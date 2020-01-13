College Football DFS, LSU vs. Clemson: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy CFB picks, lineups, strategy

Elite talent stocks the college football DFS player pool for the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday between LSU and Clemson. Trevor Lawrence, Joe Burrow, Travis Etienne, Tee Higgins, Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase are among the possible top college football DFS picks, but with top-four national scoring offenses squaring off in this 8 p.m. ET kickoff in New Orleans, there are plenty of ways to build college football DFS lineups.

McClure's top college football DFS picks for LSU vs. Clemson

For Clemson vs. LSU, one of McClure's top college football DFS picks is Burrow. The Heisman winner put up eye-popping numbers all season, but found a new level in the semifinal matchup against Oklahoma, throwing for 493 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions. He added 21 yards and a score on the ground. He'll face a tougher challenge against Clemson's defense, but Burrow posted big numbers against talented defenses like Alabama (393-3) and Florida (293-3) this season, so look for more of the same with the title on the line this evening.

Part of his optimal CFB DFS strategy includes stacking Burrow with Jefferson, who put up an insane 14-227-4 receiving line against Oklahoma in the semifinals. And while those numbers likely won't be duplicated, you bank on solid production from Jefferson because he was one of the nation's most consistent receivers in 2019. He ranked third nationally in catches (102) and yardage (1,434), while tying for the lead in touchdown catches (18). LSU's trio of Jefferson, Chase and Terrace Marshall Jr. makes it virtually impossible to consistently double cover one player, opening the door for more tournament-winning numbers for Jefferson.

