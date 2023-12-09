Star players are going to miss bowl games across the country after announcing their decision to transfer, including Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel. He entered the transfer portal after two seasons with the Sooners, leaving them with freshman Jackson Arnold for their game against No. 14 Arizona in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28 during the college football bowl schedule. Arizona is a 3-point favorite in the 2023-24 college football bowl odds from SportsLine consensus. This is one of many tricky games to rank with your college football bowl confidence picks.

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord also entered the transfer portal ahead of the Buckeyes' meeting with No. 9 Missouri in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29. The Tigers are 2-point favorites in the college football bowl spreads, but where should you place that game in your college football bowl confidence groups? Before entering any college football bowl confidence pools, be sure to see the college football picks from SportsLine's Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is a former running back for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and knows the game from a player's perspective. He enters the 2023-24 college football bowl season on a 46-27 roll on all college football picks, returning nearly $1,700 for $100 players during that span. Anybody following him is way up.

Top college football bowl confidence predictions

One of the top 2023-24 college football bowl confidence picks from Hunt: He likes the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers to beat the No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2024 Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. ET. Iowa has not been a good team to back when it plays important games in the postseason, losing five of its last six contests in January. Tennessee cruised to a 45-28 win over Iowa when these teams met in the 2015 Gator Bowl, and the Vols have won five of their last six games against Big Ten opponents.

They are coming off a 48-24 thrashing of Vanderbilt at the end of the regular season, as quarterback Joe Milton III racked up 383 passing yards and accounted for six touchdowns. The senior leads the offense with 2,813 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions this season, while junior running back Jaylen Wright has 1,013 rushing yards and four scores. Iowa has not scored a single point against either of the ranked teams that it has faced this season, making Tennessee a confident selection for Hunt. See who else to pick here.

