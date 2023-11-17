No. 20 North Carolina (8-2) will be looking to stay afloat in the ACC title race when it travels to Clemson (6-4) on Saturday afternoon. The Tar Heels need a pair of wins and some help from other teams in the conference to make the title game. They lost back-to-back games at the end of October, but they have responded with wins over Campbell and Duke. Clemson is accustomed to playing in the ACC championship, but it has already been eliminated heading into the final two games of the regular season.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Clemson vs. North Carolina odds, while the over/under is set at 58.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Clemson vs. North Carolina spread: Clemson -6.5

Clemson vs. North Carolina over/under: 58.5 points

Clemson vs. North Carolina money line: Clemson -266, UNC +213

Why Clemson can cover

Clemson is coming off two of its best performances of the season, beating then-No. 15 Notre Dame before crushing Georgia Tech. The Tigers covered the spread in both of those games, and they are in a good scheduling spot as they wrap up a three-game homestand. Running back Will Shipley, who missed some time due to an injury, rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown against Georgia Tech last week.

Sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik had one of his best outings of the season as well, completing 23 of 34 passes for 205 yards and four touchdowns. Clemson has won 23 of its last 26 November games, so the Tigers tend to put their best foot forward at this time of the year. North Carolina is coming off a double-overtime thriller, leaving Clemson as the more rested team in this matchup.

Why North Carolina can cover

The Tar Heels should be the more motivated team on Saturday, as they are still alive for the ACC title. They avoided defeat in their double-overtime win against rival Duke last week, as running back Omarion Hampton racked up 169 rushing yards. Hampton is the ACC's leading rusher with 1,236 yards, while quarterback Drake Maye engineers an offense that leads the conference in points per game (39.9).

Maye has thrown for 3,145 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions, going over 300 yards in three of his last four games. Three Tar Heels have eclipsed 500 receiving yards, paced by junior wide receiver Devontez Walker (600). North Carolina has won seven of its last eight road games, and it has a significantly healthier roster right now.

