught six passes for 73 yards, including a long of 24 yards. For his career, he has 32 receptions for 505 yards (15.8 average) and two touchdowns. He has also rushed for one.

Why Missouri can cover

Despite that, Auburn is not a lock to cover the Missouri vs. Auburn spread. That's because sophomore quarterback Brady Cook has played well in Missouri's two wins, including Saturday against Abilene Christian. In that game, Cook completed 22 of 31 passes (71%) for 297 yards and three touchdowns. For his career, Cook has completed 71.3% of his passes for 1,043 yards and seven touchdowns vs. three interceptions.

Sophomore wide receiver Dominic Lovett is Cook's top target. Lovett had seven catches for 132 yards (18.9 average) and two touchdowns a week ago against Abilene Christian, including a 79-yarder. For the season, he has 16 receptions for 274 yards (17.1 average) and two scores. His 132 receiving yards are the most by a Missouri receiver since Johnathon Johnson piled up 185 yards against Oklahoma State in the 2018 Liberty Bowl.

How to make Missouri vs. Auburn picks

