The NCAA and Jim Harbaugh had reportedly closed in on an agreement for a four-game suspension as punishment for multiple recruiting violations within the program, as well as the coach's misleading statements to investigators. However, those negotiations have broken down and Harbaugh is expected to coach the entire 2023 season, according to Yahoo! Sports.

The deal for a four-game suspension, which just needed approval from the NCAA's Committee on Infractions, "is now off," and the program's NCAA case will continue through the disciplinary system. Harbaugh would have served the suspension during the first four games of the 2023 season vs. ECU, UNLV, Bowling Green and Rutgers, all at home in the Big House.

Now Harbaugh is expected to coach in every game this season for the Wolverines, and the program's NCAA case may not be heard again until the 2024 offseason.

Harbaugh is accused of providing false or misleading information to the NCAA during an investigation into alleged recruiting violations made in 2021 during an extended recruiting dead period stemming from COVID-19.

The NCAA alleges that Harbaugh lied to investigators during an initial meeting about the violations. Dishonesty to investigators is a separate Level I violation in the NCAA's rulebook. It appeared as if the parties were headed towards a resolution in the matter earlier this year; however, while those negotiations were ongoing, Harbaugh refused to sign a document admitting that he was dishonest during that first meeting.

The Wolverines coach has consistently maintained that he was not purposefully dishonest; rather, he claims he did not remember the events that led to the recruiting violations. Harbaugh's penalty will almost assuredly be harsher than what it would have been if the NCAA believed he cooperated from the onset as all four violations were of the Level II variety.

Michigan is a heavy favorite in each of those first four games of 2023, but avoiding the disruption of Harbaugh's absence will provide a boost as the Wolverines pursue a third-straight Big Ten Championship and third-straight College Football Playoff appearance.