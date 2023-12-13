Picking who you think will win every game on the 2023-24 college football bowl schedule is the easy part of participating in college football bowl confidence pools. However, things get difficult when you have to assign confidence points, and simply pulling up the college football odds and going with the chalk is rarely a winning strategy. Every year we see major upsets during college football bowl season and if you don't have your radar finely tuned, you might wind up near the bottom of your standings.

No. 6 Georgia is a 14-point favorite over No. 5 Florida State in the 2023 Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 in Miami. However, with Georgia potentially lacking motivation and Florida State likely playing with a chip on its shoulder after being left out of the CFP, should this be an upset to consider in college football bowl confidence pools? Before entering any college football bowl confidence pools, be sure to see the college football picks from SportsLine's Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is a former running back for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and knows the game from a player's perspective. He enters the 2023-24 college football bowl season on a 46-27 roll on all college football picks, returning nearly $1,700 for $100 players during that span. Anybody following him is way up.

So before filling out your college football pool picks, you need to see Hunt's college football bowl picks. He has analyzed each bowl matchup and ordered every game by level of confidence. He's sharing his picks over at SportsLine.

Top college football bowl confidence predictions

One of the top 2023-24 college football bowl confidence picks from Hunt: He likes the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers to beat the No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2024 Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. ET. The SEC vs. Big Ten rivalry typically leads to a handful of bowl matchups every season and the SEC has dominated them historically. When matched up in a bowl setting, the SEC holds a 65-35 advantage and Tennessee is 11-5 in bowl games against a Big Ten opponent, including a 45-28 route against Iowa in the 2015 Gator Bowl.

The Iowa defense is one of the best in the nation but the offense has struggled to keep pace with any team that can consistently move the ball and score points. The Volunteers averaged 453.5 yards of total offense and 31.8 points per game this season and are coming off a 48-24 win over Vanderbilt where quarterback Joe Milton accounted for six touchdowns. Milton threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns against a strong Clemson defense at last year's Orange Bowl and he'll be looking to close out his collegiate career in style against Iowa. See who else to pick here.

How to make college football bowl confidence picks

Hunt is also going all-in on a double-digit underdog with one of his most confident picks. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your 2023-24 bowl confidence pool and going home empty-handed. You can see who it is and get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So which order should you rank teams in your college football confidence pools, and which massive underdog do you need to be all-in on? Visit SportsLine to see the full college football bowl confidence picks, and see what teams won't disappoint, all from the college football expert who crushed sportsbooks this season.