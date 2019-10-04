Boise State vs. UNLV odds, predictions, line: 2019 college football picks from proven model

A Mountain West battle is on tap Saturday between Boise State and UNLV at 10:30 p.m. ET at Sam Boyd Stadium. UNLV is 1-3 overall and 1-1 at home this season, while Boise State is 4-0 overall and 1-0 on the road. UNLV is 2-2 against the spread; Boise State is 2-1-1. The Broncos, coming off an impressive 30-19 win over Air Force, are favored by 22 points in the latest UNLV vs. Boise State odds, while the over-under is set at 57. Before you make any Boise State vs. UNLV picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning $4,200 profit for $100 players on its top-rated college football against the spread picks. The model enters Week 6 of the 2019 college football season on a strong run, going 52-34 on its top-rated picks. It also called North Carolina (+27.5) covering with plenty of room to spare against Clemson and Ohio State (-17) easily covering against Nebraska last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

The model is leaning over.

UNLV absorbed a 53-17 road loss to Wyoming last week, as Sean Chambers passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more in the Mountain West opener for both teams. UNLV QB Kenyon Oblad struggled against the Cowboys, finishing with just 176 passing yards and two interceptions. RB Charles Williams has been a bright spot, with 472 yards on 55 carries and six touchdowns this season.

No. 16 Boise State had its hands full with Air Force last week, but turned it on in the second half to win 30-19 in their Mountain West opener. RB Robert Mahone rushed for 73 yards and scored two touchdowns on 13 carries, and QB Hank Bachmeier passed for 263 yards and two TDs. Bachmeier has thrown for 1,190 yards and six TDs this season, and Mahone has four touchdowns on the ground.

Two defensive stats to keep in mind: UNLV is 11th worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, giving up 227.5 yards per game. And Boise State ranks 11th in country in passing yards allowed per game, allowing just 157.3 per game.

Two defensive stats to keep in mind: UNLV is 11th worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, giving up 227.5 yards per game. And Boise State ranks 11th in country in passing yards allowed per game, allowing just 157.3 per game.