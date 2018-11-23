College football scores, schedule, games today: Texas, Nebraska, Houston in action
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 13 all Friday long
It's been a long haul, but we have reached the final weekend of the college football regular season. The action slated for Friday brings us two games in primetime that hold significance in regards to conference championships as well as the College Football Playoff race. Not to mention, UCF is aiming to finish a second consecutive regular season unbeaten as it looks to keep its incredible winning streak intact before conference championship weekend hits in early December.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire day Friday, updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 13. Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day's best plays and live GameTrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.
Week 13 college football schedule, scores
All times Eastern
No. 14 Texas at Kansas -- noon on FS1
Houston at Memphis -- noon on ABC
Nebraska at Iowa -- noon on Fox
Arkansas at Missouri -- 2:30 p.m. on CBS -- Preview, picks
Virginia at Virginia Tech -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC
Oregon at Oregon State -- 4 p.m. on FS1
No. 9 UCF at South Florida -- 4:15 p.m. on ESPN
No. 6 Oklahoma at No. 13 West Virginia -- 8 p.m. on ESPN -- Preview, picks
No. 16 Washington at No. 8 Washington State -- 8 p.m. on Fox -- Preview, picks
- Predictions: Expert picks for the biggest games on the schedule
- Viewer's guide: What you need to watch all day long Saturday
Texas without leading tackler vs. Kansas; Ehlinger to start
Texas announced Friday morning that linebacker Gary Johnson would not play vs. Kansas due to a violation of team rules. Johnson has been one of the most productive defensive players for the Longhorns, leading the team with 74 tackles and 14 tackles for loss. However, Texas coach Tom Herman also confirmed that quarterback Sam Ehlinger (shoulder) will start. With a win vs. the Jayhawks, the Longhorns will punch their ticket to the Big 12 Championship Game next week.
