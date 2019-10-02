Brother of LSU's legendary RB Leonard Fournette reportedly leaves the Tigers

LSU senior running back Lanard Fournette reportedly left the team on Wednesday, a school official confirmed to Geaux247. ESPN first reported that the younger brother of former Tigers star and current Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was not longer with the team.

Lanard Fournette graduated from LSU in May and has no eligibility remaining following the 2019 season. His decision to reportedly withdraw from the university came just four games into the season with ESPN reporting that the younger Fournette "just wants to move on with his life."

Fournette was second on the Tigers' depth chart at running back behind junior starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire but has carried the ball just 13 times for 36 yards and a score this season. During his four years at LSU, the 5-foot-11, 200-pound running back totaled just 162 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

With Fournette no longer on the team, the No. 5 Tigers are expected to rely more heavily on freshmen Tyrion Davis-Price, who received the majority of the team's carries last week vs. Vanderbilt after Edwards-Helaire and John Emery Jr.