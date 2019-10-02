Brother of LSU's legendary RB Leonard Fournette reportedly leaves the Tigers
Leonard Fournette created a legacy and big shoes that his brother tried to fill
LSU senior running back Lanard Fournette reportedly left the team on Wednesday, a school official confirmed to Geaux247. ESPN first reported that the younger brother of former Tigers star and current Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was not longer with the team.
Lanard Fournette graduated from LSU in May and has no eligibility remaining following the 2019 season. His decision to reportedly withdraw from the university came just four games into the season with ESPN reporting that the younger Fournette "just wants to move on with his life."
Fournette was second on the Tigers' depth chart at running back behind junior starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire but has carried the ball just 13 times for 36 yards and a score this season. During his four years at LSU, the 5-foot-11, 200-pound running back totaled just 162 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
With Fournette no longer on the team, the No. 5 Tigers are expected to rely more heavily on freshmen Tyrion Davis-Price, who received the majority of the team's carries last week vs. Vanderbilt after Edwards-Helaire and John Emery Jr.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Week 6: CFB odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 6 college football game 10,000 times
-
Hot seat update through one month of '19
These college football coaches have some work to do if they hope to survive the 2019 season
-
LSU, Oklahoma State on upset alert
Parsing through the Week 6 lines to find the best bets against the favorites
-
BYU QB Wilson out with hand injury
Wilson has thrown for 1,312 yards through five games in 2019
-
Week 6 College football picks, best bets
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Week 6
-
Temple vs. ECU odds, expert picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of AAC football.
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Texas routs Rice in Houston showdown
No. 12 Texas needed a get-right game, and that's exactly what Rice provided in Houston
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game