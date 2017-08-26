College football scores, schedule 2017: First TD of the season, five games ahead

It's 'Week Zero' of the 2017 NCAA football season, and we're here to keep you updated all day

Hey there, did you know the 2017 college football season actually starts today? Well, if you didn't, now you do. There will be five games played throughout the day Saturday in what is unofficially being called "Week Zero" of the 2017 season.

Two ranked teams will be in action as No. 19 South Florida plays at San Jose State and No. 14 Stanford takes on Rice all the way in Australia, and times are staggered so there should be football on all day. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way right here as your hub for game scores, the schedule and the most important moments of the day.

Scores and schedule

Oregon State at Colorado State -- 2:30 p.m. -- GameTracker
Portland State vs. BYU -- 3 p.m. -- GameTracker
Hawaii at Massachusetts -- 6 p.m. -- GameTracker
South Florida at San Jose State -- 7:30 p.m. -- GameTracker
Stanford vs. Rice (Australia) -- 10 p.m. -- GameTracker

What you need to know

The first TD of the season goes to ...

While the FBS games don't kick off until Saturday afternoon, FCS teams are already underway, and we have our first official touchdown of the 2017 college football season. Congratulations to Florida A&M QB Ryan Stanley on his 10-yard scamper for the score. We're willing to bet this won't be the last touchdown of the season, but it's just a hunch.

Oh, and if you're wondering what Stanley's glorious hair looks like, here you go. Presenting to you the early frontrunner for the best hair in college football (the #Hairsman). 

College Football Writer

Barrett Sallee has been a member of the sports media in various aspects since 2001. He is currently a college football writer for CBS Sports, while also hosting on SiriusXM College Sports Nation and the... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories