Central Michigan is investigating allegations that suspended Michigan analyst Connor Stalions was on the sideline for its season opener on the road against Michigan State, according to ESPN. A man who resembles Stalions appears to be on the sideline wearing CMU apparel in photos that have been circulating on social media.

In a statement, Central Michigan athletic director Amy Folan said the school only became aware of the photos on Monday. The athletic department is collecting facts surrounding the incident. Stalions would have allegedly been on the sideline to illegally scout and steal signs from the rival Spartans. The Michigan State-Central Michigan game took place on a Friday night, while Michigan opened its season against East Carolina one day later with Stalions on the Wolverines sideline.

"We became aware of these photos late yesterday and we are in the process of determining the facts surrounding them," Folan said. "As this process is ongoing, we have no further comment at this time."

The Michigan staffer did not have a general sideline pass, which are relatively common. Instead, Stalions appears to have a pass that reads "VB" for visiting bench. Those credentials are only given out to opposing teams for coaches, trainers and staffers. He also was wearing Central Michigan apparel that appeared to be team-issued. It's unclear how Stalions may have gained access to these resources.

Stalions has suddenly found himself at the center of a massive investigation into illegal sign-stealing. Stalions is alleged to have created and maintained a network of staffers and contractors to electronically record sidelines of future Michigan opponents to steal signals. Records show that Stalions purchased and distributed tickets at 12 Big Ten stadiums, along with multiple potential College Football Playoff opponents.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has denied knowledge of the operation and will cooperate with the NCAA investigation. Harbaugh is also locked in a separate NCAA inquiry regarding misleading investigators and illegal recruiting during the COVID-19 dead period.

