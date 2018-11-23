College football scores, schedule, games today: Texas, Nebraska, Houston in action

It's been a long haul, but we have reached the final weekend of the college football regular season. The action slated for Friday brings us two games in primetime that hold significance in regards to conference championships as well as the College Football Playoff race. Not to mention, UCF is aiming to finish a second consecutive regular season unbeaten as it looks to keep its incredible winning streak intact before conference championship weekend hits in early December.

Week 13 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 14 Texas at Kansas -- noon on FS1

Houston at Memphis -- noon on ABC

Nebraska at Iowa -- noon on Fox

Arkansas at Missouri -- 2:30 p.m. on CBS -- Preview, picks

Virginia at Virginia Tech -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Oregon at Oregon State -- 4 p.m. on FS1

No. 9 UCF at South Florida -- 4:15 p.m. on ESPN

No. 6 Oklahoma at No. 13 West Virginia -- 8 p.m. on ESPN -- Preview, picks

No. 16 Washington at No. 8 Washington State -- 8 p.m. on Fox -- Preview, picks

Texas without leading tackler vs. Kansas; Ehlinger to start

Texas announced Friday morning that linebacker Gary Johnson would not play vs. Kansas due to a violation of team rules. Johnson has been one of the most productive defensive players for the Longhorns, leading the team with 74 tackles and 14 tackles for loss. However, Texas coach Tom Herman also confirmed that quarterback Sam Ehlinger (shoulder) will start. With a win vs. the Jayhawks, the Longhorns will punch their ticket to the Big 12 Championship Game next week.