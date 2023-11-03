ACC rivals square off in a college football Week 10 matchup Friday night when the Syracuse Orange host the Boston College Eagles. The teams appear to be headed in opposite directions, but the Orange (4-4, 0-4) are favored despite their four-game losing streak. The Eagles (5-3, 2-2) have won four straight. Syracuse has won the past two meetings between the teams, including a 32-23 victory in Chestnut Hill last November. The series dates back to 1924, and the Orange are 34-22 all-time against Boston College.

Friday's kickoff at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. is set for 7:30 p.m. ET The latest Boston College vs. Syracuse odds via SportsLine consensus list the Orange as 3-point favorites, and the over/under for total points is 50.5. Before locking in any Syracuse vs. Boston College picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Here are several college football odds and trends for Boston College vs. Syracuse:

Boston College vs. Syracuse spread: Orange -3

Boston College vs. Syracuse over/under: 50.5 points

Boston College vs. Syracuse money line: Eagles +132, Orange -155

BC: Is 13-13 ATS as an underdog under coach Jeff Hafley (since 2020).

SYR: Is 12-7 ATS as a home favorite under Dino Babers (since 2016).

Why Syracuse can cover

The Orange have won three of their four home games this season, and two of their losses are to ranked teams. Syracuse outgained the Eagles 443-341 last year as quarterback Garrett Shrader threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Damien Alford had 80 yards and a TD on just four receptions. They are staples of a Syracuse offense, with Shrader throwing for 1,508 yards and rushing for 316. The senior has accounted for 16 touchdowns this season.

Alford and fellow wideout Umari Hatcher both have the size to create mismatches, and they have combined for 745 receiving yards. Both average 16.2 yards per reception. The Orange running game could find some success behind LeQuint Allen, who has rushed for 553 yards and seven touchdowns. The Eagles are allowing 164 yards per game on the ground, 12th in the ACC. The Syracuse defense allows 24 points per game and has 22 sacks and 12 takeaways.

Why Boston College can cover

The Eagles are on a strong winning run, and of their three losses, one came in overtime and the other was a two-point setback to Florida State. They are 3-5 ATS this season but are 3-1 ATS as an underdog. They have a balanced offense led by dual-threat quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who is fourth in the ACC in total offense with 278 yards per game. The sophomore has a team-high 673 rushing yards while throwing for 1,549. He has accounted for 20 TDs.

Boston College has the best rushing offense in the ACC, with running back Kye Robichaux also contributing heavily to a unit that averages 215 yards on the ground. Robichaux has 485 rushing yards, with 277 over the past two games, and has scored six times. The Eagles have one of the ACC's best pass defenses, giving up less than 200 yards per game through the air.

How to make Syracuse vs. Boston College picks

