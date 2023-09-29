A Big 12 battle features the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-2) going on the road to play the BYU Cougars (3-1) on Friday night. Both of these universities joined the Big 12 Conference on July 1. This is the just third overall matchup in history, with BYU winning both contests. In 2016, the Cougars beat the Bearcats 20-3. Cincinnati ranks third in the conference in total offense (488), while, BYU sits in the 13th spot with 324.5 total yards per game.

Kickoff from LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo is set for 10:15 p.m. ET. The Bearcats are 1-point favorites in the latest Cincinnati vs. BYU odds, while the over/under for total points is 49. Before making any BYU vs. Cincinnati picks, be sure to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of nearly $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cincinnati vs. BYU and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for BYU vs. Cincinnati:

Cincinnati vs. BYU spread: Bearcats -1

Cincinnati vs. BYU over/under: 49 points

Cincinnati vs. BYU money line: Bearcats -115, Cougars -105

CIN: Cincinnati has hit the team total Under in its last four games

BYU: BYU has hit the 1H game total Over in eight of its last 12 games

Cincinnati vs. BYU picks: See picks at SportsLine

Cincinnati vs. BYU live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Cincinnati can cover

The Bearcats have a few reliable pass catchers. They are sixth in the Big 12 in passing yards per game (273.3). Senior receiver Xzavier Henderson is a big-bodied (6-foot-4) target with good downfield speed. The Florida transfer leads the team in receptions (23) and receiving yards (340) with a score. He has notched 140-plus receiving yards in two of the four games played. In Week 3 against Miami (OH), he snagged 12 grabs for 140 yards.

Senior receiver Braden Smith is a playmaker who has a knack for creating plays vertically. Smith owns strong hands at the catch point but has the speed to blow past defenders. The Mississippi native has caught 13 passes for 198 yards and a team-high two touchdowns. On Sept. 9 against Pittsburgh, Smith had five catches for 59 yards and one touchdown. See which team to pick here.

Why BYU can cover

The Cougars own a well-rounded defensive group. BYU is currently sixth in the Big 12 in total defense (326.5) and third in pass defense (196.5). Junior defensive end Tyler Batty is off to a fast start for this defensive front. The Utah native leads the team in both tackles for loss (3.5) and sacks (2.5) with 19 total tackles. Junior cornerback Jakob Robinson utilizes his awareness and ball skills to make plays when the football is in the air.

Junior linebacker Ben Bywater has an excellent feel when attacking the run game and playing in zone coverage. Bywater is first on the team in total stops (32) with three tackles for loss and one sack. In his last outing, the Utah native finished with 10 total tackles and one pass deflection. See which team to pick here.

How to make BYU vs. Cincinnati picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 51 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in more than 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Cincinnati vs. BYU, and which side of the spread hits in more than 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that's up more than $2,500 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.