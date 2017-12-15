Boise State vs. Oregon, Las Vegas Bowl: Prediction, pick, line, odds, live stream

Oregon and Boise State have met only twice in their history despite their proximity to one another, and you may be surprised to know that Boise State has won both the previous matchups. The most recent meeting came in 2009 during Chip Kelly's coaching debut with the Ducks, and Chris Petersen's Broncos won that meeting 19-8. Of course, the most memorable part of that game took place after the game had ended.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 16 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Sam Boyd Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ABC | Live stream: Watch ESPN, Watch ESPN apps

Storylines

Boise State: The Broncos come into this game having won eight of their last nine, including the Mountain West Championship against Fresno State two weeks ago. It's the 16th consecutive season that the Broncos have appeared in a bowl game, and it's their fourth appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl. Only BYU (six) and Utah (five) have more. Boise State has never lost a Las Vegas Bowl or to Oregon, but a win in this game will be a bit more difficult if the team's leading rusher Alexander Mattison (1,074 yards, 12 TD) isn't able to play due to an ankle injury.

Oregon: The last time Oregon played Boise State, it was the coaching debut of Chip Kelly. This time, it's the debut of Mario Cristobal, who was promoted to the job after Willie Taggart left for Florida State. I'm sure Oregon hopes Cristobal's tenure is as successful as that of Kelly. As for Cristobal's first game, there are a lot of questions surrounding the Ducks right now, but perhaps none bigger than the status of Royce Freeman. The Ducks leading rusher won't play in the game as he prepares himself for the NFL Draft, and his absence should have an impact on the offense.

Prediction



It's not easy to get a read on this game considering the status of each team's leading rusher, combined with a coaching change for Oregon. If Boise State is without Mattison, I like the Ducks here even without Freeman, as I think Oregon is more talented overall. That hook is scary, however. Pick: Oregon -7.5

